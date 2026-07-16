A person arrives for a U.S. Election Assistance Commission Standards Board public meeting, April 24, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. Chris Carlson/AP

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 10-12

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Investigators Find Corey Lewandowski May Have Been Involved in Improper DHS Contracts

What Happened: A DHS inspector general investigation found evidence that former Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski may have improperly participated in awarding DHS contracts while serving as an unpaid “special government employee.” Investigators are weighing a criminal referral after finding he allegedly signed contracts and exercised authority beyond his official role.

Why It Matters: A Trump loyalist allegedly signed government contracts he had no legal authority to sign while helping oversee billions in federal spending. It is another example of Trump’s cronies bypassing ethics rules and procurement standards with no fear of consequences.

Source: Wall Street Journal

US makes it easier to export Nvidia AI chips and military equipment to the UAE

What Happened: Trump officials loosened export controls on the UAE, allowing approved Emirati entities and major U.S. tech companies to obtain advanced Nvidia AI chips, military equipment, and other sensitive technology without export licenses. The policy follows a UAE royal’s purchase of a 49% stake in the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial crypto venture, prompting Sen. Elizabeth Warren to question whether Trump’s financial interests are driving national security decisions.

Why It Matters: Trump is easing controls on sensitive U.S. technology for a government whose royals bought a 49% stake in his family’s crypto venture. His financial interests continue to endanger national security.

Source: Reuters

Trump Is Promoting ‘Freedom Fuel’ for $3.47 a Gallon. Who’s Behind It?

What Happened: Trump and the White House promoted a newly created chain of “Freedom Fuel” gas stations selling gasoline well below market prices, despite little public information about who owns or finances the company. Industry experts said the prices are likely below sustainable cost and questioned who is absorbing the financial losses.

Why It Matters: The White House is promoting a private company whose ownership and financing remain opaque. Trump continues to use the presidency to promote private businesses, turning public office into a marketing platform while keeping Americans in the dark about who benefits.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Fires a Federal Election Board, Panic Ensues

What Happened: Trump purged the bipartisan leadership of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, leaving the independent election agency without a quorum to take major actions such as updating voting system guidelines or changing the national voter registration form. The move follows the Supreme Court’s expansion of presidential authority over independent agencies and comes months before the midterms.

Why It Matters: Trump gutted the independent federal agency that oversees voting system standards months before the midterms. The move is part of a broader dangerous effort to bring election administration, oversight, and enforcement under White House control.

Source: Wall Street Journal

An election denier called for the president to fire the Election Assistance Commission. Soon after, Trump did.

What Happened: One day after election denier David Clements urged Trump to fire the Election Assistance Commission and replace its bipartisan members with allies who would decertify voting machines, Trump dismissed the commission’s commissioners. Clements said new appointees could challenge voting system certifications before future elections.

Why It Matters: Trump acted one day after a prominent election denier demanded the commission's removal. The same people who tried to overturn the 2020 election are now positioned to shape the rules and institutions governing future elections.

Source: Media Matters

Trump administration ties states’ anti-terrorism grants to election security

What Happened: Trump officials announced they will withhold 20% of certain FEMA homeland security grants unless states adopt new federal election requirements, including verifying voter citizenship through a federal database, transitioning away from barcode-based voting systems, and conducting manual ballot audits. The conditions apply to roughly $1.1 billion in anti-terrorism grants and come just months before the midterms.

Why It Matters: Trump is holding anti-terrorism funds hostage to force states into his election agenda. Using homeland security grants to pressure states into changing how they run elections is part of Trump’s broader agenda to expand federal control over elections.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

White House Directed Patel to Oversee Investigation Involving Times Reporting

What Happened: The White House directed Kash Patel to personally oversee a leak investigation into New York Times reporting about security vulnerabilities on Trump’s Qatari Air Force One. Patel spent the day at the White House running the investigation, and the FBI issued subpoenas to multiple Times reporters after Trump became enraged by the reporting.

