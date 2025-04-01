Elon Musk presents a check for $1 million during a town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 31

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Family to Launch U.S. Bitcoin Mining Venture With Hut 8

What Happened: The Trump family is partnering with crypto firm Hut 8 to launch American Bitcoin Corp., a new Miami-based venture focused on Bitcoin mining and building strategic Bitcoin reserves. The company will be a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8.

Why It Matters: The move deepens the Trump family's entanglement in the crypto sector—while Trump pushes crypto-friendly policies from the White House. This is pure corruption and raises major conflict-of-interest concerns while politicizing federal crypto regulation.

Source: Bloomberg

Musk-funded political group spends big and goes door to door in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race

What Happened: Musk’s America PAC has spent over $4.3 million on door-to-door canvassing to boost conservative Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. Musk is urging people to sign up as “block captains” for $20 per house visited, while also offering $100 per voter signature against “activist judges.”

Why It Matters: Musk is, yet again, injecting massive cash and manpower into an election that will decide control of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court—and future rulings on abortion, unions, Tesla lawsuit, and election laws. The direct payouts raise ethical questions about vote-buying and election manipulation.

Source: Associated Press

Elon Musk Hands Out $1 Million Checks to Wisconsin Voters Despite Legal Challenge

What Happened: Musk handed out two $1 million checks to Wisconsin voters at a rally in Green Bay, moments after the state Supreme Court declined to block the scheme. Musk claimed the recipients were “spokespeople” for his America PAC—a very bad attempt to dodge vote-buying laws. He’s already funneled over $20 million into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, calling it vital to Trump’s agenda and GOP control of Congress.

Why It Matters: This is a brazen case of political bribery and attempting to influence a Tesla lawsuit. Offering cash to voters guts the principle of free and fair elections. Two courts and even a liberal-majority state Supreme Court refused to stop it, setting a dangerous precedent. If this stands, billionaires will escalate buying influence with direct payouts—shredding election integrity in plain sight.

Source: Associated Press

Tesla’s Wisconsin Lawsuit, Elon Musk, and Brad Schimel

What Happened: Tesla sued the state of Wisconsin in January, challenging the state's “factory store” law, which bars vehicle manufacturers from directly selling cars. The lawsuit, initially filed in Outagamie County, was recently moved to Milwaukee County.

Why It Matters: Musk has poured over $20 million into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, backing conservative candidate Brad Schimel, who would influence Tesla’s legal fight.

Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

How the Trump Family Took Over a Crypto Firm as It Raised Hundreds of Millions

What Happened: The Trump family quietly seized control of crypto firm World Liberty Financial as it raised $550 million through sales of $WLFI tokens. The family now claims 75% of net token revenue and 60% of business profits—despite the project lacking a public platform and offering no profit-sharing or tradeable tokens to investors.

Why It Matters: This arrangement creates massive conflicts of interest, with a sitting U.S. president and his family directly profiting from an opaque financial venture they are deregulating. Under crypto's anonymity, this can be used as a vehicle for political access—or foreign influence.

Source: Reuters

US Agency Leading Musk’s Firing Spree to Hire New Driver, Emails Show

What Happened: Despite a government-wide hiring freeze and mass layoffs, the Office of Personnel Management—run by Musk—approved hiring a new chauffeur for agency leadership. This comes after OPM laid off 200+ staff and offered buyouts to hundreds more as part of Trump and Musk’s federal workforce purge.

Why It Matters: While essential workers in social services, veterans care, and regulatory agencies are being cut, resources are still allocated to personal conveniences for top Musk operatives.

Source: Reuters

Zuckerberg Tries to Enlist Trump in Fight Against Meta EU Ruling

What Happened: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is lobbying Trump to intervene against an impending European Union ruling that could fine Meta and force it to offer Facebook and Instagram without personalized ads. The company argues the ruling unfairly targets U.S. firms.

Why It Matters: Meta’s ad business depends on personalization, and compliance with the EU order would undercut its profits. Zuckerberg, who embraced Trump’s agenda by dismantling Meta’s DEI and fact-checking programs and adding Trump allies to the board, is seeking trade retaliation against the EU. More corruption…

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump says poll numbers should earn him a third term. But the US Constitution disagrees

What Happened: Trump told NBC News he’s serious about seeking a third term, citing his poll numbers as justification. Despite this, the 22nd Amendment clearly limits presidents to two elected terms.

