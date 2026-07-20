Smoke rises near the oil facility in Mangaf, Kuwait. (Reuters: Social media)

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 17-19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Media pitched $100,000 monthly fee for fastest feed of US president’s posts, sources say

What Happened: Trump Media & Technology Group unveiled Truth API, a paid data feed offering Wall Street trading firms millisecond-faster access to posts from Trump and nine other influential accounts. Subscription fees are reportedly as high as $100,000 a month. Trump’s family trust owns a 41% stake in the company.

Why It Matters: Trump is planning to charge Wall Street up to $1.2 million a year for faster access to announcements that move financial markets while personally profiting from the service. It is another example of a corrupt sitting president monetizing access to the presidency and his actions.

Source: Reuters

$1.5 Trillion Pentagon Budget Benefits Top Contractors

What Happened: The Pentagon’s proposed $1.5 trillion 2027 budget, 42% larger than current spending, directs its biggest increases to six longtime defense contractors: Lockheed Martin, Huntington Ingalls, RTX, General Dynamics, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman, including a 1,276% funding increase for the widely criticized Trump-class battleship. Those companies spent $21.2 million lobbying Congress in the first quarter of 2026, and executives from four of the companies met with Trump at the White House.

Why It Matters: Trump promised to shake up the defense industry, but his budget sends even more taxpayer money to the same contractors that have dominated Pentagon spending for decades.

Source: POGO

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Brings Full Weight of Government to Bolster False Election Claims

What Happened: Trump used a primetime address to present heavily redacted intelligence documents as “proof” of election vulnerabilities. Backed by loyalists installed at the DOJ, FBI, and DHS, his regime is pressuring states to turn over voter rolls while asserting greater federal control over state-run elections.

Why It Matters: Trump is using intelligence and law enforcement agencies to legitimize election lies and pressure state election officials. Federal investigations, funding threats, and demands for voter data are being used to expand federal control over state-run elections.

Source: New York Times

Trump Has Systematically Dismantled Election Security Efforts. Here’s How.

What Happened: CISA has lost about a third of its workforce since Trump returned to office and still has no Senate-confirmed director. The FBI and ODNI’s Foreign Malign Influence Center have also been gutted, and Trump forced out the remaining members of the bipartisan Election Assistance Commission this month. In Thursday’s speech, he ignored those actions while claiming the government would “protect” voter data.

Why It Matters: Trump claims to be concerned about election security while dismantling the agencies responsible for protecting it. As the midterms approach, he is intentionally removing the safeguards that defend U.S. elections from cyberattacks and foreign interference.

Source: New York Times

Trump administration races the clock to rebuild US tariff wall knocked down by Supreme Court

What Happened: After the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s global tariffs, he is rushing to replace them before his temporary 10% tariff expires on July 24. Massive corporate refunds left the Treasury with a $25.6 billion June shortfall, and trade officials are now fast-tracking new tariffs on as many as 60 countries.

Why It Matters: Trump is using narrow trade laws to evade a Supreme Court ruling and rebuild his tariffs through a back door. It is another attempt to bypass legal limits on his power.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump’s Homeland Security Chief Threatens Election Officials With Prison Time

What Happened: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin threatened state and local election officials with fines, penalties, and prison time if they refuse to implement Trump’s election policy changes. Mullin also repeated Trump’s lies that DHS found hundreds of thousands of noncitizens on voter rolls across four states, an assertion state officials have rejected.

Why It Matters: DHS is threatening election officials with prison time over Trump’s fabricated voter roll numbers. Federal law enforcement is being weaponized to terrorize election administrators and strip states of their constitutional authority ahead of the midterms.

Source: New York Times

Justice Department activates untested court for ‘alien terrorist’ deportations

What Happened: The Justice Department filed the first-ever petition with the Alien Terrorist Removal Court, a secretive five-judge panel created in 1996 that had never been used. The government is seeking to deport an unnamed individual under anti-terror laws. Chief Judge Joan Ericksen ordered the government to provide more information after questioning whether the case met the statute’s requirements.

Why It Matters: Trump is activating a court that had never been used to expand the government's power to carry out secret deportations. It further erodes due process by moving cases outside the immigration court system.

Source: Associated Press

ICE shared Medicaid data it wasn’t supposed to have with Palantir

What Happened: Court filings show ICE shared improperly obtained Medicaid data on millions of people, including U.S. citizens and legal residents, with Palantir. The data was added to ELITE, a deportation tracking tool, even after a federal judge ordered it destroyed. Officials later admitted to additional unauthorized data transfers.

Why It Matters: Trump officials turned protected Medicaid data into a deportation surveillance tool after a federal judge ordered it destroyed. They continued sharing the data anyway.

Source: NPR

ICE to Pay Thomson Reuters $125 Million to Find ‘Voter Fraud’

What Happened: DHS plans to pay Thomson Reuters $125 million to give ICE continuous access to databases containing Social Security numbers, addresses, ethnicity, geolocation data, and social media history. Procurement records say the system will be used to investigate immigration fraud and what the agency calls “voter fraud.”

