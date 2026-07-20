A phone screen displays the Truth Social app in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 16

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Truth Social will sell Wall Street quicker access to posts

What Happened: Trump Media announced it will sell institutional traders millisecond-level access to Trump’s own posts starting August 1, giving paying customers a speed advantage on market-moving statements. Trump’s posts have already moved oil and stock markets, and the company says the “high-margin, recurring revenue stream” is part of its broader monetization strategy.

Why It Matters: Trump is selling Wall Street early access to his own market-moving statements, allowing paying customers to trade before everyone else. It turns presidential communications into a pay-to-profit scheme that benefits those with money to buy access.

Source: CNN

FCC Officials Took Pricey Gifts From Paramount as the Company Needed Approval for Billion-Dollar Deals

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr accepted more than $63,000 in Paramount-funded gala tickets since 2017, while Commissioner Olivia Trusty accepted more than $12,000 in tickets months after casting the deciding vote approving Paramount’s $8 billion Skydance merger. Ethics experts say both should recuse themselves from the FCC’s pending review of Paramount’s $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Why It Matters: The officials deciding whether to approve a $110 billion media merger accepted tens of thousands of dollars in gifts from the company seeking approval. Federal ethics rules are designed to prevent exactly this kind of conflict of interest and corruption.

Source: ProPublica

T op Homeland Security Democrat Demands Cancellation of Massive DHS Self-Deportation Contract

What Happened: Rep. Bennie Thompson urged DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin to cancel a contract worth up to $915 million for Trump’s self-deportation program, citing alleged favoritism, a noncompetitive bidding process, and an ongoing inspector general investigation involving former Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski. The contract funds flights and cash payments for migrants who voluntarily leave the U.S.

Why It Matters: DHS awarded a nearly $1 billion contract for Trump's deportation agenda to a politically connected company already under investigation. The regime is once again steering taxpayer dollars to political allies.

Source: POGO

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump uses primetime address to the nation to once again raise doubts about past elections

What Happened: Trump used a primetime address to revive baseless lies about the 2018 and 2020 elections, releasing previously classified documents and alleging interference without presenting evidence that any votes were changed. Repeated audits, including reviews led by Republicans and Trump’s own former attorney general, found no fraud in 2020.

Why It Matters: Trump used primetime reserved for national crises to relitigate an election he lost six years ago without presenting new evidence. He only questions elections he loses, using lies to undermine trust ahead of the midterms and lay the groundwork for turning intelligence and law enforcement agencies against his political opponents.

Source: Associated Press

Trump zeroes in on election security. His team has cut thousands of election-focused federal workers.

What Happened: While Trump publicly pushes election security legislation, his officials have eliminated nearly a third of CISA’s workforce, disbanded the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, removed all remaining commissioners from the bipartisan Election Assistance Commission, and ended CISA’s election cybersecurity support for states.

Why It Matters: Trump claims to be concerned about election security while dismantling the agencies responsible for protecting it. As the midterms approach, he is intentionally removing the safeguards that defend U.S. elections from cyberattacks and foreign interference.

Source: CBS News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Top Treasury Tax Official Ousted After Clashes With White House Over IRS Audits

What Happened: Treasury’s top tax policy official and acting IRS chief counsel, Kenneth Kies, was forced out after warning the White House that a proposed request would violate federal law prohibiting senior officials from directing IRS audits of specific taxpayers.

Why It Matters: Trump officials purged an official who refused to carry out an illegal request. This further erodes the independence of the IRS and removes another safeguard against political interference.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump is taking longer to approve disaster aid, denying Democratic states more

What Happened: An AP analysis found Trump has approved disaster aid requests at the lowest rate of any president since 1989. He approved 80% of requests from Republican governors but only 60% from Democratic governors, with states that voted for him in 2024 receiving aid far more often than those that didn’t.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing federal disaster relief by rewarding politically friendly states while withholding aid from blue-led states. Disaster assistance has become another tool against his opponents.

