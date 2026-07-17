The Reflecting Pool on June 22. (Al Drago for The Washington Post)

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Justifies Money Made as President With Inaccurate Claims

What Happened: Trump lied that he made $2.2 billion from a booming stock market and that his assets were held in a blind trust like past presidents. NYT found that most of his income came from cryptocurrency ventures, real estate, branding deals, and legal settlements, while his assets remain in a revocable trust that does not shield him from conflicts of interest.

Why It Matters: Trump lied about how he made $2.2 billion and lied about having a blind trust to hide it. He retains full knowledge and control over the assets his official decisions can move, and continues to use the presidency to enrich himself.

Source: New York Times

Before Reflecting Pool, algae contractor had troubled project on a trash-infested river

What Happened: The Interior Department awarded a second no-bid contract to Greenwater Services, a company owned by a Trump donor, to clean the algae-filled Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after its $14 million renovation failed. The company previously received another no-bid contract for a troubled Tijuana River sewage project that ended after flooding damaged equipment and caused a diesel leak.

Why It Matters: A Trump donor continues receiving no-bid government contracts despite a record of failed projects. Taxpayers are being forced to reward politically connected contractors instead of the companies best qualified to do the job.

Source: Washington Post

He’s Pete Hegseth’s Wealth Manager. He Also Pushes “Pro-Israel Policies” Like War With Iran.

What Happened: Pete Hegseth’s longtime wealth manager, Jonathan Burkan, also serves as a leader of organizations that advocate for pro-Israel policies and publicly supported the U.S. attack on Iran. Burkan has organized trips to Israel for Hegseth and other conservative figures, while continuing to manage Hegseth’s finances.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s money manager is also advocating for policies tied to the wars Hegseth oversees. The defense secretary’s personal financial adviser should never be in a position to influence national security decisions.

Source: Mother Jones

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump election task force to begin releasing classified intel documents

What Happened: Trump created a White House task force to begin releasing classified intelligence and law enforcement documents related to the 2020 election, while the Justice Department threatened election officials with prosecution, expanded federal election monitoring, and continued efforts to obtain voter data and pressure states ahead of the midterms.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the intelligence community and the Justice Department to revive his lies about the 2020 election. At the same time, he is expanding federal control over elections just months before the midterms.

Source: MS NOW

Trump officials sought ways to sidestep election agency before firings, sources say

What Happened: Before purging the bipartisan leadership of the Election Assistance Commission, Trump officials explored bypassing the independent agency by declaring a national emergency and forcing changes to voting systems through a federal task force. Trump later fired the commission’s remaining members, leaving it without a quorum and unable to adopt new election policies.

Why It Matters: Trump considered declaring a fake national emergency to take control of voting systems before purging the commission. Whether by emergency powers or purges, Trump’s goal is to bring the Election Assistance Commission under White House control.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Judge: Trump sought to ‘manipulate the judicial process’ with his IRS lawsuit and attempted $1.8B fund

What Happened: A federal judge ruled Trump acted in bad faith by using an IRS lawsuit to manipulate the judicial process and justify a settlement that would have shielded him, his businesses, and associates from tax enforcement while attempting to create a $1.776 billion fund benefiting his criminals and insurrectionists. The judge ordered sanctions against the attorneys involved and referred Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward to disciplinary authorities.

Why It Matters: A federal judge found Trump tried to use the courts to protect himself and steer $1.776 billion to his criminals and insurrectionists. Now the Justice Department officials who helped him do it are facing disciplinary action.

Source: CNN

FBI fires 2 analysts who raised concerns about Fulton County 2020 election probe

What Happened: The FBI purged two intelligence analysts after they raised concerns that its investigation into Georgia's 2020 election relied on outdated voter data, insufficient evidence, and appeared politically motivated. The bureau continues reviewing ballots and voter records seized earlier this year despite those objections.

Why It Matters: Career FBI analysts were purged for refusing to pursue an investigation they concluded lacked a legal basis. The bureau continues to purge career officials who refuse to advance Trump’s lawless agenda, replacing expertise with political loyalty.

Source: CBS News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Hegseth announces joint taskforce with DoJ to target and prosecute press leaks

What Happened: Pete Hegseth announced a joint Pentagon-Justice Department task force to investigate and prosecute unauthorized disclosures to the press. The announcement follows the Justice Department’s subpoenas targeting New York Times reporters over reporting on security vulnerabilities involving Trump’s Qatari Air Force One.

Why It Matters: Trump officials created a permanent task force to identify and prosecute the sources who speak to reporters. It is another escalation in Trump’s attack on press freedom and the First Amendment.

Source: The Guardian

Trump administration panned for New York Times subpoenas

What Happened: U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton issued grand jury subpoenas compelling four New York Times reporters to testify in a leak investigation tied to reporting on security concerns involving Trump’s Qatari Air Force One. The subpoenas are part of Trump’s broader crackdown on leaks and the press.

