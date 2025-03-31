Protesters demonstrate against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiatives during a nationwide "Tesla Takedown" rally at a dealership on March 29, 2025 in Austin, Texas.BRANDON BELL / Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: Mar 29-30

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from this weekend alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Elon Musk Hands Out $1 Million Checks to Wisconsin Voters Despite Legal Challenge

What Happened: Musk handed out two $1 million checks to Wisconsin voters at a rally in Green Bay, moments after the state Supreme Court declined to block the scheme. Musk claimed the recipients were “spokespeople” for his America PAC—a very bad attempt to dodge vote-buying laws. He’s already funneled over $20 million into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, calling it vital to Trump’s agenda and GOP control of Congress.

Why It Matters: This is a brazen case of political bribery and attempting to influence a Tesla lawsuit. Offering cash to voters guts the principle of free and fair elections. Two courts and even a liberal-majority state Supreme Court refused to stop it, setting a dangerous precedent. If this stands, billionaires will escalate buying influence with direct payouts—shredding election integrity in plain sight.

Source: Associated Press

Tesla’s Wisconsin Lawsuit, Elon Musk, and Brad Schimel

What Happened: Tesla sued the state of Wisconsin in January, challenging the state's “factory store” law, which bars vehicle manufacturers from directly selling cars. The lawsuit, initially filed in Outagamie County, was recently moved to Milwaukee County.

Why It Matters: Musk has poured over $18 million into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, backing conservative candidate Brad Schimel, who would influence Tesla’s legal fight.

Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Trump family is cashing in on crypto. It’s creating problems in Congress.

What Happened: Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump’s company, World Liberty Financial, announced the launch of a new stablecoin, USD1, just as Republicans pushed crypto legislation through Congress. The move is complicating efforts to secure bipartisan support, especially from Democrats who are highlighting how Trump and his family are profiting from the bill.

Why It Matters: The stablecoin rollout will benefit the Trump family financially from legislation they helped influence—creating an ethical minefield. Rep. Maxine Waters is now expected to oppose the bill unless it includes provisions to block Trump and Musk from issuing stablecoins. This is blatant corruption and Democrats must use all the tools to stop this.

Source: Politico

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Won’t Rule Out Third Term, Floats Workarounds in NBC Interview

What Happened: In a phone interview, Trump said he’s “not joking” about the possibility of seeking a third term—despite the constitutional ban under the 22nd Amendment. Trump claimed “there are methods” for staying in power beyond two terms and floated scenarios like Vance taking office and handing it back to him. “A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said, adding, “I like working.”

Why It Matters: Trump is laying the groundwork to stay in power using identical tactics Putin used in Russia. This isn’t a joke—it’s a strategy to desensitize Americans to authoritarian rule. He’s testing the system for a power grab, and his sycophants are helping him stretch and break constitutional limits. It needs to be taken seriously—and we must be ready to push back.

Source: NBC News

Trump’s Election Order Creates Confusion Ahead of 2026 Vote

What Happened: Trump signed a sweeping executive order attempting to reshape how U.S. elections are run—just months before officials begin preparing for the 2026 midterms. The order imposes a proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration, demands decertification of many voting machines, slashes cybersecurity support, and threatens federal funding to election offices that don’t comply.

Why It Matters: This is chaos by design. Trump’s order is a blatant power grab that will disenfranchise voters, overwhelm election systems, and sow mass confusion—all without legislation or legal authority. It’s the kind of move authoritarians use to break democracy from within.

Source: Associated Press

White House Takes Highly Unusual Step of Directly Firing Line Prosecutors

What Happened: Two career prosecutors in Los Angeles and Memphis were abruptly fired via a one-sentence email “on behalf of the president,” without explanation. Their dismissals reflect a highly unusual and direct intervention by the Trump White House into lower levels of the Justice Department.

Why It Matters: The move bypasses long-standing norms protecting career civil servants from political interference. Legal experts and DOJ veterans called it unprecedented, especially as Trump pushes the unitary executive theory, asserting total presidential control over the executive branch.

