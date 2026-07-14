People pay their respects during a candlelight vigil Wednesday at the site where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed a day earlier in Houston. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Top Senate Democrats push Trump-affiliated companies for answers about IRS settlement

What Happened: Senators Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer, and Ron Wyden sent letters to 11 businesses tied to the Trump family, including World Liberty Financial, Polymarket, and 1789 Capital, demanding to know whether a May settlement barring the IRS from pursuing tax claims against Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization also shields their affiliated companies. The settlement, signed by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, extends to “trusts, parent, sister, or related companies, affiliates, and subsidiaries,” without identifying which entities qualify.

Why It Matters: Trump used the Justice Department to settle a lawsuit against the IRS, creating protections that shield his family businesses from future tax enforcement. This is another example of Trump using the federal government for his financial interests.

Source: CBS News

$1.5 Trillion Pentagon Budget Benefits Top Contractors

What Happened: The Pentagon’s proposed $1.5 trillion budget would sharply increase funding for dozens of major weapons programs, with companies including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, RTX, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, and Huntington Ingalls positioned to receive much of the new spending. The proposal comes after those contractors spent more than $21 million lobbying in the first quarter of 2026 and met with Trump officials over defense production.

Why It Matters: Trump’s record defense budget sends billions more to the same contractors spending millions lobbying his officials. They spent $21 million in three months to help shape policies now worth billions in taxpayer-funded contracts.

Source: POGO

Warren Queries Ex-Im Bank on Kazakh Venture Tied to Trump Family

What Happened: Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked four federal agencies to explain how they approved nearly $2 billion in potential taxpayer-backed financing for a Kazakhstan mining project tied to a company with financial links to the Trump family. Warren questioned whether Trump is steering federal support to a venture in which his family will profit.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are steering billions in potential taxpayer-backed financing to a project tied to his family. Using government power to enrich the president’s private interests is textbook self-dealing and a hallmark of kleptocratic rule.

Source: Bloomberg

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

A federal law bans late voter roll purges. Republicans are pushing to reinterpret it

What Happened: The Supreme Court agreed to review an Arizona case that could narrow the National Voter Registration Act’s 90-day “quiet period” ban on mass voter roll purges before federal elections. In 2024, the Court’s conservative majority let Virginia continue purging suspected noncitizens during the quiet period even after the program removed eligible voters, and Republican officials in Arizona and Ohio are now using the same arguments to defend their purges.

Why It Matters: A law created to prevent states from removing eligible voters just before an election is being reinterpreted to allow exactly that. If the Court further weakens the quiet period, states could carry out large-scale voter purges immediately before the midterms, increasing the risk that eligible voters are wrongly removed from the rolls.

Source: NPR

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department reaches another settlement with Trump adviser Michael Flynn

What Happened: The DOJ agreed to pay former Trump adviser Michael Flynn more than $38,000 in withheld Army retirement funds, on top of a separate $1 million settlement from March over his claim the FBI tried to “entrap” him during the Russia investigation. Former Trump aide Carter Page received a similar $1 million settlement in April. Meanwhile, a federal judge is pressing Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche for a sworn statement on whether the related “anti-weaponization fund” is actually defunct, which he has refused to provide.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is using taxpayer money to reward Trump allies investigated in federal criminal and national security cases. Officials refuse to disclose the full cost, leaving taxpayers to fund payouts to Trump’s allies without public accountability.

Source: CNN

Democratic-led states face backlash over National Guard deployments in Washington

What Happened: National Guard troops from Democratic-led states sent to help secure America’s 250th anniversary celebrations are being folded into Trump’s open-ended Guard deployment in the capital, according to activists and civil rights groups. A Kentucky Guard member was diverted without the governor’s knowledge or consent, Michigan Guard members were reassigned far from anniversary events despite the governor’s objections, and Minnesota withdrew its troops early.

Why It Matters: Democratic governors sent troops for a temporary assignment, but Trump is folding them into his indefinite military deployment. The regime is stripping states of control over their Guard forces and normalizing a permanent military presence in D.C.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

ABC fights back against FCC regulators in dispute over ‘The View’ and equal time rules

What Happened: ABC is challenging the FCC’s effort to reconsider whether The View qualifies as a bona fide news program, arguing the commission already settled the issue in 2002. The dispute follows efforts by Trump-appointed FCC Chair Brendan Carr to revisit the show’s exemption from equal-time rules.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal regulators to intimidate media outlets whose coverage he dislikes. Turning the FCC into a tool to police news coverage is an attack on the First Amendment and independent press.

