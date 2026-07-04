Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Jonathan Janov's avatar
Jonathan Janov
1h

FYI anytime the USPS proposes changes to the delivery service, first it has to go through the unions and if it doesn’t pass muster, it normally doesn’t get put into place.

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