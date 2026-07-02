A cargo vessel anchored off the coast of Oman near Muscat last week.Credit...Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 30

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Convert Marc Andreessen Gets Spot on Pentagon Policy Board

What Happened: The Pentagon appointed venture capitalist Marc Andreessen to its Defense Policy Board after Hegseth replaced the previous panel. Andreessen’s investment firm holds major stakes in SpaceX and Anduril, both major recipients of Pentagon contracts.

Why It Matters: A Trump donor whose investment firm profits from Pentagon contracts is now advising the Pentagon on how to spend. There is no separation between defense industry profit and defense policy.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump plunders National Park Service, redirects money to his many pet projects

What Happened: Trump officials redirected tens of millions in National Park Service funds, including park entrance fees meant for maintenance, to finance White House renovations and other presidential projects. Parks have delayed infrastructure work, cut budgets, and reduced staffing as a result.

Why It Matters: Money taxpayers paid to maintain national parks is instead funding Trump’s personal vanity projects. Public assets meant for the public are being looted to build monuments to one man.

Source: MS NOW

Justice Thomas makes appearance on Capitol Hill amid major rulings

What Happened: Justice Clarence Thomas made an unannounced visit to the Capitol the same day the Court issued several major rulings expanding presidential power, declining to say who he met with.

Why It Matters: There’s no confirmed link between the visit and the rulings, but a sitting justice privately meeting with Congress on the day of consequential decisions undermines the Court’s independence. And his refusal to say who he met with only deepens the problem.

Source: The Hill

Trump’s Board of Peace plans to grant itself sweeping immunity, documents show

What Happened: Draft resolution documents show Trump’s Board of Peace planning to grant itself, its contractors, and international forces broad immunity from arrest or prosecution in Gaza, along with free access to Gaza public property despite no clear legal authority to obtain it. As board chair, Trump would personally hold the power to waive that immunity. The Board disputes the report and calls any suggestion of a Trump waiver role “categorically false.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s shady Board of Peace is writing itself the power to seize land in postwar Gaza and answer to no one for what happens there. They are writing occupation directly into the legal framework before governance has even started.

Source: The Guardian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s fixation on voting has had mixed results. He still has ways to affect November’s elections

What Happened: The Supreme Court sided with states counting late-arriving mail ballots, adding to a string of losses that includes judges blocking two executive orders to nationalize election rules and striking down a DHS citizenship check tool that risked purging eligible voters.

Why It Matters: Trump keeps losing in court on every attempt to reshape elections, but keeps creating new ones. From DOJ investigations to FBI ballot seizures and a stalled bill to gut absentee voting, he is laying the groundwork to contest November no matter what the courts allow.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ Taps Gang, Terrorism Prosecutors to Crack Down on Political Groups

What Happened: The DOJ created a task force called Joint Task Force Vanguard, staffed with organized crime and counterterrorism prosecutors, to implement a memo ordering federal law enforcement to treat ideologies like “anti-Americanism, anti-Capitalism, and anti-Christianity” as warning signs of domestic terrorism. It has already brought terrorism related conspiracy charges against anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis and two Cop City protesters in Atlanta.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is turning prosecutors trained to dismantle terrorist cells and organized crime rings on people protesting government policy. This is the same tactic Russia uses, criminalizing political belief and treating opposition to the Kremlin as terrorism.

Source: Talking Points Memo

Trump administration suspends funding for New York’s Medicaid fraud unit

What Happened: Trump officials froze federal funding for New York's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, accusing the state of too few convictions, despite New York recovering more than $627 million for Medicaid and being previously recognized by Trump officials as a national leader in anti-fraud work. It is the second state fraud unit suspended this year, after Hawaii.

Why It Matters: This is more of Trump’s retribution against Democratic-led states, cutting funding to fraud investigators under the guise of fighting fraud. Four of the five states targeted so far are led by Democrats, and punishing them is the real goal.

Source: Associated Press

Trump administration ties schools' federal loan access to earning power of graduates

What Happened: The Education Department finalized rules requiring undergraduate programs to show graduates earning more than high school diploma holders, and graduate programs to show graduates earning more than bachelor’s degree holders, or lose eligibility for federal Direct Loans. Programs that fail the test three consecutive years could lose all Title IV funding, including Pell Grants, starting in 2027.

Why It Matters: This hands the federal government another financial lever to weaponize against higher education, on top of the funding freezes already used to pressure universities over protests and diversity policy. Low-paying but essential fields like teaching, social work, and the arts are the most likely to get squeezed out first.

