A United States Postal Service (USPS) collection box is pictured in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: July 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Pulled In at Least $2 Billion After Returning to the White House

What Happened: Trump’s financial disclosure shows he pulled in at least $2.2 billion in 2025, up from $622 million in 2024, driven largely by $1.4 billion from his family’s crypto ventures. Days before his inauguration, a UAE-linked investment firm bought a 49% stake in World Liberty Financial, and Trump later approved AI chip exports to the UAE over objections from national security officials.

Why It Matters: Trump is setting crypto policy and profiting from it personally, while foreign governments invest in his businesses and get favorable decisions in return. Trump continues to use the presidency to enrich himself, his family, and cronies.

Source: New York Times

Trump Family Rakes in Cash From Middle East Deals

What Happened: Gulf entities paid roughly $300 million to Trump’s businesses in 2025, the largest foreign share of the more than $2 billion disclosed in his financial report. The payments included $263 million from the sale of half his stake in World Liberty Financial to an entity backed by UAE royal Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed four days before Trump’s inauguration.

Why It Matters: Gulf countries and ruling families are pouring money into Trump’s businesses while he shapes U.S. policy toward the region. Trump continues to use the presidency to enrich himself and his family, as foreign governments funnel money and receive favorable decisions in return.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Reports Earning $26 Million From Foreign Real Estate Deals

What Happened: Trump’s latest financial disclosure reports at least $26 million in income from new foreign real estate licensing deals tied to projects in Bucharest, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and India. That income is on top of $1.4 billion in crypto revenue and hundreds of millions from domestic business holdings.

Why It Matters: Trump is profiting from foreign business deals while directing U.S. policy toward those countries. The overlap between his financial interests and U.S. policy decisions is naked corruption.

Source: Bloomberg

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Supreme Court strengthens Trump's hold on key levers of government power

What Happened: The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump can fire FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter without cause, overturning a 91-year-old precedent and eliminating tenure protections for officials at roughly two dozen independent agencies. This is one of the largest expansions of presidential power.

Why It Matters: The ruling hands Trump far greater control over agencies that were supposed to operate independently from the White House. It clears the way to replace independent officials with political loyalists and bring key regulators under presidential control.

Source: Reuters

Judge blocks US Postal Service’s proposed restrictions on mail-in voting

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan blocked the Postal Service from implementing Trump’s plan to withhold mail ballots from states that refused to provide voter registration data, ruling it violated a 2021 settlement requiring timely election mail delivery. It is the second federal court ruling in two weeks blocking his policy.

Why It Matters: Trump wants to use the Postal Service to pressure states into handing over voter data to expand federal control over elections. The courts blocked it again, remaining one of the few checks slowing Trump's efforts to seize control over elections.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ to Prioritize ‘Birth Tourism’ Probes Following Supreme Court’s Birthright Citizenship Decision

What Happened: Hours after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship in a 5-4 ruling, the DOJ announced it would prioritize prosecuting “birth tourism” cases, directing staff to work with DHS on enforcement. Trump urged Congress to change the law, while House Republicans renewed calls to restrict birthright citizenship through legislation or a constitutional amendment.

Why It Matters: Trump lost on birthright citizenship at the Supreme Court and immediately shifted the fight to federal law enforcement and Congress. Instead of accepting the ruling, he is pursuing new ways to restrict birthright citizenship while urging Congress to change the law as his allies push to amend the Constitution.

Source: TIME

Ex-C.I.A. Chief Asks for Order Forcing Trump Administration to Preserve Records

What Happened: Former CIA Director John Brennan asked a federal judge to order Trump officials to preserve records related to two DOJ investigations into him, arguing they may be needed to prove vindictive prosecution. The cases went through multiple prosecutors before landing with Trump-appointed loyalists. Career prosecutors were removed from the cases.

Why It Matters: Brennan’s lawyers are preparing a vindictive prosecution defense before charges have even been filed. The Justice Department reshuffled prosecutors and officials until it found loyalists to carry out Trump’s retribution against political opponents.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

ICE Finds a New Way to Dodge Congress About a Secret Protester Database

What Happened: ICE responded to Senator Ed Markey’s questions about a reported protester database by discussing the federal Terrorist Screening Dataset instead of the database he asked about. The response followed earlier statements in which ICE first denied tracking protesters, then acknowledged collecting information on U.S. citizens.

Why It Matters: ICE has repeatedly changed its explanation of how it tracks protesters while refusing to directly answer Congress. The shifting responses make oversight more difficult and obscure how the agency is monitoring Americans engaged in protected political activity.

