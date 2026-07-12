Members of the F.B.I. entering the Fulton County elections office on Jan. 28, 2026. Nicole Craine for The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 2

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Crypto Brought Trump a Huge Windfall, Even as Many Investors Lost Big

What Happened: Trump made $636 million from his $TRUMP memecoin, while roughly 764,000 wallets, most of which held small amounts, lost money on the coin. He collected a 75% cut of all $WLFI token sales regardless of price, profiting even as the coin crashed more than 80% from its peak.

Why It Matters: This was a pump-and-dump scheme run by a sitting president, structured so Trump gets paid no matter what happens to the people who bought in on his word. He used his own SEC’s deregulation to clear the way for his family’s coin to profit off his base.

Source: New York Times

Plan to ease rules on mailing guns could help company Trump Jr. has stake in

What Happened: Trump officials proposed easing federal rules to allow handguns to be shipped directly to buyers, a change that could significantly benefit online firearms retailer GrabAGun. Donald Trump Jr. serves on the company’s board, is a paid consultant, and owns a financial stake in the business.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are writing federal rules that directly enrich a company in which his son holds a financial stake. Federal policy continues to be shaped around Trump family profits.

Source: Washington Post

Trump Administration Delivers Lucrative Win for Its Kratom Allies

What Happened: The DEA moved to ban 7-hydroxymitragynine, a synthetic kratom compound, while leaving natural kratom supplements untouched despite federal health officials warning they carry similar risks of addiction, overdose, and liver damage. The ban followed an aggressive lobbying campaign by natural kratom makers, including Botanic Tonics, whose investors include DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and whose company has donated to Health Secretary RFK Jr.

Why It Matters: Two cabinet secretaries with financial ties to a kratom company delivered a federal ban on that company’s competitors. The DEA banned the competition and left the politically connected products on the shelves despite the danger.

Source: New York Times

Democrats press SoftBank on reported donation to Trump’s library

What Happened: Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury, sent SoftBank a letter demanding answers by July 13 regarding a reported, undisclosed $50 million donation to Trump’s planned presidential library. SoftBank is a major AI investor with business pending before Trump, now weighing strict AI export restrictions.

Why It Matters: A company with billions riding on Trump’s AI decisions secretly gave $50 million to his personal library. Lawmakers say it may be potential bribery, and worse, nothing requires SoftBank to disclose it.

Source: The Washington Post

Man who sold land for Kushner-backed Albania development probed over alleged money laundering, drug trafficking

What Happened: An Albanian-American businessman who sold land for a luxury development backed by Jared Kushner is under investigation in Albania for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. The project has sparked weeks of protests over Kushner’s plans to develop protected coastal land.

Why It Matters: The land for a Kushner-backed development was sold by a man now under investigation for drug trafficking and money laundering. The Trump family continues to pursue foreign deals entangled in corruption allegations while Trump controls U.S. foreign policy toward those governments.

Source: CBS News

Kash Patel’s Late Stock Disclosure Raises STOCK Act Questions

What Happened: Kash Patel failed to disclose a stock purchase of up to $250,000 in MicroStrategy within the 45-day deadline required by the STOCK Act, filing the disclosure months late and stating he had “inadvertently omitted” the transaction. MicroStrategy has held Justice Department contracts, and Patel has regularly traded individual stocks while serving as FBI director.

Why It Matters: The FBI director violated a federal transparency law designed to expose conflicts of interest among senior officials. Trump’s open corruption has set the standard, and officials like Patel now profit from their positions knowing there will be no consequences.

Source: NOTUS

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

The Many Ways Trump Is Trying to Tip the Scales for the Midterms

What Happened: Trump has directed federal agencies to collect state voter registration data, sued states that refused to turn over voter rolls, weakened federal election security programs, and used the Justice Department to expand federal control over election oversight. Courts have blocked many of these actions, but Trump keeps pursuing new legal, administrative, and political avenues ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal power to take control of elections the Constitution leaves to the states. Courts keep blocking individual schemes, but the groundwork is being laid for federal agencies to potentially seize voting machines and ballots, and challenge election results.

