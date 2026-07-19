The State Department plans to complete its implementation of the reorganization by July 1. Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu / Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 15

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s sons invest heavily in defense tech as father’s administration pours money in

What Happened: Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have invested in more than a dozen defense technology companies seeking Pentagon and federal contracts, with most investments occurring after Trump’s reelection. Those companies have since secured at least $3.2 billion in government business and billions more in potential future contracts.

Why It Matters: Trump’s sons are investing in defense companies while their father’s Pentagon decides who wins federal contracts. The family keeps finding new industries to enrich themselves, this time with $3.2 billion in taxpayer money.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump ballroom donor to lead state department’s $200m Armenia fund

What Happened: The State Department appointed Konstantin Sokolov, a Russian-born private equity investor and donor to Trump’s ballroom project, to chair a new $201 million enterprise fund overseeing U.S. investments in Armenia and the South Caucasus. Sokolov has no previous government experience and has donated millions to Republican political committees during Trump’s second term.

Why It Matters: A Trump donor with no government experience now controls $201 million in federal investment. Donating millions to Trump's political and business interests continues to be a pathway to government power.

Source: The Guardian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

What to Know About Trump’s Immunity From the I.R.S.

What Happened: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche defended his order granting Trump, two of his sons, and the Trump Organization broad protection from IRS audits tied to previously filed tax returns. A federal judge later concluded the directive directly conflicts with federal law restricting political interference in IRS investigations.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department gave Trump and his businesses extraordinary protection from IRS scrutiny. Creating one set of tax rules for those in power and another for everyone else is a hallmark of corrupt regimes.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Pentagon proposes new secrecy power to withhold unclassified records from public-access laws

What Happened: The Pentagon is asking Congress to allow it to withhold “controlled unclassified information” from FOIA requests whenever it determines that disclosure would cause more harm than good. CUI was created under Obama to standardize handling of sensitive but unclassified records and was never intended to justify withholding documents from the public.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon wants to turn a labeling system specifically created to preserve public access into a new legal basis for withholding records. Expanding government secrecy makes it harder for Congress, journalists, and the public to hold the military accountable.

Source: CBS News

Vance’s security detail ‘fed up’ with hastily arranged personal and family travel requests

What Happened: Secret Service sources say JD Vance and his family have repeatedly requested last-minute personal travel using government resources, including a planned Marine Two helicopter flight to take his son to a golf lesson. Agents say the requests are unprecedented, costly, and have strained the vice president’s protective detail.

Why It Matters: Taxpayer-funded military aircraft and protective details are being treated as a private concierge service for the Vance family. This blatant exploitation of federal resources proves the regime views public office as a source of unchecked personal privilege and luxury.

Source: MS NOW

ICE Reverses Plan to Halt Vehicle Stops After Trump Complains

What Happened: Trump officials reversed ICE’s 24-hour-old pause on most vehicle stops after Trump publicly demanded agents resume the tactic. The reversal came despite two recent fatal ICE shootings during vehicle stops in Maine and Texas that remain under investigation.

Why It Matters: Trump personally overturned a safety pause his own agency put in place after killing two people. He demanded the tactic resume before the investigations into those deaths were complete, prioritizing aggressive immigration enforcement and pandering to his base over accountability.

Source: TIME

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Rubio expands plans for high-level meeting focused on ‘far-left terrorism’

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio expanded invitations for a Washington summit bringing together officials from more than 70 countries to coordinate action against what Trump officials call “transnational far-left terrorism.” Internal State Department documents describe the meeting as the foundation for an international strategy targeting the alleged threat.

Why It Matters: Trump is exporting his domestic political enemies list as a global security agenda, recruiting 70 governments to treat dissent as terrorism. By manufacturing a threat to criminalize political opposition, he is deploying the same playbook used by Russia to crush domestic dissent.

