The subpoenas were served after the Times reported that Trump had flown from Turkey aboard an older Air Force One instead of a new luxury jet because of security concerns. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Holding Company Took $2 Million From South Korean Firm Facing Trade Penalties

What Happened: Trump’s financial disclosure revealed a $2 million nonrefundable development fee paid to his holding company by Base Group. Base Group is the parent company of Korea Aluminium, which is fighting trade penalties imposed by the Commerce Department. The Trump Organization claimed the payment was for an unannounced golf course project.

Why It Matters: A foreign company seeking relief from U.S. trade penalties paid Trump $2 million. His private businesses have become a pipeline for foreign money from companies and governments seeking favorable treatment from him.

Source: New York Times

Trump’s Energy Policies Are “Fattening the Wallets of his Cronies” at Public Expense

What Happened: Trump officials have directed about $2.7 billion toward canceling offshore wind projects and $1.1 billion to expand and extend the life of coal-fired power plants. They have also lowered federal coal royalty rates, expanded coal leasing, and rolled back support for renewable energy.

Why It Matters: Trump is spending billions in taxpayer money to kill clean energy and prop up coal while delivering major policy wins to his fossil fuel donors. Americans will pay for this through taxes, higher energy bills, and increased pollution.

Source: Mother Jones

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump plans prime-time speech on 2020 election allegations

What Happened: Trump plans a prime-time address highlighting findings that argue that U.S. election systems have vulnerabilities. The speech is expected to focus on his election lies, voting machines, China, and Venezuela.

Why It Matters: Trump is taking his 2020 election lies to prime time, years after intelligence assessments found no evidence that any votes were altered. By putting the full weight of the presidency behind repeatedly debunked lies, he is weaponizing federal resources to undermine confidence in future elections and lay the groundwork for interfering in the midterm.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump’s personal law firm has a pipeline to top DOJ jobs

What Happened: Multiple lawyers from Sullivan & Cromwell, Trump’s personal law firm, have been nominated or appointed to senior Justice Department, intelligence, and judicial positions while the firm continues representing Trump in his personal legal matters. The firm has also represented politically connected clients seeking favorable treatment from the Justice Department.

Why It Matters: Trump’s personal lawyers are becoming his Justice Department. The line between defending him privately and running federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies has effectively disappeared.

Source: Politico

Trump extends National Guard deployment in Washington into 2029

What Happened: Trump extended the federal National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C., through January 2029, making it the longest deployment in U.S. history. The operation has cost $330 million so far and is projected to exceed $600 million despite a study finding it reduced some property crimes but had no measurable effect on violent crime.

Why It Matters: Trump is entrenching a military presence in the capital through the end of his term at a cost that exceeds D.C.'s entire police budget. Extending a deployment with little impact on violent crime shows the operation is meant to serve a political purpose instead of public safety.

Source: MS NOW

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Administration Subpoenas Law Firms, Escalating Pressure Campaign

What Happened: The Justice Department subpoenaed 13 major law firms, including firms that reached agreements with the White House and firms challenging Trump’s executive orders, seeking communications with Trump’s personal lawyer Boris Epshteyn and testimony from firm leaders. The subpoenas came after the American Bar Association sued over Trump’s attacks on law firms.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the Justice Department to pressure law firms that challenged him while scrutinizing those that capitulated. Turning federal law enforcement against the legal profession threatens the independence of lawyers and weakens the ability to challenge the government in court.

Source: New York Times

DOJ Sets Case Quotas for Line Prosecutors in Push to Boost Stats

What Happened: The Justice Department directed federal prosecutors nationwide to maintain at least 25 open cases, with DOJ headquarters monitoring compliance through its case management system. The new requirement centralizes decisions previously left to individual U.S. attorneys as Trump officials push to increase prosecution statistics.

Why It Matters: Prosecutors are now being judged on case volume instead of independent judgment. Turning justice into a quota system rewards mass prosecution over real law enforcement, opening the door for politically motivated charging decisions while destroying DOJ impartiality.