Why It Matters: Trump is laying the groundwork for staying in power using tactics similar to those Putin used in Russia. This isn’t a joke—it’s a strategy to desensitize Americans to authoritarian rule. It must be taken seriously—and we must be ready to push back.

Source: USA Today

Musk Visits C.I.A. to Discuss “Downsizing” Efforts

What Happened: Musk visited CIA headquarters Monday to discuss more federal purges. His visit coincided with a federal judge ordering the agency to reconsider the firings of 51 employees previously assigned to diversity recruiting roles. The court ruled the officers have a right to appeal and be considered for other jobs within the agency.

Why It Matters: Musk’s deepening role in national intelligence poses a serious national security threat, as his expanding influence threatens the independence and integrity of key government institutions.

Source: The New York Times

A DOGE employee is put in charge of the US Institute of Peace, a court filing alleges

What Happened: A Musk operative has reportedly taken control of the U.S. Institute of Peace, a nonpartisan, congressionally funded organization, after most of its leadership and staff were abruptly removed. A court filing alleges the new appointee is attempting to transfer the institute’s property to the federal government’s real estate agency.

Why It Matters: This is the latest step in Trump and Musk’s campaign to dismantle independent institutions. The takeover of a peace-focused think tank by a political operative highlights the regime’s willingness to bypass norms and weaponize executive power—even in areas of diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Source: Associated Press

Musk’s DOGE Gains Access to Federal Payroll System Despite Cybersecurity Warnings

What Happened: Musk operatives were granted administrative access to the Federal Personnel and Payroll System—used to process salaries for 276,000 federal employees—despite explicit warnings from senior Interior Department staff. A memo warned this access could expose highly sensitive data and make Musk personnel targets for cyberattacks. Senior officials were placed on administrative leave.

Why It Matters: The move bypassed security protocols and violated privacy norms. Musk now has access to sensitive employee data and sweeping power to hire and fire civil servants—accelerating Musk and Trump’s authoritarian purge of the federal workforce.

Source: The Guardian

IRS Sidelines Dozens of Top IT Officials Seen as ‘Blockers’ to Immigration Data-Sharing

What Happened: Trump placed around 50 senior IRS IT officials—many with cybersecurity expertise—on administrative leave without explanation. The sidelined staff reportedly resisted efforts by Musk’s operatives to access confidential taxpayer data for immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: The removals gut internal safeguards, paving the way for Trump’s plan to hand taxpayer data to ICE. This violates privacy laws, destroys trust in the IRS, and turns federal agencies into tools for targeting immigrants.

Source: CNN

Trump Cuts Election Security Funds, Officials Warn of Increased Risk

What Happened: Trump halted federal election security funding and paused Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency programs, leaving state and local officials scrambling to fill the gap. Programs that once monitored cyber threats and secured voting systems are now in limbo pending a Department of Homeland Security review.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cuts leave the 2026 elections wide open to hacking and foreign interference. Critical cybersecurity programs have been defunded, threat-sharing has collapsed, and state officials are now flying blind without federal support.

Source: Politico

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Top Officials Placed on Leave After Refusing DOGE Access to Federal Payroll System

What Happened: Senior Department of the Interior officials were placed on administrative leave after denying Musk operatives full access to a sensitive payroll system used by 275,000 federal employees—including Supreme Court justices. Musk operatives demanded “God-mode” control over systems that manage pay, credentials, and email access. When officials raised legal and security concerns, they were sidelined and Musk operatives gained access.

Why It Matters: Musk continues bypassing security protocols to seize control of critical government infrastructure, including systems beyond Trump’s authority. This opens the door to catastrophic breaches, political retaliation, and the silencing of dissent.

Source: WIRED

Trump Pardons Navy Veteran Convicted in Capitol Riot

What Happened: Trump issued a pardon for Thomas Caldwell, a retired Navy intelligence officer and Oath Keepers member convicted for obstructing Congress and justice during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Caldwell had previously been sentenced to time served.

Why It Matters: This pardon is part of Trump’s sweeping clemency for Capitol rioters and insurrectionists—normalizing political violence and rewarding extremists. Legal experts warn it further undermines the rule of law and sends a dangerous message ahead of 2026.

