A banner featuring an image of President Donald Trump hangs on the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Matt Rourke AP

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 9

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Can Trump’s Arch Be So Tall? A Panel Led by His Allies Tentatively Says Yes.

What Happened: Trump-aligned members of the National Capital Planning Commission gave preliminary approval to Trump’s proposed 250-foot Triumphal Arch after adopting a new interpretation that Washington’s century-old building height law does not apply to federal projects. The reversal breaks with decades of precedent and advances a project that lacks congressional authorization and is already facing legal challenges.

Why It Matters: Trump's allies reinterpreted a century-old law so his personal monument can move forward without Congress changing the statute. It is another example of officials finding new legal interpretations to advance Trump's personal agenda.

Source: New York Times

Judge orders Indian billionaire Gautam Adani to answer questions on whether there was a quid pro quo

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Indian billionaire Gautam Adani to answer whether any promises or agreements were made in exchange for the Justice Department’s decision to dismiss foreign bribery and securities fraud charges against him. The order follows reports that Adani’s representatives discussed a potential $10 billion U.S. investment before the case was dropped.

Why It Matters: A federal judge is forcing Adani to say under oath whether criminal charges were traded for a promised $10 billion investment. If true, it would mean Trump’s Justice Department sold prosecutorial decisions for private economic deals.

Source: CBS News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

US Justice Department tells state officials they could be prosecuted over noncitizen voting

What Happened: The Justice Department sent letters to election officials in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., warning they could face criminal prosecution if they knowingly allow noncitizens to remain on voter rolls. The letters come after Trump lost multiple court cases seeking voter data from states as part of his attempts to seize control of elections.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are threatening election officials in every state with prison over his manufactured lies. Courts blocked his schemes to seize voter data, so now Trump is trying to intimidate election workers.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

New Mexico says US Justice Dept hindering probe of former Epstein ranch

What Happened: New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez accused the Justice Department of obstructing the state’s reopened investigation into Jeffrey Epstein by refusing to provide unredacted federal files requested in February. Torrez said the missing records include the names of survivors, witnesses, co-conspirators, and others essential to the investigation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Justice Department continues to withhold evidence from a state criminal investigation. Every month of obstruction deepens the question of who the Epstein files are protecting and what Trump is covering up.

Source: Reuters

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

On the same day, a Florida airport and a Tennessee bridge are renamed after Trump

What Happened: Florida officially renamed Palm Beach International Airport as President Donald J. Trump International Airport, while Tennessee unveiled the President Donald J. Trump Bridge the same day. The dedications are part of a broader effort by Trump allies to place his name on public institutions and government-linked projects.

Why It Matters: Naming public infrastructure after a sitting president elevates the leader above the office and encourages a cult of personality. Blurring the line between the state and one individual is a hallmark of authoritarian rule.

Source: NBC News

Trump invokes communism 81 times in two weeks as aides test midterms message

What Happened: Trump invoked “communism” 81 times in two weeks as his political team tested the message ahead of the midterm elections. The campaign’s focus groups found the rhetoric energized his core supporters, even though it appeared less effective with independents and younger voters.

Why It Matters: Trump is portraying his opponents as enemies of the people. Turning political opponents into internal enemies is a classic authoritarian tactic used to justify repression and eliminate opposition, the same playbook Russia has used for decades.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Houston shooting marks at least the 8th fatality in US immigration sweeps

What Happened: The fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an ICE operation in Houston marked at least the eighth death tied to Trump’s immigration crackdown. In several previous fatal encounters, video evidence showed federal agents lied in their official accounts.

Why It Matters: People keep dying because ICE agents operate lawlessly with no accountability. Eight deaths and not a single agent has faced consequences, while the agency keeps lying about the circumstances.

Source: Associated Press

Texas ICE Killing Darkens: Rep Says Witnesses Pressured to Self-Deport

What Happened: A representative for the family of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo alleges that immigration officials are pressuring three detained witnesses to voluntarily self-deport before they can publicly describe what happened. The three men, who were in Salgado Araujo’s vehicle during the shooting, remain in ICE custody.

Why It Matters: If true, ICE is trying to remove key witnesses before they can publicly describe a fatal shooting by federal agents. Deporting eyewitnesses would interfere with any independent investigation and make it far harder to hold anyone accountable.

Source: The New Republic

ICE Keeps Using the Same Justification for Killing Drivers

What Happened: After ICE agents fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, DHS claimed he "weaponized his vehicle," the same justification the agency has repeatedly used in multiple fatal shootings involving drivers despite conflicting witness accounts and evidence in previous cases.

Why It Matters: ICE has repeatedly justified fatal shootings by claiming drivers used their vehicles as “weapons” while agents avoid criminal accountability. The lack of consequences allows the same deadly tactics to continue.

Source: Mother Jones

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

New Air Force One Lacks Defensive Countermeasures of Previous Model, Officials Say

What Happened: According to reports, Trump’s Qatari Air Force One lacks key defensive systems found on the previous presidential aircraft, including advanced antimissile countermeasures. Officials said the jet was rushed into service before all security upgrades could be completed, prompting the Secret Service to have Trump return from Turkey on the older Air Force One.

Why It Matters: Trump rushed his Qatari plane into service before its missile defenses were ready, forcing the Secret Service to fly him home on the old Air Force One. The decision prioritized putting the aircraft into service before its security upgrades were complete, wasting taxpayer money in the process.

Source: New York Times

GOP’s Grassley privately pressed Patel on expenditures

What Happened: Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley privately questioned FBI Director Kash Patel about whether he improperly used government aircraft for personal travel and fully reimbursed taxpayers, following reports of luxury excursions during official trips.