Source: Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Federal immigration agent fatally shoots man in Houston during an enforcement operation

What Happened: A federal immigration agent fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an ICE enforcement operation in Houston. CNN reported he was not the operation's intended target, prompting Democratic lawmakers and immigrant rights groups to demand an independent investigation and preservation of all evidence.

Why It Matters: Another ICE operation ended with the death of a man who was not even its intended target. Federal agents keep killing people with no independent oversight or accountability and lying about the circumstances.

Source: Associated Press

U.S. gave Tehran details on Iranian asylum seekers, lawsuit alleges

What Happened: A lawsuit alleges that Trump officials shared confidential asylum records, including details on pro-democracy protesters and religious minorities, with an Iranian government official, a practice the suit alleges continued through Trump’s Iran war.

Why It Matters: If true, ICE handed Iran’s government the information needed to identify and target people who fled persecution and death. Sharing confidential asylum records with the murderous regime they escaped betrays the purpose of asylum and puts Iranian dissidents in danger.

Source: Washington Post

DOD Officially Drops 180 Faiths From Military’s Recognized Religion List

What Happened: The Defense Department reduced its list of officially recognized religious affiliations from 211 to 31, eliminating about 180 faiths and belief systems, including Atheism, Humanism, Paganism, Wicca, Druidism, and other minority religions. Pete Hegseth said the change simplifies the system, while critics say it will make it harder for chaplains to identify and support affected service members.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is narrowing official recognition of minority faiths, weakening the military's longstanding commitment to religious neutrality and accommodation. The move advances Trump's broader effort to elevate Christianity within the government.

Source: Military.com

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump wants to scrap a key framework for federal-employee discipline

What Happened: Trump officials proposed eliminating the decades-old Douglas factors, the 12-part framework agencies use to discipline federal employees, replacing them with a broader “totality of the circumstances” standard. The change gives agencies greater discretion to purge employees while weakening longstanding civil service protections.

Why It Matters: The proposal strips career federal employees of safeguards against arbitrary and politically motivated punishment. It gives Trump appointees more power to purge the civil service and replace career officials with loyalists.

Source: Defense One

Trump Administration Guts Efforts to Prevent Gun Violence, Suppressing Reports

What Happened: Trump closed the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, cut $150 million from a DOJ community violence intervention program, and directed the Justice Department to challenge state gun restrictions. Hospital based violence prevention programs have also reduced staff or shut down after losing federal funding despite evidence they reduce repeat shootings.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling federally supported gun violence prevention programs with documented records of reducing shootings. The cuts leave communities with fewer proven tools to reduce gun violence.

Source: New York Times

Trump administration cancels grants aimed at reducing teen pregnancies

What Happened: Trump officials canceled 53 federal teen pregnancy prevention grants totaling $67 million, eliminating funding for programs run by public health departments, universities, and nonprofits. HHS said the programs were being terminated because they were “normalizing sexual activity for minors.”

Why It Matters: The cuts eliminate proven sexual health education and outreach programs that help reduce teen pregnancies, leaving communities with fewer resources to prevent unintended pregnancies.

Source: NPR

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Oil Shipments in Strait of Hormuz in Jeopardy After Day of Attacks and Retaliation

What Happened: Three ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, including a Qatari LNG carrier and a Saudi oil tanker, prompting U.S. strikes on Iran and the Treasury Department to revoke a sanctions waiver that had allowed Iranian oil sales. Maritime risk assessors raised the strait’s threat level to “severe.”

Why It Matters: Trump's ceasefire is already unraveling as attacks return to one of the world's most critical shipping routes. Escalating instability in the Strait of Hormuz threatens global energy supplies, trade, and regional security.

Source: New York Times

Why China Fired a Long-Range Missile Into the Pacific

What Happened: China test fired a long-range ballistic missile from a submarine, marking only the third time it has launched a missile across the Pacific. Chinese state media declared the launch proof of a fully operational nuclear triad, while analysts said it signaled Beijing's growing confidence in projecting nuclear power across the Pacific.

Why It Matters: China is showing it can launch nuclear missiles across the Pacific from submarines. The test signals a stronger nuclear force and a growing challenge to U.S. military power in the region.

Source: New York Times

Trump renews call for US to take over Greenland as he arrives for Nato summit

What Happened: Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara that Greenland “should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark,” renewing his absurd claim over the Danish territory and straining relations between two founding NATO members. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected the demand and said allies must respect Danish sovereignty.

