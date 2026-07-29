The U.S. Supreme Court last week. The Trump administration filed an emergency application asking the court to allow an order that restricts voting by mail. Credit...Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

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Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker…

Legal battles over elections, an expanding immigration crackdown, and new evidence of political retaliation were among today’s biggest stories…

Today at a Glance

• Trump asks Supreme Court to restrict mail voting.

• Court filings show that Trump canceled $7.6 billion in grants for political reasons.

• Around 450,000 asylum cases are being fast-tracked into deportation court.

What We Need to Pay Attention To

Trump administration admits grants for clean energy were canceled based on politics

What Happened: Court filings show that Trump officials admitted they canceled $7.6 billion in clean energy grants to states that voted for Kamala Harris in 2024, contradicting earlier claims that the cuts were based on energy or economic priorities.

Why It Matters: Trump used federal funding to punish states that backed his political opponent, turning taxpayer dollars into a tool of political retaliation as part of a broader pattern of targeting perceived enemies and political opponents.

Source: Associated Press

Corruption News

Trump Is Pushing Nuclear Energy. His Family and Supporters Could Benefit.

What Happened: Trump’s push to expand nuclear power, including a deal to provide Saudi Arabia with U.S. nuclear technology, overlaps with investments and business interests tied to his family, Cabinet members, and close allies. NYT identified several investments and business relationships that would benefit if Trump's nuclear agenda moves forward.

Why It Matters: Trump’s family and inner circle hold financial stakes in an industry his foreign policy aims to expand. Even without proof of direct coordination, it’s enough to question whose interests the policy is really serving.

Source: New York Times

Power Consolidation

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Allow Order Restricting Mail Voting

What Happened: Trump asked the Supreme Court to reinstate key parts of his executive order restricting mail voting after a federal appeals court blocked it. The order would expand federal involvement in elections by directing agencies to help determine voter eligibility ahead of the November midterms.

Why It Matters: Lower courts said Trump exceeded his authority over elections. If the Supreme Court reverses the decision, it would significantly expand federal control over elections ahead of the midterms.

Source: New York Times

Weaponization of Institutions

In Memphis, an ‘anti-crime’ task force quietly turned into an ICE crackdown

What Happened: An NPR analysis found that a federal anti-crime task force in Memphis has largely been used to arrest immigrants, with most detainees lacking criminal convictions. Immigration attorneys and community groups say it has spread fear in immigrant communities.

Why It Matters: A task force sold to the public as fighting violent crime is mostly arresting people with no criminal record. Trump has said he wants to replicate this model in other cities.

Source: NPR

National Guard Acquires Long-Term Housing for Troops in Washington

What Happened: Trump officials signed a $292 million contract for up to 2,000 apartment-style housing units for National Guard troops deployed in D.C., as part of a military presence the Pentagon says will remain through the end of Trump’s term. The deployment has grown to nearly 5,000 troops despite violent crime in the city falling to a 30-year low.

Source: New York Times

Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics

Iran war casualty count eclipses 600 as Pentagon quietly changes accounting

What Happened: The Pentagon updated its casualty database to restore four previously removed troop deaths and add more than 140 additional wounded service members from the Iran war. The revised figures show 18 U.S. troops killed and 624 wounded since the war began on Feb. 28. Casualties after July 7 will now be tracked under a new “Overseas Operations” category.

Why It Matters: The real casualty count only came back after lawmakers noticed records had vanished. Changing how military casualties are counted makes it harder for the public to track the true human cost of the war.

Source: CNN

In Rush to Track Down Leaks, Justice Dept. Reversed Its Own Process

What Happened: A federal judge questioned the Justice Department after prosecutors subpoenaed New York Times reporters without first exhausting less intrusive investigative steps. The government withdrew the subpoenas in court amid questions about whether Trump officials followed Justice Department rules protecting press freedom.

