The remains of U.S. Army First Lt. Tyler James Feehan, who was killed in Jordan, in a dignified transfer this week.Credit...Kenny Holston/The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 23

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

The Trump Family Sparks a Revolution in Albania

What Happened: Hundreds of thousands of Albanians have joined daily protests against a luxury resort planned by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump on the protected island of Sazan. Protesters accuse Prime Minister Edi Rama of corruption and fast-tracking the project through opaque government deals while threatening protected land and wildlife.

Why It Matters: Protesters see the resort as another example of politically connected elites using government power to enrich themselves. The controversy has turned the Trump family's business deal into a national symbol of corruption, with protesters demanding government resignations.

Source: The Atlantic

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

US states sue Trump administration for conditioning disaster funds on election changes

What Happened: Twenty-five states and the District of Columbia sued Trump after DHS threatened to withhold 20% of certain FEMA grants unless states adopt new federal election requirements, including paper ballots, manual audits, and voter roll checks. The conditions apply to more than $1 billion in homeland security funding.

Why It Matters: Trump is using homeland security funding to pressure states into changing how they run elections. States are being forced to choose between protecting public safety and complying with White House election demands.

Source: Reuters

Trump downplays Chinese election interference five days after describing breach of historic proportions

What Happened: Five days after accusing China of carrying out “the largest compromise of election data in history,” Trump dismissed the alleged breach as something that happened “a long time ago” and said, “we do things to them too.” The White House continues planning Xi Jinping’s September visit, while Marco Rubio said he did not raise the alleged election interference during talks with his Chinese counterparts.

Why It Matters: Trump used primetime to accuse China of carrying out what he called “the largest election data compromise in history.” Five days later, with barely any public attention, he dismissed China’s role, showing that he is very well aware of the election lies and conspiracies he spreads.

Source: CNN

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Leaked Document Shows the Surveillance Tech at ICE’s Fingertips

What Happened: A leaked internal ICE document details dozens of available surveillance tools, including smartphone location tracking, facial recognition, social media monitoring, online undercover tools, and databases containing personal, insurance, and medical information. The document also confirms broad access to commercial data platforms used to identify and track people.

Why It Matters: The leak shows how ICE has acquired the ability to track people's movements, identities, and communications using government and commercial data. This is just a sampling of the surveillance state being built.

Source: 404 Media

ICE keeps accusing immigrants of ‘weaponizing’ vehicles. Most claims fall apart

What Happened: A Guardian review of 26 cases DHS promoted as “vehicle attacks” on immigration officers found that most did not hold up in court. Fifteen people were never charged with assault, eight cases were dismissed, and only one ended in an assault conviction. This was as DHS continued citing the incidents as evidence of rising violence against ICE agents.

Why It Matters: DHS used these cases to portray immigrants as an escalating threat and justify their use of aggressive, and in some cases, deadly ICE tactics. These lies are meant to legitimize and cover up the use of deadly force.

Source: The Guardian

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Number of U.S. Troop Deaths Suddenly Appears Lower on Pentagon Website

What Happened: The Pentagon reduced the number of U.S. troops reported killed in the Iran war from 18 to 14 after removing four service members who died following Trump’s declared ceasefire. Military officials and Pentagon spokespeople gave conflicting explanations, with some citing a policy change and others blaming a website glitch.

Why It Matters: Every service member killed in war deserves to be counted honestly. Changing casualty figures while offering conflicting explanations is disrespectful to military families. This mirrors Russia’s tactic of concealing military deaths to hide the true cost of its wars.

Source: New York Times

U.S. Withdraws Subpoenas Issued to New York Times Journalists

What Happened: The Justice Department withdrew subpoenas seeking phone records and grand jury testimony from NYT journalists after a federal judge questioned whether prosecutors had followed legal requirements for targeting the press. The subpoenas stemmed from reporting on the security capabilities of Trump’s Qatari Air Force One.

Why It Matters: Using leak investigations to pursue journalists and their sources is meant to intimidate the press and discourage reporting on government actions. Withdrawing the subpoenas does not end the investigation or its chilling effect on the press.

Source: New York Times

Next stop, Trump Station? Administration wants to rename New York’s Penn Station

What Happened: The Transportation Department asked Congress to rename New York City’s Penn Station as part of its $8 billion redevelopment project. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has publicly suggested “Trump Station.”

Why It Matters: Trump wants another taxpayer-funded project to be turned into a monument to him. Using public institutions and government resources to glorify a political leader is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes.

Source: Associated Press

The false claims, chaos and coverups behind the Trump administration’s killing of two American citizens

What Happened: Justice Department prosecutors and Homeland Security officials repeatedly objected to aggressive immigration enforcement tactics during Trump’s Minnesota operation after two U.S. citizens were killed by federal agents. The report describes internal disputes, prosecutor resignations, and allegations that official accounts conflicted with available evidence.

