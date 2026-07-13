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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 3-5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Brokerage Accounts Made Big Trades Around ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs

What Happened: Trump’s financial disclosure shows his investment accounts made thousands of stock trades around major White House policy announcements, including hundreds of trades immediately after his April 2025 “Liberation Day” tariffs triggered a market selloff. The disclosures also show investments in companies that later received significant support or contracts from the federal government.

Why It Matters: Trump traded heavily around his own market-moving announcements, holding stakes in companies whose value rises and falls on his decisions. It is naked corruption carried out in plain sight, disclosed on official forms because Trump knows nothing will happen to him.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Financial Disclosure Shows 21,000 Trades in 2025

What Happened: Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure shows he made more than 21,000 securities trades worth an estimated $600 million to $1.86 billion during his first year back in office, averaging 85 trades every market day. Many of the transactions involved companies with business before the federal government and occurred during periods of market volatility following Trump’s own policy announcements.

Why It Matters: Trump is actively trading hundreds of millions of dollars in stocks while making government decisions that move those markets. His private financial interests and his official powers have merged into a single money-making scheme.

Source: Bloomberg

A Firm Run by Trump Allies Is Organizing the 250th. Their Fee? Unclear.

What Happened: A company run by longtime Trump allies is organizing major events for America’s 250th anniversary, including the Great American State Fair and July 4 celebrations, funded in part by at least $68 million in taxpayer money routed through a nonprofit created by the White House. Because the money flows through the nonprofit, the amount paid to the Trump-connected firm has not been publicly disclosed.

Why It Matters: Trump routed $68 million in taxpayer money through a White House-created nonprofit so the public cannot see how much his cronies are being paid. The structure exists to hide the flow of federal money to politically connected firms.

Source: New York Times

Donors were misled by Trump-backed Freedom 250, House Democrats allege

What Happened: House Democrats released a report alleging donors who intended to contribute to the bipartisan America250 initiative were instead directed to Freedom 250, a White House-backed organization created by Trump to oversee the 250th anniversary celebrations. The report cites whistleblower interviews and internal documents.

Why It Matters: House Democrats allege donations meant for America’s bipartisan 250th celebration were steered into a Trump-controlled organization. If the whistleblowers are right, Trump hijacked a congressionally chartered national celebration and turned it into another fundraising arm.

Source: Washington Post

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Allies Double Down on Efforts to Reshape Federal Reserve

What Happened: Trump and his allies are exploring new ways to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and other board members after the Supreme Court blocked an earlier attempt to fire her. Trump is also seeking to influence future Fed leadership by filling key vacancies with loyalists aligned with his economic agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump is continuing his campaign to bring the independent Federal Reserve under his control. Replacing independent officials with loyalists would give the White House direct influence over interest rates and monetary policy, weakening the Fed’s independence and eroding confidence in the U.S. economy.

Source: Bloomberg

A federal law bans late voter roll purges. Republicans are pushing to reinterpret it

What Happened: The Supreme Court agreed to review an Arizona case that could narrow the National Voter Registration Act’s 90-day “quiet period” ban on mass voter roll purges before federal elections. In 2024, the Court’s conservative majority let Virginia continue purging suspected noncitizens during the quiet period even after the program removed eligible voters, and Republican officials in Arizona and Ohio are now using the same arguments to defend their purges.

Why It Matters: A law created to prevent states from removing eligible voters just before an election is being reinterpreted to allow exactly that. If the Court further weakens the quiet period, states could conduct large-scale voter purges immediately before the midterms, increasing the risk that eligible voters are wrongly removed from the rolls.

Source: NPR

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ launches investigation into Alaska candidate with same name as sitting senator

What Happened: The Justice Department opened an investigation into Alaska Senate candidate Dan J. Sullivan, examining whether his campaign was intended to confuse voters because his name closely matches incumbent Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan. The probe follows Alaska election officials’ determination that the candidacy was not filed in “good faith” and was intended to mislead voters.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is expanding its role in elections four months before the midterms. A Justice Department Trump has already weaponized against his opponents is now choosing which election cases deserve federal attention.

Source: ABC News

House Democrats warn Pulte on election intelligence

What Happened: House Democrats warned Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte not to selectively declassify intelligence related to the 2020 election after Trump publicly authorized him to “declassify whatever you want.” Lawmakers also accused DNI of failing to provide required briefings on threats to the 2026 elections.