Source: New York Times

Trump Order Could Cripple Federal Worker Unions Fighting DOGE Cuts

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order removing union protections for over one million federal workers, citing national security. The move strips unions like AFGE of their ability to bargain or defend members just as they resist Musk’s mass purge.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on organized labor in the federal government, targeting unions as part of Trump’s broader campaign of dismantling federal agencies. It severely weakens opposition to job cuts and consolidates executive power.

Source: New York Times

DOGE Wants Businesses to Run Government Services ‘As Much As Possible’

What Happened: Musk is driving a massive privatization push across federal agencies. From mail delivery and public lands to foreign aid and weather forecasting, the Trump regime is quietly transferring public functions to private firms—echoing both conservative and Silicon Valley ideologies.

Why It Matters: This is a hostile takeover of the U.S. government. Musk and Trump are trying to hand public services to the private sector—gutting accountability and shredding the social safety net. Essential agencies will collapse, and what’s left of American agencies will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Source: Washington Post

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

U.S. Institute of Peace Staff Receive Termination Notices

What Happened: Nearly all staff at the U.S. Institute of Peace were abruptly terminated Friday. The mass firings follow Trump’s executive order to dismantle the congressionally funded organization and replace its board. Musk operatives have already taken control of USIP’s building, and affected employees received termination emails effective immediately.

Why It Matters: This is another Trump-led purge of a congressionally established institution. The U.S. Institute of Peace, founded under Reagan, has spent decades promoting global conflict resolution. Shutting it down is a clear retreat from diplomacy—and a power grab that sidelines independent, peace-focused agencies. This is part of Trump’s authoritarian reordering of U.S. foreign policy.

Source: CBS News

Trump Increasingly Turns to Supreme Court to Override Judges Blocking Agenda

What Happened: Facing over 130 legal challenges and more than 40 losses in lower courts, Trump is rapidly escalating his use of emergency appeals to the Supreme Court—known as the shadow docket—to bypass rulings halting his controversial executive orders. In just two months, Trump has petitioned the Supreme Court court 6 times, including to resume mass deportations under an obscure 18th-century law and restrict transgender rights.

Why It Matters: Trump is attempting to use the Supreme Court to bulldoze judicial oversight, gut the separation of powers, and turn the Court into a political rubber stamp— like he did with Congress.

Source: Associated Press

Trump is using the power of government to punish opponents. They’re struggling to respond

What Happened: Trump is aggressively using the federal government to punish perceived enemies—targeting law firms, universities, cultural institutions, the media, and the judiciary. Through executive orders, loyalist appointments, and threats of defunding, Trump has eroded norms and weakened the checks on presidential power.

Why It Matters: Trump is wielding executive power to punish critics, silence media, intimidate law firms, and choke off academic funding. Oversight bodies are being gutted, and many institutions are caving. With most checks collapsing, the judiciary is one of the last lines of defense—and it's under siege too.

Source: CNN

Secret Pentagon Memo on China, Homeland Has Heritage Fingerprints

What Happened: A leaked Defense Department memo, signed by Pete Hegseth, reorients the U.S. military around deterring China from seizing Taiwan—largely copying language from a 2024 Heritage Foundation report. The memo deprioritizes Russia and other global threats, shifting homeland defense responsibilities to the Pentagon and leaning heavily on allies abroad.

Why It Matters: The memo exposes Trump’s aggressive overhaul of U.S. military priorities—and his regime’s deep reliance on the extremist, far-right Heritage Foundation, behind Project 2025. Extremist ideology is driving national defense strategy.

Source: Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump quickly works to concentrate power and muzzle critical voices

What Happened: Trump is rapidly consolidating power, targeting law firms, universities, journalists, and civil servants who oppose him. Backed by Elon Musk, he’s firing federal workers, revoking visas, defunding cultural groups, and threatening media access—using executive power to punish enemies, reward allies, and push voter suppression measures that defy the Constitution.