Why It Matters: The White House put the FBI director in charge of investigating journalists whose reporting angered Trump. This is another example of the FBI being used to pursue Trump’s personal grievances, with the press among its targets.

Source: New York Times

FBI analysts fired after refusing to join Georgia 2020 election probe

What Happened: The FBI purged two intelligence analysts after they refused to work on a Trump-ordered investigation into Georgia’s 2020 election, saying it did not meet FBI or Justice Department standards. Kash Patel assigned roughly 260 analysts to the probe despite multiple previous investigations finding no fraud.

Why It Matters: Career FBI analysts were purged for refusing to pursue an investigation they concluded lacked a legal basis. The bureau continues to purge career officials who refuse to advance Trump's lawless agenda, replacing expertise with political loyalty.

Source: MS NOW

Hegseth again intervenes in disciplinary action taken for Apache helicopter flyover

What Happened: Pete Hegseth publicly called for the reinstatement of eight South Carolina National Guard Apache pilots who had been suspended pending review after a low-altitude July 4 flyover. Hours later, the National Guard lifted the suspensions and ended its review.

Why It Matters: Hegseth overruled an active safety review, and the suspensions vanished within hours. Military commanders now know their decisions can be reversed the moment a Trump official intervenes, eroding the rules and standards that are supposed to govern the armed forces.

Source: ABC News

Judge tosses remnants of Proud Boys seditious conspiracy case after Trump’s broad clemency

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed the remaining convictions of four Proud Boys leaders for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack after concluding Trump’s sweeping clemency left no legal basis to preserve the case. The judge stressed the dismissal did not endorse the Justice Department’s decision and described Jan. 6 as an assault on the peaceful transfer of power.

Why It Matters: Trump erased the convictions of insurrectionists who led a violent attack on the peaceful transfer of power. Protecting his criminals who use political violence sends a dangerous message for the future that violence will be excused in the name of loyalty.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Times Journalists Subpoenaed as Trump Escalates Pressure on Media

What Happened: Trump officials subpoenaed multiple New York Times reporters after they reported on security vulnerabilities involving Trump’s Qatari Air Force One. Federal agents delivered some subpoenas directly to journalists’ homes, seeking grand jury testimony as part of a leak investigation into the reporting.

Why It Matters: Federal agents showed up at journalists’ homes with subpoenas over reporting that embarrassed Trump. Using criminal investigations to pursue reporters threatens press freedom and discourages journalists from holding those in power accountable.

Source: New York Times

Trump officials propose fencing off public spaces outside White House

What Happened: Trump officials proposed permanently fencing Lafayette Square and are considering fencing parts of Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House, allowing officials to quickly shut both areas to the public during perceived “security threats.” The plan would replace temporary barriers with permanent eight to nine-foot fences beginning next year.

Why It Matters: Lafayette Square has long symbolized Americans’ right to protest the government. Permanently fencing it off gives the White House greater control over access to one of the most important and recognizable spaces for public dissent.

Source: Washington Post

New York Times accuses agency of political retaliation in countersuit over discrimination case

What Happened: The New York Times countersued the EEOC, alleging the agency sued the newspaper in retaliation for its reporting on Trump and the EEOC’s enforcement priorities. The Times says the lawsuit violates the First Amendment and was filed shortly after it published an investigation critical of the agency.

Why It Matters: Trump used a federal civil rights agency to retaliate against reporting he disliked. This is another example of the federal government being weaponized to punish critics, independent journalism, and to silence the press.

Source: Associated Press

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

DHS to Create Its Own Airline for Round-The-Clock Deportations

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security is moving forward with plans to create its own government-owned airline, including Boeing 737s and Gulfstream jets, to operate round-the-clock deportation flights, transport senior officials, and support other DHS missions. The expansion follows Congress's approval of tens of billions of dollars for Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda.

Why It Matters: DHS is creating a permanent government airline for mass deportations. A government-owned fleet not only expands deportation capacity but also makes operations more opaque by reducing visibility into deportation flights and the people being transported.

