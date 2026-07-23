President Trump with Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, at the White House last year.Credit...Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 22

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Gives Saudis Concessions In Tentative Nuclear Deal—As Family Business Is Increasingly Tied To Kingdom

What Happened: Trump is expected to finalize a civilian nuclear agreement allowing Saudi Arabia to develop nuclear infrastructure with U.S. support, including a pathway toward uranium enrichment. The deal comes as Saudi entities continue pouring billions of dollars into Trump family business ventures and real estate projects.

Why It Matters: Saudi Arabia is receiving access to sensitive nuclear capabilities while continuing to pour billions into Trump family businesses. This is what foreign policy looks like when personal financial interests and national security are intertwined.

Source: Forbes

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump gutted the agency built to stop election interference

What Happened: Trump officials have dismantled much of the federal election security infrastructure by purging staff at CISA, ending key election security programs, and reducing intelligence sharing with states. State election officials say they are not receiving regular federal threat briefings and are being told election security assistance will depend on participation in Trump’s voter verification efforts.

Why It Matters: Trump dismantled federal election security protections months before the midterms. States now have to allow greater federal control over election security to get basic cybersecurity assistance.

Source: MS NOW

Trump downplays Chinese election interference five days after describing breach of historic proportions

What Happened: Five days after Trump claimed China had gained access to U.S. voter data in what he called “the largest compromise of election data in history,” he downplayed the incident, saying, “they do things and we do things to them too.” Instead of imposing sanctions or other consequences, the White House is continuing preparations for Xi Jinping’s state visit.

Why It Matters: Trump used primetime to accuse China of carrying out what he called “the largest election data compromise in history.” Five days later, with barely any public attention, he dismissed China’s role, showing that he is very well aware of the election lies and conspiracies he spreads.

Source: CNN

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

GOP chair of House Judiciary Committee asks Justice Department to consider prosecuting Jack Smith

What Happened: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan asked the Justice Department to consider criminally prosecuting former Special Counsel Jack Smith, alleging he misled Congress during testimony about the investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Justice Department, led by former Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche, said it would review the criminal referral.

Why It Matters: Trump’s former defense attorney is deciding whether to prosecute the special counsel who investigated Trump, as Trump continues weaponizing the DOJ against his opponents. That sends another message to future prosecutors that investigating Trump will carry legal consequences.

Source: CNN

Democrats probe DOJ finding that eases way for states to institutionalize mentally ill

What Happened: More than 100 congressional Democrats launched an inquiry into a Justice Department legal opinion concluding that states are not required to provide community-based care for people with mental illnesses under federal disability law. Lawmakers warned the opinion makes it easier for states to institutionalize people with disabilities.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department gave states a legal pathway to institutionalize more people with mental illnesses instead of supporting them in their communities. Decades of disability rights protections are being dismantled through a legal opinion.

Source: CBS News

You Opened a Credit Card. ICE Now Knows Where You Live

What Happened: A 404 Media investigation found that address information people provide when opening or updating credit card accounts is sold through data brokers and purchased by ICE. The records show ICE uses the commercially acquired data for immigration enforcement and voter fraud investigations without obtaining a warrant.

Why It Matters: ICE is buying its way around the Fourth Amendment by purchasing data from data brokers that it would otherwise need a warrant to obtain. Opening or updating a credit card account can now funnel your info into the government’s expanding surveillance network.

Source: 404 Media

US Education Department probes five medical schools over admissions practices

What Happened: The Education Department opened civil rights investigations into the admissions practices of five medical schools, Dartmouth, East Carolina University, Saint Louis University, Western University of Health Sciences, and William Carey University, alleging “racial discrimination” as part of Trump's broader campaign against diversity initiatives. The schools could lose federal funding if investigators determine they violated federal civil rights law.

Why It Matters: The investigations expand Trump’s harassment campaign to reshape higher education through federal enforcement. The threat of losing federal funding gives the White House leverage over university admissions policies and pressures schools to align with its extreme policies.

Source: Reuters and Bloomberg

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Smithsonian too focused on ‘oppressors and the oppressed,’ say House Republicans

What Happened: House Republicans used a DOGE subcommittee hearing to accuse the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History of promoting a “woke ideology,” parroting a recent White House report criticizing the museum’s exhibits and educational materials. House Democrats argued Trump officials are trying to reshape historical narratives and pressure independent museums.

