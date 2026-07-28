The Pentagon on Sunday announced a higher number of U.S. service members wounded this month in the war with Iran.Credit...Kenny Holston/The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 24-26

This weekend saw more legal battles over elections, a widening immigration crackdown, and more cases of Trump using federal power to reward allies and punish opponents.

This Weekend at a Glance

• Appeals court blocks Trump’s mail-in voting order.

• DOJ expands denaturalization campaign.

• White House admits blue-state grants were canceled for political reasons.

What We Need to Pay Attention To

Sen. Gary Peters wants ICE to explain why it bought spyware that can covertly take control of phones

What Happened: Sen. Gary Peters is demanding answers after ICE purchased Graphite, a dangerous spyware tool capable of covertly accessing phones, collecting messages, photos, location data, and other personal information. Peters is seeking records on how the software has been used, who has been targeted, and what legal authority ICE is relying on.

Why It Matters: ICE can covertly take over anyone’s phone, and nobody outside the agency knows who it’s been used on. DHS needs to explain why it has such a powerful surveillance tool and why there is no oversight.

Source: CBS News

In Corruption News

Council handpicked by Trump to gut review process of historic-preservation projects

What Happened: A federal advisory council made up mostly of Trump appointees voted to weaken the historic preservation review process for federally approved projects. The proposal reduces the role of states, tribes, and the public while making it easier to push projects through with no public input.

Source: CBS News

How Trump Is Getting Richer in Office

What Happened: Trump’s financial disclosures showed that his businesses generated about $2.24 billion in revenue in 2025, up from roughly $594 million during his first year in office in 2017. The biggest gains came from cryptocurrency ventures, foreign real estate projects, legal settlements, and Trump-branded products.

Why It Matters: Trump is making far more money in office than he did during his first term, and much of it comes from industries he has direct influence over. He continues to use the presidency to enrich himself and his family.

Source: New York Times

In Power Consolidation News

US appeals court rules Trump cannot implement mail-in voting order

What Happened: A federal appeals court refused to let Trump enforce key parts of his executive order restricting mail-in voting in 23 states, leaving a lower court’s injunction in place. The judges rejected the argument that states had to wait until the order was fully implemented before challenging it.

Why It Matters: The court blocked Trump from using executive power to rewrite mail-in voting rules before the midterm elections. For now, the ruling allows states to decide how to run elections and limits federal control.

Source: Reuters

Democrats Prepare for Possible Election Clashes With Federal Government

What Happened: Democratic attorneys general and secretaries of state are coordinating election security plans ahead of the November midterms, including tabletop exercises for potential federal intervention. The preparations come as Trump continues lying about voter fraud while trying to expand federal control over elections.

Why It Matters: States are preparing to defend their elections not from foreign adversaries, but from the federal government. The need for contingency plans underscores how far Trump has pushed toward seizing control over elections.

Source: New York Times

Alaska sends 3,000 letters asking voters to verify their citizenship

What Happened: Alaska election officials sent more than 3,000 letters asking registered voters to verify their U.S. citizenship before the August primary after an apparent voter roll data error. State officials said the unusually high number likely resulted from outdated DMV records. Lawmakers reported that U.S. citizens received the notices.

Source: ABC News

In Weaponization of Institutions News

Citizenship revoked? Trump administration ramps up controversial plan.

What Happened: The Justice Department has filed around 90 denaturalization cases since the start of 2025 and plans to bring at least 250 by October, putting Trump on track for the largest denaturalization campaign in U.S. history. Trump has directed additional Justice Department resources toward revoking the citizenship of naturalized Americans accused of obtaining it through “fraud or misrepresentation.”

Why It Matters: Citizenship is being treated as conditional for naturalized Americans. Expanding denaturalization powers gives the government a broader ability to strip citizenship and deport people, creating another powerful tool for intimidation and fear.

Source: USA Today

White House admits it scrapped grants to blue states because they didn’t vote for Trump

What Happened: Court filings show Trump officials admitted they canceled hundreds of federal energy grants based solely on political criteria, targeting projects in Democratic-led states that voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Their admission contradicts earlier claims that the cuts were based on policy or spending priorities.

