Donald Trump’s Truth Social profile. Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Senators Question ‘Insider’ Access to Trump Truth Social Posts

What Happened: Senators from both parties questioned Trump Media’s plan to sell Wall Street firms real-time access to Truth Social posts from the platform’s highest-profile accounts, including Trump’s. Lawmakers raised concerns that early access to presidential posts would provide paying subscribers with a financial advantage in the markets.

Why It Matters: Trump plans to sell Wall Street early access to his own market-moving statements, allowing paying customers to trade before everyone else. It turns presidential communications into a pay-to-profit scheme that benefits those with money to buy access.

Source: Bloomberg

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

State officials preparing if the federal government tries interfering with how they run elections

What Happened: State election officials across the country are preparing contingency plans in case Trump officials attempt to interfere in the midterm. Officials cited federal demands for voter data, pressure on state election systems, and Trump’s continued false claims of election fraud.

Why It Matters: States are preparing to defend their elections not from foreign adversaries, but from the federal government. The need for contingency plans underscores how far Trump has pushed toward federal control over elections.

Source: ABC News

U.S. attorney fired by Trump less than an hour after getting job files lawsuit

What Happened: Trump fired Roger Rogoff just 54 minutes after he was sworn in as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington. Rogoff has filed the first lawsuit challenging one of these removals, arguing Trump lacked the legal authority to fire a judicially appointed U.S. attorney.

Why It Matters: Trump purged a federal prosecutor Congress deliberately insulated from White House control less than an hour after he took office. Overriding a judicial appointment underscores Trump’s effort to bring independent federal prosecutors under his control.

Source: MS NOW

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US Justice Department says UC San Diego’s medical school favors Black, Hispanic applicants

What Happened: The DOJ accused UC San Diego’s medical school of using “purportedly race-neutral” admissions criteria to admit more Black and Hispanic applicants intentionally and threatened to sue unless the school signs a voluntary resolution agreement. The case follows similar DOJ findings against UCLA and Yale as part of a civil rights investigation into 15 medical schools launched in June.

Why It Matters: Trump's DOJ is using coordinated investigations and the threat of lawsuits to reshape medical school admissions. Investigating 15 medical schools shows a systematic effort to pressure universities into ideological compliance.

Source: Reuters

US DOJ says it is probing Harvard over financial aid programs

What Happened: The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division launched a compliance review into whether Harvard’s China-based financial aid programs discriminate against American citizens, the latest in a series of investigations Trump officials have opened against the university. Harvard says it does not unlawfully discriminate and has characterized the investigations as retaliation for refusing to surrender its independence.

Why It Matters: This is another investigation in Trump's war against a university that refused to comply with White House demands. Using federal investigations as leverage pressures universities to choose between their independence and avoiding government retaliation.

Source: Reuters

Trump officials seek to weaken historic-preservation reviews of projects

What Happened: The Advisory Council on Historic Preservation proposed rewriting Section 106, the 60-year-old federal review process for historic properties, to let agencies approve major projects, including Trump’s planned Triumphal Arch. The proposal strips language requiring public participation and narrows what qualifies for historic protection.

Why It Matters: Trump is rewriting a longstanding public safeguard after it delayed one of his own projects. Weakening the review process gives the federal government greater power to push through major construction projects with no public oversight.

Source: Washington Post

US pauses $1 billion in Medicaid payments to California, Minnesota

What Happened: Trump officials paused $1 billion in federal Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota, citing suspected “fraud” and demanding additional documentation before releasing the funds. They alleged billing irregularities but did not present evidence of fraud. Both states called the move politically motivated.

Why It Matters: Freezing Medicaid funding disrupts healthcare for low-income families, seniors, and people with disabilities. Cutting off federal funds to Democratic-led states turns essential healthcare money into another weapon.

Source: Reuters

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The master of ‘phantom scandals’ behind Trump’s address to the nation

What Happened: Trump appointed John Solomon, a right-wing media figure who helped spread Russian disinformation about Ukraine and promoted multiple fabricated political scandals, to lead a task force declassifying documents about the 2020 election. U.S. intelligence agencies, the DOJ, and DHS have found no evidence of widespread fraud or foreign interference that altered the 2020 election.

Why It Matters: Trump installed a longtime election denier and promoter of Russia’s disinformation about Ukraine in charge of investigating the 2020 election. His appointment lays the groundwork for election lies that could be used to justify federal intervention in the midterms.