Why It Matters: This is a systemic attack on the foundations of democracy. Trump is gutting independent institutions, purging dissent, and laying the groundwork to stay in power indefinitely. The judiciary is the last guardrail, and that’s under attack. America is now an authoritarian state run by Trump, his loyalists, and oligarchs. The constitutional crisis isn’t coming—it’s already here.

Source: NBC News

White House Correspondents' Association drops Amber Ruffin from 2025 dinner

What Happened: The White House Correspondents' Association announced it will cancel comedian Amber Ruffin’s appearance at the 2025 annual dinner—and for the first time in years, the event will have no comedic performance. Ruffin, a sharp critic of Trump, was previously announced as the headliner. The WHCA claims it wants to “avoid the politics of division.”

Why It Matters: This is pure cowardice. Caving to Trump’s attacks on the press is censorship and not just appeasement but surrender. Every time the media folds, it strengthens a dictator. This isn’t neutrality—it’s complicity.

Source: ABC News

Emboldened Trump Squeezes Traditional Media

What Happened: Trump’s White House has banned the Associated Press from events, pressured outlets like Politico and Business Insider, used federal agencies to investigate, and threatened lawsuits. Trump is stripping press access, and demanding coverage changes, as media execs brace for raids, subpoenas, and legal crackdowns.

Why It Matters: This is a full-blown assault on the free press. Trump is attempting to silence independent journalism, banning critical outlets, and replacing real reporting with propaganda. It’s a coordinated power grab to control the narrative and crush dissent. Newsrooms are bracing for raids and repression—because this is how authoritarian regimes tighten their grip.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

A Battle Over Religion and Schools in Oklahoma Could Decide the Future of the First Amendment

What Happened: Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters is leading a high-stakes legal and cultural campaign to embed Christianity more deeply into the state’s public education system. Under his leadership, Oklahoma approved the nation’s first religious virtual charter school and has pushed to insert the Bible and Christian themes into public school curricula. The case is before the Supreme Court, which is set to hear arguments next month.

Why It Matters: This case could dismantle the long-standing separation between church and state. A ruling in Oklahoma’s favor would allow religious groups to access public funding and operate within public education—overturning decades of First Amendment precedent.

Source: NBC News

University of Minnesota Says ICE Detained Graduate Student

What Happened: ICE agents detained an international graduate student from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. The university said it had no prior knowledge of the detention and called the incident “deeply concerning.” The student’s name, nationality, and visa status remain undisclosed.

Why It Matters: This is the latest disappearance by ICE targeting international students—often without charges. Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey are demanding answers as fears grow over civil liberties violations and the chilling effect on academic freedom.

Source: NBC News

Trump Targets Black History at the Smithsonian

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” directly attacking the Smithsonian Institution—especially the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Why It Matters: This is a fascist attempt to rewrite history—erasing the legacy of slavery and racial injustice from the national narrative. “It seems like we’re headed in the direction where there’s even an attempt to deny that the institution of slavery even existed,” warned historian Clarissa Myrick-Harris of Morehouse College.

Source: Associated Press

Private groups work to identify and report student protesters for possible deportation

What Happened: Pro-Israel and right-wing Jewish groups are using facial recognition to identify masked student protesters, especially foreign students backing Gaza protests. Names are sent to the Trump regime. Tech firm Stellar Technologies built a tool to unmask and share protester data with pro-deportation groups.

Why It Matters: This is a dangerous fusion of authoritarian power and privatized surveillance. Trump’s allies are outsourcing repression—using facial recognition and doxxing to target and silence dissent. These are autocratic tactics to crush political speech and intimidate protesters.

Source: Associated Press

Johns Hopkins Tells Faculty Not to ‘Intervene’ in Potential ICE Detainments on Campus

What Happened: A memo from Johns Hopkins’ Office of General Counsel instructed faculty and staff not to obstruct federal agents, including ICE, if they detain individuals on campus. Employees are told not to intervene, notify those being targeted, or help them evade detention.