Source: Bloomberg

U.S. Employers Told to Dismiss Thousands of Immigrant Workers

What Happened: Trump officials instructed employers to terminate hundreds of thousands of workers whose Temporary Protected Status work permits are expiring, including more than 330,000 Haitians and thousands from Syria, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen. Repeated changes to expiration dates also caused some employers to fire workers before their work authorization had actually expired.

Why It Matters: Ending TPS strips legal work authorization from hundreds of thousands of longtime U.S. residents who followed the law and built their lives here. Families face separation, employers lose experienced workers, and entire communities are being thrown into chaos and uncertainty.

Source: New York Times

DHS was granted $20M for body cameras. ICE agents in fatal Houston shooting had none

What Happened: ICE agents involved in the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston were not wearing body cameras, despite Congress appropriating $20 million for DHS to deploy them nationwide and senior officials previously promising rapid implementation. DHS says body cameras have reached only part of the agency and that nationwide deployment remains incomplete.

Why It Matters: ICE is rapidly expanding enforcement while many agents still operate without body cameras. Every fatal encounter without video makes independent accountability far more difficult, and all the public is left with is DHS’s lies.

Source: Associated Press

Smithsonian chief disputes scathing White House report accusing museum of ‘radical’ activism

What Happened: The White House issued a report accusing the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History of promoting a “radical” interpretation of American history. Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch rejected the criticism and defended the museum’s scholarship and commitment to presenting history accurately.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using the power of the federal government to dictate how American history is taught and displayed. Rewriting history to promote state propaganda and punishing institutions that refuse to comply are hallmarks of authoritarian rule.

Source: ABC News

Team Trump hits the brakes on honoring Harriet Tubman on a $20 bill

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed Trump is abandoning plans to place Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, halting a redesign first announced in 2016. The decision reverses years of work across multiple administrations and leaves Andrew Jackson on the bill indefinitely.

Why It Matters: Trump has again blocked an effort to honor Harriet Tubman on U.S. currency, continuing his broader rollback of initiatives recognizing Black American history. It is another example of him using federal institutions to reshape how Americans honor history.

Source: MS NOW

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Survivors of Iranian attack that killed 6 U.S. troops say generals ignored warnings

What Happened: Survivors of the Iranian drone strike that killed six U.S. troops in Kuwait say senior Army commanders ignored intelligence warnings that the base lacked adequate drone defenses and was a likely Iranian target. Soldiers also allege the military investigation is unlikely to hold commanders accountable despite claims that preventable decisions contributed to the deaths.

Why It Matters: If accurate, commanders ignored warnings that could have saved six American lives, and the investigation is failing to assign responsibility. Soldiers died at a base the Army knew was vulnerable, while the leaders who sent them there face no accountability.

Source: Washington Post

US acting spy chief announces new round of staff reductions

What Happened: Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte announced a third round of staff cuts after Trump ordered the agency downsized. Pulte, who has no intelligence background, was installed temporarily while Trump’s nominee awaits Senate confirmation and has already begun purging employees across the intelligence community.

Why It Matters: Trump continues replacing experienced intelligence professionals with political loyalists while shrinking the nation's top intelligence agency. Purging independent analysts makes it easier to produce intelligence that serves the White House instead of the facts.

Source: Reuters

Trump says he ‘will not sign’ bipartisan housing bill, but doesn’t threaten veto either

What Happened: Trump announced he “will not sign” the bipartisan housing reform bill in protest over the Senate’s failure to pass the SAVE America Act, despite the housing bill passing Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support. Because he did not issue a veto, the legislation will still become law after the constitutional waiting period.

Why It Matters: Trump tried to hold bipartisan housing legislation hostage to force Congress to pass an unrelated election bill. He delayed reforms aimed at lowering housing costs for millions of Americans to advance his extremist agenda.