Source: Mother Jones

Judge orders Pentagon to lift policy that journalists be accompanied by an escort

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the Pentagon to suspend its policy requiring journalists to be escorted by government officials, ruling it violated the First Amendment. The ruling marks the second successful lawsuit by The New York Times challenging press restrictions imposed by Pete Hegseth.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon has now lost twice in court over restricting journalists covering the Defense Department. The rulings reaffirm that the government cannot violate the First Amendment to control press access.

Source: Associated Press

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE’s arrest of nun heading to church fuels bipartisan backlash in South Texas

What Happened: ICE agents stopped Sister Leticia Ugboaja, a Nigerian Catholic nun, on her way to Mass in McAllen, Texas, confiscated her rosary, handcuffed her, and released her hours later after bipartisan intervention from lawmakers. The arrest intensified backlash in the Rio Grande Valley, where recent ICE operations have also detained teenagers, construction workers, children, and people previously granted deportation protections.

Why It Matters: ICE is detaining people who pose no threat, including a nun on her way to church, instead of focusing on violent criminals. Even a nun is not safe in Trump’s crackdown.

Source: The Washington Post

Immigrant Arrests Surge to 10,000 in 5 Days as ICE Clamps Down

What Happened: ICE detained more than 10,000 people in five days after agency leaders, at the White House’s direction, doubled daily arrest targets from roughly 1,000 to 2,000. Officers have made arrests during check-ins, traffic stops, and on the street as DHS shifts to a less public enforcement strategy.

Why It Matters: The White House doubled ICE’s arrest quota, rapidly expanding the scale of deportation enforcement nationwide. The quieter strategy makes mass arrests less visible while allowing the regime to detain more people with less public scrutiny.

Source: New York Times

Trump’s actions signal a move toward institutionalizing people with disabilities, advocates warn

What Happened: Trump officials shifted oversight of special education to HHS under RFK Jr., who has publicly questioned whether many autistic people can live independently or work. A separate Justice Department memo also challenged the legal foundation of the 1999 Olmstead decision requiring states to provide services in integrated community settings.

Why It Matters: Special education is being overseen by RFK Jr., who has publicly doubted whether autistic people can function independently. Gutting Olmstead’s legal standard opens the door for states to push disabled people back into institutions instead of keeping them in their communities.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump says he told new acting director of national intelligence to ‘declassify almost everything’

What Happened: Trump said he instructed acting DNI Bill Pulte to “declassify almost everything,” confirming reports that the White House is compiling intelligence documents to support Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Trump installed Pulte in the temporary role specifically to oversee those declassifications while his permanent nominee awaits Senate confirmation.

Why It Matters: Trump installed a temporary loyalist to use the intelligence community in an effort to validate a conspiracy theory he has promoted for six years. Intelligence agencies are being used as tools to support Trump’s retribution and political agenda instead of defending national security.

Source: CNN

Hegseth Cuts to Weapons Testing Office Hurt Oversight, GAO Says

What Happened: A GAO report found Pete Hegseth’s cuts reduced the Pentagon’s independent weapons testing office from 126 authorized civilian positions to 30, leaving staff responsible for more programs and creating oversight gaps, including in electronic warfare.

Why It Matters: The office responsible for identifying dangerous flaws in military equipment before it reaches troops has been gutted by more than 75%. Weakening independent testing increases the risk that defective weapons reach the battlefield.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump administration seeks to stomp out all fires quickly, reviving policy that has been discredited

What Happened: Three federal firefighters died battling a Colorado wildfire after Trump officials created the U.S. Wildland Fire Service without congressional approval and ordered firefighters to aggressively suppress every wildfire, reversing decades of wildfire management policy.

Why It Matters: Trump reversed decades of wildfire management in favor of a discredited suppression strategy, and firefighters are already dead. The new approach increases risks for firefighters while ignoring the science behind wildfire management.

Source: Associated Press

New disease threats follow Trump administration’s health program cuts

What Happened: Flesh-eating bacteria appeared in coastal waters across multiple states as researchers warned that Trump’s cuts have weakened disease surveillance. Other threats, including screwworm and rising malaria risk, have also emerged while federal monitoring programs have been significantly reduced.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling the public health surveillance systems created to detect dangerous diseases before they spread. As new health threats emerge, the country is less prepared to detect and respond to outbreaks.

Source: CBS News

‘Tip of the iceberg’: nearly 500,000 New Yorkers lose health insurance due to Trump cuts

What Happened: Nearly 500,000 New Yorkers lost Essential Plan health coverage after Trump’s HR 1 law cut federal funding for the program. Additional Medicaid work requirements are expected to remove coverage from hundreds of thousands more beginning in 2027.

Why It Matters: Nearly half a million working Americans have already lost health insurance because Trump prioritized tax cuts for the wealthy, with hundreds of thousands more expected to follow. The people hit hardest are those who earn too much for Medicaid but cannot afford private coverage.