Source: ABC News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump calls for revocation of ABC, NBC licenses over speech snub

What Happened: Trump called for revoking ABC and NBC’s broadcast licenses after the networks declined to air his primetime address alleging China accessed millions of voter files, calling their decision “fraud.” Networks are under no obligation to air presidential speeches, and previous presidents, including Barack Obama and Joe Biden, also had primetime addresses declined.

Why It Matters: Trump is threatening to use government power to punish news organizations for protected editorial decisions. His demanding that broadcasters lose their licenses over unfavorable coverage is part of a broader attack on the press.

Source: Politico

Officials asked to turn over phones at the White House as Wiles, Patel lead intensifying leak probe

What Happened: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Kash Patel ran a leak investigation from the West Wing after Trump grew furious over reports about security concerns involving his Qatari plane. The investigation became public after the New York Times revealed the Justice Department subpoenaed four of its journalists.

Why It Matters: The White House is directing FBI leak investigations to protect the president from political embarrassment. Federal law enforcement is being used to hunt down Trump’s critics instead of investigating real crimes.

Source: CNN

Misinformer John Solomon, who reportedly pushed for Trump’s prime-time speech, has spent months claiming China interfered in the 2020 election to help Joe Biden

What Happened: Trump appointed conservative media figure John Solomon to a White House task force to gather and declassify intelligence related to the 2020 election. Solomon has spent months promoting lies that China helped Joe Biden win in 2020 despite multiple intelligence reviews finding no evidence that foreign actors altered the election.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the intelligence community to disseminate conspiracies and relitigate his 2020 loss. Handing classified files to a loyalist for a primetime disinformation campaign is a direct, coordinated effort to undermine the midterms and manufacture a pretext for federal election interference.

Source: Media Matters

Trump tightens US visa rules, limits stay for foreign students and journalists

What Happened: DHS finalized rules capping foreign student visas at four years and limiting foreign journalists to 240-day stays, with Chinese journalists restricted to just 90 days. Press freedom groups condemned the move, with the Committee to Protect Journalists calling it “the behavior of a backsliding democracy.”

Why It Matters: Restricting foreign journalists makes sustained independent coverage of the U.S. far more difficult. It is another step toward isolating the U.S. from outside scrutiny and eroding press freedom.

Source: France 24

U.S. Hosts Conference on ‘Far-Left Terrorism’ With Representatives From Over 65 Countries: What to Know

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted a State Department conference with representatives from 66 countries to coordinate efforts against what officials called a growing threat of "far-left terrorism." Rubio, Stephen Miller, and Scott Bessent keep promoting this despite a Cato Institute study finding right-wing extremists were responsible for 54% of U.S. political violence deaths over the past five years, compared with 22% linked to left-wing attacks.

Why It Matters: Trump is exporting his domestic political enemies list as a global security agenda, recruiting governments to treat dissent as terrorism. By manufacturing a threat to criminalize political opposition, he is deploying the same playbook used by Russia to crush domestic dissent.

Source: TIME

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Partner of man fatally shot by ICE agent in Maine speaks out: ‘My daughter asks for Papa’

What Happened: Karolina Rojas spoke publicly about the death of her partner, Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was killed by an ICE agent during a traffic stop in Maine. She described him as a devoted father whose 3-year-old daughter asks when he is coming home.

Why It Matters: Guerrero is one of six people murdered by ICE since Trump returned to office. Days after the shooting, Trump ordered agents to continue using the same traffic stop tactic that killed him.

Source: ABC News

Trump’s Deportation Policing Force Is Killing People. It Was “Foreseeable In the Most Tragic Way.”

What Happened: ICE agents killed three people in one week, including Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was not the intended target, and Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero. An ACLU review of 1,200 ICE operations found hundreds of alleged cases of misconduct, racial profiling, and excessive force, calling the abuses systemic.