Source: MSNBC and Bloomberg Law

‘This failure is on USPS’: Dozens of rural Nevada mail ballots discovered after primary

What Happened: Thirty-two timely mailed ballots in Nevada’s June primary were never counted after the U.S. Postal Service marked them undeliverable and sent them to the Secretary of State’s office instead of the Lyon County election office, despite the envelopes having the correct address. State and local officials have opened investigations into the delivery failure.

Why It Matters: Eligible voters had their ballots vanish into a postal error and never got counted. Every logistical failure like this becomes instant fuel for Trump’s election lies, while laying the groundwork for using the post office to interfere in the upcoming midterm.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Subpoenas issued to NY Times reporters seen as ‘unprecedented’ threat to press freedom

What Happened: The Justice Department subpoenaed five New York Times reporters to testify before a federal grand jury over reporting on security concerns involving Trump’s Qatari Air Force One. The subpoenas followed a long White House meeting with Kash Patel and other senior Justice Department officials discussing the investigation.

Why It Matters: The White House personally directed an investigation that is forcing five reporters before a federal grand jury. The Justice Department has become an appendage of the White House, erasing the line between political power and criminal enforcement.

Source: Associated Press

Todd Blanche’s War Against Journalism

What Happened: Ahead of his confirmation hearing, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche continued the Justice Department’s campaign against journalists by issuing subpoenas to New York Times reporters over national security reporting and defending earlier efforts targeting reporters at The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. The actions followed direct pressure from Trump over coverage that angered him.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department has become a tool for investigating journalists who expose the president. Every subpoena and FBI search raises the cost of reporting on those in power.

Source: The Atlantic

States sue to block Paramount’s Warner Bros. Discovery takeover

What Happened: A coalition of 12 Democratic attorneys general sued to block Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, arguing the merger would reduce competition, raise prices, cut content, and eliminate journalism jobs. The lawsuit comes after the Justice Department approved the deal despite allegations that political favoritism influenced its review.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department approved a merger that would place more news media under a single corporate owner despite allegations of political favoritism. Consolidating major media under politically connected owners is a tactic Russia used to bring the press under state control.

Source: CNN

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

What We Know About the ICE Shooting in Maine

What Happened: ICE suspended most vehicle stops during immigration enforcement after agents fatally shot Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 25-year-old Colombian immigrant, husband, and father of a 3-year-old daughter, in Maine. Federal officials later acknowledged Guerrero was not the individual agents had been seeking, making it the second ICE killing in a week.

Why It Matters: ICE killed a husband and father who was not even the person agents were looking for, the second such killing in a week. Officials initially defended the shooting with lies before later admitting they had targeted the wrong man.

Source: New York Times

Federal court ends a decades-old school desegregation order in Louisiana

What Happened: A federal appeals court ended more than 60 years of court oversight of the Concordia Parish School District, siding with Trump officials’ effort to terminate remaining school desegregation orders from the Civil Rights era. The Justice Department reversed its longstanding position and argued the federal mandate should end.

Why It Matters: Trump's Justice Department reversed six decades of federal civil rights precedent to end oversight of a school district's desegregation. They continue to dismantle the federal government's role in enforcing civil rights protections built after the Civil Rights Movement.

Source: Associated Press

ICE Suspends Traffic Stops After Two Shooting Deaths

What Happened: ICE suspended the use of traffic stops to arrest immigrants after two fatal shootings during enforcement operations in Texas and Maine. The agency also ordered officers to wear body cameras during arrests when available and plans to revise training to emphasize de-escalation.

Why It Matters: ICE acknowledged its tactics needed to change only after they killed two people in one week. Despite a growing number of deaths in ICE custody and killings during immigration enforcement, accountability remains nonexistent.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Opportunities Narrow for Women as Hegseth Blocks More Promotions

What Happened: Pete Hegseth blocked the promotions of seven senior Navy officers selected for two-star admiral, including five women or people of color, without providing a reason. The decision is expected to leave the Navy without a single active-duty woman promoted to admiral this year for the first time in more than a decade.

Why It Matters: Hegseth overrode an independent promotion board with no explanation and wiped out every woman on the list. Merit-based advancement in the military is being replaced by whatever Hegseth personally decides.