Why It Matters: Amid a wave of ICE detentions at U.S. universities, the guidance has sparked backlash from groups, including the Hopkins Justice Collective, which is demanding the school become a sanctuary campus and protect vulnerable community members from federal enforcement.

Source: The Baltimore Banner

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

State Dept. Leak of Foreign Grants Spreadsheet Puts Lives at Risk, Sources Say

What Happened: Two sensitive Trump regime spreadsheets detailing State Department and USAID-funded programs were leaked after being shared with Congress—despite prior assurances to international nonprofits that the data would remain secret. The files include information on groups working in hostile regimes like Russia, China, and Iran.

Why It Matters: This leak endangers lives. U.S. partners and activists were promised protection, but will now face threats, surveillance, arrests, and possible violence. Groups are scrambling to evacuate staff.

Source: Rolling Stone

SecDef gives DOD leaders less than two weeks to lay out cuts, changes

What Happened: Hegseth ordered senior DOD leaders to submit plans by April 11 to cut and restructure the Pentagon’s civilian workforce. With over 760,000 staff, the move includes early retirements and deferred resignations—but warns layoffs may still be needed.

Why It Matters: This isn’t just downsizing—it’s a political purge. The rushed cuts, hiring freeze, and mass firings are designed to gut civilian oversight and remake the Pentagon in Trump’s image. With Musk calling the shots and top officials embracing “trauma” as a goal, this is about power, not efficiency.

Source: Defense One

Trump Fires 50 IRS IT Executives Amid Filing Season

What Happened: The IRS placed around 50 senior IT executives on administrative leave. The removed officials—many overseeing cybersecurity, modernization, and core systems—were among the agency’s top tech leaders. The firings come as the IRS is already drafting plans to cut up to half its 90,000-person staff.

Why It Matters: Firing senior IT staff mid-tax season is a recipe for disaster. These experts oversee mission-critical systems protecting taxpayer data and processing returns. This move risks delays, errors, and security breaches.

Source: FedScoop

Gutting US Health Agency Will Allow for Private Sector Takeover, Experts Warn

What Happened: RFK Jr. announced plans to lay off nearly 20,000 workers—about a quarter of the Department of Health and Human Services. The cuts impact agencies like the CDC, NIH, CMS, and FDA, with 28 branches being consolidated into 15.

Why It Matters: This is a direct threat to Americans’ health and safety. The layoffs are a setup to privatize critical services like pandemic response and care for vulnerable communities. Trump and Musk are gutting public health for profit—and calling it reform.

Source: The Guardian

Trump’s U.S.A.I.D. Cuts Hobble Earthquake Response in Myanmar

What Happened: After a 7.7-magnitude earthquake devastated central Myanmar, killing over 1,700 people, the U.S. failed to send immediate aid. While China, Russia, and neighboring Asian countries rapidly deployed rescue teams, the U.S. has only dispatched a small three-person assessment team, not expected to arrive until Wednesday.

Why It Matters: The delayed response highlights how Trump’s dismantling of foreign aid infrastructure has crippled America’s ability to respond to global crises. Once a leader in humanitarian relief, the U.S. is now sidelined while adversaries like Russia and China fill the void.

Source: New York Times

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Says U.S. Will ‘Get Greenland,’ Refuses to Rule Out Military Force

What Happened: In a new interview, Trump said the U.S. will “100%” acquire Greenland and refused to take military force off the table, despite repeated rejections from Denmark and Greenland’s leadership.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly floating imperialist land grabs—acting more like Russia than a U.S. president. It threatens to destroy alliances and shows he’s ready to break international laws for power. Trump’s threats need to be taken seriously.

