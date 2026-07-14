The White House South Lawn is under construction to accommodate a permanent presidential helipad for Marine One landings. Al Drago/The Washington Post via Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 8

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Lockheed Paying $5 Million for White House Helipad

What Happened: Lockheed Martin donated $5 million to the National Park Service to build a new Marine One helipad on the White House South Lawn. The donation follows the company's earlier contribution to Trump's proposed White House ballroom.

Why It Matters: A defense contractor receiving billions in taxpayer-funded contracts is paying for projects at the White House while Trump oversees those contracts. Lockheed's repeated donations create another channel for corporate influence within Trump's White House.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Cantor Fitzgerald Role in $1.6 Billion Deal Probed by Warren

What Happened: Democratic lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren are investigating whether a $1.6 billion Commerce Department deal with USA Rare Earth benefited Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s former firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, now run by his sons. The deal gave the Trump regime a 10% stake in the company after Cantor served as its placement agent.

Why It Matters: Lawmakers are investigating whether Howard Lutnick helped facilitate a federal deal that benefited the firm he once ran, which is now operated by his sons. It is another example of Trump officials directing government business toward companies tied to their families.

Source: Bloomberg

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

The Trump administration is ramping up pressure on states to change election practices

What Happened: Trump officials are pressuring states to change election procedures by threatening to withhold federal funding, ordering states to report within five days how they will remove noncitizens from voter rolls, and warning election officials they could face criminal prosecution. The regime is also tying some FEMA grants to election requirements, including voter citizenship verification and changes to voting systems.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal funding and the threat of criminal prosecution to force states to change their election laws before the midterms over noncitizen voting, which documented evidence shows is so rare. All to try and bring state-run elections under White House control.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

NASA chief Jared Isaacman flew private military jets over D.C. for July 4th despite FAA disapproval

What Happened: NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman used a legal loophole to proceed with a July 4 fighter jet flyover after the FAA rejected it on safety grounds, transferring his privately owned military aircraft to NASA as “public use” aircraft. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche flew as a passenger during the event.

Why It Matters: Trump officials bypassed an FAA safety determination by moving a privately owned aircraft under government authority. They used the federal government to exempt themselves from the safety rules everyone else must follow.

Source: CBS News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

US judge throws out Trump’s $3.8bn defamation lawsuit against Washington Post

What Happened: A Trump-appointed federal judge dismissed Trump’s $3.8 billion defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post, ruling Trump Media failed to show the actual malice required under U.S. defamation law. It is the fourth major media case to collapse in under a year after judges dismissed suits against The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, and Trump dropped his claim against The Guardian.

Why It Matters: Even a judge Trump appointed found no legal basis for the lawsuit. This is part of Trump's broader strategy of using the courts to attack, intimidate, and silence independent news organizations.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Under Trump, spouses of U.S. citizens face policy changes in the immigration system

What Happened: Spouses of U.S. citizens, who have long received special protections under immigration law, are being detained and swept into Trump's deportation crackdown, according to American Families United. USCIS said marriage to a U.S. citizen "does not confer any immigration status," while advocates report some citizens have watched spouses detained and others have left the country out of fear.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cruel deportation crackdown now targets spouses of U.S. citizens despite longstanding protections under immigration law. It is separating American families, including military households.

Source: NPR

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Federal Investigators Say Certain DOGE Records Were Deleted

What Happened: A Government Accountability Office report found no evidence that DOGE personnel accessed National Labor Relations Board systems after April 16, 2025, but disclosed that records documenting DOGE system access were deleted before investigators examined the agency's systems. The report therefore could not verify what access occurred before those records were removed.

Why It Matters: The records needed to determine what DOGE operatives accessed were conveniently deleted before investigators could examine them. Erasing the audit trail blocked oversight and made it impossible to hold anyone accountable.

Source: WIRED

Trump immigration cuts could worsen US caregiver shortage, experts say

What Happened: Trump’s rollback of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians threatens to remove thousands of immigrant caregivers from the workforce, including nurses, aides, and home health workers, as the U.S. faces growing staffing shortages in elder care.

Why It Matters: Trump's immigration crackdown will remove experienced caregivers from an already strained healthcare workforce. The cuts will leave older Americans with less access to care while increasing pressure on hospitals, nursing homes, and home health agencies.

Source: The Guardian

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US Strikes Iran and Blocks Oil Sales in New Test of Truce

What Happened: The U.S. struck more than 80 Iranian targets, including air defenses, radar, anti-ship missile systems, and over 60 Revolutionary Guard boats, after attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, while separately revoking a waiver that had allowed Iran to sell oil. Iran retaliated with strikes on U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Why It Matters: Trump's deal is collapsing into direct military confrontation, with Iran now striking U.S. bases across the region. The renewed escalation threatens regional stability, global energy supplies, shipping, and the economy.

