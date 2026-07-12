Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
4h

Very glad to see this bit of news concerning withdrawing troops from Europe. Gives me hope that the little jerk Hegseth isn’t 100% able to screw up our military.

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