Source: ABC News

GOP lawmakers take aim at anti-Trump rulings, nationwide injunctions

What Happened: As courts block key Trump policies—ranging from mass firings to aid cuts—House and Senate Republicans are pushing to ban nationwide injunctions and curb judicial power. A House bill and hearings this week aim to counter what GOP leaders call judicial overreach. Some Trump allies have even floated defunding courts or impeaching judges, including James Boasberg, who halted mass deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

Why It Matters: With Congress behind him, the courts are the last line of defense. Trump’s attacks on judges and calls to defy rulings threaten judicial independence and shred constitutional checks and balances.

Source: The Washington Post

Justice Department instructed to dismiss legal challenge to Georgia election law

What Happened: Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered the Justice Department to drop its lawsuit challenging Georgia’s controversial SB 202 election law. The suit, filed under Biden, alleged the law was designed to suppress Black voters.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DOJ is abandoning legal efforts to protect voting rights, giving cover to state-level voter suppression. It’s a clear signal the regime is actively working to suppress equal access to the ballot.

Source: Associated Press

White House Weighs Executive Order to Fast-Track Deep-Sea Mining

What Happened: Trump is considering an executive order to bypass the UN-backed International Seabed Authority and allow U.S.-backed companies to mine international waters for critical minerals via a streamlined domestic process through NOAA.

Why It Matters: This escalates Trump’s “America First” push to bypass global rules and grab critical resources. It risks environmental disaster and geopolitical blowback—while handing more power to extractive industries loyal to the regime.

Source: Reuters

Entire Staff at Federal Library and Museum Agency Put on Leave

What Happened: Trump placed all 70 employees of the Institute of Museum and Library Services—the primary federal funder of libraries and museums—on paid administrative leave for 90 days. Staff were told to surrender government property and lost access to agency systems following a short meeting with Musk operatives.

Why It Matters: Without staff, the $266 million in library and museum funding is effectively dead. Critical programs in small, rural, and tribal communities are at risk, gutting access to education, culture, and public services.

Source: NPR

Trump Transportation Secretary Ties Funding to Birth, Marriage Rates, Favoring Red States

What Happened: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a directive prioritizing federal transportation funding for communities with marriage and birth rates above the national average.

Why It Matters: This injects ideology into infrastructure funding, rewarding red states while punishing blue areas like college towns. Birth and marriage rates have nothing to do with transit needs—it's political favoritism disguised as planning.

Source: CNN

Trump Commutes Sentence of Convicted Fraudster Who Aided GOP Effort to Impeach Biden

What Happened: Trump commuted the prison sentence and financial penalties of Jason Galanis, who was serving over 14 years for defrauding a Native American tribe. Galanis testified in the GOP’s failed impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden from prison.

Why It Matters: Galanis is the second GOP impeachment witness granted clemency by Trump, highlighting how executive power is being used to reward loyalty and erase consequences for serious financial crimes.

Source: Politico

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump task force to review Harvard’s funding after Columbia bows to federal demands

What Happened: Trump has launched a sweeping review of Harvard University’s contracts and grants—totaling over $8.9 billion—under the guise of investigating antisemitism. The move follows similar action against Columbia University, which resulted in the loss of $400 million in federal support after the school agreed to Trump’s demands.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on academic independence. Trump’s regime is weaponizing federal funding to police campus speech, punish dissent, and enforce ideological conformity.

Source: Associated Press

White House, Shaken by Signal Scandal, Says Case Is Closed

What Happened: The Trump White House declared the “Signal scandal” closed. The breach, disclosed publicly on March 24, involved high-ranking officials including the Defense Secretary and CIA Director.

Why It Matters: Despite bipartisan outrage and ongoing Congressional probes, Trump has declared the Signal scandal “case closed.” This is an authoritarian tactic—shutting down scrutiny, evading accountability, and normalizing potential national security crimes.

Source: Reuters

NYU Cancels Doctor’s Talk on USAID Cuts, Citing “Anti-Governmental” Concerns

What Happened: NYU abruptly canceled a talk by Dr. Joanne Liu, former head of Doctors Without Borders, over slides referencing Gaza casualties and USAID cuts. Liu said the university told her the content could be perceived as “antisemitic” and “anti-governmental.” NYU compensated her but barred the presentation.

Why It Matters: The cancellation reflects a growing trend of self-censorship at U.S. universities amid fear of losing federal funding. Academic freedom is being chilled as authoritarian pressure silences dissent and critical speech.