Why It Matters: The court filing confirms the grants were canceled because of how states voted. It’s another example of federal dollars being used to reward allies and punish political opponents.

Source: MS NOW

In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Pentagon quietly updates how it categorizes Iran war casualties

What Happened: The Pentagon quietly changed how it reports casualties from the Iran war, moving deaths and injuries into a new “Overseas Operations” category after previously lowering the reported toll for Operation Epic Fury. The change makes it harder to track the total number of U.S. troops killed and wounded since Trump’s war began.

Why It Matters: Every service member killed in war deserves to be counted honestly. Changing casualty figures while offering conflicting explanations is disrespectful to military families. This mirrors Russia’s tactic of concealing military deaths to hide the true cost of its wars.

Source: ABC News

Fired ‘60 Minutes’ journalist says she was pressured to report on events that ‘never happened’

What Happened: Former 60 Minutes correspondent Cecilia Vega said CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss pressured her to include inaccurate and politically motivated information in stories, including Trump propaganda and footage of events she says never happened. Vega said it was the first time in her journalism career she had experienced editorial pressure driven by "misinformation or politics."

Source: MS NOW

Navy withholding sailors’ service history, in another curb on Pentagon press access

What Happened: The Navy will no longer release sailors’ service histories, including duty assignments and awards, ending a decades-long practice of providing the information to the press. The move follows broader Pentagon restrictions on media access under Pete Hegseth.

Source: CBS News

Trump orders signs outside Smithsonian history museum to correct what he calls ‘inaccurate information’

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order directing the National Park Service to install signs outside the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History claiming some exhibits are inaccurate and pointing visitors to White House-approved historical interpretations. The order also calls for a temporary exhibit correcting what Trump considers inaccurate accounts of American history.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the federal government to pressure cultural institutions into promoting the White House’s version of history. Controlling the historical narrative is a hallmark of authoritarian rule.

Source: Reuters

In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Took Mom and Dad. Now the Kids Are on Their Own.

What Happened: ICE detentions are leaving thousands of U.S.-citizen children to care for themselves after their undocumented parents are arrested. An estimated 205,000 children have had a parent detained by ICE over the past year and a half, leaving many families in financial and emotional crisis.

Why It Matters: Trump's cruel immigration crackdown is separating families across the country, leaving hundreds of thousands of American children without their parent at home and creating lasting financial and psychological damage.

Source: Mother Jones

ICE plans to target Haitians as Temporary Protected Status is set to end, sources say

What Happened: Internal ICE documents obtained by CBS News show the agency is preparing operations to arrest and deport Haitian migrants after more than 300,000 people lose Temporary Protected Status. The plans include enforcement operations in Ohio, home to one of the largest Haitian communities, with deportation flights expected to begin once legal protections expire.

Source: CBS News

Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US measles cases reach 35-year high, for second record-breaking year in a row

What Happened: The U.S. has recorded its highest number of measles cases since 1991, marking the second consecutive year of record-breaking outbreaks. More cases have been reported over the past 18 months than during the previous 25 years combined, with the overwhelming majority occurring among unvaccinated children.

Source: CNN

An Admiral’s Rise Reveals the Politics Driving Hegseth’s Pentagon

What Happened: Adm. Daryl Caudle secured the Navy’s top job after allies privately promoted him to Pete Hegseth as supportive of his anti-diversity agenda, bypassing normal military protocols. The NYT report also describes political lobbying and conflicts involving Hegseth’s advisers during the selection process.

Source: New York Times

DOJ to Fast-Track Merger Probes by Curbing Information Requests

What Happened: The Justice Department announced it will speed up reviews of large corporate mergers by reducing the amount of information companies must initially provide. Under the new approach, regulators will focus first on the biggest competition concerns, allowing some merger investigations to conclude much faster.

Source: Bloomberg

How gun dealers with serious past violations got licenses back under Trump

What Happened: Trump officials restored federal firearms licenses to at least 23 gun dealers whose licenses had been revoked for serious violations, including alleged record falsification, sales linked to convicted felons, and repeated recoveries of crime guns. The Justice Department also dropped several cases defending the revocations.