Why It Matters: Republicans are using the power of the federal government to dictate how American history is taught and displayed. Rewriting history to promote state-approved propaganda and punishing institutions that refuse to comply is a hallmark of authoritarian rule.

Source: NPR

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge bars deportation of witness in fatal ICE shooting of Mexican homebuilder

What Happened: A federal judge blocked the deportation of Jose Trinidad Rojas Pliego, a key witness to the fatal ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, while his legal challenge proceeds. Rojas Pliego and other witnesses dispute DHS’s account of the shooting, which sparked protests and calls for an independent investigation.

Why It Matters: A judge had to stop ICE from deporting a key witness to its fatal shooting. Without that ruling, one of the only people challenging DHS's version of events would have been deported before anyone could hear his account.

Source: Associated Press

US immigration agents arrested a record number of people in June, data shows

What Happened: ICE arrested 43,138 people in June, the highest monthly total since Trump returned to office, according to newly released government data analyzed by The Guardian. More than 65,000 people are now in ICE detention, and detainees with no criminal records continue to outnumber those with pending charges or convictions.

Why It Matters: ICE continues targeting people without criminal records and throwing them into detention. Trump’s mass arrest campaign has always been about targeting regular people instead of dangerous criminals.

Source: The Guardian

Her son was killed by ICE at a traffic stop. She says she’s still waiting for justice

What Happened: The mother of Ruben Ray Martinez, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen killed by an ICE agent during a 2025 traffic stop, says she is still waiting for accountability as similar fatal ICE shootings continue. Immigration agents have killed at least 10 people during Trump's second term.

Why It Matters: An ICE agent killed a U.S. citizen, and his mother is still waiting for answers. Instead of tightening oversight after a growing number of fatal shootings, Trump ordered ICE to continue the same aggressive tactics.

Source: NPR

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Staff warned of major security risks from giving UAE new tech access. The White House went ahead anyway.

What Happened: Internal Commerce Department reports warned that easing export restrictions for the UAE could allow sensitive U.S. AI chips and other advanced technologies to reach China through Emirati companies. Trump officials overrode those warnings and expanded the UAE’s access to advanced semiconductors, military-related technology, satellite components, and civilian nuclear technology.

Why It Matters: Trump officials ignored their national security experts' warnings that sensitive U.S. technology could reach China. The decision also benefits a government that has poured hundreds of millions into Trump’s businesses.

Source: Politico

U.S. measles cases hit 35-year record with months left in 2026

What Happened: The U.S. has reported 2,295 measles cases so far in 2026, the highest annual total since 1991, with more than five months remaining in the year. Public health experts attribute the resurgence to declining vaccination rates and sustained outbreaks across multiple states.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in 35 years while RFK Jr. spreads conspiracies about vaccines. As vaccination rates fall and trust in public health erodes, a disease the U.S. eliminated is spreading again.

Source: The Washington Post

1,700 H.I.V. Treatment Sites Closed After Trump Aid Cuts, a Study Finds

What Happened: Two new studies found that Trump’s cuts to PEPFAR led to the closure of roughly 1,700 HIV treatment sites and major reductions in prevention and treatment services. Researchers found children and high-risk populations experienced some of the steepest losses in care.

Why It Matters: Trump's cuts have shut down approximately 1,700 HIV treatment sites in a program that has saved millions of lives over the past two decades. These clinic closures have resulted in many losing access to lifesaving care, leading to more preventable HIV infections and deaths.

Source: New York Times

White House to Redirect Billions in Research Funds Toward AI, Away From Colleges

What Happened: Trump officials unveiled a plan to overhaul $200 billion in annual federal research funding by shifting money away from universities and giving political appointees greater control over grant decisions, with funding aligned to White House priorities.

Why It Matters: Trump is putting political loyalists in a position to decide which science gets funded. Research that depends on political approval instead of scientific merit undermines independent science and rewards work that aligns with the White House.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Surges Forces Toward Middle East, Giving Trump Options to Expand Iran War

What Happened: The U.S. is deploying additional special operations forces, fighter aircraft, bombers, medical personnel, and other military assets to the Middle East, expanding Trump’s military options as the war with Iran enters its fifth month.