Source: ABC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

How Trump Failed to Secure the Strait of Hormuz in His Iran Deal

What Happened: Iran resumed attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting renewed U.S. airstrikes and effectively collapsing Trump’s agreement with Tehran. The deal failed to guarantee freedom of navigation and allowed Iran to reassert control over one of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

Why It Matters: Trump's agreement failed within weeks, and one of the world's most important energy chokepoints is again under attack. The renewed fighting threatens global oil supplies, raises energy prices, and increases the risk of a broader regional war.

Source: New York Times

How Marco Rubio Is Running Venezuela From Afar

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emerged as the leading U.S. official shaping Venezuela’s post-Maduro government, overseeing sanctions, controlling access to U.S.-held oil revenues, influencing key appointments, and helping direct economic policy. Venezuelan officials reportedly depend on U.S.-controlled funds to keep the government operating.

Why It Matters: Rubio has become one of the most powerful figures in Venezuela without being elected by its people. A U.S. cabinet official now has enormous influence over another country's finances, leadership, and future.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine says it eliminated 14 more Russian shadow fleet vessels overnight

What Happened: Ukraine said it destroyed 14 more vessels overnight, including 10 tankers and four ferries, bringing the total number of Russian shadow fleet and support vessels it claims to have eliminated to 90 this week. Ukraine says the ships were used to transport sanctioned Russian oil and support military logistics.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is systematically targeting the ships that finance and sustain Russia's genocidal war. Rather than striking civilians like Russia, it is degrading the oil exports and military logistics that fund Russia's war machine.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Fed officials fret over inflation risk, weigh rate hikes

What Happened: Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting show officials remain concerned inflation could stay elevated and indicated they would likely raise interest rates again if price pressures persist. The discussion comes as the Iran war and other inflationary pressures threaten to keep borrowing costs higher for longer.

Why It Matters: If inflation stays high, the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates again. That means higher borrowing costs and more financial pressure on families and businesses already struggling with rising prices.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

49% — Stake in the Trump family’s crypto venture held by a UAE royal as export controls ease

$1.1 billion — Anti-terrorism grants Trump is using to force states into his election agenda

20% — Share of homeland security grants Trump will withhold from noncompliant states

1 day — Time between an election denier’s demand and Trump firing the Election Assistance Commission

2 — FBI analysts purged for refusing to join the Georgia 2020 election probe

4 — Proud Boys seditious conspiracy convictions erased by Trump’s clemency

8-9 feet — Height of the permanent fence proposed for Lafayette Square

330,000+ — Haitians whose work permits are being terminated

$20 million — Congressional funding for body cameras the agents who killed Salgado Araujo were not wearing

6 — U.S. troops killed at a base commanders were allegedly warned was exposed

90 — Russian shadow fleet vessels Ukraine destroyed this week

$3.47 — Price per gallon at the mystery-funded “Freedom Fuel” stations Trump is promoting

🔎 What to Watch Next

Election safeguards are eroding — Will Trump install more loyalists who begin rewriting federal voting standards before the midterms?

The FBI purge is expanding — How many more career officials will be purged for refusing politically driven investigations?

The press crackdown is escalating — Will courts block the subpoenas before journalists are forced to reveal confidential sources?

Mass deportations are becoming permanent — How much larger will DHS’s deportation infrastructure become before Congress intervenes?

The Iran war has no exit — Will the collapse of Trump’s so-called ceasefire pull the U.S. into another forever war?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariff policies and the renewed Iran war are driving prices higher, weakening consumer confidence, and increasing financial strain on American households.

Election Takeover — Purging the EAC, pressuring states with anti-terrorism funds, and acting on demands from election deniers are consolidating White House control over elections.

War on the Press — Subpoenas to journalists, an FBI director running leak probes, and a retaliatory EEOC lawsuit show the federal government being used to attack a free press.

Deportation Machine — A government-owned deportation airline, mass TPS terminations, and cameraless agents are turning mass removal into permanent federal infrastructure.

History Erased — The attacks on the Smithsonian and the decision to halt the Harriet Tubman $20 bill are part of a broader effort to sanitize America's history of slavery.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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