Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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sit_with's avatar
sit_with
12h

what an incredible job you do - with fortitude, dedication and courage. thank you, Risa

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2 replies by Olga Lautman and others
Patricia Turcotte's avatar
Patricia Turcotte
10h

Thanks, Olga, another wonderful layout of the criming, corruption,and the fall of Democracy. It's painful and terrifying to watch. The traitor-in-chief had no intention of providing Ukraine with anything, because he will always be in Putin's pocket. The lack of support to Ukraine, by the US, is what keeps me up at night.

🇨🇦 🙏 ❤️ 🇺🇦

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