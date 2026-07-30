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Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker…

Musk's multimillion-dollar push to boost Republicans, new revelations about Secret Service pressure to surveil James Comey, and renewed U.S. strikes on Iran were among today's biggest stories.

Today at a Glance

• Trump overruled FEMA to deny disaster aid to Democratic-led states.

• California’s largest ICE detention center failed to provide adequate medical care.

• Federal judge rejects DOJ bid for New Jersey’s unredacted voter rolls.

What We Need to Pay Attention To

DHS testimony confirms raid of Newsom press conference was ‘political,’ ‘a stunt’

What Happened: Homeland Security Investigations agents testified in court that an immigration operation outside California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press conference was “purely political” and “a political stunt,” contradicting DHS’s earlier claim that it was an immigration enforcement action.

Why It Matters: DHS agents admitted under oath that the operation was political. Using federal agencies for political theater and intimidation sets a dangerous precedent for elections and other politically sensitive events.

Source: MS NOW

In Corruption News

Musk plans massive push for GOP in midterms

What Happened: Elon Musk plans to spend millions through his America PAC to help Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections by turning out voters. The effort comes as his companies continue to receive and pursue billions of dollars in federal contracts.

Source: Axios

This MAGA Influencer Runs a Charity to Teach Kids Civics. Much of the Money Goes to Him Instead.

What Happened: A ProPublica investigation found that the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness, founded by Nick Adams, whom Trump appointed earlier this year as a special presidential envoy, paid Adams and his mother more than half its revenue while raising $7.7 million over the past decade. The investigation found little evidence the charity carried out its stated civics education mission or that its advertised $1 million sweepstakes prize was ever awarded.

Why It Matters: Nick Adams is the latest Trump appointee to face allegations of self-dealing or financial misconduct, adding to a growing pattern of ethics concerns among Trump officials.

Source: ProPublica

Judge orders Trump to turn over financial documents in BBC defamation case

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to turn over financial records from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust as part of his $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC. The records will help determine whether Trump suffered the financial losses he claims.

Source: The Hill

In Power Consolidation News

Trump overrode his own agencies to deny 4 Democratic disaster requests

What Happened: Trump overruled FEMA and NOAA recommendations to deny disaster aid to New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York after federal officials determined the states met the requirements for assistance.

Why It Matters: Trump rejected disaster aid after federal agencies determined the states qualified. It’s another example of federal dollars being used to reward allies and punish political opponents.

Source: Politico

Trump’s attacks on mail balloting and concerns over delays turn midterms spotlight on Postal Service

What Happened: State election officials in California, Kansas, Michigan, and Wisconsin raised concerns about mail ballot delays as the Postal Service prepares for the midterm elections. This comes as Trump asks the Supreme Court to reinstate key parts of his executive order restricting mail voting, including a requirement that the Postal Service use a federal voter eligibility list when distributing ballots.

Source: Associated Press

In Weaponization of Institutions News

Secret Service felt pressure from administration to surveil James Comey, new documents reveal

What Happened: Newly released court filings show Secret Service officials raised legal concerns after senior Trump officials pressured them to secretly track former FBI Director James Comey’s phone following his “86 47” social media post. Internal records show some agents believed there was no imminent threat and questioned whether the surveillance was legally justified.

Why It Matters: Trump officials sought to use the Secret Service to track his political adversary despite internal concerns that the surveillance was not legally justified. That's a dangerous expansion of how federal protective resources are used.

Source: MS NOW

With Blanche Nomination at Stake, Payouts to Trump Allies Continue

What Happened: The Justice Department agreed to a seven-figure settlement with anti-abortion activist Paul Vaughn, whom Trump pardoned after his conviction for blocking access to an abortion clinic. The payment makes Vaughn the latest Trump ally to receive taxpayer-funded compensation. This comes as senators questioned Todd Blanche about the department’s proposed $1.776 billion fund for additional payouts, including to insurrectionists.

Source: New York Times

ICE’s New Detention Center Contracts Declare State Laws ‘Shall Not Apply’

What Happened: One day after a federal judge ruled an ICE detention center in Washington must allow state health inspectors access, ICE released draft contract language stating that state and local laws “shall not apply” to four privately run detention centers.

Why It Matters: Instead of complying with a federal court ruling, ICE is trying to insulate its detention centers from state oversight by writing state-law exemptions into its contracts.