Why It Matters: Federal agents showed up at journalists’ homes with subpoenas over reporting that embarrassed Trump. Using criminal investigations to pursue reporters threatens press freedom and discourages journalists from holding those in power accountable.

Source: Politico

Trump warns a reporter ‘will pay the price’ for coverage he doesn’t like

What Happened: Trump said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman “will pay the price” through his multibillion-dollar lawsuit against the newspaper after she criticized the secrecy surrounding his health. He also demanded more favorable media coverage, attacked Haberman personally, and claimed reporters should stop criticizing him and instead praise his presidency.

Why It Matters: Trump is again targeting a reporter by name while demanding the press stop criticizing him. He knows that publicly singling out journalists exposes them to harassment and death threats. It is another tactic to intimidate and silence the media.

Source: MS NOW

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE officer shoots and kills man in Maine, prompting state investigation

What Happened: An ICE officer fatally shot 26-year-old Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero during an enforcement operation in Biddeford, Maine. The shooting is under investigation by the Maine attorney general, the FBI, and DHS, and officials confirmed the ICE agents involved were not wearing body cameras.

Why It Matters: ICE killed another person, and once again there’s no body camera footage to show what actually happened. Agents keep using the same deadly tactics because they face no consequences.

Source: Washington Post

Lawsuit Accuses ICE and Private Prison Contractors of Abusing a Disabled Detainee

What Happened: A disabled immigrant sued ICE, GeoGroup, and CoreCivic, alleging agents beat him unconscious during his arrest before denying him adequate medical care, withholding medication, and mocking his disability while he was held in ICE detention. The lawsuit claims his health deteriorated significantly before he was deported to Mexico.

Why It Matters: This is another case alleging serious human rights abuses in ICE custody. Reports of abuse continue to mount alongside a rising death toll in detention, yet there is still no independent oversight or accountability.

Source: Mother Jones

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Lawmakers demand Pentagon release findings from probe of Iran school strike

What Happened: More than two dozen Democratic senators demanded the Pentagon release within a week the findings of its investigation into the U.S. strike on a girls’ school in Minab, Iran, that reportedly killed more than 175 children and teachers. The lawmakers also called for a congressional briefing and a plan to prevent similar incidents after reports that outdated intelligence may have contributed to the strike.

Why It Matters: More than 175 children and teachers were reportedly killed in a U.S. strike built on outdated intelligence, and the Pentagon is refusing to release the findings. Every day of delay is another day without accountability for one of the deadliest U.S. strikes in decades.

Source: Military Times

Schiff launches inquiry into DOJ's closure of probe into Abbott Labs over bacterial contamination at baby formula plant

What Happened: Sen. Adam Schiff launched an inquiry into why the Justice Department dropped a criminal investigation into Abbott Laboratories over bacterial contamination at its baby formula plant, despite prosecutors recommending felony charges related to contamination linked to infant illnesses and deaths.

Why It Matters: Prosecutors recommended felony charges over contaminated baby formula tied to infant deaths, and the Justice Department dropped the case anyway. Corporate accountability keeps disappearing under Trump, even when babies are dying.

Source: CBS News

Trump administration rolls back a key protection for imperiled wildlife

What Happened: Trump officials finalized a rule narrowing the definition of “harm” under the Endangered Species Act, allowing logging, mining, oil drilling, and other development to proceed in critical wildlife habitat as long as protected animals are not directly killed or injured.

Why It Matters: One of the Endangered Species Act’s strongest protections has been eliminated to make drilling, mining, logging, and development easier. Destroying a species’ habitat no longer counts as harming it unless the animal itself is directly injured or killed.

Source: Associated Press

Trump again shrinks two national monuments in Utah

What Happened: Trump signed executive orders shrinking Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments by more than 1 million acres each, opening large portions of the protected land to potential oil, gas, uranium, coal, and mineral development. The move is expected to trigger legal challenges from tribes and conservation groups.

Why It Matters: Trump stripped protections from more than 2 million acres of public land to open it to drilling and mining. Sacred Native American sites and irreplaceable landscapes are being opened to extraction industries.

Source: Washington Post

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Says Fighting With Iran Has Resumed as He Orders Blockade and Tolls

What Happened: Trump acknowledged that fighting with Iran has resumed, reinstated a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, and threatened to impose a 20% toll on cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz despite previously arguing such fees violate international law. He also notified Congress that U.S. strikes against Iran have resumed and vowed to continue military operations.

Why It Matters: Trump’s so-called ceasefire has collapsed. The U.S. is now deeper in another Middle East war with no clear exit strategy, while Americans face higher energy prices, rising inflation, and the growing risk of a wider regional conflict.