Source: New York Times

Mexico asks US state attorneys general to investigate migrant deaths in ICE custody

What Happened: Mexico formally asked U.S. state attorneys general and the Justice Department to investigate the deaths of Mexican migrants in ICE custody and enforcement operations after reporting that 17 Mexican nationals have died since Trump’s second term began. Mexico also warned it is preparing civil lawsuits against companies operating detention centers where the deaths occurred.

Why It Matters: Seventeen Mexican nationals are dead, and it is Mexico’s government demanding accountability while U.S. officials have failed to act. A foreign government is pressing for oversight of a U.S. law enforcement agency that continues to escape accountability.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Marco Rubio’s Disappearing Signal Chat

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio activated disappearing messages in an official Signal chat months after the State Department told a federal court that he did not use auto-deletion for communications containing government records. The department later stopped repeating that claim and disclosed that archiving software preserved Rubio’s messages even when deletion settings were enabled.

Why It Matters: The State Department withdrew its claim that Rubio did not use disappearing messages after evidence showed the feature was enabled. Public officials cannot be held accountable when records disappear, or the government’s explanation for handling them keeps changing.

Source: The Atlantic

Wyden alleges RFK Jr. broke the law in calls urging Libertarians to quit Iowa races

What Happened: Sen. Ron Wyden filed a complaint with the U.S. Office of Special Counsel alleging RFK Jr. violated the Hatch Act by calling Libertarian candidates in two competitive Iowa House races and urging them to leave the contests. The complaint seeks an investigation into whether Kennedy improperly used his official position to influence the elections.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. is accused of using his cabinet position to pressure candidates in two House races. If substantiated, it would represent a senior official abusing the authority of public office for political advantage.

Source: Associated Press

The U.S. is maxing out its strategic oil reserves as Trump vows to control the Strait of Hormuz

What Happened: Trump officials have drawn U.S. emergency oil reserves down to 319.5 million barrels, the lowest level since 1983, while expanding military operations against Iran and seeking to control the Strait of Hormuz. A recent government audit also found the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is suffering from aging infrastructure, leaks, spills, and major equipment failures.

Why It Matters: Trump has reduced the emergency oil reserve to its lowest level in more than 40 years while increasing the risk of a regional war that could disrupt global oil supplies. The U.S. is entering a more dangerous period with a smaller emergency reserve.

Source: MarketWatch

CIA Officers Can Sense the Threat Within

What Happened: An internal CIA survey found a significant increase in analysts who believe political influence is undermining the objectivity of intelligence analysis under Trump. Respondents cited pressure surrounding intelligence assessments, personnel dismissals, and actions against career officials, according to people familiar with the survey.

Why It Matters: The CIA’s own analysts say political pressure is influencing intelligence analysis. When intelligence is shaped to satisfy political leaders instead of reflecting the facts, national security is put at risk.

Source: The Atlantic

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US carries out more strikes on Iran and begins blockade of Iranian ports

What Happened: The U.S. launched a fourth consecutive day of strikes on Iranian targets and reimposed its naval blockade of Iranian ports as fighting escalated across the Gulf. Trump also warned he would target Iran’s power plants and bridges if Tehran does not return to negotiations.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is conducting sustained military operations against Iran while threatening to expand the list of targets. Every escalation increases the risk of a wider regional war and deeper U.S. involvement.

Source: CNN

U.A.E. Rewarded With Coveted AI Chips for Supporting U.S. War in Iran

What Happened: Trump officials expanded the United Arab Emirates’ access to advanced U.S. AI chips after the country backed U.S. military operations against Iran. The move also benefits G42, an Emirati AI company tied to a senior UAE official who invested $500 million in a Trump family cryptocurrency venture before Trump’s inauguration.

Why It Matters: The UAE bought its way into advanced U.S. technology by supporting Trump’s war and investing $500 million in his family’s crypto venture. The line between national security decisions and Trump's personal business interests continues to erode.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine Sea Drone Sinks Russian Ship Near Compound Said to Be Linked to Putin

What Happened: Ukraine said a domestically produced naval drone sank a Russian FSB patrol ship docked in Gelendzhik, killing and injuring crew members. The vessel was operating near a Black Sea compound long alleged to be linked to Putin.