Source: The Guardian

Trump Suggests ‘Methods’ Exist to Seek Third Term in White House

What Happened: In an NBC interview, Trump said “there are methods” to pursue a third term in the White House — and insisted he wasn’t joking. He alluded to legal loopholes that supporters believe could allow him to return via succession.

Why It Matters: Trump’s remarks are his clearest rejection yet of the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms. Legal experts say his theory is baseless—but the intent is clear. Trump has no plans to leave. And history shows: dictators don’t step down voluntarily.

Source: The Guardian

White House May Remake Reporters’ Seating Chart, Escalating Tensions

What Happened: Trump is considering taking control of the seating chart in the White House press briefing room, a move traditionally overseen by the White House Correspondents’ Association. The change would allow the regime to favor right-wing media, podcasters, and influencers over established news outlets.

Why It Matters: This move lets Trump’s team punish outlets they don’t like and reward loyalists—an open attack on press freedom. It’s part of a broader effort to control media access, sideline critical voices, and dismantle independent journalism.

Source: The New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump to Freeze Family-Planning Funds for Planned Parenthood

What Happened: Planned Parenthood says Trump is halting $27.5 million in Title X family planning grants starting Tuesday, affecting care at over 300 health centers nationwide. Nine affiliates have already received notices of defunding.

Why It Matters: The freeze will slash access to birth control, cancer screenings, and STI treatment for low-income individuals. Trump and Musk’s push to gut public health funding will have devastating consequences for vulnerable communities and is part of a broader assault on women’s rights.

Source: Reuters

Documents appear to show how Trump identifies Venezuelan gang members: ACLU

What Happened: The ACLU submitted documents in court showing Trump’s regime uses a checklist, called the "Alien Enemy Validation Guide," to identify and deport Venezuelan migrants as alleged “members” of the Tren de Aragua gang—under the Alien Enemies Act. Even vague associations, like tattoos or sports attire, can count as evidence.

Why It Matters: This gives ICE broad discretion to deport people without due process, based on flimsy or contradictory evidence. This is a dangerous abuse of power that revives wartime laws to target migrants—denying them basic legal rights.

Source: ABC News

U.S. Tied Migrants to Gang Based Largely on Clothes or Tattoos, Papers Show

What Happened: Trump used a wartime law to summarily deport over 100 Venezuelan migrants accused of gang affiliation with Tren de Aragua, based largely on tattoos or clothing like basketball jerseys, according to new court filings. A government “Alien Enemy Validation Guide” awarded points to justify deportations—eight points could be enough, including four for certain tattoos or attire.

Why It Matters: The regime’s use of the Alien Enemies Act—meant for wartime or foreign invasion—is being challenged as unconstitutional. Lawyers argue that migrants have been denied due process and deported based on vague and culturally biased indicators, such as Real Madrid tattoos or Michael Jordan jerseys.

Source: The New York Times

Minnesota Student Detained by ICE Was Not an Activist, Lawsuit Says

What Happened: A lawsuit filed Sunday reveals that Dogukan Gunaydin, a Turkish graduate student at the University of Minnesota, was arrested by ICE last week not for political activism, but due to a 2023 DUI conviction. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed his student visa was revoked, though his legal team says the revocation didn’t appear in systems until hours after the arrest.

Why It Matters: The arrest, initially assumed to be tied to pro-Palestinian activism, now appears to reflect a broader Trump tactic: aggressively targeting international students over minor legal infractions.

Source: The New York Times

Organ Donor Detained by ICE, Endangering Lifesaving Kidney Transplant

What Happened: José Gregorio González, a Venezuelan immigrant and organ donor for his brother with kidney failure, was detained by ICE and is at risk of deportation to Venezuela. His detention jeopardizes a critical kidney transplant needed to save his brother’s life, while community groups in Chicago rally for his release on humanitarian parole.

Why It Matters: This case highlights how Trump’s cruel immigration enforcement can directly endanger lives by interfering with medical treatments.

Source: NBC News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

More Than 1,900 Scientists Issue SOS Over Trump’s Attacks on Science

What Happened: Over 1,900 members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine signed a public letter warning that Trump is “decimating” the U.S. scientific enterprise. The signatories cite censorship, mass layoffs, defunded labs, halted grants, and threats to research integrity.