Why It Matters: Using leak investigations to pursue journalists and their sources is meant to intimidate the press and discourage reporting on government actions. Withdrawing the subpoenas does not end the investigation or its chilling effect on the press.

Source: New York Times

After Trump’s order, West Point curbed faculty speech. One professor said no.

What Happened: After Trump issued his executive order targeting diversity and ideology in federal institutions, West Point required faculty to obtain approval before publishing articles or giving speeches. A federal judge temporarily blocked the policy after a longtime law professor sued, arguing it violates the First Amendment.

Source: The Washington Post

Human and Civil Rights Abuses

Dozens of ICE and CBP Agents Have Abused Women and Children

What Happened: An Ohio Immigrant Alliance report identified 59 current and former ICE and CBP employees charged with sexual or violent crimes between 2007 and 2026, including 50 alleged sex offenses. The report argues misconduct has accelerated in recent years and follows other investigations documenting abuse by federal immigration agents.

Source: Mother Jones

He was shot at by ICE, then wrongfully accused. His nightmare had only just begun

What Happened: Francisco Longoria has sued the federal government after ICE and CBP agents fired at his truck during an attempted stop in California, then arrested and charged him with using his vehicle as a weapon. The criminal case was later dismissed, and Longoria alleges the stop, shooting, and detention violated federal policy and his constitutional rights.

Why It Matters: Federal agents shot at him, charged him, and the case later fell apart. It raises serious questions about accountability when the agencies that use force also control the official account of what happened.

Source: The Guardian

ICE extends no-bid contract for major detention center in Texas, rejecting calls for closure

What Happened: ICE extended a no-bid contract for Camp East Montana in El Paso through September 2027 at an additional cost of up to $776 million, despite calls to close the facility over reported human rights abuses. Reports have alleged routine beatings, denial of medical care, unsafe conditions, and at least three detainee deaths.

Source: Associated Press

Government Disruption

Trump Turns Up the Heat on RFK Jr. to Cut Back Childhood Vaccines

What Happened: Trump repeatedly pressured RFK Jr. to reduce the number of vaccines recommended for children and intensify efforts to investigate a link between vaccines and autism. The push follows Trump’s executive order directing HHS to scale back the childhood vaccine schedule.

Why It Matters: There is no causal link between vaccines and autism, and decades of research have settled that. Meanwhile, Trump is pressing his health secretary to reshape federal vaccine policy around a conspiracy that has repeatedly been debunked.

Source: Wall Street Journal

More than 1 million children lost access to food benefits after Trump bill passed

What Happened: More than 4 million Americans, including over 1 million children, lost SNAP food assistance between July 2025 and March 2026 after Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy law tightened eligibility rules and shifted more program costs to states.

Source: The Guardian

As Trump boosts nuclear power, regulators seek to eliminate a longstanding radiation safety practice

What Happened: Federal nuclear regulators are considering eliminating the decades-old ALARA radiation safety standard as Trump pushes to accelerate nuclear power development. The proposal would replace the longstanding precautionary standard with one that permits higher radiation exposure.

Why It Matters: As Trump pushes to accelerate nuclear power development, regulators are considering weakening the safety standard that keeps radiation exposure as low as possible. The proposal prioritizes faster development over a longstanding public health safeguard.

Source: Associated Press

How Trump admin cuts have compromised food safety

What Happened: FDA staffing cuts under Trump weakened the agency’s food safety oversight as the U.S. experienced a record cyclospora outbreak that sickened more than 11,000 people across 41 states. Former FDA officials said reduced inspection and enforcement capacity has compromised the agency’s ability to prevent and respond to foodborne outbreaks.

Source: CBS News

‘We were shovel-ready’: A Minnesota forest hit by DOGE cuts is now ablaze

What Happened: Trump delayed a $10 million wildfire prevention grant for Minnesota's Superior National Forest after DOGE paused or reviewed Forest Service funding. Officials said hazardous vegetation was never cleared, and some of the areas slated for treatment are now burning in ongoing wildfires.