Source: WIRED

In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The professor facing prison in ‘antifa’ case: ‘They want to scare all who oppose ICE’

What Happened: Federal prosecutors charged Erik Davis, a Minnesota college professor, with conspiracy to impede ICE officers, alleging he helped organize protests and coordinate resistance to immigration enforcement. The indictment does not accuse Davis of personally committing violence, and he has denied the allegations.

Why It Matters: A professor who is not accused of committing violence is facing federal conspiracy charges tied to protests against ICE. Using conspiracy charges against protest organizers is an authoritarian tactic meant to discourage others from organizing and protesting.

Source: The Guardian

In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

California’s largest ICE facility did not provide adequate medical care, monitor says

What Happened: A court-appointed monitor found that California’s largest ICE detention center failed to provide adequate medical care and violated a federal court order requiring improvements. The findings were based on a site inspection, interviews with staff and detainees, and a review of more than 140 medical records.

Why It Matters: A federal court ordered the facility to improve medical care, yet detainees remain in immediate and long-term danger. The latest findings show ICE continues to commit serious human rights abuses and ignore court orders.

Source: Reuters

Trump policy clears way for civil commitment of homeless in some states

What Happened: Federal agencies have begun implementing Trump’s executive order on homelessness by encouraging states to institutionalize homeless people with mental illness or substance use disorders. The policy also prioritizes federal funding for states that adopt broader commitment laws and stricter enforcement against homeless encampments.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal funding to push states toward institutionalizing homeless people instead of housing them. It marks a major shift away from the decades-long “Housing First” approach and toward criminalizing homelessness.

Source: CBS News

Loss of work authorization sows confusion for thousands of Haitian immigrants and their US employers

What Happened: Hundreds of thousands of Haitians with Temporary Protected Status lost their work authorization after Trump allowed their employment protections to expire following a Supreme Court ruling. Employers across the country have begun suspending workers as uncertainty spreads over their legal status.

Source: Associated Press

Trump administration forced treatment on hunger striker in ICE detention

What Happened: An internal ICE Health Service Corps document states that at least one immigration detainee on a hunger strike was subjected to forced medical treatment, including force feeding, hydration, urinary catheterization, or involuntary blood draws. The report also documented at least seven hunger strikers in ICE custody during the reporting period.

Source: The Guardian

Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US Patriot interceptor stockpile diminished by some 65% during Iran war, think tank estimates

What Happened: A new analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates the U.S. has used about 65% of its Patriot interceptor stockpile since Trump’s Iran war began. The report says replenishing the missiles will take years at the current production rates.

Why It Matters: The longer Trump's war continues, the more it will strain U.S. weapons stockpiles. Replacing those interceptors will cost taxpayers billions of dollars while leaving the military less prepared for other crises.

Source: ABC News

Data shows some veterans wait months to see a therapist for the first time. The VA secretary has his own numbers

What Happened: The VA’s Access to Care data found that about two-thirds of VA facilities exceeded the agency’s 20-day target for an initial mental health appointment, with some veterans waiting more than five months. The findings contradict VA Secretary Doug Collins’ public claim that veterans wait an average of 15 days for their first mental health visit.

Source: CNN

The IRS Is Imploding

What Happened: IRS customer service has deteriorated after the agency lost nearly one-third of its workforce, according to the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service and tax professionals. A June report found fewer calls were answered by live agents, hold times increased significantly, and many callers were disconnected before receiving assistance.

Source: Mother Jones

HHS violated 5,000 probationary employees’ rights with 2025 terminations

What Happened: A third-party arbitrator ruled that HHS violated its collective bargaining agreement by firing about 5,000 probationary and trial employees in 2025. The arbitrator found the agency carried out the purges without following required procedures or negotiating with the union.

Why It Matters: HHS was found to have bypassed required procedures by disguising a mass layoff as routine probationary terminations. The ruling adds to a growing number of decisions finding Trump’s purges violated legal protections.

Source: Federal News Network

How Trump’s “America First” Administration Could Shut U.S. Scientists Out of the Next Nobel-Worthy Discovery

What Happened: The White House proposed a rule granting political appointees greater authority to award and terminate billions of dollars in federal grants, including scientific research funding. Scientists, universities, state officials, and nonprofits warn it would inject politics into funding decisions and discourage international research collaborations.

Why It Matters: The proposal would expand political control over hundreds of billions of dollars in federal grants, allowing the White House to exert influence over decisions that have been made independently.