Source: ABC News

US lawmaker questions if Paramount CEO pressuring CBS to air pro-Trump content

What Happened: Rep. Jamie Raskin asked Paramount CEO David Ellison whether the company pressured CBS News to air content favored by Trump as Paramount seeks regulatory approval for major media acquisitions. The letter follows congressional scrutiny of the company’s settlement with Trump and commitments tied to its merger approval.

Why It Matters: A media company chasing federal merger approval is accused of bending its news coverage to please Trump. The regime is successfully using regulatory leverage to buy outright editorial control over what Americans watch, trying to turn independent news networks into state propaganda outlets.

Source: Reuters

U.S. to Start Minting Gold $1 Trump Coins

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the U.S. Mint will begin producing a commemorative gold $1 coin featuring Trump as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. The move follows other Trump officials’ efforts to place his name, image, and signature on U.S. currency and public symbols.

Why It Matters: Putting a sitting president’s image on official currency and government symbols is a hallmark of personality cults and authoritarian regimes. It blurs the line between loyalty to the individual and the state.

Source: New York Times

US judge blocks Trump administration’s visa limits for social media researchers

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump officials from enforcing a policy allowing visa denials and deportation of foreign researchers studying online disinformation and hate speech. The court found the policy likely violated the First Amendment by penalizing protected research and advocacy related to content moderation.

Why It Matters: Trump tried to use immigration law to punish researchers studying disinformation and hate speech. A court stopped him from turning visa status into a weapon against protected speech and research.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Report: Detainees at ICE facility in Texas report frequent beatings and other human rights abuses

What Happened: A joint Human Rights Watch and ACLU report found that detainees at ICE’s Camp East Montana in Texas described widespread beatings, denial of medical care, filthy living conditions, and pressure to abandon immigration claims. The allegations come after earlier investigations documented deaths, destroyed evidence, and systemic failures at the facility.

Why It Matters: The report documents alleged beatings, denial of medical care, and other serious human rights abuses at a detention center already linked to deaths and destroyed evidence. Repeated investigations continue to document the same abuses with no accountability.

Source: Associated Press

‘Misuse’ of crowd-control weapons on ICE protesters led to blindings and traumatic brain injuries, report finds

What Happened: A report by Physicians for Human Rights and the University of California, Berkeley documented 412 verified incidents involving the alleged misuse of crowd control weapons during protests over ICE operations between June 2025 and May 2026. Researchers identified 203 documented injuries, including blindness, traumatic brain injuries, fractures, and other serious wounds.

Why It Matters: The report proves the regime is systematically using brutal physical force to terrorize and silence protesters, journalists, and critics. Inflicting permanent injuries like blindness and brain damage is state-sanctioned violence deployed to crush public dissent.

Source: The Guardian

Federal government replaces slavery exhibition at Washington’s home in Philadelphia

What Happened: Trump officials replaced a longstanding exhibit on slavery at George Washington’s Philadelphia home with a revised version after a federal appeals court allowed the changes to proceed. The revision follows Trump’s executive order directing federally controlled historic sites to emphasize America’s achievements and avoid narratives viewed as disparaging.

Why It Matters: The ruling lets Trump erase the nine enslaved people who lived at George Washington’s home from the story told there. Rewriting history to sanitize America’s past is a tactic authoritarians use to control what the public is allowed to learn.

Source: Associated Press

Court Filings Describe Ongoing Contact Between ICE and Iran on Deportations

What Happened: Court filings allege Trump officials shared confidential information about Iranian asylum seekers with Iranian officials for months as part of deportation efforts. Sworn declarations say ICE provided dossiers on detainees and that at least 11 asylum seekers were forced to meet with Iranian officials while in U.S. custody.

Why It Matters: If true, ICE handed the murderous regime dossiers on the people who fled it, and forced eleven of them to sit across from Iranian officials while in U.S. custody. Cooperating with the government asylum seekers are escaping undermines the foundation of the U.S. asylum system.