Why It Matters: This unified call from top American scientists underscores a growing crisis as Trump dismantles federal science institutions, silences inconvenient findings, and shifts toward privatization—undermining the nation’s ability to respond to health and climate emergencies.

Source: The Guardian

Mike Waltz Is Losing Support Inside the White House

What Happened: National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is under fire after revelations that he created multiple Signal group chats to coordinate sensitive military and diplomatic actions—some of which included individuals without security clearance.

Why It Matters: Additional Signal chats have since surfaced, including ones focused on Russia-Ukraine negotiations, Israeli intelligence-sharing, and deep-sea mining discussions involving Trump’s sons and foreign investors. The Signal chats show a reckless disregard for security. This isn’t just sloppy—it’s dangerous.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Wants to Convince the World That Climate Change Is a Good Thing

What Happened: Trump is moving to rewrite the EPA’s landmark 2009 endangerment finding and reframe climate change as a net benefit to humanity. He plans to gut climate reporting and produce a National Climate Assessment authored by climate deniers. This is reportedly supported by OMB Director and Project 2025 architect Russell Vought.

Why It Matters: This is a dangerous propaganda campaign that flies in the face of decades of scientific consensus and will delay climate action, harm public health, and weaken the U.S. in the global clean-energy economy—while the planet burns.

Source: Rolling Stone

Thousands of workers at nation’s health agencies brace for mass layoffs

What Happened: Thousands of employees at U.S. public health agencies are bracing for mass layoffs, with up to 10,000 jobs set to be eliminated at the Department of Health and Human Services. Staff at the FDA and other agencies have already been told to prepare for termination.

Why It Matters: Experts warn it will cripple the country’s ability to respond to disease outbreaks, vaccine rollouts, and public health crises. The move is being blasted as hasty, opaque, and driven more by extremist ideology than data.

Source: Associated Press

Top Vaccine Official Sends Warning

What Happened: Peter Marks, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, resigned after nearly a decade, citing RFK Jr.’s push for “subservient confirmation” of anti-vaccine claims. Marks was reportedly forced to resign or be fired.

Why It Matters: His departure sends shockwaves through the scientific and medical community, raising fears that Trump is politicizing vaccine oversight. Marks warned that the regime is advancing an agenda that “will gravely affect the health of people around the country.”

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

How Trump Supercharged Distrust, Driving U.S. Allies Away

What Happened: Trump’s second term has accelerated a breakdown of global trust in the U.S., with allies rethinking military, trade, and diplomatic partnerships. From threats to downgrade fighter jets for allies to unilateral tariffs and sovereignty intrusions, countries are preparing for a post-American order.

Why It Matters: Trust is the bedrock of alliances. Trump’s zero-sum worldview and aggressive nationalism are isolating the U.S., fueling global instability, and pushing even close partners to build alternatives.

Source: The New York Times

Trump Exports DEI Ban Abroad, Sparks International Backlash

What Happened: U.S. embassies and consulates are demanding that foreign suppliers and grantees comply with Trump’s executive order banning DEI programs — or risk losing U.S. funding. Companies in Spain, France, and Germany, including BMW, have received compliance letters.

Why It Matters: The policy is triggering international outrage, with Spain calling it a “flagrant violation” of their anti-discrimination laws and threatening legal action. The directive extends Trump’s extremist agenda beyond U.S. borders, testing diplomatic and corporate ties with key allies.

Source: Reuters

U.S. Pledges $2M for Myanmar Quake, But China Fills the Void

What Happened: The U.S. pledged $2 million in aid and deployed a team after Myanmar's devastating quake—but response delays and Trump’s dismantling of USAID slowed action—with the team of 3 arriving on Wednesday. Meanwhile, China sent $14 million in aid and over 400 personnel, gaining a propaganda edge.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cuts to USAID hampered America’s ability to lead disaster response. With China rapidly stepping in, the U.S. is ceding influence and humanitarian leadership in a critical region.

Source: ABC News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Influencer Paid by Russia Added to White House Press Pool

What Happened: Tim Pool, a right-wing YouTuber who took Russian money to spread propaganda and disinformation during the 2024 election, has been added to Trump’s White House press pool.

Why It Matters: Trump’s regime is replacing credible journalists with loyal propagandists and fringe influencers—some tied to foreign disinfo networks. It’s not about media access; it’s about controlling the narrative.