Source: MS NOW

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE Is Using Data Broker Tools to ‘Identify Unaccompanied Minors’ and ‘Fraud’

What Happened: ICE renewed a $25 million a year contract with a Thomson Reuters subsidiary to monitor up to one million people using license plate reader data and other databases, including tools that flag “unaccompanied minors” and “academic risk.” The contract cites Trump’s directive to investigate voter fraud, immigration fraud, and national security threats. ICE and HHS have not explained how the data will be used.

Why It Matters: ICE continues to expand its domestic surveillance capabilities while refusing to explain how it will use sensitive data, including information on children. Expanding surveillance and then defining the limits is what happens in surveillance states.

Source: WIRED

‘We just want to be treated like humans’: how a Latino neighborhood is rallying after an ICE shooting

What Happened: Residents of Houston’s predominantly Latino Magnolia Park neighborhood continue holding nightly vigils for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the husband, father, and construction business owner killed by ICE after agents mistakenly targeted his vehicle. The shooting has left residents fearful of unmarked vehicles and afraid to leave home before dawn.

Why It Matters: ICE killed a man who was not the person agents were looking for, leaving a family without a husband and father. Instead of building trust, ICE continues to leave communities across the country living in fear as they operate with no accountability.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth says Iran war has cost $37.5 billion. Sources say the total price tag could be far more.

What Happened: Pete Hegseth told Congress the war with Iran has already cost the U.S. about $37.5 billion as Trump seeks another $67 billion for his war. Sources told CBS News the true cost is far higher because the estimate excludes expenses such as rebuilding damaged U.S. military bases.

Why It Matters: Trump promised to keep America out of new wars. Instead, the price tag for his war keeps climbing with no clear exit strategy. Meanwhile, families struggling to survive are being asked to fund tens of billions more.

Source: CBS News

US civil rights agency moves to end demographic data collection after 60 years

What Happened: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission voted 2–1 to eliminate a 60-year requirement that tens of thousands of private employers report workforce demographic data by race, ethnicity, and gender. The reports have long been used to enforce federal anti-discrimination laws and identify hiring and pay disparities.

Why It Matters: Eliminating this data makes workplace discrimination harder to detect and prove. Employers will face less oversight and accountability for discriminatory hiring, promotion, and pay practices.

Source: Associated Press

Senior Living Facility in Distress as Immigrant Caregivers Are Forced Out

What Happened: Channing House, a senior living community near Stanford, has already dismissed several DACA recipients whose work permits expired after the government stopped processing renewals, with more layoffs expected as Trump ends protections for additional immigrant workers. Elder care providers already face severe staffing shortages, and immigrant workers have long filled many of those roles.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is making it harder for older Americans to get the care they need. Experienced caregivers are being forced out of their jobs while nursing homes and senior care facilities struggle to fill critical positions.

Source: New York Times

Faced With Piles of New Paperwork, People Are Losing Food Stamps

What Happened: SNAP enrollment in Arizona has been cut roughly in half in less than a year after the state imposed new paperwork requirements and reduced caseworker staffing to avoid steep federal penalties under Trump's benefits law. Food bank visits now exceed SNAP enrollment for the first time as many eligible residents struggle to complete the process.

Why It Matters: Fear of federal penalties is pushing states to prioritize paperwork over feeding eligible families. Families who qualify are going hungry because they can't navigate the system.

Source: New York Times

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

War Risk to Oil Supplies Grows With Red and Black Sea Disruptions

What Happened: Global oil markets faced new disruptions after Houthi threats prompted Saudi oil tankers to reverse course in the Red Sea while Ukrainian strikes disrupted operations near Russia’s Black Sea export infrastructure. The disruptions pushed Brent crude above $91 a barrel as key shipping routes came under increasing pressure.

Why It Matters: Two of the world’s most important oil shipping routes are now under threat. Any prolonged disruption will further drive up energy prices, increase shipping costs, and ripple through the global economy.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Canada cancels joint bridge-opening event with US after Trump announces tariffs

What Happened: Canada canceled a planned joint ceremony for the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge after Trump announced new 50% tariffs on most Canadian goods. Canadian officials said celebrating alongside the U.S. was inappropriate while trade tensions escalated.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade war is damaging relations with one of America’s closest allies. A bridge built to strengthen cross-border ties is instead becoming a symbol of a rapidly deteriorating U.S.-Canada partnership.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Approves Landmark Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia in Big Win for Kingdom

What Happened: Trump approved a 30-year civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with the Saudi regime allowing U.S. companies to build their nuclear infrastructure and permitting uranium enrichment on Saudi soil under U.S. oversight. The agreement heads to Congress for review this week.