Source: New York Times

ICE should keep making traffic stops despite recent shootings, Trump says

What Happened: Trump called on ICE to continue traffic stops despite Trump officials’ decision a day earlier to suspend most of them after a series of fatal shootings. His comments came after at least 10 people have died during encounters with immigration agents, including four involving vehicles.

Why It Matters: At least ten people have died during encounters with immigration agents, yet Trump is urging ICE to double down on these deadly tactics. They are ignoring the growing death toll and widespread human rights abuses to keep arrest quotas high.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

US military hasn’t conducted standard review of intelligence tied to strike on school in Iran, sources say

What Happened: The military skipped the standard third stage intelligence review meant to fully assess a February strike that hit a school in Minab, Iran, even though initial assessments within a week confirmed the U.S. was responsible for the damage. CENTCOM has locked down interviews from an independent investigation into the strike, restricting access to only a handful of officers.

Why It Matters: The military confirmed responsibility for hitting a school and then blocked the review that would explain how it happened. Preventing scrutiny of civilian casualties undermines accountability and makes it harder to prevent the same failures from happening again.

Source: CNN

Trump DOJ’s Top ‘Antifa’ Prosecutor Marched With Crowd on Jan. 6

What Happened: Brian Lynch, a federal prosecutor now co-directing the DOJ task force targeting alleged left-wing political violence, was present inside the restricted zone at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, wearing a Trump 2020 hat. DOJ confirms he never entered the building and wasn’t charged with any crime, but a former Capitol Siege Section prosecutor said he’d never heard of anyone in the restricted area continuing to work at DOJ, let alone getting promoted.

Why It Matters: The man running Trump’s task force to prosecute left-wing protesters as domestic terrorists was inside the restricted zone during an actual insurrection. Selective, weaponized enforcement does not get more literal than this, showing the DOJ is rewarding partisan loyalists to criminalize the regime's political opposition.

Source: Talking Points Memo

Trump cuts to clean energy linked to $83 billion in delayed or canceled projects

What Happened: A new report found that Trump officials rolling back federal support for clean energy have delayed or canceled 223 manufacturing and energy projects representing $82.9 billion in investment and more than 111,000 projected jobs. The analysis attributes the stalled projects to policy changes during Trump’s second term.

Why It Matters: Trump’s rollback killed $83 billion in investment and more than 111,000 projected jobs. His energy policy is choking off manufacturing growth while propping up the industries he prefers and his donors.

Source: Reuters

Environmentalists decry Trump admin’s changing of ‘harm’ in Endangered Species Act

What Happened: Trump officials rescinded the Endangered Species Act’s longstanding definition of “harm,” eliminating language that treated significant habitat destruction as unlawful when it injures or kills protected species. Environmental organizations immediately sued, arguing the change contradicts decades of legal precedent.

Why It Matters: Trump stripped habitat destruction from one of the Endangered Species Act’s strongest protections. Developers could destroy the places endangered species depend on as long as they do not directly kill the animals.

Source: ABC News

Hegseth directs troops over 30 to have testosterone checked

What Happened: Pete Hegseth announced mandatory annual testosterone screenings for troops 30 and older, with optional testing for younger service members and access to replacement therapy for anyone diagnosed with a deficiency. Doctors note that only about 2% of men actually have a medically recognized testosterone deficiency, and warn the online popularity of “low-T” has inflated perceptions of how common the issue really is.

Why It Matters: Hegseth has made mandatory testosterone screening a military priority for a condition that affects only about 2% of men. At a time of escalating war with Iran, the defense secretary is focused on testosterone instead of the growing military crisis.

Source: ABC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Leans Toward Expanding U.S. Military Operations in Iran

What Happened: Trump is considering deploying ground troops to seize Iran’s Kharg Island, bombing the nuclear-linked Pickaxe Mountain tunnel complex, and expanding airstrikes after a Situation Room meeting with top advisers. U.S. forces also launched two more waves of airstrikes and disabled a tanker that defied the naval blockade.