Source: The Daily Beast

The Proud Boys and Militias Come to Tesla’s Defense

What Happened: As “Tesla Takedown” protests against Musk gained momentum nationwide, far-right groups—including the Proud Boys, armed militias, and extremists dressed as Hitler—showed up at Tesla showrooms to counter-demonstrate in support of Musk.

Why It Matters: Extremist groups are now openly rallying behind Musk and the Trump regime, turning a corporate backlash into a culture war flashpoint. Their presence underscores the growing alliance between authoritarian power and extremist far-right street-level enforcement.

Source: WIRED

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Estimates Imply That Burden of Tariffs Could Fall Heavily on Consumers

What Happened: Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro claimed— without evidence— that new tariffs would “raise” $6 trillion over a decade to fund tax cuts. But experts say that level of revenue would only be possible if Americans keep buying imported goods—contradicting Trump’s push to reshore manufacturing.

Why It Matters: The plan will backfire, driving up consumer prices while failing to bring factories home. Estimates show car prices alone could rise $6,400, hitting every U.S. household with hundreds in extra costs.

Source: The New York Times

Tesla Plunges 36% in Worst Quarter Since 2022

What Happened: Tesla’s stock dropped 36% in Q1 2025—its steepest decline since 2022—losing over $460 billion in market value. The collapse coincides with falling vehicle sales, Trump’s tariff policies, and growing backlash over Musk.

Why It Matters: As Musk guts government jobs, Tesla is bleeding value. Public protests and economic instability tied to Trump’s policies are hitting the company hard, exposing the risks of political entanglement.

Source: CNBC

S&P, Nasdaq Post Big Quarterly Drops on Trump Tariff Turmoil

What Happened: The S&P 500 fell 4.6% and the Nasdaq plunged 10.5% in Q1 2025 — their worst performance since 2022 — as Trump’s tariff threats rattled markets and fueled fears of a global trade war.

Why It Matters: Trump's erratic economic agenda is driving instability, scaring investors, and tanking tech stocks — raising red flags for inflation and future growth.

Source: Reuters

'Buy Canadian' Movement Freezes Out U.S. Brands

What Happened: U.S. companies like Parasol, Jack Daniel’s, and GT’s Living Foods report cancelled orders and frozen expansion plans as Canadian retailers shift away from American products amid a growing nationalist backlash to Trump’s tariffs and anti-Canada rhetoric.

Why It Matters: Canada, the U.S.’s largest trading partner, is cutting back on American imports—threatening billions in exports and triggering unexpected disruptions for U.S. businesses already strained by economic uncertainty.

Source: Reuters

Recession Fears Spike as Trump Escalates Trade War

What Happened: Goldman Sachs raised its recession odds to 35%, up from 20%, citing Trump’s sweeping tariff hikes and collapsing consumer confidence. The bank also cut its 2025 GDP forecast to just 1% and warned of rising inflation and unemployment.

Why It Matters: As Trump pushes ahead with broad, aggressive tariffs, economists warn the U.S. may be headed for a stagflationary spiral. Goldman says inflation will rise to 3.5% and job losses will grow, echoing fears of a policy-driven economic downturn.

Source: CNN

China, Japan, South Korea will jointly respond to US tariffs, Chinese state media says

What Happened: China, Japan, and South Korea have agreed to strengthen supply chain cooperation and explore a joint response to Trump’s tariffs, according to Chinese state media. The announcement followed their first trilateral economic dialogue in five years—held just days before Trump is set to unveil a new wave of tariffs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s aggressive trade war is driving key U.S. allies closer to Beijing. As Washington isolates itself, China is positioning as a stabilizing force in the region, potentially reshaping the global economic order.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Trump sued over executive order trashing union contracts

What Happened: The National Treasury Employees Union filed suit to block Trump’s executive order eliminating collective bargaining rights for federal workers in over a dozen agencies. The order coincided with lawsuits from eight agencies seeking to void union contracts.

Source: USA Today

Organizations file suit challenging Trump's effort to overhaul election system

What Happened: A coalition of advocacy organizations filed a federal lawsuit challenging Trump’s sweeping executive order that imposes proof-of-citizenship requirements, restricts mail-in voting, and threatens to withhold federal election funding from noncompliant states.

Source: ABC News

Judge pauses Trump plans to end temporary legal protections for Venezuela

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s plan to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Venezuelans, which was set to expire on April 7. The order came after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem moved to reverse protections granted under Biden.