Source: Guardian

US drives rise in global emissions as utilities turn back to coal, report shows

What Happened: The United States accounted for 36% of the global increase in greenhouse gas emissions in 2025 as coal use surged and utilities shifted away from natural gas, according to a report from the Energy Institute, Ember, and KPMG.

Why It Matters: The U.S. became the largest contributor to the increase in global emissions while Trump rolled back climate policies and expanded fossil fuel production. He is moving the country in the opposite direction from what scientists say is needed to slow climate change, and all for his donors.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Declines to Renew U.S.M.C.A., Starting 10-Year Clock to Expiration

What Happened: Trump declined to renew the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that he negotiated during his first term, even though Canada and Mexico had both agreed to extend it. The decision starts a 10-year countdown to the pact’s expiration unless all three countries unanimously agree to renew it.

Why It Matters: Trump is reopening a trade fight with America’s two largest trading partners over a deal he once celebrated as a major victory. The uncertainty will ripple through industries and workers across all three countries.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin Faces Increased Pressure as Moscow Is Again Attacked by Drones

What Happened: Ukraine launched another large drone attack on Moscow, with Russian authorities claiming they shot down 419 drones across the country, including over Moscow and occupied Crimea. The strike came less than two weeks after Ukraine’s largest attack on the Russian capital, as Kyiv continues targeting refineries and military assets.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is bringing the war to Moscow. Unlike Russia, which deliberately targets homes, hospitals, and schools, Ukraine's strikes are focused on military and energy infrastructure that sustains Russia's genocidal war.

Source: New York Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Save student loan plan ends, leaving millions of US borrowers 90 days to find a new one

What Happened: More than 7 million borrowers on the Biden-era SAVE repayment plan have 90 days to enroll in a new student loan plan after a federal court struck down the program. Two other income-driven repayment plans will also be phased out by 2028, while new borrowers will face longer repayment periods before qualifying for loan forgiveness.

Why It Matters: Millions of borrowers now have to navigate a strained loan system on a short deadline. The changes force borrowers to stay in debt longer, reduce forgiveness options, and increase the financial burden of student loans.

Source: The Guardian

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$2.2 billion — Trump’s total 2025 income disclosed in his financial report, up from $622 million in 2024

$1.4 billion — Trump’s crypto revenue in 2025

$300 million — Payments from Gulf entities to Trump’s businesses in 2025

$26 million — Trump’s income from new foreign real estate licensing deals

91 years — Age of the precedent the Supreme Court overturned to expand Trump’s power to purge independent agency officials

2 — Federal court rulings in two weeks blocking Trump’s Postal Service mail ballot restrictions

126 to 30 — Reduction in authorized civilian positions at the Pentagon’s independent weapons testing office under Hegseth

3 — Federal firefighters killed battling a Colorado wildfire under Trump’s new full-suppression policy

500,000 — New Yorkers who lost Essential Plan health coverage due to Trump’s cuts

36% — Share of the 2025 global emissions increase driven by the U.S.

10,000+ — Immigrants arrested by ICE in five days after the White House doubled daily arrest quotas

7 million+ — Borrowers forced off the SAVE student loan plan with 90 days to choose a new one

🔎 What to Watch Next

Crypto conflicts keep growing — How much more will Trump and his family profit from crypto and foreign deals before anyone actually stops them?

Independent agencies lose their independence — With the precedent protecting them overturned, how many more regulators will Trump purge and replace with loyalists?

Birthright citizenship fight moves to Congress — Will Republicans succeed in restricting birthright citizenship through legislation or a constitutional amendment after losing at the Supreme Court?

ICE’s arrest numbers keep climbing — With daily quotas doubled and enforcement growing quieter, how much larger will the deportation dragnet get before the public catches up to the scale?

Declassification used as a political weapon — Will the push to “declassify almost everything” expose sensitive sources and methods, endangering national security to manufacture evidence for Trump’s conspiracies and lies?

💡 Key Takeaways

Presidential Profiteering — Trump’s crypto ventures, foreign real estate deals, and Gulf state payments show the presidency and his personal finances operating as one corrupt enterprise.

Judicial Power Grab — The Supreme Court handed Trump sweeping new authority to purge independent regulators, dismantling a 91-year-old check on presidential power.

Weaponized Justice — The Brennan investigation and continued DOJ maneuvering show federal law enforcement being used to target Trump’s perceived enemies and political opponents.

Deportation Surge — ICE doubled its arrest quota, at the White House’s direct order, and hit it within days, sweeping up a nun, teenagers, and construction workers alongside its stated targets.

Oversight Gutted — Cuts to weapons testing, disease surveillance, and disability protections are stripping away safeguards built to catch failures before they cause harm.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump's unchecked power and war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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