Source: New York Times

US Postal Service cannot carry out Trump order on mail ballot delivery, judge rules

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked USPS nationwide from carrying out Trump’s plan to withhold mail ballots from states that refuse to hand over voter lists, ruling it violated a 2021 settlement requiring the agency to prioritize timely delivery of election mail. It is the second court defeat for the order in as many weeks, after a Boston judge halted it for two dozen states.

Why It Matters: Trump ordered the Postal Service, an agency with no legal authority over voting, to hold ballots hostage until states surrendered voter data. Courts have shut the scheme down twice in two weeks, with NAACP President Derrick Johnson calling it “another major blow” to an attempt to rig the election.

Source: CNN

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI assigns 260 staff members to Georgia 2020 election probe

What Happened: The FBI assigned 260 additional intelligence personnel to its investigation into the 2020 Georgia election, dramatically expanding a probe Trump has made a top priority. The expansion follows earlier FBI seizures of election records and Justice Department demands for information on thousands of Fulton County election workers.

Why It Matters: Trump is devoting hundreds of FBI personnel to reinvestigating an election upheld by courts, audits, and recounts. Using federal law enforcement to relitigate his 2020 lies further politicizes the FBI, increases pressure on election officials, and endangers national security.

Source: CNN

Former Olympian faces felony charge over alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism

What Happened: A federal grand jury indicted former Olympic canoeist David Hearn on a felony charge of malicious destruction of property after prosecutors accused him of damaging the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Hearn denies vandalizing the site and says he was wrongfully arrested.

Why It Matters: Jeanine Pirro has turned her office into an enforcement arm for Trump, directing federal prosecutors toward his grievances and critics. A felony charge against a man who denies wrongdoing over damage to Trump’s corrupt vanity project is another example of his weaponization of the justice system.

Source: Washington Post

US appeals court prevents firing of 19 intelligence officers assigned to DEI programs

What Happened: A federal appeals court blocked Trump officials from purging 19 CIA and DNI employees who had been assigned to DEI-related positions. The court ruled the agencies must first give the career intelligence officers an opportunity to seek reassignment and pursue internal appeals before terminating them.

Why It Matters: The ruling blocks Trump from purging career intelligence officers without due process. Courts continue forcing agencies to follow their own personnel rules as Trump expands the loyalty purges across the government.

Source: Reuters

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The State Department’s New Recruiting Contractor Wants More Christian Diplomats

What Happened: The State Department awarded a nearly $1 million contract to Military Hire, a subsidiary of RedBalloon, to recruit new Foreign Service officers after eliminating its previous recruiting operation. RedBalloon’s CEO said the goal is to replace officials not aligned with Trump’s agenda by recruiting more loyalists, including more Christians.

Why It Matters: Trump is rebuilding America’s diplomatic corps around ideological loyalty and religious preference. A merit-based, politically neutral Foreign Service is being dismantled in favor of one recruited to serve Trump’s extreme agenda.

Source: Mother Jones

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

An ICE detainee sought treatment for mental illness. He died in a struggle with guards.

What Happened: A lawsuit filed by the family of ICE detainee Geraldo Lunas Campos alleges guards killed him during a struggle after months of documented requests for mental health treatment went unanswered. Medical records show Campos repeatedly reported suicidal thoughts, self-harm, and inadequate treatment, while the county medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Why It Matters: Campos documented months of pleas for mental health treatment before dying in a struggle with guards, a death the medical examiner ruled a homicide. Deaths in ICE custody keep mounting while oversight of medical care inside detention facilities collapses.

Source: Washington Post

Trump wins court reprieve from restoring slavery, climate park exhibits

What Happened: A federal appeals court paused a judge’s order requiring Trump officials to restore at least 51 National Park Service exhibits on slavery, climate change, and other topics removed under Trump’s directive targeting displays deemed to “inappropriately disparage Americans.” The exhibits will remain removed while the appeal proceeds.

Why It Matters: Trump gets to keep exhibits on slavery and climate change out of national parks while the appeal drags on. He is rewriting American history in public institutions, a tactic authoritarians use to control what the public is allowed to learn.