Why It Matters: Trump expanded ICE, lowered hiring standards, weakened oversight, and broadened enforcement powers. The result is a growing pattern of deadly encounters, a rising death toll in ICE detention centers, and mass human rights abuses.

Source: Mother Jones

‘Fear, intimidation, violence’: calls mount to remove ICE from US streets after agents killed two men

What Happened: ICE agents killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, though neither was the intended target. Witnesses disputed DHS’s accounts of both shootings, prompting calls to freeze ICE funding and remove agents from street enforcement.

Why It Matters: Two men who were not the intended targets of ICE operations were killed within a week. ICE’s lawless and aggressive tactics continue to kill people in city streets and terrorize immigrant communities.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Sen. Warren says Trump’s CFPB overhaul has cost Americans $26.5 billion

What Happened: Senator Elizabeth Warren estimated Trump’s overhaul of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has cost Americans $26.5 billion by eliminating limits on credit card late fees and overdraft charges and dropping dozens of enforcement cases that would have returned money to consumers.

Why It Matters: Trump dismantled the consumer watchdog and handed billions back to banks instead of consumers. Americans are now paying the price through higher fees and weaker protections.

Source: CNBC

The Only Research Center For Disabled Parents Is Losing Federal Funding

What Happened: Brandeis University’s National Research Center for Parents with Disabilities, the only center of its kind in the U.S., is expected to close after its federal grant was withdrawn. It is one of 36 disability research grants removed from the federal funding pipeline this year.

Why It Matters: The only national center studying discrimination against disabled parents is being shut down. By eliminating its funding, Trump officials are dismantling the research that informs disability rights policy and legal protections.

Source: Mother Jones

DHS pledged body cams for all immigration agents. Months later, that hasn’t happened

What Happened: Nearly six months after DHS promised body cameras for all immigration agents following the Minneapolis killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, none of the officers involved in the fatal shootings of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo or Johan Durán Guerrero were wearing one. Despite billions in funding, Tom Homan admitted DHS still has not purchased enough cameras to equip every ICE agent.

Why It Matters: Six months after promising body cameras, DHS still has not made them standard equipment for ICE agents. Without video evidence, deadly encounters remain shielded from independent scrutiny.

Source: NPR

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources say

What Happened: Iran has instructed Yemen’s Houthis to prepare to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if the U.S. strikes Iranian power infrastructure. Houthi forces have deployed missiles and drones near the waterway, while Iranian Revolutionary Guard officers in Yemen will decide whether to carry out the closure.

Why It Matters: If Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz and the Houthis shut the Bab el-Mandeb, the Middle East’s two main oil export routes would be disrupted at the same time. Further escalation will trigger a bigger global energy and shipping crisis.

Source: Reuters

Germany warns US against election interference with Maga-aligned grants scheme

What Happened: The State Department announced grants of up to $3 million for European charities, think tanks, and individuals promoting priorities such as “sovereignty, migration, censorship, and lawfare” aligned with a “shared political philosophy.” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned the U.S. against interfering in Germany’s September elections, while former State Department officials said the program redirects U.S. funding toward far-right groups across Europe.

Why It Matters: Russia has spent years targeting elections across Europe. Now the U.S. is funding the same extremist groups and causes, adopting the Kremlin playbook it once condemned.

Source: The Guardian

Senior defense officials looking at Cuba military options

What Happened: Senior Pentagon officials examined military options for Cuba, including an Army-led air assault involving the 101st Airborne Division, as part of contingency planning. The discussions come as Trump officials intensify economic pressure on Cuba while diplomatic efforts have stalled.

Why It Matters: Trump is considering military action against Cuba while the U.S. is in a quagmire with Iran. A second military confrontation would further strain U.S. forces and military stockpiles, and increase the risk of more global instability.