Why It Matters: Even Senate Republicans are questioning whether the FBI director used government aircraft for luxury personal travel. Trump’s open corruption has set the standard, and officials like Patel treat public resources as personal perks.

Source: The Hill

Unions sue to restore Pentagon workers’ collective-bargaining rights

What Happened: Two federal employee unions sued Pete Hegseth over his order terminating most Pentagon collective bargaining agreements, arguing the move violated federal law and created widespread confusion by canceling union contracts with little notice. The lawsuit also alleges the Pentagon stripped bargaining rights from some employees who were exempt under Trump’s executive order.

Why It Matters: Hegseth stripped collective bargaining rights from Pentagon employees, including some the order did not authorize him to target. It is another step in Trump's effort to dismantle unions and weaken organized labor across the federal government.

Source: Defense One

Trump cut to food security survey could make measuring US hunger harder

What Happened: Trump officials canceled the USDA’s annual food security survey after 30 years, eliminating the government’s primary tool for measuring hunger in America. The move comes as roughly 4.7 million people have already lost SNAP benefits under Trump’s law, with more expected as states implement the cuts.

Why It Matters: Millions of Americans are losing food assistance while Trump has eliminated the government’s primary way of measuring whether hunger is getting worse. It is much harder to hold policymakers accountable when they stop collecting the data that reveals the consequences of their policies.

Source: Reuters

E.P.A. Moves to Loosen Limits on Pollution From Trucks

What Happened: The EPA proposed rolling back parts of a Biden-era rule limiting smog-forming pollution from heavy-duty trucks, including tractor trailers, delivery trucks, and fire engines. The change would ease emissions requirements for diesel engines as Trump continues dismantling clean air regulations.

Why It Matters: Trump is weakening the air pollution standards that protect public health. The rollback means more smog, asthma and lung disease, and decades of clean air progress reversed.

Source: New York Times

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

As U.S. Steps Up Attacks on Iran, Prospect of All-Out War Rises

What Happened: The U.S. sharply escalated its military campaign against Iran, striking about 170 targets over two days as fighting resumed after the collapse of a temporary ceasefire. Iran retaliated by launching attacks at U.S. military bases in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait while both sides exchanged threats of further escalation.

Why It Matters: Trump's war is back, with 170 targets struck in two days and Iranian missiles hitting U.S. bases in three countries. Every round of retaliation raises the risk of a wider regional war, higher energy prices, and further economic instability.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

“Hybrid War Over Our Own Democracy and Sovereignty”: How Vučić and Putin Targets Serbia’s Civil Society

What Happened: Russian hackers breached the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy, accessing its email system more than 28,000 times and stealing communications, passwords, and information about partners and donors. The operation, linked to both the SVR and GRU, coincided with Serbian government surveillance and intimidation targeting civil society and independent media.

Why It Matters: Another investigation shows the Kremlin's playbook for targeting democratic activists, journalists, and pro-European organizations. In Serbia, Russia worked alongside its authoritarian government to gather intelligence, intimidate civil society, and undermine institutions.

Source: VSquare

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

June home sales disappoint as prices reach an all-time high

What Happened: Sales of existing U.S. homes fell 2.4% in June despite expectations of an increase, while the median home price climbed to a record $440,600. High mortgage rates continued to weigh on the housing market.

Why It Matters: Home prices are at a record high while sales keep falling, leaving Americans trapped between unaffordable prices and costly mortgages. Trump’s economy is making homeownership harder while the housing market continues to weaken.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

250 feet — Height of Trump’s Triumphal Arch, approved by reinterpreting a century-old law

$10 billion — Investment Adani’s representatives discussed before his charges were dropped

81 — Times Trump invoked “communism” in two weeks

50 states + D.C. — Election officials threatened with criminal prosecution by Trump’s DOJ

8 — Deaths tied to Trump’s immigration enforcement campaign

3 — Witnesses to the Houston ICE shooting allegedly being pressured to self-deport

170 — Iranian targets struck by the U.S. in two days

3 — Countries where Iranian retaliation hit U.S. military bases

4.7 million — People who have already lost SNAP benefits under Trump’s law

30 years — Age of the food security survey Trump just eliminated

28,000+ — Emails accessed after Russian hackers spent a month inside a Serbian think tank’s inboxes

$440,600 — Record median U.S. home price

🔎 What to Watch Next

Witnesses to an ICE killing could disappear — Will the three men in ICE custody be deported before investigators can hear their testimony?

The Iran war is expanding — Will Trump’s renewed blockade and strikes trigger a broader regional war?

Adani must answer under oath — Will sworn testimony reveal whether criminal charges were traded for investment promises?

The hunger crisis is becoming harder to measure — Without the USDA survey, who will document the impact of millions losing SNAP benefits?

The Epstein files fight is escalating — Will the Justice Department continue blocking New Mexico’s investigation into Epstein’s network?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariff policies and the renewed Iran war are driving prices higher, weakening consumer confidence, and increasing financial strain on American households.

Personality Cult — A 250-foot triumphal arch, renamed public landmarks, and relentless political messaging show government revolving around Trump’s image and personal brand.

Unchecked Power — Fatal ICE shootings, witness intimidation allegations, and repeated claims of “weaponized vehicles” point to expanding enforcement powers with no accountability.

Erased Accountability — Eliminating hunger data, withholding Epstein records, and removing potential witnesses reflect a broader pattern of limiting scrutiny and public oversight.

Forever War — The collapse of the ceasefire, renewed U.S. strikes, and Iranian retaliation across the region leave no clear path to de-escalation.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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