Why It Matters: Ukraine sank a Russian security vessel guarding near Putin’s compound. Russia’s Black Sea dominance keeps eroding as Ukrainian drones reach targets once considered untouchable.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump’s Ex-Campaign Manager Is Running An Israeli Influence Operation Targeting the MAGA Base

What Happened: Foreign agent filings show former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s firm signed a $1.5 million-per-month contract with Israel to produce and amplify pro-Israel digital content targeting young conservatives. U.S. officials believe the operation later helped amplify messaging that conflicted with Trump’s Iran ceasefire strategy.

Why It Matters: Trump’s former campaign manager is being paid $1.5 million a month by a foreign government to influence American political opinion. The arrangement shows how foreign governments hire U.S. political operatives to carry out influence operations.

Source: TIME

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Brace for $4 gas again: How U.S.-Iran tensions are threatening to end the price break at the pump

What Happened: Renewed fighting between the United States and Iran has driven oil prices higher as both sides contest control of the Strait of Hormuz, increasing the likelihood that the national average price of gasoline will return to $4 per gallon. Analysts also warn the renewed conflict is adding to inflationary pressures.

Why It Matters: Trump's war is driving up oil prices and increasing inflationary pressure across the economy. Americans continue to pay the price through higher fuel costs and rising prices on everyday goods.

Source: MarketWatch

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Civil rights leaders announce ‘March on Washington’ to defend voting rights

What Happened: A coalition of civil rights, labor, and advocacy organizations announced a March on Washington for August 28 to protest recent court decisions weakening federal voting rights protections. Organizers said the demonstration will focus on restoring safeguards against racial discrimination in elections.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

$2 million — Payment to Trump’s holding company from a South Korean firm facing U.S. trade penalties

$500 million — UAE investment in a Trump family crypto venture that preceded expanded AI chip access

$1.5 million/month — Israeli payment to Trump’s former campaign manager for MAGA-targeted content

$2.7 billion — Directed to cancel offshore wind projects

$330 million — Cost so far of the National Guard deployment extended through 2029

13 — Law firms subpoenaed in the DOJ’s pressure campaign

25 — Minimum open cases now required of every federal prosecutor

32 — Nevada mail ballots lost by USPS and never counted

5 — New York Times reporters subpoenaed before a grand jury

2 — Fatal ICE shootings in one week

17 — Mexican nationals dead in ICE custody or operations since Trump’s second term began

319.5 million barrels — U.S. strategic oil reserve, its lowest level since 1983

🔎 What to Watch Next

Foreign money keeps flowing — What other foreign governments or companies will continue funneling money into Trump's businesses while seeking favorable treatment?

Trump’s election lies go primetime — How will Trump use his primetime speech and new election task force to justify further federal intervention before the midterms?

The courts pushed back — Will Justice Department officials face real consequences after a judge found they acted in bad faith?

The press crackdown is expanding — How many more journalists and media organizations will face subpoenas or investigations?

The Hormuz blockade could reignite the war — Will the blockade trigger another round of direct U.S.-Iran military escalation?

💡 Key Takeaways

Rising Prices — Trump's renewed war with Iran is driving oil prices higher, pushing gas back toward $4 a gallon, fueling inflation, and increasing the cost of everyday goods.

Election Takeover — Trump is reviving his election lies while expanding White House influence over federal election policy ahead of the midterms.

Press Under Siege — Grand jury subpoenas, leak investigations, and White House pressure continue raising the cost of reporting on Trump’s regime.

Accountability Collapse — A man killed in Maine without body camera footage, unanswered questions about more than 175 children killed in Iran, and dropped corporate prosecutions show a government avoiding accountability for deadly decisions.

Foreign Money — A South Korean payment, a UAE chip deal tied to Trump family crypto, and an Israeli-funded influence operation show foreign money shaping decisions.

War Without End — Renewed strikes, a draining oil reserve, and gas prices climbing back toward $4 show Trump’s war spreading with no exit in sight.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Leave a comment