Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Hank Mayers's avatar
Hank Mayers
9h

Please keep up the great work

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Patricia Turcotte's avatar
Patricia Turcotte
7h

I find it hard to keep up with the constant barrage of lawlessness, corruption and atrocities. Your tireless work is much appreciated, thankyou, Olga

🇨🇦

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