Why It Matters: Trump wants to allow uranium enrichment in one of the world’s most volatile regions. Expanding enrichment capabilities to another country increases the long-term risk of nuclear proliferation, regardless of the safeguards in place today.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump Pushes Chinese Election Threat, but Files Show Russia’s Heavy Hand

What Happened: Intelligence documents declassified by Trump officials to support his claims of Chinese interference in the 2020 election instead reaffirmed U.S. intel findings that Russia carried out another attack on an American election. The records describe cyberattacks, disinformation, AI-generated content, and other covert tactics aimed at damaging Biden and Harris and manipulating voters.

Why It Matters: Trump tried to blame China for election interference, but his own declassified intelligence accuses Russia. He continues to distort intelligence to rewrite the history of Russia’s attack on the 2020 election.

Source: New York Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Gas prices top $4 a gallon as Iran war escalates

What Happened: The national average price of gasoline rose above $4 per gallon after increasing 13 cents over the past week. Prices are climbing as the U.S.-Iran war threatens global oil supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Why It Matters: Trump’s escalating war with Iran is hitting Americans at the pump. Higher oil prices will ripple through the economy and raise the cost of transportation, groceries, and other everyday goods.

Source: ABC News

The U.S. Is Pulling Back on Energy Efficiency Just as Prices Are Rising

What Happened: Trump officials are rolling back federal energy efficiency standards for vehicles, appliances, and buildings, dismantling decades of policies that reduced energy use and lowered utility costs. The rollback comes as electricity demand, gas prices, and household energy bills continue to rise.

Why It Matters: Trump is eliminating standards that help Americans save money while energy costs are already climbing. His push to expand fossil fuels comes at the expense of lower utility bills and more affordable transportation.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

54 minutes — Time between Roger Rogoff’s swearing in and his firing as U.S. attorney

15 — Medical schools under DOJ investigation over admissions practices

$1 billion — Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota paused over unproven fraud claims

1 million — People ICE’s renewed data broker contract will continuously monitor

$25 million/year — Cost of ICE’s renewed Thomson Reuters surveillance contract

$37.5 billion — Reported cost of the Iran war so far, while the total could be higher

$67 billion — Additional funding Trump is requesting for his Iran war

60 years — Age of the EEOC demographic data rule being eliminated

50% — Drop in Arizona’s SNAP enrollment in under a year

$91/barrel — Brent crude price after Red and Black Sea disruptions

$4+/gallon — National average gas price as of Monday

30 years — Length of the new U.S.-Saudi nuclear cooperation agreement

🔎 What to Watch Next

Federal election pressure grows — Will the White House move beyond demands for voter data and attempt to intervene in state-run elections in the midterms?

Universities remain in the crosshairs — How many schools will comply with DOJ demands rather than risk years of investigations and lawsuits?

Trump’s Iran war keeps expanding — Will Congress approve another $67 billion without a full accounting of the war’s true cost or a clear exit strategy?

Saudi nuclear deal faces scrutiny — Will Congress challenge Trump’s plan to allow uranium enrichment in Saudi Arabia?

The surveillance state expands — How much further will ICE’s domestic surveillance powers grow as new contracts and data sharing programs come online?

💡 Key Takeaways

Rising Costs — Gas prices above $4 a gallon, disrupted global shipping routes, and the rollback of energy-efficiency standards show Americans paying more as Trump's policies drive up everyday costs.

Institutions Under Siege — Purging independent prosecutors, freezing Medicaid funding, and weakening public oversight show Trump expanding White House control over institutions designed to operate independently.

Civil Rights Rollback — Investigations targeting universities, the end of decades of workplace discrimination data collection, and pressure campaigns against diversity programs are dismantling long-standing civil rights protections.

Surveillance State — ICE's expanding monitoring powers, massive data collection, and increasingly aggressive enforcement show a government rapidly building the infrastructure for domestic surveillance.

Selective Intelligence — Declassified documents meant to blame China instead of Russia’s confirmed election attack show Trump weaponizing intelligence while burying the findings that don’t serve his agenda.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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