Source: Associated Press

Democrats Sue Trump Over Election Executive Order

What Happened: The Democratic National Committee, alongside top party leaders, sued Trump over an executive order overhauling elections. The lawsuit argues Trump overstepped presidential authority and threatens to disenfranchise voters.

Source: Reuters

US Judge Blocks Firing of Intelligence Officers Assigned to DEIA Programs

What Happened: A federal judge has blocked Trump from firing 19 CIA and ODNI officers assigned to DEIA initiatives. The judge ruled the officers must remain on administrative leave with full pay and can appeal to CIA Director John Ratcliffe or DNI Tulsi Gabbard.

Source: Reuters

House Democrats Open Probe into Trump-Era FCC Media Investigations

What Happened: House Democrats launched an investigation into FCC Chairman Brendan Carr for allegedly weaponizing the agency to intimidate media outlets including CBS, NBC, and ABC. Lawmakers claim Carr coordinated politically motivated probes targeting networks critical of Trump and Musk.

Source: Reuters

Sen. Cory Booker Gives Marathon Speech on Senate Floor to Protest Trump’s Actions

What Happened: Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) launched a marathon speech on the Senate floor Monday night to protest Trump’s authoritarian actions, pledging to speak “as long as I’m physically able” on behalf of Americans who feel silenced or harmed.

Source: The Hill

📊 By the Numbers

$550 million — Amount raised by Trump’s crypto firm World Liberty Financial while lacking a tradeable token.

$20 million — Amount Musk has spent backing Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel amid Tesla lawsuit.

$1 million — Amount Musk handed out in personal checks to Wisconsin voters at a rally.

$4.3 million — Amount Musk’s America PAC has spent on door-to-door canvassing in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

$20 — Payout Musk’s PAC is offering for each house visited as a “block captain.”

$100 — Cash offered by Musk for voter signatures opposing so-called “activist judges.”

276,000 — Number of federal employees whose sensitive payroll data is now accessible to Musk operatives.

$266 million — Federal funding for libraries and museums in limbo after IMLS staff were placed on leave.

50 — IRS cybersecurity experts placed on leave after resisting Musk-led immigration data-sharing plan.

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

1,900 — Scientists who signed an SOS letter warning Trump is “decimating” U.S. science institutions.

$6,400 — Estimated increase in car prices from Trump’s tariff plan, per economic forecasts.

35% — Goldman Sachs’ revised odds of a Trump-era recession.

3.5% — Projected inflation rate under Trump’s tariff and spending policies, according to Goldman Sachs.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — After slashing the Social Security Administration’s workforce, is Trump laying the groundwork to go after the benefits themselves? How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

Wisconsin Fallout: Musk’s Election Interference — After handing out million-dollar checks and flooding the Wisconsin Supreme Court race with cash, will Musk’s playbook work?

April 2 Tariff Announcement — Will Trump impose a blanket 20% tariff or target specific nations and industries?

DOJ’s Next Move on Protest Crackdowns — With a federal judge pausing the deportation of Venezuelan migrants and Trump’s ICE facing lawsuits, will the regime retaliate by escalating enforcement against protestors, students, and immigrant communities?

Foreign Blowback Over DEI Crackdown — Will more U.S. allies push back against Trump’s attempt to export his extremist culture war?

Collapse of Public Health Infrastructure — With mass layoffs looming at HHS, FDA, and the CDC, how soon before routine services—like vaccine rollout, outbreak response, and medication approvals—begin to break down?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Crypto Corruption — With Trump’s family profiting directly from crypto companies, and Trump pushing deregulation from the Oval Office, the White House is becoming a hub for opaque, unregulated political finance.

Musk Is Buying the Ballot — Musk’s America PAC is using cash incentives and massive spending to warp judicial elections, raise loyalty armies, and openly buy elections and judges.

Crisis of Accountability — From the White House closing the Signal scandal to clemency for convicted fraudsters, Trump is normalizing impunity and continues to erase guardrails while daring institutions to stop him.

Weaponizing Federal Power — Whether it’s the payroll system, intelligence agencies, or academic grants, Trump and Musk are seizing control of critical levers of government to reward allies, punish critics, and centralize authority.

Global Isolation Accelerates — Trump’s trade war and anti-globalist agenda are fracturing alliances, driving partners toward Beijing, and undermining America’s leadership on climate, science, and diplomacy.

