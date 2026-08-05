Marine One flying past the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool earlier this week. The pool was drained so that the faults in the lining could be inspected and repaired. Credit...Andrew Leyden for The New York Times

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Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker…

Trump’s unprecedented corporate fundraising operation, escalating abuses in the immigration crackdown, and efforts to pressure law firms, journalists, and other institutions were among this weekend’s biggest stories.

This Weekend at a Glance

Trump has raised more than $800 million while personally soliciting multimillion-dollar donations from companies with business before his government.

Dozens of people, including 32 U.S. citizens, are seeking damages over alleged abuse by federal immigration agents.

Hackers targeted water systems across several states, forcing some utilities to operate manually as the FBI investigates Iranian involvement.

What We Need to Pay Attention To

Justice Dept. Subpoenas Times Freelancer in Effort to Identify Sources

What Happened: The Justice Department subpoenaed New York Times freelancer Matthew Cole, seeking two years of information about his contacts and conversations to identify sources for his reporting on a failed SEAL Team 6 mission in North Korea. DOJ has refused to withdraw the subpoena after backing down from similar efforts targeting other NYT journalists, the Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal.

Why It Matters: This is part of Trump’s broader attack on the press. If the government can expose confidential sources by digging through reporters’ records, whistleblowers will think twice before coming forward, and journalists will have a harder time exposing government corruption and misconduct.

Source: New York Times

Corruption

‘The Boss Wants This Money’: Inside Trump’s Unprecedented Fundraising Operation

What Happened: Trump has raised more than $800 million since returning to office, personally directing aides to solicit multimillion-dollar donations from companies for his political and vanity projects. He keeps track of who donates, tells companies to contribute between $25 million and $50 million, and offers major donors special access. Meanwhile, his government makes decisions affecting many of their businesses.

Why It Matters: Trump is keeping track of which companies give him money while his government makes decisions affecting their businesses. This is cronyism in plain sight, with companies paying millions to maintain access and influence while seeking favorable treatment from his government.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump stands to profit off US policy announcements by selling fast access to his social media posts

What Happened: Trump Media is launching a $100,000-a-month service giving Wall Street traders faster access to Trump’s Truth Social posts, including presidential announcements on tariffs, wars, companies, and other policies that move markets. Trump retains a major financial interest in the company collecting the subscription fees.

Why It Matters: Trump is charging Wall Street $100,000 a month for faster access to his market-moving announcements, with the money flowing to his company. He is literally monetizing the presidency and selling insider information to those willing to pay.

Source: Associated Press

Power Consolidation

How a Top Law Firm Went From Standing Up to Trump to Bending the Knee

What Happened: Paul Weiss capitulated after Trump targeted the firm with an executive order imposing crippling sanctions. Eight other major law firms also struck deals with the White House, collectively agreeing to provide nearly $1 billion in free legal work for Trump’s causes.

Why It Matters: Firms that fought Trump in court won. The ones that capitulated show how threats of government retaliation can force even the most powerful firms to bend the knee without Trump having to take any action.

Source: New York Times

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he’s ‘very concerned’ Trump will interfere in the midterm elections

What Happened: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore warned that Trump is using federal power in ways that could interfere with the midterms, pointing to efforts to restrict mail voting, obtain voter data from states, and potentially deploy federal troops or agents to polling places.

Why It Matters: States are preparing to defend their elections not from foreign adversaries, but from the federal government. Because of Republicans, governors are making contingency plans to prevent federal control over elections.

Source: Associated Press

Weaponization of Institutions

Charges Dropped in Reflecting Pool Case as Prosecutors Say Work Was ‘Botched’

What Happened: Federal prosecutors dropped felony charges against former Olympian David Hearn after evidence showed the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was damaged by a botched renovation, and not vandalism as Trump and his officials claimed. The new lining began peeling within days of installation.

Why It Matters: DOJ pursued felony charges carrying up to 10 years in prison over damage Trump and DOJ knew came from its botched renovation. Trump pushed a lie to deflect blame for his failed project, and the DOJ turned that lie into a criminal case.

Source: New York Times

Blanche’s nomination may be stalled, but payouts to Trump allies are underway

What Happened: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Trump’s proposed $1.776 billion slush fund is “dead,” but DOJ has already made several payouts, including a seven-figure settlement to anti-abortion activist Paul Vaughn, whom Blanche called a victim of Biden-era “weaponization.” Nearly 600 Jan. 6 defendants have also filed claims seeking taxpayer-funded compensation under existing federal law.

Why It Matters: Calling the $1.776 billion fund “dead” is meaningless when DOJ is already making the payouts. Taxpayer money is being used to compensate Trump’s criminals that he calls “victims” of political persecution, while nearly 600 Jan. 6 defendants are demanding their share.

