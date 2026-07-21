An aerial view of the Paramount logo on the water tower at Paramount Studios on February 23, 2026. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s foreign revenue exploded during his first year back in office

What Happened: A CREW analysis of Trump's financial disclosure found he earned more than $117 million from overseas business interests in 2025, bringing his reported foreign revenue since 2014 to more than $500 million. The analysis identified 10 newly disclosed entities tied to projects in the UAE, Romania, and India, including licensing agreements with foreign partners, some of whom have ties to their governments.

Why It Matters: Trump collecting guaranteed licensing fees from government-linked foreign partners creates a direct pipeline for foreign governments to buy access to the White House. This arrangement poses severe conflicts of interest and national security risks, as he executes U.S. foreign policy while actively cashing in from the foreign actors he negotiates with.

Source: CREW

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump team scrutinized election agency over 2020 vote before firing its leaders

What Happened: Trump officials spent more than a year examining the federal Election Assistance Commission, the bipartisan agency that tests and certifies voting systems, over its handling of the 2020 election. Last week, Trump purged the agency's two Democratic commissioners after the White House had vetted potential replacements, leaving the sole remaining Republican commissioner to resign.

Why It Matters: Trump is purging independent oversight officials to tighten political control over the federal agency that certifies voting systems. Installing handpicked loyalists months before the midterms is another step toward bringing independent election institutions under political control.

Source Reuters

Trump’s rhetoric is more dangerous than voting machine flaws, experts say

What Happened: Election security experts say Trump’s claim that Americans were “blatantly lied to” about voting machine security is more dangerous than any actual vulnerability, since no machine has ever been exploited to change an election outcome. The White House’s released documents, including a CISA report and a National Intelligence Council assessment, found no evidence supporting Trump’s claims of exploitation.

Why It Matters: The documents Trump released after his primetime speech do not support his lies of widespread “election fraud.” Weaponizing government channels to promote conspiracy theories about elections his own agencies confirm are secure is Trump’s manufactured pretext for federal interference in the midterms.

Source: Politico

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

The Justice Department Is Pulling Back on Prosecuting Corporate Crime

What Happened: The Justice Department has significantly reduced corporate criminal prosecutions, resolving several recent investigations through settlements or by declining to bring charges. Under guidance from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the DOJ did not criminally charge companies including Alibaba, EagleBank, and Abbott Laboratories, and no individuals were charged in those matters.

Why It Matters: The policy marks a significant shift in federal corporate enforcement. Resolving major investigations without charging either corporations or individuals erodes deterrence.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump regulator orders Kalshi to defy Michigan court – escalating battle over prediction markets

What Happened: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission invoked rarely used emergency powers to block Michigan from forcing prediction market platform Kalshi to cancel pending sports trades. The agency argued that federal law governing derivatives markets preempts state efforts to disrupt executed contracts, despite a state court order.

Why It Matters: The CFTC used emergency powers not invoked in decades to override a state court and assert federal authority over state regulation of prediction markets. The move expands federal power in an ongoing legal fight over whether states can regulate these platforms.

Source: CNN

Trump Officials Want to Use Human Rights Aid to Advocate for White South Africans and Right-Wing Causes in Europe

What Happened: Trump officials proposed bypassing the State Department's competitive grant process to fund a British group that opposed bans on "gay conversion therapy," an Afrikaner organization advocating self-governance for South Africa's white minority, and a $4.9 million program promoting "civilizational self-confidence in Europe." A planned grant to a British American think tank focused on "renewing our Judeo-Christian culture" was dropped after congressional pushback.

Why It Matters: Human rights funding meant for victims of repression is being redirected to bankroll far-right movements in Europe. This mirrors the same tactics Russia uses to sow division and destabilize the region.

Source: ProPublica

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

U.S. Sought Phone Records of Times Journalists and Their Relatives

What Happened: Trump officials sought phone records for several New York Times reporters and their relatives, including one reporter's mother and two reporters' spouses. The DOJ sought records dating back to January 1, months before the Air Force One leak investigation, and later obtained a separate court order preventing a phone company from notifying the Times about a new records request.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is bypassing press protections to intimidate reporters through the people closest to them. Targeting journalists’ spouses, parents, and other family members is what happens in Russia.

Source: New York Times

Judge pauses Paramount-Warner merger

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Paramount Skydance’s $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, granting a request from 12 Democratic attorneys general who argue the merger would eliminate competition in film and cable distribution. The order pauses the deal for 14 days, with a hearing on a longer injunction set for August 3, despite the Justice Department having already approved the merger.