Why It Matters: Career officials reportedly warned that federal agents went too far, yet the operation continued and disputed accounts were publicly defended. Ignoring those warnings after two Americans were killed sent the message that no one will be held accountable.

Source: CNN

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US judge blocks Trump administration from stripping immigrants of work permits

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump from stripping work authorization from tens of thousands of asylum seekers and immigrants with Temporary Protected Status while a legal challenge proceeds. The ruling temporarily pauses enforcement of the new restrictions enacted under his 2025 immigration law.

Why It Matters: The ruling temporarily protects tens of thousands of legally authorized immigrants from losing their jobs and income. It also limits Trump's ability to immediately enforce one of the most sweeping provisions of his 2025 immigration law.

Source: Reuters

The Choice Facing Some Immigrants: Pay $1.8 Million in Fines or Leave

What Happened: Trump officials issued more than 103,000 civil fine notices to immigrants with final deportation orders, demanding up to $998 per day for remaining in the U.S. Some face penalties as high as $1.8 million, along with threats of debt collection, tax refund seizures, and credit reporting unless they self-deport or successfully challenge the fines.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using financial ruin as another tool to force immigrants out of the country. The penalties leave tens of thousands of people facing debts that could follow them for years.

Source: New York Times

ICE officials warned of dangerous crowding. See how they kept packing people in.

What Happened: Internal ICE emails and text messages show officials repeatedly warned that detainees were being held for days in dangerously overcrowded holding rooms without beds, showers, or adequate medical care. Despite warnings and a federal judge’s intervention, ICE continued to fill temporary facilities beyond capacity.

Why It Matters: ICE officials knew people were being held in dangerous conditions and kept packing facilities anyway to meet deportation quotas. The documents show the suffering was not accidental. It was the predictable result of a policy that put arrest numbers ahead of basic human rights.

Source: The Washington Post

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Rapid pace of interceptor and precision-guided weapons use worries Trump administration

What Happened: U.S. military officials are concerned that Trump’s Iran war is rapidly depleting American missile and interceptor stockpiles. Internal assessments warn that the defense industry cannot rapidly replace key precision-guided weapons, raising concerns about military readiness.

Why It Matters: The longer Trump's war continues, the fewer weapons the U.S. will have available for other crises. Replacing those stockpiles will cost taxpayers billions of dollars while leaving the military less prepared now.

Source: CBS News

U.S. intelligence agency quietly cut about 200 jobs since June 1

What Happened: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has purged around 200 employees through firings and reassignments since June 1, reducing its workforce to roughly 1,300, just over half its size when Trump returned to office. The cuts are part of Trump’s broader campaign to replace experienced civil servants with political loyalists.

Why It Matters: The office was created after 9/11 to coordinate intelligence across the federal government. Replacing experienced professionals with political loyalists will make it harder to trust that intelligence will be based on facts instead of politics.

Source: The Washington Post

Education Department rescinds disparate impact rule, a key tool used to assess school discrimination

What Happened: The Education Department eliminated a decades-old civil rights standard that allowed investigators to challenge school policies with discriminatory effects even without proof of intentional discrimination. Now, federal investigators will have to prove intentional discrimination when enforcing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Why It Matters: The change makes it harder to challenge school policies that disproportionately harm minority students. By requiring proof of intent, officials are narrowing federal civil rights enforcement and making it more difficult to hold schools accountable for systemic discrimination.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Rejected a U.S. Cease-Fire Offer Delivered by Iraq, Officials Say

What Happened: Iranian officials rejected a U.S. ceasefire proposal delivered through Iraq as American forces carried out a 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian military targets. U.S. Central Command said operations would continue, while explosions were reported across multiple parts of Iran.

Why It Matters: As Trump’s Iran war drags on, the risk of broader regional escalation, additional U.S. military involvement, and disruptions to global energy markets continues to grow.

Source: New York Times

The Houthis Have Opened a New Front in the U.S.-Iran War

What Happened: Iran-backed Houthi forces declared a blockade on Saudi oil shipments through the Red Sea and attacked two vessels near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, opening a new front in the U.S.-Iran war. The escalation threatens one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

Why It Matters: The war is spreading beyond Iran, increasing the risk of a wider regional conflict. Continued attacks on Red Sea shipping threaten higher energy prices, supply chain disruptions, and deeper U.S. military involvement.

Source: Wall Street Journal

The Iran war is testing Southeast Asia’s faith in the US

What Happened: Southeast Asian governments are growing frustrated with the economic fallout from Trump's war with Iran, particularly disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and rising energy costs. Diplomats told Politico the conflict is fueling doubts about U.S. leadership and prompting governments to reassess their reliance on Washington.

