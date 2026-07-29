Iranian ballistic missiles displayed in Azadi Square in Tehran on July 24. Photo: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

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Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker…

Court rulings against Trump, an expanding deportation campaign, and growing judicial condemnation of the Justice Department were among today’s biggest stories.

Today at a Glance

Federal judges openly question the Justice Department’s credibility.

DOJ expands denaturalization campaign.

Appeals court blocks Trump’s mail-in voting order.

What We Need to Pay Attention To

Trump administration takes steps to gain access to personal emergency room records

What Happened: The Consumer Product Safety Commission is seeking personally identifiable emergency room records from major hospital systems, including patients’ names, addresses, diagnoses, and other medical information. The data would be shared with a private contractor as part of a new injury surveillance system.

Why It Matters: A consumer safety agency is seeking access to medical records it never collected before. It is another example of the federal government expanding the collection and sharing of sensitive personal data.

Source: MS NOW

Corruption

Republicans spent years targeting progressive dark money. That could now boomerang on Trump.

What Happened: A House Republican tax bill would require charities to disclose more information about fiscal sponsorship arrangements. The proposal could also apply to Freedom 250, the nonprofit helping organize Trump's America250 celebration. The bill would require additional disclosure about the project's finances and management, but not its individual donors.

Source: CBS News

Company at center of US cyclospora outbreak complained to White House, source says

What Happened: Taylor Farms, whose lettuce has been linked by the FDA to the cyclospora outbreak, privately met with White House and FDA officials to complain about the government's inspection process while the investigation was underway. House Oversight Democrats have opened an inquiry into whether the company sought to influence the federal response.

Why It Matters: A company linked to a foodborne illness outbreak sought White House intervention while federal investigators were preparing to announce a recall. It’s actions like this that further undermine public trust in the government.

Source: Reuters

Power Consolidation

Federal Judges Chastise Trump’s Justice Department for “Unlawful,” “Unethical” and “Unseemly” Conduct

What Happened: There were more than 40 cases where federal judges questioned whether the Justice Department could still be trusted to act in good faith. Judges accused government lawyers of misleading courts, withholding information, making false statements, and ignoring court orders. Judges appointed by both Republican and Democratic presidents said they could no longer rely on the government's representations.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department's credibility is essential to the rule of law. When federal judges no longer trust the government's lawyers to act in good faith, the system built on that trust begins to break down.

Source: ProPublica

Weaponization of Institutions

Pentagon relabels U.S. casualties caused by Iran amid scrutiny of wartime transparency

What Happened: The Pentagon moved U.S. troops killed and wounded in the Iran war into a new “Overseas Contingency Operations” category instead of listing them under Operation Epic Fury, after lawmakers questioned the temporary removal of casualty records. Veterans’ advocates warn the change could also affect how service members and their families access benefits and medical care in the future.

Why It Matters: Every service member killed or wounded in war deserves to be counted. Reclassifying casualties makes it harder for the public to track the true human cost of the war and could complicate access to benefits and care for troops and their families.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump’s Interim Spy Chief Makes Deep Cuts to Intelligence Staff

What Happened: Acting DNI Bill Pulte announced a fifth round of cuts across the U.S. intelligence community, purging staffing by about 30% in recent weeks. The announcement came hours before the Senate was scheduled to vote on Jay Clayton's nomination.

Source: Bloomberg

Media Suppression & Authoritarian Tactics

Records Reveal How Homeland Security Agents Surveilled ICE Protesters

What Happened: Internal Spokane Police records show a Homeland Security Investigations task force officer collected license plate numbers, identities, vehicle information, and social media data on peaceful anti-ICE protesters and others near an ICE facility. The records do not allege any crimes. Some of the information was entered into the Evidence.com digital evidence management system.

Why It Matters: Peaceful protesters who weren’t accused of breaking any laws had their personal information entered into a law enforcement evidence database. Treating protected First Amendment activity like investigative evidence is a dangerous expansion of government surveillance.

Source: Mother Jones

Senate Democrats Press Blanche on Times Subpoenas

What Happened: Senate Democrats demanded answers from acting AG nominee Todd Blanche after the Justice Department subpoenaed NYT journalists who reported on security concerns involving Trump's Qatari jet. Lawmakers are investigating whether Trump or White House officials pressured the department to issue the subpoenas before they were withdrawn.