Source: CNN

Unions ask for injunction restoring collective bargaining at Defense

What Happened: Two federal employee unions asked a federal court to restore their collective bargaining agreements with the Defense Department, alleging that Pete Hegseth unlawfully terminated the contracts to implement Trump’s executive order restricting collective bargaining for most federal workers. They say the Pentagon failed to justify the move or follow required procedures.

Source: Defense One

Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Vance, Caine raised concerns about escalating war in Iran, sources say as US pauses consecutive nights of strikes

What Happened: JD Vance and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine urged caution as Trump weighed escalating the war with Iran, citing depleted U.S. munitions stockpiles, the risk of mass civilian casualties, and broader regional escalation. The U.S. paused its nightly bombing campaign shortly after the meeting, ending nearly two weeks of consecutive strikes.

Source: CNN

Iran’s New Leader Is More Open to Pursuing a Nuclear Weapon, U.S. Intelligence Says

What Happened: U.S. intelligence agencies assess that Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is more open than his father to pursuing a nuclear weapon. The assessment comes as Trump weighs expanding the U.S. military campaign against Iran.

Source: New York Times

Trump threatens new tariffs against EU over Google fine

What Happened: Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on the European Union after EU regulators fined Google more than $1 billion for violating competition rules. He also ordered a new trade investigation, raising the prospect of reopening a dispute that had eased under last year's U.S.-EU trade agreement.

Source: Politico

Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine strikes Iranian vessel used for military cargo transport in Caspian Sea

What Happened: Ukrainian forces struck an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea that Kyiv says was transporting military cargo between Iran and Russia while evading international sanctions. Zelenskyy said the strike was part of a broader campaign targeting vessels supporting military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

Source: Kyiv Independent

In Trump Economic Downturn News

Shoppers may see higher oil prices surface through groceries, back-to-school items

What Happened: Oil prices climbed above $100 a barrel as the war with Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz tightened global energy supplies. Businesses say higher fuel costs are already driving up the prices of groceries, gasoline, shipping, and back-to-school items, with further increases expected.

Source: ABC News

In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

By the Numbers

$2.24 billion — Trump’s business revenue in 2025, nearly four times higher than during his first term

23 — States affected by Trump’s blocked mail-in voting order

3,000+ — Alaska voters asked to reverify citizenship after a DMV data error

90 — Denaturalization cases filed since the start of 2025

250 — Denaturalization cases Trump plans to file by October

205,000 — U.S.-citizen children who have had a parent detained by ICE

300,000+ — Haitians losing Temporary Protected Status and facing planned deportation

23 — Gun dealers with serious violations who got their licenses restored

$1 billion+ — EU fine against Google that prompted Trump’s tariff threat

$100+/barrel — Oil price driving up grocery and back-to-school costs

What to Watch Next

The largest denaturalization campaign is accelerating — How many naturalized Americans will face citizenship revocations by October?

205,000 children are on their own — What happens to the kids left behind as ICE detentions keep climbing?

Haiti deportations are being planned — Will courts intervene before flights begin once TPS expires?

Trump's advisers are urging caution — How long will Vance and Caine's warnings delay the next round of strikes?

The Smithsonian now has White House-approved signage — How far will Trump push to control the history told at independent museums?

Key Takeaways

Rising Costs — Higher oil prices, new tariff threats, and growing trade tensions are pushing up the cost of groceries, school supplies, and other everyday essentials.

Personal Profiteering — Trump’s businesses generated record revenue while his regime advanced policies that benefited his personal financial interests.

Election Pressure — Courts continue blocking some of Trump’s election efforts, as states prepare for potential federal control over elections.

Families Separated — Hundreds of thousands of U.S.-citizen children have had a parent detained by ICE, with another wave of mass deportations expected to deepen the crisis and toll on families.

War on Truth — Changes to casualty reporting, pressure on journalists, and White House-approved museum messaging underscore a broader effort to shape the public’s understanding of current events and history.

Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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