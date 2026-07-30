Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
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The numbers are rising of cases just like living in Russia. This professor antifa. Multiple women thrown to the ground for protesting peacefully near sites of ice intake. People being arrested for speaking up in community meetings. A guy coming back gives a oasssord to erase his phone and gets charged. I’m seeing more and more of this. It is not American whatsoever. It’s amazing how many police in addition to ice, have evil hearts willing to stomp all over our rights with the intention I’m certain to scare people and make them afraid to protest or speak up. Fuck that. We must succeed in taking our country back from these fascist rotten to the core pigs no offence to pigs.

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