Source: New York Times

Trump's diversity crackdown reverberates through US boardrooms

What Happened: Appointments of women and racial minorities to S&P 500 corporate boards fell to their lowest level since 2014. Recruiters and analysts told Reuters the decline follows Trump's crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and growing legal and political pressure on companies to crack down on diversity initiatives.

Source: Reuters

Human & Civil Rights Abuses

Asylum seekers could be sent directly to deportation court under new rule

What Happened: Trump officials implemented a rule allowing U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to transfer up to 444,724 pending asylum cases directly to immigration court. The rule took effect immediately and allows some asylum claims to be dismissed without a full hearing.

Why It Matters: The new rule speeds asylum seekers into deportation proceedings and could deny some applicants a full hearing before an immigration judge. It fundamentally changes how hundreds of thousands of asylum cases are handled.

Source: The Washington Post

ICE Arrests Surge at Airports, Opening New Front in Deportation Drive

What Happened: ICE expanded airport arrests to include travelers with expired visas, people with pending green card or work visa applications, spouses of U.S. citizens, and asylum seekers. The operation has expanded to at least 15 U.S. airports as Trump pushes ICE to increase daily arrest totals.

Source: New York Times

Thousands of children, sponsors arrested by ICE after tips from US child migrant agency

What Happened: Internal government data shows the Office of Refugee Resettlement shared more than 460,000 records with ICE since January 2025, leading to the arrests of more than 12,000 migrant children, sponsors, and household members. The policy dismantled longstanding protections separating child welfare programs from immigration enforcement and increased the average time children spend in government custody from 30 to 194 days.

Why It Matters: Families gave this information to reunite with their children. It is now being used to find and arrest them, turning a child welfare agency into an immigration enforcement tool that separates more families and deepens the trauma children experience.

Source: Reuters

Federal judge orders release of witness to Houston ICE shooting

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the release of Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego, the key witness to the fatal ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, ruling his continued detention without an individualized bond hearing was unconstitutional. Rojas Pliego was a passenger in the vehicle when ICE officers killed Salgado Araujo during a July 7 traffic stop.

Source: ABC News

Government Disruption

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve faces stress as emergency releases strain old infrastructure

What Happened: The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has fallen to its lowest level since 1983 after emergency oil releases during Trump’s war with Iran. A Government Accountability Office report found aging infrastructure has left more than a quarter of the reserve unavailable for emergency use, with Energy Department officials warning parts of the system are being held together with “Band-Aids.”

Why It Matters: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a critical emergency energy stockpile, and reduced capacity and aging infrastructure weaken America’s ability to respond to future energy crises.

Source: CNBC

DHS official resigns, cites administration’s ‘war on immigrants’ after exiting

What Happened: Marc Rosenblum, the Department of Homeland Security's top statistics official, resigned, saying he was leaving because of Trump's "war on immigrants," "war on feds," and "war on facts." Rosenblum oversaw DHS's Office of Homeland Security Statistics and is one of the highest-ranking career officials to publicly criticize Trump after leaving government.

Source: MS NOW

Trump Administration to End Medicare Drug Plan Subsidy

What Happened: Trump announced the Medicare Part D premium stabilization program will end after 2026. Officials estimate about 45% of Part D enrollees will see higher monthly premiums next year, while others will see smaller increases or none.

Why It Matters: The program has provided billions of dollars to stabilize Medicare drug plan premiums. Millions of seniors will pay more for prescription drug coverage next year after Trump ends the subsidy program.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Congress Budgeted Billions for Big Transit Projects. Trump Isn’t Spending It.

What Happened: Trump has not approved a single new grant under the Federal Transit Administration's Capital Investment Grants program since returning to office, leaving more than $7 billion in congressionally approved transit funding unspent. Projects across the country are stalled despite Congress approving the funding.

Source: New York Times

Imperial & Geopolitical Watch

US says it intercepted Iranian ballistic missile attack on American forces in the Middle East

What Happened: U.S. Central Command said Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles at American forces in the Middle East one day after Trump announced the U.S. had halted strikes on Iran. U.S. forces intercepted every missile, and no casualties were reported.