Source: Bloomberg

Mexico to file criminal complaints in US over deaths of Mexicans in immigration enforcement

What Happened: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico will file criminal complaints in U.S. courts over the deaths of Mexican citizens in ICE custody and immigration enforcement operations. Mexico says 14 Mexican nationals have died in ICE custody and three more during enforcement operations since Trump returned to office.

Why It Matters: A foreign government is seeking criminal accountability in U.S. courts over deaths linked to Trump's immigration crackdown. The U.S. once claimed to champion human rights, but rising deaths tied to immigration enforcement are drawing international demands for accountability.

Source: Reuters

NATO Weighs Scrapping 2027 Summit to Avoid Tensions With Trump

What Happened: NATO officials are considering canceling or postponing the alliance’s 2027 summit in Albania to avoid another confrontation with Trump, who has repeatedly attacked NATO and questioned its value. Officials also want to avoid highlighting Albania’s low defense spending, a frequent target of Trump’s attacks.

Why It Matters: NATO is reshaping its diplomacy around avoiding conflict with Trump. An alliance created to deter Russia is now adjusting its agenda to manage the president of the United States, handing Moscow another victory.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Lawmakers to Press Bessent on Russia Sanctions Bill on Sidelines of NATO Summit

What Happened: A bipartisan group of lawmakers pressed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to back legislation imposing tougher sanctions on Russia after the White House delayed the bill and sought changes giving Trump greater flexibility over its enforcement. The legislation has broad bipartisan support but remains stalled.

Why It Matters: The White House is blocking bipartisan sanctions while granting waivers that keep Russian oil revenues flowing. Every month of delay gives the Kremlin more money to finance its genocidal war against Ukraine.

Source: Wall Street Journal

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Oil Market Calm Is Shattered by Fresh Hostilities

What Happened: Fighting between the U.S. and Iran has shattered hopes for a lasting ceasefire, sending oil prices sharply higher as Iran targeted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. responded with new military strikes and renewed sanctions. Analysts warn oil markets will remain volatile as long as the war threatens one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

Why It Matters: Trump’s failed deal is driving up oil prices and increasing the risk of higher gasoline and energy costs for consumers. Continued fighting in the Strait of Hormuz threatens global shipping, energy supplies, and broader economic stability.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Angry crowd confronts Republican Rep. Mike Flood at Nebraska town hall over Trump policies

What Happened: Rep. Mike Flood faced repeated boos and hostile questions during a Nebraska town hall as constituents challenged his support for Trump’s policies, including immigration, Medicaid cuts, NATO, and the SAVE America Act. It was the third consecutive town hall in which Flood encountered significant public backlash.

Source: ABC News

📊 By the Numbers

$5 million — Lockheed Martin’s donation to build the White House helipad

$1.6 billion — Commerce Department deal under investigation for benefiting Lutnick’s former firm

10% — Government stake in USA Rare Earth acquired through the deal

5 days — Deadline Trump gave states to report their voter roll purge plans

$3.8 billion — Trump’s dismissed defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post

4 — Major outlets Trump has sued, with all four cases dismissed or dropped

80+ — Iranian sites struck by the U.S. as the ceasefire collapses

2 — U.S. military bases hit by Iranian retaliation in Kuwait and Bahrain

17 — Mexican nationals dead in ICE custody or during enforcement operations

1.4 million — Members of American Families United as citizen spouses face deportation

3 — Town halls where Rep. Mike Flood faced public backlash

🔎 What to Watch Next

The ceasefire is collapsing — Will Iran’s strikes on U.S. bases drag America back into full-scale war weeks after Trump’s so-called deal?

Mexico is taking ICE to court — Will U.S. judges hear criminal complaints over the seventeen deaths in Trump’s immigration crackdown?

Federal agencies are being politicized — How much further will intelligence, law enforcement, and the military be drawn into Trump’s political agenda?

States face a five-day ultimatum — Will governors bow to Trump’s funding threats or fight the attempted federal takeover of their elections?

Gas prices are climbing — How much more will Trump’s war cost American families at the pump?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Fallout — Trump’s tariff policies and the Iran war are driving prices higher, weakening consumer confidence, and increasing pressure on household finances as economic risks continue to grow.

Contractors Buying Access — Lockheed’s helipad donation and the Cantor Fitzgerald deal show corporations and cabinet families profiting from the government they do business with.

Iran War Resumes — Strikes on 80 Iranian sites, Iranian retaliation against U.S. bases, and spiking oil prices show Trump’s ceasefire collapsing in real time.

Failed Intimidation — Four media outlets sued, four defeats, and courts keep confirming Trump’s billion-dollar lawsuits were pressure campaigns with no legal basis.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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