Source: MS NOW

Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics

After Claiming ‘Bias’ at Smithsonian, Trump Officials Stage Patriotic Exhibition

What Happened: After Trump accused the Smithsonian of presenting a negative view of American history and ordered signs directing visitors elsewhere for “accurate information,” the State Department opened its “patriotic” exhibition near the White House. No historians or professional museum curators worked on the exhibition, and several featured artists have personal connections to its organizers.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the federal government to decide which version of American history is acceptable. Attacking independent museums as biased and replacing exhibits with government-approved propaganda is a classic authoritarian tactic to rewrite history.

Source: New York Times

Human and Civil Rights Abuses

Thousands of migrant children in the US could face new deportation risks as legal aid deal expires

What Happened: Trump is allowing a federal contract providing legal services to roughly 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children to expire, leaving many without attorneys in deportation proceedings. The government has also withheld payments to legal providers for more than six months, forcing layoffs and office closures.

Why It Matters: Twenty thousand children, some fleeing abuse or persecution, could be forced to face deportation alone without a lawyer. Trump withheld funding for six months and is now letting their legal aid expire, stripping vulnerable children of one of their only protections against deportation.

Source: Associated Press

“The ICE Agent Behind Me Grabbed the Back of My Shirt and Just Threw Me Like a Sack of Trash”

What Happened: Fifty-four people filed claims against the federal government seeking damages for alleged abuse by ICE and DHS agents. The claimants include 32 U.S. citizens and describe beatings, wrongful detention, pepper spraying, forced labor, and other violence, including a 68-year-old nurse who suffered a concussion and fractured kneecap after an ICE agent allegedly threw her to the ground.

Why It Matters: Fifty-four people, including 32 U.S. citizens, have come forward with claims of beatings, wrongful detention, and other abuse by federal immigration agents. The growing number of cases points to a broader pattern of violence with no accountability.

Source: Mother Jones

Senate Report Describes ‘Top-Down Culture of Cruelty’ in ICE Detention

What Happened: A Senate investigation into the South Texas Family Residential Center found reports of inadequate medical care, inedible food, lack of education, restricted access to lawyers, and deliberate mistreatment of children. Families said guards disrupted children’s sleep, taunted them with food, and were instructed by supervisors to treat detainees harshly.

Why It Matters: Supervisors allegedly instructed guards to treat detainees harshly, including children. The cruelty came from the top, creating a detention system where serious human rights abuses were encouraged and normalized.

Source: Talking Points Memo

US ICE detains Johns Hopkins researcher as airport arrests surge

What Happened: ICE detained Johns Hopkins researcher Fatima Ameaka at Baltimore/Washington International Airport as she prepared to board a domestic flight. Her arrest comes amid a surge in airport immigration enforcement targeting visa overstays, including people with pending asylum or marriage applications.

Source: Reuters

Immigration crackdown threatens Haitian caregivers and the seniors who rely on them

What Happened: Trump ended Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians, forcing employers to fire caregivers who have legally worked in the U.S. for years. Nursing homes, home health agencies, and disability services already facing worker shortages are losing staff, leaving seniors and disabled Americans without longtime caregivers.

Why It Matters: On top of the cruelty, Trump’s immigration crackdown is also taking caregivers away from seniors and disabled Americans who depend on them for basic daily care. Removing thousands of workers from an industry already facing severe shortages will make the existing healthcare crisis worse.

Source: Associated Press

Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pentagon weighs eliminating civilian tenure at military academies and reviewing all curriculum, draft memo says

What Happened: A draft Pentagon memo would eliminate civilian faculty tenure at U.S. military academies and war colleges and order a line-by-line review of every course. Courses deemed “ideologically driven” or nonessential could be eliminated, though the proposal has not yet been approved.

Why It Matters: Political appointees could decide which professors stay and what future military leaders are allowed to learn. Calling courses “ideological” gives Trump officials an excuse to purge anything from military education they don’t politically agree with.

Source: CBS News

In Nebraska, Americans begin to lose Medicaid under Trump’s work rules

What Happened: Nebraska became the first state to remove people from Medicaid under work requirements created by Trump’s 2025 law, with roughly 200 people losing coverage beginning August 1. The requirements will eventually affect about 20 million people across 44 states, with an estimated 3 million to 8.6 million potentially losing coverage by 2028.

Source: NPR

Former Officials Protest U.S. Plan to Defund Pan American Health Organization

What Happened: Trump’s proposed budget eliminates U.S. funding for the Pan American Health Organization, which monitors disease outbreaks and coordinates public health responses across 35 countries. The U.S. already owes nearly $135 million in overdue payments after Trump withdrew from the World Health Organization and ended its funding.

Source: New York Times

Imperial & Geopolitical Watch

Trump Blames Minnesota, Not Iran, for Cyberattack, Despite Initial Investigation

What Happened: Trump blamed Minnesota and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for the cyberattack on municipal water systems, rejecting investigators’ preliminary assessment that Iran was likely responsible. The FBI says water facilities in at least seven states were targeted.