Source: Reuters

DHS Secretary Says Haiti, Syria Migrants Must Self-Deport Now

What Happened: Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said roughly 350,000 Haitians and 7,000 Syrians who lost Temporary Protected Status after the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling must leave now or face forced removal. Those who self-deport receive $2,600, travel expenses, and the option to reapply for a visa later, while anyone arrested and forcibly removed loses that option permanently.

Why It Matters: Around 357,000 people who followed U.S. law, held legal status, and built lives here over years or decades are now being coerced out of the country under threat of losing any future legal path back. Trump is punishing people for complying with the law as he turns legal status into a trap.

Source: Bloomberg

US judge halts Philadelphia’s ‘ICE Out’ ban on masked federal law enforcement agents

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Philadelphia from enforcing a new law that would have barred federal immigration agents from wearing masks, required visible badges and marked vehicles, and imposed penalties for violations. The ruling came after Trump officials argued the city could not regulate how federal officers conduct enforcement operations.

Why It Matters: The ruling allows federal immigration agents to keep conducting operations while concealing their identities, a hallmark of secret police in repressive states. It also blocks states and cities from imposing any transparency and accountability requirements on federal immigration enforcement.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Top FBI agent in Chicago abruptly leaving post after being pushed to retire, AP sources say

What Happened: Douglas DePodesta, the head of the FBI’s Chicago field office, is leaving after colleagues say he was pushed to retire. His departure comes as FBI Director Kash Patel continues reshaping the bureau by forcing out agents and supervisors viewed as insufficiently supportive of Trump.

Why It Matters: Kash Patel keeps forcing out FBI leaders and personnel viewed as insufficiently loyal to Trump. The purges are politicizing the bureau and stripping it of institutional independence and decades of experience.

Source: Associated Press

Trump’s Nuclear Watchdog to Ditch 50-Year-Old Radiation Guidance

What Happened: The Nuclear Regulatory Commission proposed scrapping the “as low as reasonably achievable” radiation exposure standard for power plant workers, in place since the mid-1970s, following Trump’s executive order directing the agency to accelerate nuclear deployment. The Union of Concerned Scientists warns the change opens the door for facilities to raise radiation exposure levels currently kept well below legal limits.

Why It Matters: The Alara standard has pushed radiation exposure as far below legal limits as possible for fifty years, and scrapping it removes any incentive for facilities to minimize doses. Trump is gutting a longstanding worker and public health protection to speed up industry approvals.

Source: Bloomberg

Former CDC official says RFK Jr.’s response to measles outbreak “not based on science or reality”

What Happened: Former CDC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Debra Houry said RFK Jr. and his aides sought years of measles data during the 2025 outbreak while CDC staff were responding to the largest measles outbreak in decades. Houry said the requests appeared aimed at supporting preexisting beliefs about measles and vaccines instead of guiding the public health response.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. diverted CDC staff to track down data supporting his anti-vaccine conspiracies while the largest measles outbreak in decades spread. Politicizing science during a public health emergency endangers the public and costs lives.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Officials Believed Israel Was Plotting to Kill Iranian Negotiators

What Happened: U.S. officials believed Israel was considering assassinating Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf while the U.S. was negotiating with Tehran. According to current and former U.S. officials, Trump officials asked regional governments to warn Iran because such an attack would have derailed the talks.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue to distance themselves from Israel while normalizing the deadly Iranian regime through sanctions relief and concessions. The U.S. went as far as warning Tehran, protecting the absurd so-called negotiations over the alliance.

Source: New York Times

How Machado’s Return to Venezuela Got Derailed After U.S. Resistance

What Happened: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s planned return to Venezuela was aborted after U.S. officials withdrew support for the trip while her plane was already in the air.

Why It Matters: The U.S. aborted the return of Venezuela’s most prominent opposition leader while her plane was in the air. Trump’s interest in Venezuela begins and ends with its oil, and the democratic hopes of Venezuelans are expendable.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump administration says the ICC has no jurisdiction over Americans

What Happened: The Justice Department informed the International Criminal Court that the United States will not cooperate with any ICC investigations and rejects the court’s claim that it has jurisdiction over U.S. citizens. The letter reaffirms Trump’s position that Americans are not subject to the ICC’s authority.