Why It Matters: ICE is being equipped with a $125 million surveillance system to search vast amounts of personal data for “voter fraud” based on Trump’s lies. Expanding immigration enforcement into election investigations broadens the government’s surveillance powers ahead of the midterms.

Source: 404 Media

Nike Was the Poster Child for Diversity Efforts. That Made It a Trump Target.

What Happened: EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas opened a civil rights investigation into Nike’s diversity programs based on a memo she wrote herself instead of an employee complaint. After Trump took office, she also withdrew a settlement Nike had already reached with the agency. Former EEOC officials say the case is being used to reach the Supreme Court and undermine the legal foundation for workplace diversity programs.

Why It Matters: The EEOC is targeting a private employer without a discrimination complaint to challenge its diversity programs. The case is intended to deter other companies from adopting or maintaining similar policies.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

FCC commissioner says Trump call to revoke ABC, NBC licenses is unconstitutional

What Happened: FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez criticized Trump's demand to revoke ABC and NBC's broadcast licenses after they declined to air his primetime election speech. Gomez, the FCC's sole Democratic commissioner, said the networks' editorial decisions are protected by the First Amendment and that the FCC has no authority to punish them.

Why It Matters: Trump is threatening to use government power to punish news organizations for protected editorial decisions. His demanding that broadcasters lose their licenses over unfavorable coverage is part of a broader attack on the press.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE officer in Maine shooting has history of violent behavior, family and records say

What Happened: David Brouillette, the ICE officer who fatally shot Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine, is an Army veteran with a documented history of alleged violent behavior, including accusations of assaulting women and a voicemail in which he said someone should slit a family member’s throat, according to relatives.

Why It Matters: An officer with a reported history of violent threats was hired, armed, and deployed by ICE, and those allegations surfaced only after he killed someone. This raises serious questions about how DHS vets the people it hires.

Source: Associated Press

What ICE Didn’t Say About Its Latest Killing

What Happened: Since Trump returned to office, ICE agents have shot at more than 20 people during vehicle stops, killing six. After agents fatally shot Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, ICE briefly paused most vehicle stops, but Trump reversed the order two days later, calling traffic stops a vital “crime-fighting tool.”

Why It Matters: After six deaths, ICE tried to scale back one of its most dangerous enforcement tactics. Trump personally ordered the agency to keep using it, even after these tactics killed a man in Maine and Texas.

Source: Mother Jones

The use of force has become a ‘default tool’ for ICE officers, a new report finds

What Happened: A new ACLU report found nearly one-third of 1,200 reviewed ICE operations involved force or the threat of force, including hundreds of incidents involving pushing, tackling, or pinning people and dozens using knee-on-neck restraints banned by many police departments.

Why It Matters: Researchers warn that arrest quotas, expanded funding, and increasingly aggressive tactics increase the risk of more fatal encounters. Much of the public record on ICE's use of force has come from outside the agency, and the agents involved have not been held accountable.

Source: NPR

Texas ICE facility detainees beaten, abused: Rights groups

What Happened: A Human Rights Watch and ACLU report documented allegations of enforced disappearance, an extrajudicial killing, life-threatening medical neglect, and excessive force at Fort Bliss's Camp East Montana based on interviews with 71 people detained there since October. More than 60 said they were arrested despite presenting valid documentation.

Why It Matters: Operating detention camps where individuals are beaten, denied basic care, and killed constitutes state-sponsored violence instead of immigration enforcement. These facilities need to be shut down, and everyone responsible needs to be held accountable.

Source: The Hill

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Federal Agents Were Told F.B.I. Will No Longer Investigate ICE Confrontations

What Happened: Federal agents were told the FBI will no longer investigate confrontations involving immigration agents, shifting those cases to Homeland Security Investigations, an arm of ICE. The Justice Department and DHS denied the policy change, despite written guidance already being distributed to FBI and ICE agents nationwide.

Why It Matters: Moving investigations from the FBI to ICE’s own investigative arm means the agency now polices itself. This new policy lets ICE cover up its own abuses with zero transparency or independent oversight.

Source: New York Times

Trump Gutted Civil Rights Agency, Stifling U.S. Scrutiny of Workplace Bias

What Happened: On his first full day in office, Trump ordered an end to federal diversity initiatives, halting thousands of Labor Department civil rights investigations. Among them was a two-year probe into defense contractor BAE Systems over findings that managers demanded sexual favors for promotions and systematically underpaid Black women.

Why It Matters: Trump halted investigations into workplace discrimination and sexual abuse, allowing major federal contractors to escape accountability. Shutting down civil rights enforcement protects employers while leaving workers with no federal protections against abuse and discrimination.

Source: New York Times

The Trump Administration Is Under Scrutiny for Its Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Response

What Happened: More than 4,000 people have fallen ill in a growing cyclosporiasis outbreak as health experts warn that cuts to federal food safety programs left agencies less prepared to respond.

