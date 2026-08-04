Dozens of municipal water systems in Minnesota were the targets of a cyberattack this week. Credit...Jenn Ackerman for The New York Times

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Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker…

Musk is back with a $100 million Republican midterm push, Trump’s immigration crackdown hits airports, and federal power is being used to pressure institutions and consolidate control.

Today at a Glance

DOJ proposes sweeping new contempt powers for immigration judges.

Iranian hackers are believed to be behind cyberattacks on Minnesota water systems.

Trump declines to commit Patriot interceptors to Ukraine.

What We Need to Pay Attention To

Musk Plans to Spend at Least $100 Million to Help Republicans in the Midterms

What Happened: Elon Musk authorized his super PAC to spend at least $100 million to help Republicans win the 2026 midterm elections. The push comes as his companies continue to hold billions of dollars in federal contracts.

Source: New York Times

Corruption

Trump Has Made Billions in Office. Will His Party Pay Politically?

What Happened: Financial disclosures show Trump reported more than $2.2 billion in business revenue during 2025 from real estate, licensing, crypto, golf, media, and other ventures since his return to power.

Source: New York Times

Megadonor Received Trump Pardon Three Days After Donation to Pennsylvania Congressman

What Happened: Trump pardoned Republican megadonor Adam Kidan, who was convicted in the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, three days after Kidan donated $2,600 to a leadership PAC affiliated with Rep. Ryan Mackenzie.

Why It Matters: Trump’s pardon power continues to benefit donors, political allies, and his supporters. Pardons have become another form of political patronage, undermining equal justice under the law.

Source: NOTUS

Power Consolidation

Critics Say Historic Sites Are Endangered by Trump-Aligned Panel’s Plan

What Happened: A Trump-aligned federal panel is moving to overhaul historic preservation rules, limiting public input and consultation with Native American tribes and preservation officials. The changes would also make it easier for Trump to redesign Washington with barely any outside review.

Why It Matters: Trump is removing safeguards protecting historic sites across the country and cutting tribes, preservation experts, and communities out of decisions that affect them. The changes will also clear the way for him to remake D.C. with no outside oversight.

Source: New York Times

Weaponization of Institutions

DOJ seeks to empower immigration judges to hold lawyers and their clients in contempt

What Happened: The Justice Department proposed giving immigration judges the power to hold immigrants, witnesses, and their attorneys in contempt and fine them up to $3,500 for violating court orders. Federal government attorneys would be exempt from these penalties.

Source: CBS News

Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics

ABC says FCC seeks to intimidate network over news coverage

What Happened: The FCC launched an early license review of eight ABC stations one day after Trump called for the network to fire Jimmy Kimmel. The review came more than two years ahead of schedule and is a first in more than 50 years. ABC says it is part of a campaign to intimidate media outlets over coverage Trump dislikes.

Why It Matters: A license review that hasn’t happened this early in over 50 years came the day after Trump publicly demanded Kimmel be fired. Trump weaponizing the FCC is part of his broader attack on the press.

Source: Reuters

Scouting America drops diversity initiatives from event after pressure from the Pentagon

What Happened: Scouting America eliminated dedicated spaces for LGBTQ+ scouts, girls, and scouts of color after Pete Hegseth threatened to end the Pentagon’s century-old partnership with the organization unless it dropped diversity initiatives. A February agreement allows Pentagon officials to monitor its compliance.

Why It Matters: Hegseth used Pentagon leverage to force a private youth organization to abandon programs for marginalized kids. The Pentagon will now monitor Scouting America to make sure it follows Hegseth’s ideological demands.

Source: Associated Press

Human and Civil Rights Abuses

US cites ‘unauthorized travel’ to end DACA status for a mother of 3 deported to Mexico

What Happened: DHS deported Jessica Treviño, a Texas mother of three U.S. citizen children, despite her DACA protections and work authorization remaining valid through April 2027. USCIS is now seeking to terminate her DACA for “unauthorized travel” because the government deported her.

Why It Matters: The government deported her, and now is using that forced removal as the reason to strip protections that should have kept her here. Her three U.S. citizen children remain in Texas while she fights in court to come back home.

Source: Associated Press

Federal Immigration Agents Called Latinos Racial Slurs While Conducting Stops, Video Shows

What Happened: Court filings include body camera footage and text messages showing federal immigration agents using racial slurs and crude language about Latino immigrants during enforcement operations in Los Angeles. The evidence emerged in a lawsuit alleging agents illegally targeted people based on ethnicity.

Why It Matters: Agents accused of racially profiling Latinos were caught using racial slurs while carrying out immigration enforcement. The footage exposes the racism inside the cruel operations being called out for targeting people based on ethnicity.

Source: NOTUS

Reports of airport immigration arrests come amid increased TSA-ICE collaboration

What Happened: TSA has expanded information sharing with ICE, allowing immigration agents to identify and arrest travelers suspected of civil immigration violations at U.S. airports. The increased arrests have included people with pending immigration applications and work permits.

Source: CBS News

Appeals court rejects the Trump administration’s expansion of mandatory detention for immigrants

What Happened: The 9th Circuit blocked Trump’s policy of automatically denying bond hearings to immigrants arrested inside the U.S. Four other appeals courts have also rejected the policy, while two have upheld it, increasing the likelihood it comes before the Supreme Court.