Why It Matters: State interventions to block a federally approved media merger highlight resistance to this politically motivated deal. If completed, the deal would consolidate major studios, streaming platforms, and news outlets under a Trump ally, giving the White House unprecedented leverage to reshape media coverage.

Source: NBC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Ex-wife says ICE agent who killed man in Maine had racist beliefs, violent tendencies

What Happened: Ashley Brouillette told NPR that her ex-husband, ICE officer David Brouillette, is the agent who fatally shot Joan Durán Guerrero during a traffic stop in Maine and later asked her to vouch for his character. She described years of threats and violence, including an incident in which he allegedly held a gun to her head. A longtime friend said Brouillette frequently used racial slurs and had “a bad tendency of going out and looking for fights.”

Why It Matters: An officer with a reported history of violent threats and domestic abuse was hired, armed, and deployed by ICE, and those allegations surfaced only after he killed someone. This raises serious questions about how DHS vets the people it hires.

Source: NPR

Man Killed by Truck After ICE Encounter in Florida Was Visiting From Mexico

What Happened: A 28-year-old Mexican national, Juan Jairo Coronilla Durán, died after being struck by a tractor-trailer while fleeing an encounter with ICE and Homeland Security agents at a Florida gas station. A nonprofit assisting his widow says he was visiting the U.S. on a valid tourist visa and was scheduled to return home days later.

Why It Matters: A man legally visiting the country died fleeing federal agents at a gas station, and DHS won’t even confirm his visa status. This is the same week ICE agents shot and killed two people during traffic stops, and once again, there is no accountability.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pentagon Withheld Dozens of U.S. Military Injuries in Iran War

What Happened: The Pentagon did not disclose three Iranian strikes before Friday's attack that killed two U.S. soldiers and left one missing. The previously unreported attacks injured dozens of service members, damaged several helicopters, and brought the total number of U.S. personnel injured since July 7 to nearly 100. The Pentagon also confirmed Central Command has stopped publicly reporting its daily strikes on Iranian targets.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is withholding details about casualties and combat operations as Trump's war expands. Blacking out daily reports leaves Americans in the dark about an escalating war that has already injured nearly 100 U.S. troops in just two weeks.

Source: New York Times

System that DHS is urging states to use to assess voter rolls known to return faulty results: reports

What Happened: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin urged state election officials to “scrub” voter rolls using the expanded SAVE system, claiming 250,000 noncitizens are registered across four states without explaining how DHS verified the figure. SAVE was built to check benefits eligibility, not voter citizenship, and election officials have documented faulty results since it was expanded to voter rolls last year.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are urging states to use a system the government previously acknowledged cannot reliably confirm citizenship, then removed that warning from its website. Now they are pushing this flawed system to purge voters ahead of the midterms.

Source: ABC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Pentagon Identifies Two U.S. Soldiers Killed in Jordan

What Happened: The Pentagon identified Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Texas, and First Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Hawaii, as the U.S. soldiers killed in this weekend’s Iranian missile attack on a base in Jordan, bringing the U.S. death toll in the five-month war to 17. A third soldier remains missing, with officials saying human remains recovered at the scene are believed to be his.

Why It Matters: Pvt. Isabella Gonzales and First Lt. Tyler James Feehan made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the U.S. Their deaths are a reminder of the growing human cost of Trump’s war.

Source: New York Times

Iran Missile Struck Housing Units for U.S. Troops at Jordan Base

What Happened: An Iranian ballistic missile struck housing units where U.S. soldiers were sleeping at a Jordanian air base, killing two service members and leaving a third missing. The missile penetrated U.S. air defenses protecting roughly 50,000 American troops in the region. Trump responded by ordering new strikes on Iran.

Why It Matters: Trump’s escalating war has already killed American service members and wounded nearly 100 more. With no clear objective or exit strategy, every new escalation puts more U.S. troops at risk.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Iran’s Houthi allies declare maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia, escalating threat to oil market

What Happened: Iran-backed Houthi militants declared a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia and threatened shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The move comes as Iranian attacks continue in the Strait of Hormuz, placing two major oil routes at risk.

Why It Matters: Two of the world's most important oil shipping routes are now under threat. Any prolonged disruption would further drive up energy prices, increase shipping costs, and ripple through the global economy.

Source: CNBC

State Dept. again deems Cuba a threat amid talk of U.S. push for regime change

What Happened: The State Department released a 100-page report accusing Cuba of infiltrating the U.S. government, fueling the George Floyd protests, and supporting Antifa, while labeling the Democratic Socialists of America a Cuban front group. The report uses far more alarmist language than U.S. intelligence has historically used, fueling speculation that Marco Rubio is building a case for regime change and a domestic crackdown.

