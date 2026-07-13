In this Jan. 29, 2026, file photo, the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center a day after the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant in relation to the 2020 election in Union City, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 6

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Asked FIFA to Review U.S. Player’s Suspension. Now He’s Eligible to Play.

What Happened: Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of a red card suspension against U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, and FIFA reversed it days later. This is the first time since 1962 it has nullified a World Cup red card suspension. Trump raised unsubstantiated match-fixing allegations against the referee during the call, claims Brazilian authorities and FIFA have already found no evidence to support.

Why It Matters: Trump persuaded FIFA to break a precedent that had stood for more than 60 years after a single phone call and an unproven allegation. Infantino, who awarded Trump a “FIFA Peace Prize” last year, showed that personal relationships override long-standing international rules.

Source: New York Times

Trump speeds up helipad project ahead of Xi visit, adding $875K, records show

What Happened: The White House ordered round-the-clock construction on a new $13 million South Lawn helipad, spending an additional $875,000 to accelerate completion by more than a month, days after Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit on September 24. Emails show Trump was personally involved in the project’s design and cost negotiations.

Why It Matters: Trump is wasting an extra $875,000 in taxpayer money to rush a White House vanity project before Xi’s visit. It follows the same pattern as the Reflecting Pool renovation, where his projects take priority while taxpayers foot the bill.

Source: Washington Post

Trump’s Freedom 250 draws corporate sponsors with business before his administration

What Happened: Companies with significant business before the federal government, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Oracle, Palantir, and RTX, are sponsoring Trump’s Freedom 250 celebrations. Fundraising materials offered major donors private receptions, photo opportunities with Trump, and speaking roles at events. Ethics experts warned the structure gives companies another way to seek access to the president.

Why It Matters: Corporations with billions in government business at stake are buying private receptions and photo opportunities with Trump. Trump turned America’s 250th anniversary into a pay-to-play scheme. This is another example of him treating the presidency as a personal profit machine.

Source: CNBC

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Judge rejects Justice Department attempt to get names of 2020 election workers in Fulton County

What Happened: A federal judge quashed a DOJ grand jury subpoena seeking the names and personal contact information of every Fulton County employee and volunteer poll worker from the 2020 election, calling the request’s scope “staggering.” Fulton County had argued the subpoena was meant to “target, harass and punish the President’s perceived political opponents.” Judge William Ray agreed the demand was “unreasonable” given the low investigative need against the burden it imposed.

Why It Matters: The DOJ tried to obtain the personal contact information of every election worker in a Democratic stronghold Trump has falsely blamed for his 2020 loss. This is another example of federal law enforcement acting as a tool for chasing Trump’s conspiracy theories.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Supreme Court’s dramatic moves will reshape elections — and give the GOP a midterm boost

What Happened: The Supreme Court significantly eroded the Voting Rights Act’s last major protection for minority voting power in April, opening the door for Republican-controlled states to eliminate Black-majority districts, clear GOP-preferred voting maps, and loosen campaign finance limits. Legal experts call the pace of these rulings during an active election cycle nearly unprecedented.

Why It Matters: Every major ruling this term has tilted the election toward Republicans ahead of the midterms. Republicans hold the House and Senate by very small margins, and the Court handed them structural advantages in an election where those margins matter.

Source: Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

ICE officers warned a New York man after he sent a critical email to the agency’s chief. Now he’s suing

What Happened: David Streever sued DHS officials after two federal officers showed up at his home five months after he sent a critical email to then-acting ICE Director Todd Lyons following the murder of Alex Pretti by federal officers in Minneapolis, warning him he may have threatened Lyons. DHS says it “investigates all credible threats” against its officials, while Streever’s attorneys say the visit was meant to “confront and intimidate him” over constitutionally protected speech.

Why It Matters: Criticizing a federal official resulted in federal agents showing up at a citizen’s home months later. Using law enforcement to investigate protected political speech intimidates critics and is an attack on the First Amendment.

Source: CNN

Conservative fight against license renewals for ABC stations heats up

What Happened: Conservative organizations aligned with Trump allies filed petitions urging the FCC to deny the broadcast license renewals of ABC’s owned and operated television stations, accusing the network of “political bias” and other grievances. The filings follow FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s decision to require ABC to seek early license renewals while the agency investigates the network over its DEI policies.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using the government’s licensing power to punish a major news network critical of the president. Weaponizing federal regulators against the press is how governments silence independent journalism.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

A new ICE facility could speed up deportations for families and kids

What Happened: ICE is building a 528-bed holding facility for migrant families and unaccompanied children next to Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana. The facility will be operated by the nonprofit arm of private prison contractor LaSalle Corrections, which already runs a detention center where two detainees have died since April. Rather than transferring unaccompanied children to HHS shelters as required by law, ICE is keeping them in its own custody and calling the facility a “staging area.”