Source: Associated Press

Government Disruption

Uninsured Patients Rise Sharply, Hospitals Report, Citing Obamacare Cuts

What Happened: Hospitals across the country are reporting a sharp increase in uninsured patients, including 20% increases at some systems, after Republicans ended enhanced Obamacare subsidies. ACA enrollment has fallen by roughly 3 million since the beginning of the year as premiums increased and federal assistance declined.

Why It Matters: Three million fewer people have coverage, and hospitals are absorbing the fallout in unpaid emergency care. Republicans ended these subsidies to help fund tax breaks for the wealthy, shifting the cost onto patients and the hospitals treating them.

Source: New York Times

Trump administration has quietly throttled an agency devoted to the safety of American healthcare

What Happened: Trump officials have dismantled much of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, halting more than 100 research grants and spending less than $15 million despite Congress appropriating $345 million. About 75% of the agency’s staff has also been purged or resigned since Trump took office.

Why It Matters: Congress approved $345 million for patient safety research, and Trump officials are spending less than $15 million of it. With three-quarters of the staff gone, fewer people are left to identify and prevent the medical errors this agency exists to stop.

Source: CBS News

Measles surge exposes bigger public health crisis, former CDC official warns

What Happened: U.S. measles cases have reached their highest level in 35 years as childhood vaccination rates decline. The surge comes after RFK Jr. reduced federal vaccine recommendations and continued to spread conspiracies about vaccines.

Source: MS NOW

Imperial & Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Sees Iran as Likely Behind Cyberattack on Minnesota Water Systems

What Happened: U.S. investigators believe Iranian hackers were likely behind cyberattacks targeting roughly 36 Minnesota water systems, temporarily knocking at least one city’s well and treatment plant offline and forcing others to use manual workarounds. The attribution remains preliminary, and no drinking water was reported unsafe.

Source: New York Times

Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Zelensky Asked Trump for a Favor From Elon Musk

What Happened: Zelenskyy asked Trump for 300 Patriot interceptors to protect Ukraine from Russian ballistic missiles this winter, but Trump refused to commit. Zelenskyy also proposed using Starlink guided drones to destroy Russian missile launchers inside Russia, but Trump was noncommittal about getting Musk’s approval.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is heading into another winter of Russia’s genocidal missile attacks, and Trump predictably won’t commit to providing interceptors or asking Musk for approval. We are already watching what happens when Ukraine runs short of interceptors, as Russian missiles hit residential buildings, and families are buried beneath the rubble.

Source: The Atlantic

Economic News

Mortgage rates hit highest level in a year amid persistent inflation fears

What Happened: The average 30-year mortgage rate climbed to 6.66%, its highest level in a year, as persistent inflation and Trump’s Iran war pushed Treasury yields higher. Economists warn that higher oil and fuel costs from the war are adding to inflation concerns and keeping borrowing costs elevated.

Source: CBS News

Resistance

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

By the Numbers

$100-120 million — Musk’s committed midterm spending through his super PAC

$2.2 billion — Trump’s reported business revenue in 2025

$3,500 — Maximum contempt fine immigration judges could impose under DOJ’s proposal, with government lawyers exempt

36 — Minnesota municipal water systems targeted in the suspected Iranian cyberattack

300 — Patriot interceptors Ukraine requested that Trump declined to commit to

3 million — Drop in ACA enrollment since the start of the year

75% — Share of AHRQ staff purged or who have resigned since Trump took office

$345 million vs. $15 million — Congress’s appropriation for patient safety research versus what’s actually being spent

6.66% — Average 30-year mortgage rate, its highest in a year

5 — Appeals courts split on Trump’s mandatory detention expansion

What to Watch Next

Musk’s $100 million midterm push is just getting started — How much will he spend on the midterms to keep his federal contracts and prevent any oversight?

Federal pressure on private institutions and the media is expanding — How many more organizations will face the weight of the government for refusing to fall in line?

Trump’s immigration crackdown is spreading into everyday American life — How far will enforcement expand as airports and other everyday places become part of Trump’s mass deportation?

Public health protections are being dismantled as the consequences mount — How much worse will healthcare access, patient safety, and preventable disease outbreaks get as the cuts continue?

Trump’s Iran war is reaching Americans at home — How much further will the fallout spread as critical infrastructure, energy prices, and the broader economy take the hit?

Key Takeaways

Profiting From Power — Musk’s $100 million midterm push alongside his federal contracts, and Trump’s $2.2 billion in business revenue, show political spending and personal profit becoming indistinguishable.

Unequal Justice — A pardon three days after a donation and immigration contempt rules that exempt government lawyers reinforce a system where accountability depends on who you are.

Forced Compliance — The FCC’s early ABC license review and Hegseth’s ultimatum to Scouting America underscore federal power being used to force institutions into ideological compliance.

Healthcare Erosion — Millions losing coverage, a gutted patient safety agency, and measles cases at a 35-year high show public health breaking down on multiple fronts.

War at Home — Iranian cyberattacks on Minnesota water systems, higher gas prices, and climbing mortgage rates tied to the conflict show Trump’s war with Iran affecting all Americans.

Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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