Why It Matters: Trump is now considering sending U.S. ground troops into Iran, one of the most dangerous escalation options available. Every step deeper into the conflict increases the risk of a prolonged war with no clear exit strategy, a wider regional conflict, and higher costs for Americans.

Source: Wall Street Journal

U.S. fires a new wave of strikes on Iran and hits a tanker trying to skirt its blockade

What Happened: The U.S. and Iran traded strikes for a sixth straight day. CENTCOM hit Iranian command centers, air defenses, and missile sites and disabled an oil tanker accused of violating the renewed blockade, while Iran attacked U.S. bases across the Gulf and Jordan and threatened other global energy routes.

Why It Matters: Trump’s so-called ceasefire has turned into six days of resumed war and a naval blockade. Each new strike is being used to justify the next, with no exit strategy and growing risks to U.S. troops, global energy supplies, and Americans at home.

Source: NPR

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine Pounds Russian Ships in Its Campaign to Cut Off Crimea

What Happened: Ukraine launched its largest drone operation in the Sea of Azov since 2022, striking at least 11 verified Russian vessels, with some analysts estimating as many as 30 to 35 ships hit in a single week. Ukraine has also expanded the campaign into the Black Sea.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is continuing its campaign to cut illegally occupied Crimea off from Russian military supplies. Every successful strike makes it harder for Russia to sustain its occupation.

Source: New York Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US imposing a 25% tariff on some Brazilian imports starting July 22, citing unfair trade practices

What Happened: Trump officials imposed a 25% tariff on many Brazilian imports beginning July 22. The tariffs move forward despite the United States maintaining a long-running goods trade surplus with Brazil.

Why It Matters: Trump is imposing tariffs on a country the U.S. already sells more to than it buys from. Americans will pay higher prices on imported goods despite the U.S. already running a trade surplus with Brazil.

Source: Associated Press

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$3.2 billion — Government contracts secured by defense tech companies backed by Trump’s sons

$201 million — Federal investment fund now chaired by a Trump ballroom donor

70+ — Countries invited to Rubio’s “far-left terrorism” summit

412 — Verified incidents of crowd control weapon abuses against ICE protesters

203 — Documented injuries from crowd control weapons, including blindness and brain trauma

11 — Iranian asylum seekers allegedly forced to meet with Iranian officials in U.S. custody

10 — People dead in ICE encounters since Trump’s mass deportation began, four involving vehicles

$83 billion — Clean energy investment delayed or canceled under Trump

111,000+ — Projected jobs lost from canceled clean energy projects

116 — Russian ships Ukraine has hit in nine days

25% — New tariff on Brazilian imports despite a U.S. trade surplus with Brazil

🔎 What to Watch Next

Ground troops remain on the table — Will Trump commit U.S. forces to Iran, opening the door to a prolonged deadly ground war?

ICE ignored its own warning — After reversing the pause on traffic stops, how many more deaths will occur before accountability follows?

Government secrecy is expanding — Will Congress give the Pentagon new authority to shield unclassified records from public scrutiny?

The campaign against dissent is growing — How many governments will join Rubio’s effort to label political opposition as “far-left terrorism”?

The corruption pipeline keeps widening — What new business deals, appointments, or contracts will further enrich Trump’s family and political allies?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariff policies and the Iran war are driving prices higher, weakening consumer confidence, and increasing financial strain on American households.

Family Enrichment — Sons investing in defense contractors, a ballroom donor running a federal fund, and IRS immunity for the Trump Organization show the family profiting at every level of government.

Escalation Without End — Ground troops on the table, six days of strikes, and a naval blockade show Trump’s Iran war expanding with no exit strategy in sight.

Violence Without Consequence — Ten ICE killings, 203 crowd control injuries, and documented beatings in detention all continue with no accountability.

Globalizing the Crackdown — Trump is encouraging governments abroad to treat dissent as terrorism while tightening control over the media at home.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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