Why It Matters: Trump authorized his acting intelligence chief to declassify whatever supports his 2020 election lies while ignoring current election threats. Politicizing intelligence for political gain undermines the credibility of the intelligence community and endangers national security.

Source: Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The War Over Who Controls Elections in a Key Midterm Battleground

What Happened: Two Maricopa County election staff removed a ballot scanner and provisional ballots from a secure location during active vote counting, returning them within an hour, prompting a criminal investigation and a $70,000 replacement cost. The clash is the latest in a yearlong breakdown between Republican election officials in a county still shadowed by Trump’s 2020 election lies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s stolen election lie has broken the relationship between the Republican officials running elections in a county that could decide control of the House. Four months before the midterms, the people responsible for counting votes are accusing each other of lying and sabotage.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump administration’s interpretation of slavery under George Washington can be reinstalled

What Happened: A federal appeals court allowed Trump officials to reinstall National Park exhibits that sanitize the history of slavery at George Washington’s Philadelphia home. The exhibits replace panels describing the lives of the nine enslaved people who lived there and were removed under Trump’s executive order banning displays that “disparage Americans.”

Why It Matters: The ruling lets Trump erase the nine enslaved people who lived at George Washington’s home from the story told there. Rewriting history to sanitize America’s past is a tactic authoritarians use to control what the public is allowed to learn.

Source: Associated Press

Trump administration cannot hold migrants without bond hearings past 90 days, court rules

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump officials cannot hold immigrants in mandatory detention for more than 90 days without giving them a bond hearing. The decision affects thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana and rejects the government’s position that prolonged detention can continue without judicial review.

Why It Matters: The ruling reaffirms that immigrants cannot be locked up indefinitely without due process. Courts continue to act as a check on Trump's mass detention agenda and efforts to expand executive power.

Source: Reuters

Trump administration plans to boost worksite immigration enforcement after increase in criminal probes

What Happened: Trump officials are preparing to expand workplace immigration enforcement through coordinated operations involving the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, and other federal agencies. Officials are developing a strategy to increase worksite arrests as part of Trump’s broader deportation campaign.

Why It Matters: Trump is expanding his deportation machine from the border and interior into workplaces across the country. Larger worksite raids will sweep up more workers, terrorize immigrant communities, and disrupt industries that depend on immigrant labor.

Source: CNN

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Acting DNI Bill Pulte begins firing dozens of intelligence officials

What Happened: Acting DNI Bill Pulte began purging dozens of intelligence officials less than two weeks after taking over the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. According to an intelligence official, the purges target employees considered part of the “deep state,” despite Pulte having no prior intelligence experience and former senior intelligence officials calling the justification baseless.

Why It Matters: Trump installed a loyalist with no intelligence experience to purge career officials branded as the non-existent “deep state.” The purge strips the intelligence community of expertise and weakens the independent analysis national security depends on.

Source: MS NOW

Former Top General Warns the Military Is Being Politicized

What Happened: Retired Gen. CQ Brown, whom Trump removed as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that deploying troops for politically charged domestic missions and removing senior officers based on politics is undermining the military’s nonpartisan tradition. Brown said promotions and removals are no longer based on merit and criticized efforts to push experienced officers out of the ranks.

Why It Matters: One of America’s most senior former military leaders is warning that political loyalty is replacing merit as the standard for military leadership. Politicizing the armed forces erodes professionalism, weakens the military’s independence, and undermines its constitutional duty to serve the nation instead of one man.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Says It’s ‘Ridiculous’ for U.S. to Maintain Current NATO Support as Rift Widens Ahead of Summit

What Happened: Trump said it is “ridiculous” for the U.S. to maintain its current level of support for NATO, arguing the alliance is “not reciprocal” ahead of the NATO summit. His comments come amid growing tensions with European allies over defense spending, U.S. troop levels in Europe, and the Iran war.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating his attacks on NATO while Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine rages and alliance unity strains. Publicly questioning America’s commitment weakens deterrence and delivers another gift to Moscow.

Source: TIME

Trump Loyalty Demands Set Stage for Tense NATO Summit

What Happened: NATO leaders will meet in Ankara next week amid growing tensions over possible U.S. troop reductions in Europe and Trump’s continued criticism of allies over defense spending and support during the Iran war. The summit comes as Trump officials review the future of the U.S. military presence in Europe.