Why It Matters: Trump sold the war as a way to restore stability, but five months later U.S. forces remain under attack. His quagmire continues to destabilize the region, threatening U.S. personnel, global energy markets, and the economy.

Source: CNN

Houthis Claim Strike on Another Saudi Oil Tanker

What Happened: The Iran-backed Houthis claimed they targeted a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea with missiles, the latest reported attack since declaring a blockade of Saudi shipping. Saudi officials did not immediately confirm the strike, though the military said it intercepted drones launched by Iran-aligned militias for a second straight day.

Why It Matters: Iran and its Houthi proxies are squeezing two of the world's most critical shipping routes at the same time. The result is higher energy costs, disrupted global trade, and a more unstable Middle East.

Source: New York Times

U.S. Walks Out In Protest During France’s United Nations Remarks. Here’s Why

What Happened: The U.S. delegation walked out of a U.N. Security Council meeting after France criticized the United States’ human rights record and condemned its opposition to a second term for U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk. U.S. officials called France’s remarks “disingenuous grandstanding.”

Source: TIME

Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

NATO member Romania shoots down stray drones from Ukraine war after years of incursions

What Happened: Romania shot down three Russian drones over its territory in three days, the first time it has used force against drones entering its airspace since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Romania also summoned Russia’s ambassador and expelled a Russian diplomat after determining the drones were Russian.

Source: Associated Press

Trump says he’ll ask Putin about Russia’s role in assisting Iran during U.S. war

What Happened: Trump said he will ask Putin whether Russia assisted Iran during the U.S.-Iran war, despite U.S. officials publicly stating that Moscow supported Tehran. Pete Hegseth told Congress Russia was “enabling some of the things Iran is doing,” and Ukrainian officials say they shared intelligence showing Russian assistance to Iran.

Why It Matters: Trump is looking to Putin, not his own intelligence and defense officials, for information about Russia's assistance to Iran. Once again, he is publicly elevating Putin over the assessments of the U.S. government and endangering the U.S. in the process.

Source: MS NOW

Economy Watch

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Edged Down in July, Conference Board Says

What Happened: The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell from 92.2 in June to 90.8 in July, missing economists’ expectations. Consumers reported weaker views of business conditions and the job market for a third straight month.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Resistance

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

By the Numbers

1983 — Last time the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was this low

444,724 — Asylum cases now eligible for direct transfer to deportation court

40+ — Cases where federal judges have questioned the DOJ’s good faith

30% — Intelligence community staffing purged in recent weeks

15 — U.S. airports where ICE has expanded arrests

460,000+ — Records shared between the child migrant agency and ICE since January 2025

12,000+ — Migrant children, sponsors, and household members arrested as a result of records being shared

194 days — Average time children spend in custody, up from 30

45% — Medicare Part D enrollees facing premium increases next year

4,100+ — Confirmed cases nationwide

7,400 — Additional suspected cyclospora cases

$7 billion — Congressionally approved transit funding left unspent

What to Watch Next

Nearly 450,000 asylum cases are being fast-tracked — How many cases will be dismissed without a full hearing before courts intervene?

The intelligence community keeps shrinking — How much experience and expertise will be lost before a permanent DNI is confirmed?

A child welfare agency is an ICE pipeline — Will Congress restore the separation between protecting vulnerable children and enforcing immigration laws?

The oil reserve sits at a 40-year low — What happens if the war with Iran escalates while the U.S. has so little emergency oil in reserve?

Consumer confidence keeps falling — Will three straight months of decline turn into a broader economic slowdown?

Key Takeaways

Rising Costs — Falling consumer confidence, planned Medicare premium hikes, and higher energy costs are putting even more financial pressure on Americans.

Trust Erodes — Judges repeatedly questioning the Justice Department’s credibility and a senior DHS official resigning over a “war on facts” show confidence in federal institutions breaking down.

Surveillance Expands — Medical records, child welfare data, and protest monitoring are being used to expand government surveillance and immigration enforcement.

Mass Deportation Accelerates — Fast-tracked asylum cases, arrests of legal visa holders, and expanding immigration enforcement show Trump's deportation campaign rapidly widening.

America Grows More Isolated — Growing friction with allies, Russian aggression in Europe, and Trump publicly siding with Putin over his own defense officials underscores an erratic foreign policy.

Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage funding for legal defense for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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