Why It Matters: ICE is bypassing legal protections meant to keep unaccompanied children out of immigration detention and placing them in a facility run by a private prison company linked to two detainee deaths. Calling it a "staging area" disguises an expansion of immigration detention that exposes children to trauma.

Source: Associated Press

At Trump’s Direction, Federal Agencies Are Abandoning Discrimination Cases

What Happened: The EEOC dropped a class-action lawsuit against Sheetz over hiring policies that disproportionately screened out applicants of color, citing Trump's executive order directing agencies to "deprioritize" disparate impact discrimination cases. Civil rights advocates say the rollback is widespread across federal agencies, while EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas has instead prioritized discrimination cases brought by white men.

Why It Matters: Trump is gutting enforcement of the legal doctrine that has exposed hidden discrimination since 1971. Unable to repeal the law, he is ordering federal agencies to stop enforcing it, hollowing out civil rights protections through executive action.

Source: New York Times

White House report accuses Smithsonian museum of ‘extreme political activism’

What Happened: A 162-page White House report accuses the National Museum of American History of “extreme political activism,” repeatedly attacks museum director Anthea Hartig by name, and claims the museum portrays America through “regret, tragedy, and shame” instead of “the victory of freedom.” The report follows a year of White House pressure on the Smithsonian, including funding threats, content reviews, and Trump’s attempt to fire the National Portrait Gallery’s director.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using the power of the federal government to dictate how American history is taught and displayed. Rewriting history to promote state-approved propaganda and punishing institutions that refuse to comply is a hallmark of authoritarian rule.

Source: Washington Post

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Obamacare rolls shrank dramatically in many states over the past year, new federal data shows

What Happened: New federal data shows about 2.6 million fewer Americans had ACA coverage in February than a year earlier, with Ohio and Oklahoma each losing nearly a third of their enrollees after enhanced subsidies expired in January. HHS blamed a crackdown on “phantom” enrollment, but analysts and state officials say the sharp decline was driven by the subsidy expiration, which doubled or tripled premiums for many people.

Why It Matters: Republicans let ACA subsidies expire to help pay for tax cuts for the wealthy, then blamed the loss of coverage on “fraud.” The result is millions of Americans left without health insurance.

Source: The Hill

Key Health Care Panel Is Again Blocked From Meeting

What Happened: Trump officials postponed a meeting of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force for the fourth time, with HHS citing an “unprecedented number of nominations” to review. RFK Jr. purged the panel’s two chairs in May, left vacancies unfilled for months, and has blocked public access to records about the nomination process.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. is dismantling the panel that decides which preventive services insurers must cover, from cancer screenings to HIV prevention and diabetes tests. After the Supreme Court gave him control, he effectively shut it down while refusing to explain why.

Source: New York Times

Former CDC official describes “pure chaos” as RFK Jr. sought to transform health agency and take over vaccine panel

What Happened: Former CDC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Debra Houry said RFK Jr. refused briefings on the measles outbreak, spread disinformation about the measles vaccine, and relied on advisers with no medical or scientific expertise before she resigned in protest. Kennedy also purged all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced them with allies, including people tied to lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. purged the government’s vaccine advisory panel and replaced independent experts with allies, including people with financial interests tied to vaccine litigation. As Dr. Houry put it, data, science, and facts were pushed aside, allowing ideology to shape public health policy.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Fires Missiles at Ships Near Hormuz

What Happened: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired missiles at two commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz, hitting a Qatar-owned LNG tanker that ignored Iranian warnings not to use a U.S.-backed shipping route. The attack came during the 60-day negotiating window agreed to by the U.S. and Iran, after the Revolutionary Guard warned that “our missiles and drones are ready to fire.”

Why It Matters: Iran attacked commercial shipping while negotiations were still underway, showing it will use military force to enforce control over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s war handed Iran’s hardliners leverage over one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, strengthening their position even as the so-called talks continue.

Source: Wall Street Journal

‘Living like this is agony’: Cuba suffers third nationwide blackout in six months

What Happened: Cuba suffered its third nationwide power grid collapse this year and eighth since late 2024 as fuel shortages deepen under the U.S. oil blockade Trump imposed in January, which has allowed only one tanker to dock. Authorities have imposed power cuts lasting more than 24 hours in Havana and over 70 hours in rural areas, while the UN warns the country faces a humanitarian emergency as food, water, and medicine run out.