Why It Matters: American water systems were attacked, and instead of confronting the likely foreign adversary responsible, Trump blamed a political opponent. Turning a national security threat into a partisan attack puts Americans in danger while the real threat goes unanswered.

Source: New York Times

Sweeping cyberattack on water systems in multiple states has US officials on edge

What Happened: Hackers targeted water systems in at least seven states in a coordinated cyberattack, forcing some utilities into manual operations and boil-water notices. Federal agencies are working to secure vulnerable systems.

Source: CNN

Jordan Is Learning Its U.S. Alliance Has a Price in the Iran War

What Happened: Iran has fired at least 60 missiles and drones at Jordan since July 8, primarily targeting bases hosting U.S. forces. Three U.S. service members were killed in a July 17 strike, while opposition inside Jordan is growing against the American military presence.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war has turned a longtime U.S. ally into a target. American troops have been killed, Jordan is absorbing Iranian attacks, and growing public anger threatens a partnership the U.S. has relied on for decades.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Backs Away From Deal to Let Ukraine Build Patriot Missiles

What Happened: Trump reversed his earlier promise to let Ukraine manufacture Patriot interceptors, saying the U.S. had “not agreed” to share the technology. The reversal comes as Ukraine is running critically low on Patriots and Russia continues launching daily mass ballistic missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is heading into another winter of Russia’s genocidal missile attacks, and Trump predictably won’t commit to providing interceptors or asking Musk for approval. We are already watching what happens when Ukraine runs out of interceptors, as Russian missiles hit residential buildings, and families are buried beneath the rubble.

Source: New York Times

Pentagon ends leadership of Ukraine aid group as US distances from Europe

What Happened: The Pentagon is giving up its leadership of the NATO command in Germany that coordinates military aid, training, and logistics for Ukraine, with another NATO country eventually taking over. The move follows cuts to U.S. military leadership and rotations in Europe.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is giving up another central role supporting Ukraine while Russia escalates its attacks. In another gift to Moscow, Trump is pulling America back from European defense and leaving Ukraine and NATO allies to deal with the repercussions.

Source: Politico

EU force boards Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean Sea

What Happened: An Italian-led EU naval force boarded the sanctioned Russian shadow fleet tanker Toa Payoh in international waters after its captain refused to provide documentation. The operation, backed by Greek and Polish forces, is part of expanding European efforts to intercept vessels Russia uses to evade sanctions and finance its war.

Source: Kyiv Independent

Economic News

U.S. Economic Growth Slowed to 1.5% in Second Quarter

What Happened: U.S. economic growth slowed to a 1.5% annual rate in the second quarter, down from 2.1% in the first quarter and below economists’ expectations of 1.8%. The slowdown comes as inflation and higher energy costs continue to weigh on the economy.

Source: Wall Street Journal

In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

By the Numbers

$800 million+ — Trump’s fundraising since returning to office

$100,000/month — Cost for Wall Street to buy fast access to Trump’s market-moving posts

$9 million — Corporate donations to Freedom 250 from Chevron, United, and RTX in the current disclosure

$1 billion — Free legal work law firms agreed to provide after capitulating to Trump

54 — People, including 32 U.S. citizens, who filed abuse claims against ICE and DHS

20,000 — Unaccompanied migrant children losing access to legal aid

60+ — Missiles and drones Iran has fired at Jordan since July 8

300 — Patriot interceptors Ukraine requested that Trump refused to provide

3 million to 8.6 million — Americans projected to lose Medicaid coverage by 2028

1.5% — U.S. GDP growth rate in the second quarter, down from 2.1%

What to Watch Next

Trump’s corporate fundraising machine keeps growing — Will Congress investigate the connections between multimillion-dollar donations, access to Trump, and government decisions affecting donors and their businesses?

Thousands of migrant children are about to lose their lawyers — Will anyone intervene before 20,000 children are left to navigate deportation proceedings alone?

Americans have started losing Medicaid — How quickly will coverage losses spread as the rules expand from Nebraska to millions of people across the country?

Trump’s Iran war is putting American troops and allies in the line of fire — How much further will the regional fallout spread as Iran targets U.S. forces and countries hosting them?

Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Slowing GDP growth, elevated mortgage rates, higher gas prices, and mounting Medicaid losses are adding to the financial pressure on American households.

Pay to Play — Trump’s $800 million fundraising operation and paid access to his market-moving posts have turned presidential power and access into something individuals, corporations, and countries can buy.

Forced Compliance — Law firms surrendered nearly $1 billion in free legal work after Trump threatened them, while DOJ is targeting a NYT freelancer to expose his confidential sources, using federal power to force institutions and critics into compliance.

Human Rights Abuses — Migrant children losing legal representation, 54 abuse claims against ICE and DHS, and cruelty reported at a family detention center show protections disappearing for people most vulnerable to government abuse.

Betrayal of Ukraine — Withheld Patriot interceptors, a reversed manufacturing promise, and the Pentagon stepping back from its NATO coordination role show the U.S. disengaging as Russia escalates its attacks.

Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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