Why It Matters: Trump is shielding U.S. officials from any accountability at the world’s war crimes court. The refusal to cooperate further isolates the U.S. from the international justice mechanisms it helped build.

Source: Reuters

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

‘Serious destruction’ — massive Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills at least 27, injures over 90

What Happened: Russia launched 74 missiles and 496 drones against Ukraine overnight, killing at least 27 people and injuring more than 90 in Kyiv. The attack damaged residential buildings, energy infrastructure, a hospital, and other civilian sites, while Ukraine said it intercepted some incoming missiles and drones but lacked enough Patriot interceptors to stop the ballistic missile barrage.

Why It Matters: Russia continues its genocidal war by terrorizing Ukrainian civilians with massive strikes meant to overwhelm air defenses. Trump's decision to withhold Patriot interceptors is leaving more civilians to die under Russia’s daily ballistic missile attacks.

Source: Kyiv Independent

Hegseth Prepared a Bombshell Plan to Cut Troops in Europe. Then It Got Nixed.

What Happened: Pete Hegseth planned to announce additional U.S. troop cuts in Europe beyond previously canceled deployments to Poland and Romania, but the proposal was blocked by senior White House officials before a NATO meeting. Instead, Trump officials announced a six-month review of the U.S. military posture in Europe.

Why It Matters: In another gift to the Kremlin, Trump officials are planning a major reduction of U.S. forces in Europe despite the growing Russian threat. Cutting American troops would weaken NATO's forward deterrence just as Moscow tests the alliance's resolve and escalates its aggression.

Source: Wall Street Journal

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US adds just 57K jobs in June, falling short of expectations

What Happened: The U.S. economy added just 57,000 jobs in June, about half of what economists expected, while the labor force participation rate declined and the government revised April and May job gains down by a combined 74,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% largely because fewer people were participating in the labor force.

Why It Matters: Job growth is slowing while fewer Americans are working or looking for work. Combined with persistent inflation, the weakening labor market increases pressure on the economy and raises the risk of a broader downturn.

Source: The Hill

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$636 million — Trump’s profits from his $TRUMP memecoin

764,000 — Wallets, most holding small amounts, that lost money on Trump’s coin

75% — Trump’s cut of all $WLFI token sales, collected regardless of price

$50 million — Reported undisclosed SoftBank donation to Trump’s presidential library

$250,000 — Stock purchase Kash Patel failed to disclose within the legal deadline

260 — FBI personnel added to Trump’s Georgia 2020 election probe

19 — Career intelligence officers whose firings were blocked by a federal appeals court

51 — National Park exhibits on slavery and climate that remain removed

357,000 — Haitians and Syrians ordered to self-deport or face forced removal after losing TPS

74 missiles and 496 drones — Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine

27 — People killed in Russia’s attack on Kyiv

57,000 — Jobs added in June, about half of what economists expected

🔎 What to Watch Next

Hundreds of thousands of families face deportation — Will Congress intervene before 357,000 Haitians and Syrians are forced out or permanently barred from legal return?

Trump’s crypto grift is still growing — How much more will Trump extract from the small investors who lost money on his coins before Congress or regulators act?

The FBI is relitigating 2020 — How much pressure will federal agents put on election workers as the midterms approach?

Election interference keeps escalating — How many more schemes to seize voter data and control mail voting will courts have to strike down before the midterms?

Cabinet corruption is compounding — Will the financial ties between Mullin, RFK Jr., and the kratom industry face any investigation or accountability?

The Europe troop review is underway — Will the Pentagon review end with a major U.S. withdrawal that erodes NATO deterrence against Russia?

💡 Key Takeaways

Family Enrichment — Crypto profits, gun rule changes, library donations, and foreign developments show the corrupt Trump family continuing to monetize the presidency.

Election Control — Courts keep striking down Trump’s schemes to seize voter data and control mail voting, but his campaign to federalize elections continues ahead of the midterms.

Loyalty Purges — The FBI, State Department, and intelligence agencies are being reshaped around political loyalty as career officials are forced out.

Deportation Escalation — TPS revocations, coerced self-deportation, and deaths in ICE custody show an immigration system built on cruelty and stripped of oversight.

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies and Iran war are pushing the U.S. toward recession as prices rise and the job market weakens.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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