Why It Matters: More Americans are getting sick because Trump officials weakened the agencies responsible for detecting and containing foodborne outbreaks. Gutting food safety oversight leaves the public more vulnerable to outbreaks.

Source: NOTUS

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US military casualties raise fears of a wider war with Iran

What Happened: A U.S. service member was killed in northern Iraq while destroying a downed Iranian drone, bringing U.S. combat deaths in the five-month war to 17. The death follows the killings of two U.S. service members in Jordan, as Iran accused the U.S. of striking its under construction Darkhovin nuclear facility and warned it would retaliate.

Why It Matters: American service members who should never have been sent into this war are now dead as U.S. and Iranian strikes escalate. Trump’s widening conflict with no exit strategy is drawing the U.S. deeper into a regional war while threatening global energy supplies.

Source: CNN

Will Iran Target Another Maritime Chokepoint? The Bab El-Mandeb Strait Is Under Threat

What Happened: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Yemen’s Houthis threatened coordinated blockades of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb in response to U.S. military action. The warning follows renewed Houthi missile strikes on Saudi Arabia and estimates that closing both waterways could drive oil prices to $200 a barrel.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war now threatens the world’s two most important oil chokepoints. Disrupting both at once would send energy prices soaring and disrupt global trade.

Source: TIME

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia unleashes one of its ‘largest ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv,’ at least 1 killed, 17 injured

What Happened: Russia launched one of its largest ballistic and hypersonic missile attacks on Kyiv, firing 125 drones and 41 missiles. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted some of the barrage, but at least 23 missiles and 10 drones penetrated defenses, killing at least one person, injuring 17 others, and damaging civilian neighborhoods.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is losing the ability to intercept Russia’s most dangerous missiles as Patriot supplies run low. Trump’s suspension of military aid leaves civilians more exposed to Russian missile attacks, increasing the death toll and destruction of critical infrastructure.

Source: The Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Foreclosure filings surged 21% this year. Here are the states where they are rising fastest.

What Happened: Foreclosure filings reached nearly 228,000 in the first half of 2026, up 21% from a year earlier. Idaho, Colorado, and Georgia saw the largest increases, while Florida had the nation’s highest foreclosure rate. Short sales also rose 16% in the first quarter, signaling growing financial strain.

Why It Matters: Rising foreclosures and short sales indicate more homeowners are struggling to keep up with mortgage payments as housing and other living costs continue to rise.

Source: CBS News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Citizens Bank to cut ties with CoreCivic and GEO after a fierce public pressure campaign

What Happened: Citizens Bank will end its financial relationships with CoreCivic and GEO Group, the two largest private prison companies operating ICE detention centers. The decision followed sustained pressure from activist groups and local governments, including New Jersey municipalities that threatened to pull public funds from the bank.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

$1.2 million/year — Estimated cost for Wall Street firms to buy early access to Trump’s market-moving posts

41% — Trump family trust’s stake in Trump Media

$1.5 trillion — Pentagon’s proposed FY2027 budget

99%+ — Share of new defense spending going to six longtime contractors

$125 million — DHS payment to Thomson Reuters for surveillance access targeting “voter fraud”

6 — People killed by ICE during vehicle stops since Trump returned to office

20+ — People ICE has shot at during vehicle stops since Trump returned to office

71 — Detainees interviewed at Camp East Montana describing beatings and abuse

17 — U.S. combat deaths in the five-month war with Iran

$200/barrel — Projected oil price if both the Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb straits close

125 drones and 41 missiles — Russia’s attack on Kyiv, its largest in months

21% — Rise in U.S. foreclosure filings in the first half of 2026

🔎 What to Watch Next

Election powers keep expanding — Will Trump’s demands for voter rolls, threats against election officials, and new surveillance tools result in federal intervention during midterms?

ICE faces even less oversight — With the FBI stepping back, who will independently investigate the next fatal ICE shooting?

The surveillance state keeps growing — How much more personal data will ICE collect and combine as Palantir and new surveillance contracts expand?

Tariffs return through the back door — Will Trump's effort to restore broad tariffs survive the courts, or face another legal setback?

Trump’s Iran war keeps escalating — Will another U.S. strike trigger coordinated attempts to close both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Pain — Rising foreclosures, new tariffs, and the expanding Iran war are increasing financial pressure on American families while raising the risk of even higher energy costs.

Surveillance State — ICE’s use of protected Medicaid records, expanded Palantir databases, and a new $125 million surveillance contract show the continued expansion of a surveillance state.

Unchecked ICE — Six deaths, mounting abuse allegations, weakened oversight, and the FBI stepping back from investigations leave ICE with fewer checks on its growing powers.

Election Capture — Trump is dismantling election security while threatening election officials, expanding federal surveillance, and using intelligence agencies to advance election lies.

War Expands — More American casualties, widening strikes, and threats to the world’s two most important oil chokepoints show Trump’s war growing more dangerous with no clear exit strategy.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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