Source: ProPublica

Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US Launches New Strikes Against Iran as War Escalates Again

What Happened: U.S. forces launched a new wave of strikes against Iranian targets after Iran fired ballistic missiles at a U.S. military base in Jordan in a surprise attack. The attacks ended another brief pause.

Why It Matters: As Trump’s Iran war drags on, the risk of broader regional escalation, additional U.S. military involvement, and disruptions to global energy markets continues to grow with no end in sight

Source: Bloomberg

Two Ships Hit in Apparent Drone Strike at Egyptian Port

What Happened: Two ships, including a U.S.-owned natural gas storage tanker, caught fire after an explosion at Egypt’s Port of Damietta. Maritime security firms said the incident appeared to be caused by a drone strike. Egyptian authorities have not confirmed the cause or identified who was responsible.

Source: New York Times

Canadian visits to U.S. plummet amid Trump tariffs, ‘51st state’ talk

What Happened: Canada reported that travel to the United States fell 25% in 2025, dropping from 39 million to 29.1 million visits. Canadians spent $2.3 billion less in the U.S. while increasing travel elsewhere, reflecting a sharp shift in sentiment following Trump’s tariffs and repeated and unhinged “51st state” threats.

Source: The Washington Post

Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

8 killed, 15 injured across Ukraine as Russia launches massive ballistic missile, drone attack

What Happened: Russia launched another large-scale overnight attack across Ukraine, firing dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles along with hundreds of drones at cities across the country. At least eight people, including two children, were killed and 15 others injured as residential buildings, warehouses, and other civilian sites were struck from Kyiv to Lviv.

Source: Kyiv Independent

In Trump Economic Downturn News

Oil prices jump up as US-Iran tensions escalate

What Happened: Oil prices rose above $90 a barrel after Iran fired missiles at a U.S. base in Jordan and Trump vowed a forceful military response, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Why It Matters: Trump’s escalating war with Iran is hitting Americans at the pump. Higher oil prices will ripple through the economy and raise the cost of transportation, groceries, and other everyday goods.

Source: The Hill

In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Federal judge rejects DOJ attempt to obtain unredacted NJ voter rolls

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed the Justice Department’s lawsuit seeking New Jersey’s unredacted voter rolls, ruling the state can continue withholding voters’ driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers. The decision is the latest in a series of court rulings rejecting similar DOJ efforts to obtain detailed voter registration data.

Source: Politico

By the Numbers

4 — Disaster aid requests Trump rejected after FEMA recommended approval

65% — Share of the U.S. Patriot interceptor stockpile used since Trump’s Iran war began

1/3 — Share of the IRS workforce lost, worsening customer service

5,000 — HHS employees whose terminations were ruled illegal

350,000 — Haitians who lost work authorization after TPS protections expired

7 — ICE detainees on hunger strike during the reporting period

140+ — Medical records reviewed exposing systemic medical failures at California's largest ICE facility

25% — Drop in Canadian travel to the U.S. in 2025

$2.3 billion — Reduction in Canadian visitor spending in the U.S.

$1 million — Sweepstakes prize a Trump appointee’s charity promoted with no record it was awarded

$10 billion — Damages Trump is seeking from the BBC in his defamation suit

What to Watch Next

Trump's Iran war keeps expanding — How much higher will the economic and military costs climb if the fighting continues?

ICE keeps testing the limits — Will the courts stop the agency from bypassing state oversight and expanding its powers?

The crackdown on Haitians begins — How many people will lose their jobs or face detention as Temporary Protected Status protections expire?

Government services keep deteriorating — How much longer will agencies be able to function after staffing purges and political interference?

Trump’s legal battles continue — What will Trump’s financial records reveal as more courts order them turned over?

Key Takeaways

Affordability Crisis — Rising oil prices, higher transportation costs, and growing economic uncertainty are making it harder for Americans to afford everyday essentials.

Military Strain — Renewed strikes on Iran and a 65% drop in Patriot interceptors are leaving the U.S. military less prepared for future crises.

Political Weaponization — Pressure to surveil Comey and a political ICE raid on Gavin Newsom’s press conference underscore federal law enforcement being used against Trump’s perceived opponents.

Unchecked Enforcement — Forced treatment of a hunger striker, inadequate medical care at California’s largest ICE facility, and contracts declaring state law “shall not apply” leave ICE operating with no oversight or accountability.

Abuse of Power — Disaster aid, taxpayer-funded payouts to Trump allies, and control over scientific research funding are being used to reward political allies.

Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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