Source: USA Today

Denied, Deported, Detained: U.S. Border Incidents Have Travelers Thinking Twice

What Happened: Trump’s immigration crackdown is sparking global concern as travelers from Canada, the UK, France, and other allied nations are detained, deported, or denied entry at U.S. borders. Border agents are aggressively searching phones without warrants—even of those with valid visas—and some visitors have been held for weeks in detention.

Why It Matters: The chilling effect is real: scholars, tourists, and students are reconsidering U.S. travel, while several countries have issued travel advisories. The aggressive tactics—targeting even lawful travelers from friendly nations—signal an erosion of civil liberties and a shift toward surveillance and suspicion. This will result in long-term damage to America’s image, tourism, and international alliances.

Source: NBC News

Trump Reportedly Warns European Companies to Comply with Anti-DEI Order

What Happened: Trump has sent letters to European companies with U.S. government contracts—especially in France and the EU—demanding they certify compliance with Trump’s executive order banning DEI programs. The letters were distributed by American embassies and warned that failure to comply could violate the False Claims Act.

Why It Matters: The move extends Trump’s domestic culture war overseas, forcing foreign firms to align with his extremist ideological agenda or risk losing U.S. government business. It’s straining transatlantic ties just as tensions over trade and defense are escalating.

Source: CNBC

France Accuses U.S. Diplomats of Meddling with a ‘Diktat’ About Trump’s DEI Policies

What Happened: French officials accused U.S. diplomats of meddling in domestic affairs after American embassies warned French companies that Trump’s executive order banning DEI programs applies globally to all U.S. government contractors. The U.S. Embassy in Paris gave firms five days to confirm they don’t run DEI programs that violate U.S. anti-discrimination laws.

Why It Matters: This is nuts. Trump’s regime is trying to strong-arm foreign companies into following his anti-DEI agenda—on their soil. France is pushing back hard, calling it a blatant overreach and political interference. It’s a clear sign of how far Trump is willing to go to export his extremist policies and attempt to bully allies into compliance.

Source: Associated Press

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump’s counter-terror cuts will harm fight against far-right, experts warn

What Happened: Trump has cut funding for key counter-terrorism research programs across agencies like DHS, the Department of Defense, and the National Institute of Justice. The moves include defunding the University of Maryland’s START database, which tracked domestic extremism, hate crimes, and antisemitism.

Why It Matters: This isn’t accidental—it’s by design. Trump is gutting efforts to fight far-right violence while pardoning January 6 rioters, and insurrectionists while putting loyalist Kash Patel in charge of the FBI to dismantle monitoring. Trump is protecting his allies, not the country.

Source: The Guardian

Russia, US start talks on rare earth metals projects in Russia, Putin envoy says

What Happened: Russia and the U.S. have started discussions on joint rare earth metals projects in Russia, according to Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Why It Matters: Despite Russia’s genocidal war on Ukraine, Trump’s only focus is on cutting deals with Moscow and showing fealty to Putin—prioritizing profit and power over human rights and international law. His actions show a dangerous willingness to side with an aggressor for financial gain.

Source: Reuters

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Tariff-Driven Auto Price Hikes

What Happened: Trump told NBC News he ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ if foreign automakers raise prices in response to his new 25% tariffs, saying it would just push more people to buy American-made cars. He confirmed the tariffs would be permanent.

Why It Matters: Trump’s dismissive stance on inflation and auto prices signals indifference to cost-of-living increases and global market disruptions.

Source: CNBC

Trump Funding Cuts Ripple Through Rural America

What Happened: Trump slashed key federal programs supporting rural agriculture, including the $500 million Local Food Purchase Assistance program, which helped food banks buy from local farmers. Small producers in West Virginia—where Trump won 70% of the vote—are now losing vital contracts and struggling to stay afloat.

Why It Matters: Despite Trump’s pro-farmer rhetoric, rural communities that heavily backed him are suffering from federal cuts. With states like West Virginia reliant on federal dollars for over half their budgets, the impact will be devastating.