Source: The Washington Post

Imperial & Geopolitical Watch

Deadly U.S. boat strikes have failed to curb cocaine supply, Pentagon and DEA officials say

What Happened: A DEA assessment and Pentagon briefings to Congress found that Operation Southern Spear has not reduced the supply of cocaine in the U.S. despite months of U.S. military strikes on boats.

Why It Matters: Trump is authorizing killings on boats with no evidence the people on them are traffickers. His own government's internal assessments confirm the strikes have been ineffective.

Source: The Washington Post

Brazil Sees a Trump-Led Effort to Tilt Election Against Lula

What Happened: Brazil accused Trump officials and regional allies of trying to influence October's presidential election after Argentine President Milei endorsed Flávio Bolsonaro. Brazilian officials denied visas to two U.S. State Department officials and believe the planned visit was part of a broader effort to undermine confidence in the country's electronic voting system.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Pentagon says it will not finish spending Ukraine funds until year Trump leaves office

What Happened: The Pentagon told Congress it does not expect to spend the remaining $400 million in congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine until fiscal year 2029, even as Kyiv faces critical shortages of air defense missiles and other weapons. The funds have not yet been obligated or placed under contract.

Why It Matters: Congress approved the funding to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s genocidal war. Delaying the aid for years leaves Ukraine waiting for weapons it desperately needs now—not after Trump’s term ends.

Source: Reuters

Economy Watch

Americans rewire their grocery shopping routines while digesting the biggest price jump in 50 years

What Happened: Americans are changing how they shop for food after grocery prices rose 33% since 2019, the largest increase in more than 50 years. Higher costs driven by tariffs, supply disruptions, Trump’s war with Iran, and other global conflicts have led many families to buy less, switch stores, and cut favorite foods from their budgets.

Source: Associated Press

Resistance

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

By the Numbers

$7.6 billion — Clean energy grants admitted to be canceled for political reasons

450,000 — Asylum cases Trump is fast-tracking into deportation court

18 killed & 624 wounded — Revised U.S. casualty count in the Iran war

$292 million — Cost of new long-term Guard housing in D.C.

59 — ICE and CBP employees charged with sexual or violent crimes since 2007

$776 million — Additional cost of extending Camp East Montana’s no-bid contract

1 million+ — Children who lost SNAP benefits after Trump’s bill passed

11,000+ — People sickened in the record cyclospora outbreak

$10 million — Wildfire prevention grant for Minnesota Trump delayed

$400 million — Ukraine military aid the Pentagon won’t spend until 2029

33% — Grocery price increase since 2019, the largest in 50 years

What to Watch Next

The Supreme Court could reshape mail voting — Will the justices expand federal control over mail voting before the midterms?

Politically motivated grant cancellations are facing new scrutiny — Will courts stop Trump from withholding federal funding based on how states voted?

Questions are growing over the Pentagon’s war reporting — Will Congress demand a full accounting of civilian casualties and military operations going forward?

Grocery prices are still climbing — How much further will tariffs, Trump’s Iran war, and supply disruptions drive up food costs and everyday essentials?

Key Takeaways

Rising Costs — Grocery prices have risen 33% since 2019, while tariffs, higher fuel costs, and Trump’s Iran war are pushing up the price of everyday essentials.

Personal Profiteering — Trump's businesses continue to benefit from policies advanced by his own government, blurring the line between public office and private profit.

Election Pressure — Trump’s Supreme Court appeal on mail voting and allegations of interference in Brazil’s election underscore continued efforts to influence elections at home and abroad.

Unchecked Power — An extended contract for a facility accused of widespread abuse, record ICE and CBP reports of abuse, and a wrongful shooting lawsuit point to these agencies operating with no accountability.

War on Truth & Science — Changes to casualty reporting, pressure on vaccine science, and weakened food and radiation safety standards show politics overriding expertise and transparency.

Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage funding for legal defense for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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