Source: New York Times

Marco Rubio launches campaign to dismantle international criminal court

What Happened: Marco Rubio launched a campaign to dismantle the International Criminal Court, pressuring allied governments to distance themselves from the court while considering additional sanctions and visa restrictions against countries and officials that continue supporting it.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are trying to dismantle the world’s leading war crimes tribunal. Undermining the ICC weakens one of the few international institutions that can pursue justice against war crimes, genocide, and crimes of aggression.

Source: The Guardian

He’s Suspected of Hiring a Venezuelan Gang for a Political Killing. Trump Officials Still Work With Him.

What Happened: Trump officials continue to work with Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello despite U.S. drug trafficking charges, a $25 million U.S. bounty, and a Chilean investigation alleging he ordered the kidnapping and murder of a Venezuelan dissident through the Tren de Aragua gang.

Why It Matters: The U.S. government has a $25 million bounty on a man its officials are working with. While portraying Tren de Aragua as a major national security threat in the U.S., Trump officials are engaging with a senior official accused of using the gang to carry out a political assassination.

Source: ProPublica

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine and allies set up coalition to tackle Russia ballistic missile threat

What Happened: Ukraine and nine European allies launched the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition to jointly develop a lower-cost alternative to the U.S. Patriot system and strengthen Europe’s missile defenses against Russia. The initiative comes as Ukraine has struggled to intercept Russian ballistic missiles amid dwindling interceptor supplies.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is losing the ability to intercept Russia’s most dangerous missiles as Patriot supplies run low. Trump’s suspension of military aid leaves civilians more exposed to Russian missile attacks, increasing the death toll and destruction of critical infrastructure.

Source: NBC News

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Higher Grocery Costs Are Creating a Vicious Cycle of Household Debt

What Happened: Rising grocery prices are forcing more Americans to rely on credit cards to buy food, with many struggling to repay the debt. Economists say higher energy costs driven by Trump’s tariffs and the Iran war are fueling food inflation and increasing financial pressure on households.

Why It Matters: Americans are going into debt just to buy groceries. As more families finance basic necessities with credit cards, they face higher interest payments, damaged credit, and growing financial instability.

Source: The New Republic

A July rate hike from the Fed? The odds are rising

What Happened: Futures markets sharply increased the probability that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its July meeting after Trump reinstated the blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz. Rising oil prices have intensified concerns that inflation could accelerate again.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran policy is increasing inflationary pressure across the economy. Higher interest rates will raise borrowing costs for mortgages, credit cards, auto loans, and businesses while further slowing economic growth.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Silence is no longer an option: Former judges hit the road to defend democracy

What Happened: Former federal and state judges launched a nationwide public campaign to rebuild trust in the judiciary and explain the courts’ role in protecting constitutional rights. The effort comes as federal judges have repeatedly blocked Trump’s actions involving elections, deportations, voting rights, and executive power while facing growing political attacks and declining public confidence.

Source: MS NOW

📊 By the Numbers

$2.2 billion — Trump’s financial windfall, falsely attributed to a booming stock market

$14 million — Cost of the failed Reflecting Pool renovation now needing a second no-bid contractor

$1.776 billion — Fund Trump attempted to create for his criminals and insurrectionists through a manipulated IRS settlement

2 — FBI analysts purged for questioning the Fulton County election probe

4 — New York Times reporters subpoenaed over Air Force One reporting

175+ — Children and teachers reportedly killed in the U.S. strike on an Iranian school

1 million+ acres each — Land stripped from Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments

$25 million — U.S. bounty on the Venezuelan official Trump’s government works with

9 — European allies joining Ukraine’s new missile defense coalition

🔎 What to Watch Next

The election takeover is accelerating — Will Trump use the purged Election Assistance Commission, federal investigations, and classified intelligence releases to seize control of the midterms?

The IRS sanctions ruling could expand — Will Justice Department leaders face real discipline for trying to manipulate the courts?

The Iran school strike findings are overdue — Will the Pentagon release the truth about 175 dead children, or keep stonewalling Congress?

Press subpoenas are multiplying — How many more reporters will be forced before a grand jury over stories that embarrass Trump?

The Hormuz blockade could reignite the war — How long can the blockade hold before the war escalates again?

💡 Key Takeaways

Affordability Crisis — Trump’s tariff policies and the renewed Iran war are driving prices higher, weakening consumer confidence, and increasing financial strain on American households.

Judicial Rebuke — A federal judge’s bad-faith ruling on the IRS settlement is a rare direct rebuke of Trump’s effort to buy immunity for himself and his allies.

Press Under Siege — A new Pentagon-DOJ leak task force, grand jury subpoenas, and personal threats against reporters show Trump escalating his war on the press.

Accountability Collapse — A man killed in Maine with no body cameras, 175 dead children in Iran with no released findings, and a dropped baby formula case show a pattern of covering up.

Public Lands Giveaway — Two shrunken national monuments and a gutted Endangered Species Act protection as Trump hands over millions of acres to extraction industries.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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