Why It Matters: Trump is making an expansionist claim against a NATO ally, attacking the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that hold the alliance together. His repeated demands to annex Greenland weaken U.S. credibility and hand Russia another gift.

Source: The Guardian

Europe Races to Plug Security Holes After U.S. NATO Pullback

What Happened: NATO allies are scrambling to replace U.S. bombers, warships, and reinforcements the Pentagon says it can no longer guarantee. The planned cuts to permanently stationed forces and crisis reinforcements blindsided European officials and U.S. lawmakers, with a former NATO commander calling the abrupt pullback reckless amid the escalating Russian threat.

Why It Matters: Trump is weakening NATO's conventional defenses while Russia continues to escalate its aggression. The pullback leaves the alliance with fewer forces to defend Europe, respond to a military crisis, and further erodes one of America's most important alliances.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine Now Struggles to Intercept Ballistic Missiles, Data Show

What Happened: Ukraine failed to intercept any of the 23 Iskander-M ballistic missiles or six Zircon and Oniks missiles Russia launched overnight, compared with intercepting about one-third during previous large-scale attacks. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned allies are running low on Patriot interceptors as Zelenskyy continues pressing for more air defense missiles.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is losing the ability to intercept Russia's most dangerous missiles as Patriot supplies run low. Trump's suspension of military aid leaves civilians more exposed to Russian missile attacks, increasing the death toll and destruction of critical infrastructure.

Source: Bloomberg

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

U.S. Trade Deficit Widens in May on Record Goods Imports

What Happened: The U.S. trade deficit jumped 42% in May to $77.6 billion as imports hit a record high and exports fell. Despite Trump's tariffs, the monthly goods deficit has averaged about $96 billion during his first 16 months back in office.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are failing to deliver his promise of shrinking the trade deficit. Americans are paying higher import costs while the gap remains near historic levels.

Source: New York Times

Half of Americans struggle to afford groceries and gas, exclusive poll finds

What Happened: A Harris Poll for The Guardian found 95% of Americans believe the country is facing an affordability crisis, while 57% say the economy is getting worse, up from 46% in February. Republican optimism also fell sharply, with only 27% now saying the economy is improving, down from 49%.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic policies are eroding confidence even among the voters who returned him to office. Americans across the political spectrum are struggling with rising costs and believe the economy is getting worse.

Source: The Guardian

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

11 — Trump-tied businesses questioned about whether the IRS settlement shields them

$1.5 trillion — Trump’s proposed Pentagon budget

$21 million+ — Defense contractor lobbying in the first quarter of 2026

$2 billion — Taxpayer-backed financing for a Kazakh mining venture tied to the Trump family

$1 million each — DOJ settlements paid to Trump loyalists Michael Flynn and Carter Page

180 — Faiths stripped from the military’s recognized religion list

$150 million — Cut from the DOJ’s community violence intervention program

0 — Russian ballistic missiles Ukraine intercepted overnight as Patriot interceptors run out

42% — Jump in the U.S. trade deficit in May

95% — Americans who say the country is suffering an affordability crisis

64% — Rural Americans, a core Trump base, who say the economy is getting worse

🔎 What to Watch Next

The IRS settlement’s reach remains unknown — Will Trump’s tax immunity deal quietly extend to every company tied to his family?

Hormuz is one attack from reigniting the war — Will another Iranian strike pull the U.S. even deeper into the war?

Election interference is escalating — Will Trump’s expanding use of federal agencies to influence elections survive court challenges before the midterms?

Press freedom is under attack — How far will the regime go to criminalize leaks and intimidate journalists before the courts intervene?

Civil service protections are being dismantled — How quickly will Trump use weaker disciplinary rules to purge career employees and replace them with loyalists?

ICE accountability is disappearing — How many more people will be killed or abused before independent oversight and body camera requirements are imposed?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Fallout — Trump’s tariff policies and the Iran war are driving prices higher, weakening consumer confidence, and increasing pressure on household finances as economic risks continue to grow.

Government as Family Business — Tax immunity deals, Kazakh financing, and contractor windfalls show the federal government working as an extension of Trump’s personal and family interests.

Allies Abandoned — Greenland annexation threats, the NATO pullback, and Ukraine’s collapsing air defenses show Trump weakening the alliances that have long deterred America’s adversaries.

Institutional Capture — Courts, federal agencies, and law enforcement are being reshaped to reward loyalty, shield allies, and advance Trump's political agenda instead of serving the public.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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