Why It Matters: Trump has no exit strategy and is moving the U.S. toward another forever war. A wider conflict would cost more American lives, drain billions in taxpayer dollars, and put further pressure on the U.S. and global economy.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Houthis deploy missiles and drones to attack ships in southern Red Sea, naval group says

What Happened: U.S. and European maritime security officials warned that Houthi forces have positioned missiles and drones near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and are prepared to attack commercial shipping after declaring a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia. The threat has already forced Saudi-linked tankers to reverse course.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is threatening a second major global shipping chokepoint. Disruptions to these key energy and trade routes will result in even higher oil prices, supply chain disruptions, and a broader economic downturn.

Source: CNBC

Trump Approves Landmark Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia in Big Win for Kingdom

What Happened: Trump approved a 30-year, multibillion-dollar agreement giving Saudi Arabia a civilian nuclear program, including the potential construction of a uranium enrichment facility by U.S. companies. The deal now heads to Congress for review.

Why It Matters: Saudi Arabia has said it will seek a nuclear weapon if Iran gets one. Expanding uranium enrichment in the Middle East increases the risk of nuclear proliferation and will trigger a regional arms race that will be much harder to contain.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump administration weighing military options in Mali, officials say

What Happened: Trump officials are weighing military strikes against the al-Qaeda-linked militant group JNIM in Mali. If approved, Mali would become the eighth country where Trump has ordered military strikes since returning to office.

Why It Matters: Trump has dragged the U.S. into a quagmire with Iran and is now looking for another military target in Mali. Instead of ending one war, he keeps adding new fronts with no limits or exit strategy.

Source: The Washington Post

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Iran strikes on CIA facilities prompt questions about possible Russian role

What Happened: U.S. intelligence is investigating whether Russia helped Iran target CIA facilities in the Gulf by providing targeting intel or advanced drone technology. Russia has also been supplying Iran with technical and targeting support.

Why It Matters: Another report points to Russia helping Iran attack U.S. targets. This underscores that Moscow is directly supporting military operations against Americans while Trump continues seeking closer ties with Putin and delivering strategic victories to the Kremlin.

Source: Reuters

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Analysis: Iran war energy shock hits the U.S. economy as gas and diesel prices climb

What Happened: Trump’s war with Iran has pushed the national average for gasoline above $4 a gallon and diesel above $5. Analysts warn refinery constraints and global supply disruptions will keep fuel prices high even if crude oil prices fall.

Why It Matters: Americans are paying for Trump’s war every time they fill their tanks or buy goods. Higher fuel costs will continue to spread through the economy, driving up prices on transportation, food, and everyday essentials.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$5+/gallon — National average diesel price

1,700 — HIV treatment sites closed after Trump’s PEPFAR cuts

2,295 — Measles cases reported in 2026, the highest since 1991

43,138 — People ICE arrested in June, a monthly record

65,000+ — People currently in ICE detention

10 — People killed by immigration agents during Trump’s second term

$200 billion — Annual federal research funding being redirected by the White House

5 — Medical schools under Education Department civil rights investigation

4 — U.S. service members killed in recent Iran attacks

8 — Countries where Trump has ordered or is weighing military strikes

30 years — Length of the new U.S.-Saudi nuclear cooperation agreement

🔎 What to Watch Next

Election security keeps eroding — How much federal election support will disappear before the midterms, and what happens if states refuse Trump’s demands?

ICE’s surveillance keeps expanding — Will Congress step in, or will immigration agents continue buying personal data without a warrant?

Saudi nuclear deal heads to Congress — Will lawmakers accept uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia despite the long-term proliferation risks?

Another war on the horizon? — Will Trump open a new military front in Mali while the war in Iran continues to expand?

The cost of war keeps rising — How much higher will gas prices climb if fighting in the Middle East disrupts more oil shipments?

Research funding becomes political — Which universities and scientific fields lose funding as the White House takes greater control over federal research grants?

💡 Key Takeaways

Foreign Profiteering — Saudi Arabia continues deepening its financial ties to the Trump family while receiving major nuclear concessions, further blurring the line between Trump’s private business interests and U.S. foreign policy.

Election Capture — Trump is dismantling election security, pressuring states, and spreading election lies while reshaping the institutions responsible for protecting the vote.

Expanding Surveillance — ICE’s growing access to commercial data shows the government building new surveillance powers that reach far beyond immigration enforcement.

Endless War — More troops, military options, and discussions of another front in Mali show Trump expanding U.S. military involvement with no clear exit strategy.

Public Harm — Record ICE arrests, worsening public health, cuts to HIV treatment, and rising fuel costs show the consequences of Trump’s policies.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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