Source: CBS News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian troops survive just 20-30 minutes on Ukraine’s front lines, CIA director says

What Happened: CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Russian recruits now survive an average of just 20 to 30 minutes on the front lines because of Ukraine's AI-powered drones. CSIS estimates more than 2 million Russian and Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded since Russia's full-scale genocidal invasion began, including roughly 1.4 million Russian casualties and as many as 450,000 Russian dead.

Why It Matters: Ukraine has turned cheap, AI-powered drones into a weapon capable of neutralizing Russia's troop advantage and inflicting catastrophic losses. Ratcliffe’s warning is that the U.S. is still racing to catch up, because the military that falls behind on this technology will lose the next war.

Source: Military Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. grocery slowdown deepens as shoppers buy fewer items, raising pressure on food companies

What Happened: Grocery unit sales fell 1.8% in June from a year earlier as food prices, now about 33% higher than in 2019, pushed shoppers to buy less instead of paying more. A Bain survey found 80% of Americans are trying to spend less, with more than a quarter cutting grocery purchases, while PepsiCo said high gas prices are driving the slowdown.

Why It Matters: Americans are buying less food because of higher prices. Reduced SNAP benefits, higher gas prices, Trump’s tariffs, and his Iran war are making it harder for millions of families to afford basic groceries.

Source: CNBC

Brazil calls Trump’s 25% tariff unjustifiable, vows to impose reciprocal tariffs

What Happened: The U.S. imposed a new 25% tariff on certain Brazilian imports effective July 22, citing “unfair trade practices.” Brazil rejected the claim, announced reciprocal tariffs, and said it will challenge the measure at the WTO, noting the U.S. runs a $42 billion trade surplus with Brazil and that most U.S. exports already enter the country duty-free.

Why It Matters: Trump is imposing tariffs on a country the U.S. already sells more to than it buys from. Americans will pay even higher prices on imported goods from Brazil, including coffee and beef.

Source: ABC News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$63,000+ — Kennedy Center gala tickets the FCC chair took from Paramount

$915 million — DHS self-deportation contract awarded through a noncompetitive process

80% vs. 60% — Disaster aid approval rate for Republican governors versus Democratic ones

66 — Countries represented at Trump’s “far-left terrorism” conference

6 — People ICE has killed since Trump returned to office

432 — Documented cases of ICE agent misconduct across eight states

20+ — Shootings by immigration agents since September

$26.5 billion — Cost to consumers from Trump’s CFPB rollback

36 — Disability research grants worth $6.5 million pulled from the federal database

1.8% — Drop in June grocery unit sales as shoppers cut back

450,000 — Estimated Russian dead since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

$42 billion — U.S. trade surplus with Brazil, despite Trump’s tariff justification

25% — Tariff imposed on certain Brazilian imports effective July 22

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE deaths keep mounting — How many more people will be killed before Congress freezes funding, forces independent investigations, or imposes accountability?

ICE still does not have body cameras — Will DHS equip agents before the next fatal encounter, or continue allowing deadly operations to happen without video evidence?

Two global energy chokepoints are at risk — Will further U.S. escalation push Iran and the Houthis to disrupt Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

Election defenses are being dismantled — How much federal election security capacity will remain by the midterms after Trump’s cuts to CISA, the FBI, and the Election Assistance Commission?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Pain — Americans are buying less food as high grocery and gas prices, reduced benefits, new tariffs, and Trump’s Iran war squeeze household budgets.

Government for Sale — FCC officials accepted expensive gifts from Paramount, DHS steered a massive contract through a questionable process, and Trump is monetizing presidential market-moving communications for Wall Street traders.

Election Sabotage — Trump is dismantling the agencies that protect elections while using intelligence, loyalists, and primetime television to revive lies about the election he lost.

Unchecked ICE — Six people are dead, hundreds of alleged abuses have been documented, and DHS still has not delivered the body cameras it promised after killings earlier this year.

Exporting Authoritarianism — Trump is recruiting foreign governments to treat dissent as terrorism while funding MAGA-aligned groups and causes ahead of European elections.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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