Source: Reuters

Trump Weighs Broader, Higher Tariffs

What Happened: Trump is pushing for an aggressive new tariff plan ahead of an April 2 deadline, weighing a universal 20% tariff on nearly all trading partners or a “reciprocal” model matching tariffs country by country. Industry-specific tariffs, including on critical minerals, are also under consideration.

Why It Matters: The plan would dramatically reshape U.S. trade, spark price hikes, and escalate global economic tensions. Trump’s goal is a “big and simple” tariff regime—despite warnings it will hurt consumers and trade partners.

Source: Wall Street Journal

A Wild Quarter for U.S. Stocks Sends Investors Abroad

What Happened: After a strong 2024, U.S. stocks stumbled in early 2025 as Trump’s chaotic tariff plans and a fading tech rally rattled markets. The S&P 500 fell 5.1%, while European markets gained momentum, drawing global investors away from the U.S.

Why It Matters: Tariff uncertainty is shaking confidence in the American economy. With inflation worries rising and growth forecasts falling, investors are now eyeing Europe and other markets as safer bets—signaling a potential long-term shift.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Protesters Rally Against Elon Musk at Tesla Showrooms

What Happened: Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside Tesla dealerships across the U.S. and Europe in a coordinated “Tesla Takedown” protest against Musk. Protesters, including lawmakers and celebrities, sought to damage Tesla’s brand as backlash grows.

Source: CBS News

Trump’s Auto Tariffs Will Hurt His Working-Class Supporters

What Happened: Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on imported vehicles, which will disproportionately affect lower-income Americans. Most affordable new cars under $30,000 are built abroad, not in the U.S., and will become unaffordable or disappear from the market altogether. Used car prices are also expected to spike due to increased demand.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

80,000 — Number of jobs Trump plans to cut from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

2 — $1 million checks Elon Musk handed out to Wisconsin voters at a Trump rally.

20% — Tariff rate Trump is considering imposing on nearly all U.S. trading partners.

5.1% — Drop in the S&P 500 during the first quarter of 2025 amid tariff chaos and economic uncertainty.

$500 million — Federal program for local food purchases that Trump cut, devastating rural farmers.

28 — Number of HHS branches being consolidated as part of RFK Jr.’s plan to gut public health agencies.

1,700+ — Death toll in Myanmar’s earthquake, as U.S. delays response due to gutted foreign aid.

6 — Times Trump has petitioned the Supreme Court in two months to override lower court rulings.

50 — Senior IRS IT executives removed mid-tax season, risking delays and security breaches.

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s Next Moves on Social Security & Medicare — Are entitlement programs the next target in budget cuts?

Trump’s Supreme Court Emergency Appeals — Will the Court continue fast-tracking his agenda through the shadow docket?

April 2 Tariff Announcement — Will Trump impose a blanket 20% tariff or target specific nations and industries?

Union Pushback Against DOGE Firings — Will federal worker unions succeed in court or be gutted under Trump’s executive order?

Foreign Blowback Over DEI Crackdown — Will more U.S. allies push back against Trump’s attempt to export his extremist culture war?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policy is raising prices for Americans and destabilizing global markets. Prices are already spiking, and manufacturers warn of supply chain disruptions.

Authoritarian Playbook in Motion — From purging civil servants, and arresting students to silencing the press, Trump is executing a textbook power grab.

Privatization Is the Plan — Trump and Musk are dismantling public services to hand over key federal functions to private firms loyal to the regime. It’s about profit and control—not efficiency.

Tariff War — Trump’s sweeping new tariffs are triggering global retaliation, shaking investor confidence, and risking trade wars that will tank the U.S. economy.

Civil Rights Under Siege — From ICE detentions to defunding the Smithsonian, Trump is rolling back decades of progress and protections.

The Judiciary Is the Last Guardrail — As Trump pushes to override legal limits, courts remain the final line of defense—under growing pressure.

Erasing Black History — Trump’s order targeting the National Museum of African American History and Culture is a fascist attempt to rewrite history, whitewash slavery, erase Black contributions, and silence Black voices.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.