Why It Matters: Trump’s loyalty demands and troop reduction threats are straining NATO as it tries to deter Russia’s aggression and support Ukraine. Every public dispute over U.S. commitments is a gift to the Kremlin and further emboldens Russia.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia waged a drone campaign in Europe, likely using shadow ships, report says

What Happened: A report found that Russia likely used shadow fleet vessels to launch drones over NATO members including Germany, France, the UK, and Denmark, testing air defenses and forcing airport closures across Europe. Drones were also spotted over military sites believed to host American B61 nuclear bombs in the Netherlands and Belgium. NATO’s deputy supreme allied commander confirmed the pattern fits Russia’s broader campaign of disruption.

Why It Matters: Russia is exploiting NATO’s reluctance to respond militarily while exposing gaps in Europe’s air defenses. As Trump pulls U.S. forces back from Europe, the alliance becomes easier for Moscow to probe, intimidate, and undermine.

Source: Associated Press

Masked Patriot Front white nationalists stage July 4 march through DC

What Happened: Roughly 400 masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front marched through Washington on July 4, chanting “Reclaim America” near the Capitol and Union Station while carrying Confederate flags. The group’s manifesto calls for a “hard reset” to return to the traditions of European settlers. Experts note its logo echoes the fascist iconography of Mussolini’s National Fascist Party.

Why It Matters: A white supremacist group felt safe enough to march openly through the nation’s capital on Independence Day. That public display shows how normalized and emboldened white supremacist groups have become in Trump’s America.

Source: Reuters

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Weak jobs, declining labor force, could renew Fed debate over state of labor market

What Happened: The U.S. labor force shrank by about 700,000 people in June, with roughly 500,000 fewer people reporting they had jobs. Since Trump returned to office, the labor force has declined by about 1.3 million people, leaving roughly 1.5 million fewer Americans employed than in January 2025, even as the unemployment rate fell because more people stopped looking for work.

Why It Matters: The unemployment rate is falling because Americans are giving up on finding work. Since Trump returned to office, 1.3 million people have left the labor force, and the shrinking workforce is weakening the economy.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

21,000+ — Securities trades Trump made during his first year back in office

85 — Trump’s average number of trades every market day

$600 million to $1.86 billion — Estimated value of Trump’s 2025 stock trades

$68 million — Taxpayer money routed through a White House-created nonprofit for 250th anniversary events

$70,000 — Cost to replace the ballot scanner removed by Maricopa County election staff

90 days — Detention limit without a bond hearing set by a federal appeals court

9 — Enslaved people whose stories were erased from exhibits at George Washington’s Philadelphia home

400 — Masked Patriot Front white nationalists who marched through Washington on July 4

2 dozen+ — Intelligence officials purged by Acting DNI Bill Pulte in his first two weeks

700,000 — People who left the U.S. labor force in June

1.3 million — Decline in the labor force since Trump returned to office

1.5 million — Fewer Americans employed than in January 2025

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s stock trading faces no guardrails — Will Congress force any disclosure or divestment as Trump trades around his own market-moving announcements?

Eligible voters could be purged in the final stretch — Will the Supreme Court gut the 90-day quiet period and let states throw voters off the rolls right before the midterms?

The intelligence purge is accelerating — How many career analysts will be gone before the next real national security crisis hits?

Immigrant workers face nationwide raids — How many workplaces will federal agents raid as Trump expands his deportation machine?

Trump is coming for the Fed again — Will the Supreme Court’s earlier block hold, or will Trump find a way to install loyalists who hand him control of interest rates and monetary policy?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Fallout — Trump’s tariff policies and the Iran war are driving prices higher, weakening consumer confidence, and increasing pressure on household finances as economic risks continue to grow.

Presidential Profiteering — 21,000 stock trades, hidden 250th anniversary fees, and pay-to-play sponsorship schemes show the presidency being run as a personal profit center.

Election Control — Voter purge cases, DOJ election probes, and declassification threats show the federal government escalating ahead of the midterms.

Loyalty Purges — Intelligence officials and military officers are being purged as political loyalty replaces merit across national security institutions.

Alliance Erosion — Trump’s NATO attacks and troop reduction threats weaken deterrence while Russia openly probes European defenses and escalates its aggression.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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