Why It Matters: Trump’s State Department is using Cuba to portray American protest and political organizing as foreign subversion. It is another manufactured threat designed to justify repression at home and escalation abroad.

Source: Washington Post

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

FBI Director Kash Patel plans Russia trip

What Happened: Kash Patel is planning to visit Moscow and St. Petersburg on October 14–15, likely as a guest of Russia’s FSB. It would be the first visit by an FBI director since Robert Mueller traveled to Russia in 2013, before Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine. Patel built his career attacking U.S. intelligence findings on Russia’s election interference and is now under a congressional investigation over his taxpayer-funded travel.

Why It Matters: No FBI director has traveled to Russia since before its 2014 invasion of Ukraine. Now the FBI chief is preparing to meet with the FSB, the successor to the KGB, as Trump continues normalizing relations with the Kremlin.

Source: Politico

Apps Marketed to US Troops Are Shipping Chinese and Russian Code

What Happened: A new analysis by researchers at Purdue, West Point, and Florida International University found that more than one in eight apps marketed to U.S. service members contain code from Chinese or Russian companies. The apps include a popular base living platform built with Huawei code and two others using Russia’s Yandex advertising system. U.S. Central Command has confirmed that adversaries are using commercial location data to track American personnel in the Middle East.

Why It Matters: Foreign adversaries are using troops' own phones to track deployments, map military installations, and monitor U.S. forces in real time. The data pipeline remains open even as American service members are under attack.

Source: WIRED

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump to Impose 50% Tariff on Many Canadian Goods

What Happened: Trump signed an order imposing 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods under a rarely used Depression-era law. Unlike previous rounds, the tariffs do not exempt products covered by the USMCA trade agreement that Trump signed during his first term.

Why It Matters: Trump is using a 96-year-old law to restore sweeping tariff powers after the Supreme Court rejected his previous attempts. The new tariffs will raise the cost of many Canadian imports, leaving American businesses and consumers to pay more.

Source: New York Times

Gas Prices Will Stay Higher for Longer, Even if Oil Falls

What Happened: U.S. crude oil prices have stabilized around $80 a barrel despite the Iran war, but the national average for gasoline remains about 32% higher at $3.94 per gallon. Analysts say damage to refineries in the Middle East and Ukrainian strikes on Russian refining facilities have tightened global fuel supplies, keeping gas prices elevated.

Why It Matters: Lower oil prices are no longer enough to bring down gas prices. With global refining capacity constrained, Americans will keep paying more at the pump even if crude prices remain stable.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$117 million — Trump’s foreign business revenue in 2025

$500 million+ — Trump’s total foreign revenue since 2014

46 years — The last time the CFTC invoked the emergency power used against Michigan’s court

$110 billion — Paramount-Warner merger temporarily blocked by a federal judge

17 — U.S. combat deaths in the five-month war with Iran

250,000 — Unverified “noncitizen voters” DHS claims are on rolls in four states

1 in 8 — Apps marketed to U.S. troops found to contain Chinese or Russian code

50% — New tariff on Canadian goods under a 96-year-old Depression-era law

32% — How much higher gas prices remain even as crude oil prices stabilize

$3.94/gallon — National average gas price

100 — Pages in the State Department’s report blaming Cuba for domestic unrest

🔎 What to Watch Next

The EAC is being rebuilt with loyalists — How much control will Trump’s replacements have over the midterm election?

The Times’ phone records fight heads to court — Will a judge block the DOJ’s pursuit of journalists’ family members before the next hearing?

Two oil chokepoints are threatened at once — Will Iran and the Houthis follow through on closing both Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb?

Patel reportedly to travel to Russia — What will the FBI director discuss with Russia’s security service while Congress pushes new sanctions?

The Cuba report could be a pretext — Will this be used to justify a regime change push or a domestic crackdown?

💡 Key Takeaways

Foreign Profiteering — Trump's soaring foreign business revenue and the UAE, Kazakh, and South Korean payments documented this month show a president profiting from the office he holds.

Election Capture — Purging the Election Assistance Commission, promoting a flawed voter purge system, and spreading lies about voting machines show Trump tightening control ahead of the midterms.

Press Crackdown — Phone records sought from journalists’ family members, judge shopping to hide new subpoenas, and a growing leak investigation show the DOJ’s campaign against the press escalating by the day.

Endless War — Seventeen American dead, withheld casualty figures, and two threatened oil chokepoints show Trump’s Iran war escalating with no exit strategy.

Authoritarian Playbook — A 100-page report blaming Cuba for BLM and Antifa, and a State Department program funding white nationalist causes in Europe, show the same tactics of manufacturing enemies and empowering extremists at home and abroad.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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