Why It Matters: Trump's war is weakening U.S. influence with key partners in Asia. As the conflict disrupts trade and drives up energy costs, it creates opportunities for rivals such as China to expand their influence.

Source: Politico

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

New warnings that Russian operatives are targeting the emails of US nuclear scientists and defense contractors

What Happened: U.S. and allied intelligence agencies warned that Russian operatives have spent the past year targeting nuclear scientists, defense contractors, and government employees in a cyber espionage campaign. Investigators say the hackers exploited email server vulnerabilities to steal communications, with a particular focus on nuclear fusion research and defense-related intelligence.

Why It Matters: Russia continues to target the most sensitive defense and scientific research to strengthen its military and intelligence capabilities. This also highlights the ongoing vulnerability of critical U.S. industries to foreign cyber espionage.

Source: CNN

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump to slap ‘sweeping’ new tariffs on 60 trade partners as global duties expire

What Happened: Trump imposed new tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on imports from 60 countries after his temporary global tariffs expired. The White House said the duties target countries accused of allowing goods made with “forced labor” into U.S. supply chains and will apply to more than 99% of U.S. trade.

Why It Matters: After the Supreme Court limited parts of his tariff agenda, Trump turned to a different legal authority to continue imposing sweeping import taxes. He is again testing the limits of presidential trade powers.

Source: CNBC

What Surging Bond Yields Mean for Consumers and Markets

What Happened: U.S. Treasury yields climbed to near their highest level of 2026 as investors reacted to Trump’s war with Iran, higher oil prices, and renewed inflation concerns. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached 4.67%, pushing up borrowing costs for mortgages, student loans, businesses, and the federal government.

Why It Matters: Higher Treasury yields make borrowing more expensive across the economy. That means more expensive mortgages, car loans, and student loans, while taxpayers pay more to finance the national debt.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Foreclosures on the rise nationwide, data shows

What Happened: Foreclosure filings rose 21% nationwide during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year. Florida recorded the highest average number of foreclosure filings per ZIP code since the pandemic as rising insurance costs, property taxes, and other expenses left more homeowners struggling to keep up with payments.

Why It Matters: More homeowners are falling behind as housing costs continue to rise. Rising foreclosures are another sign that more families are struggling to keep up with the cost of homeownership.

Source: ABC News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

The Architecture of Resistance: America’s Year of Taking On ICE

What Happened: Communities across cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, and the San Francisco Bay Area have built volunteer networks to monitor ICE activity, warn residents about raids, document enforcement actions, and support affected families.

Source: Mother Jones

📊 By the Numbers

$1 billion+ — Homeland security funding tied to Trump’s election policy demands

25 of 26 — DHS “vehicle attack” cases against ICE agents that fell apart in court

18 to 14 — U.S. troop deaths in Iran quietly reduced on the Pentagon’s website

103,000+ — Civil fine notices issued to immigrants with deportation orders

$1.8 million — Maximum fine some immigrants face for not self-deporting

200 — Jobs cut from the Office of DNI since June 1

13 — Consecutive nights of U.S. strikes on Iran

$100+/barrel — Oil price after the Houthis opened a new front in the Red Sea

4.67% — 10-year Treasury yield, near its highest level of 2026

21% — Rise in nationwide foreclosure filings in the first half of 2026

60 — Countries hit with new Trump tariffs covering 99% of U.S. trade

🔎 What to Watch Next

Twenty-five states are suing over election conditions — Will courts block Trump from tying disaster aid to his election agenda?

The leak investigation into NYT journalists continues — Even with subpoenas withdrawn, how far will the DOJ push to investigate journalists to unmask sources?

ICE overcrowding gets worse — Will federal courts finally force meaningful limits before conditions deteriorate even further?

The Red Sea heats up — How far will the Houthis go in disrupting one of the world's busiest shipping lanes?

Higher prices ahead — How much more will Americans pay as tariffs spread across nearly all imports?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Americans are facing mounting pressure as Treasury yields climb, foreclosures rise, and tariffs spread across nearly all imports.

Truth Under Attack — Quietly revised casualty counts, discredited "vehicle attack" claims, and a leak investigation that survived despite withdrawn subpoenas expose official narratives falling apart under scrutiny.

Election Control Escalates — 25 states suing over disaster fund conditions and Trump’s reversal on the Chinese election breach show an election strategy driven by politics rather than facts.

Detention Without Limits — Overcrowded holding rooms, massive fines, and blocked work permits point to an immigration system rapidly expanding with no oversight or accountability.

Trump’s Iran War — 13 nights of strikes, a new Red Sea front, and eroding trust from Southeast Asian allies show Trump’s war spreading with no exit strategy in sight.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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