Why It Matters: Trump’s oil blockade is cutting off the fuel Cuba needs to keep its electric grid running, leaving millions without power for days. The UN warns the resulting shortages of food, water, medicine, and electricity have created a humanitarian emergency.

Source: The Guardian

Why Europe Fears Trump’s Next Moves on NATO

What Happened: European allies are bracing for further U.S. troop cuts ahead of NATO’s summit in Ankara after Trump ordered a six-month review of American forces in Europe and withdrew around 5,000 troops from Germany. Trump has called NATO “not reciprocal,” cut direct aid to Ukraine, and ruled out Ukrainian NATO membership.

Why It Matters: Trump is weakening NATO and delivering another strategic win for Russia. Every reduction in America's military commitment makes Moscow more likely to test the alliance and escalate its aggression.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s largest oil refinery after traveling 3,000 km to Omsk

What Happened: Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces struck Russia’s largest oil refinery in Omsk on July 6, the deepest long-range drone strike inside Russian territory since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, hitting the facility’s primary processing unit. The refinery is a major source of Russia’s domestic gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel.

Why It Matters: Ukraine reached 3,000 km into Russia and hit the country's largest oil refinery. Knocking out its primary processing unit disrupts the entire facility, deepening the fuel shortages already leaving Russians waiting in hours-long gas lines.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Democratic AGs oppose Trump plan to impose tariffs on forced labor concerns

What Happened: Twenty-two Democratic attorneys general urged Trump officials to abandon proposed tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from 59 countries and the European Union, arguing the plan unlawfully revives broad tariffs the Supreme Court struck down. They said the administration is using forced labor as a pretext for imposing sweeping new import taxes.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to revive the sweeping tariff regime the Supreme Court rejected, this time using forced labor as the justification. The tariffs would drive up costs for American businesses and consumers while escalating global trade conflicts.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

1962 — The last time FIFA nullified a World Cup red card suspension before Trump’s phone call

$875,000 — Extra taxpayer money Trump is spending to rush the helipad before Xi’s visit

$13 million — Total cost of the South Lawn helipad

528 — Beds at the new ICE facility for families and children in Louisiana

2 — Detainees who have died since April at the Louisiana facility

162 — Pages in the White House report attacking the Smithsonian

2.6 million — Fewer Americans with ACA coverage after Republicans let subsidies expire

17 — CDC vaccine advisory panel members RFK Jr. removed and replaced with allies

4 — Times Trump officials have blocked the preventive services panel from meeting

70+ hours — Length of power cuts in rural Cuba under Trump’s oil blockade

5,000 — U.S. troops already pulled from Germany

3,000 km — Distance Ukrainian drones traveled to strike Russia’s largest oil refinery

22 states — Democratic attorneys general urged Trump officials to abandon proposed tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from 59 countries and the European Union

🔎 What to Watch Next

Millions more could lose health coverage — Will Congress restore ACA subsidies before the uninsured rate climbs further ahead of the midterms?

Children are being routed into ICE custody — Will courts stop the Louisiana facility before kids end up in the hands of a contractor already tied to detainee deaths?

Iran controls the chokepoint — Will the IRGC attacks near Hormuz collapse the 60-day negotiating window and reignite Trump’s war?

The Supreme Court has reshaped the midterms — How many Black-majority districts will disappear before voters reach the polls in November?

Civil rights enforcement is collapsing — How many more discrimination cases will federal agencies abandon as Trump orders civil rights laws to go unenforced?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Fallout — Trump’s tariff policies and the Iran war are driving prices higher, weakening consumer confidence, and increasing pressure on household finances as economic risks continue to grow.

Presidency for Sale — FIFA favors, rushed vanity projects, and pay-to-play schemes show Trump using the presidency for personal profit.

Health Care Sabotage — Expired ACA subsidies, a crippled preventive care panel, and a purged vaccine advisory board show Trump and RFK Jr. dismantling America's public health system.

Rewriting America — Trump is rewriting American history while gutting civil rights enforcement, replacing facts and equal protection with ideology and propaganda.

Fraying Deterrence — Trump’s retreat from NATO and the fallout from his foreign policy, from Hormuz to Havana, are handing adversaries greater leverage while eroding allies’ confidence in American leadership.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump’s unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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