Source: Reuters

NY-NJ Gateway Tunnel Funding Freeze Ruled Flagrantly Illegal

What Happened: A federal judge permanently blocked Trump from withholding $16 billion in Gateway Tunnel funding, ruling the September freeze “flagrantly” violated federal law after 1,000 workers had already been laid off. Trump had publicly said the project, long championed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, was “gonna be dead” days before the freeze, and the judge cited those comments directly in the ruling.

Why It Matters: Trump publicly said he was killing a $16 billion infrastructure project because of Schumer, and a federal judge used his own words to rule the freeze illegal. Yet again, Trump used federal funding as a weapon against political opponents.

Source: Bloomberg

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Judge will weigh Pentagon’s ‘retaliatory’ press policy — again

What Happened: A federal judge is again reviewing Pentagon press restrictions after previously ruling an earlier version unconstitutional. The revised policy requires journalists to be escorted inside the building and has closed the longstanding Correspondents’ Corridor workspace, prompting a second lawsuit from The New York Times.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon keeps rewriting the same restriction after courts strike it down, defying the courts again. Limiting press access to the Defense Department is Hegseth’s attempt to reduce independent scrutiny of the military and his conduct.

Source: MS NOW

Another New York resident says he was warned by officers after criticizing ICE

What Happened: Federal officers gave New York resident David Streever's wife a warning notice after classifying an email he sent then-acting ICE Director Todd Lyons as a "threat." Streever had called Lyons "a monstrous human being" after the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good. Officers also tried to confront Streever at a New York City hotel. This happened the same week agents visited a Syracuse poll worker over a social media post about the same shooting.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is targeting Americans for speech critical of senior government officials. This is a direct assault on the First Amendment, using federal authority to deter and punish protected political expression.

Source: Associated Press

Chaos Came to CBS News. What’s in Store for CNN?

What Happened: CNN employees are bracing for changes as David Ellison prepares to complete a merger placing CNN and CBS News under the same ownership. Executives are reportedly considering giving CBS News chief Bari Weiss a senior role overseeing CNN, raising concerns after leadership shakeups and documented editorial interference at CBS.

Why It Matters: The merger would place two of America’s largest news organizations under a single owner as both face political pressure over their coverage. This is the same consolidation playbook Russia used, handing control of major media outlets to the Kremlin’s oligarchs to shape state coverage.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Supreme Court Gives Trump New Tools to Accelerate Deportations

What Happened: The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that judges have limited authority to review Temporary Protected Status decisions, clearing the way for Trump to end protections for 350,000 Haitians, 6,000 Syrians, and potentially hundreds of thousands of other immigrants. A separate appeals court ruling also allowed Trump to expand expedited removals for people unable to prove two years of continuous U.S. residence.

Why It Matters: The rulings dramatically expand Trump’s ability to carry out deportations with barely any judicial oversight. They remove legal protections from hundreds of thousands of immigrants and will accelerate his mass deportation agenda.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Rights groups file complaint against Ghana over Trump deportations

What Happened: Rights groups filed a complaint against Ghana at West Africa’s top human rights court on behalf of 27 of at least 60 deportees sent there under Trump’s third-country removal policy since September. Most were transferred from Ghana within days to the countries they had fled despite earlier U.S. court rulings finding those countries unsafe.

Why It Matters: Trump is using third-country removals to deport people U.S. courts previously ruled should not be sent back to their home countries. The policy will send protected migrants back into the same danger courts determined they were legally allowed to escape.

Source: Reuters

US threatens to cut funds for Kansas school district over transgender policies

What Happened: The Education and Justice Departments announced enforcement action against the Kansas City, Kansas school district over a policy instructing staff not to disclose a student’s transgender status to parents. The district serves more than 21,000 students and is one of four Kansas districts flagged this year.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using federal enforcement power to force schools to report transgender students to their parents. This is part of a broader campaign across agencies and courts to strip all protections from the transgender community.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

What’s Left of the Education Department After Trump Dismantling

What Happened: After 18 months of layoffs, office closures, and program transfers, Trump has largely dismantled the Department of Education without congressional approval. Civil rights enforcement, special education, workforce programs, and student loans have been shifted across the federal government, leaving the department hollowed out.

Why It Matters: Trump dismantled a federal department Congress never voted to eliminate. Splitting its core responsibilities across multiple agencies weakens oversight, fragments accountability, and makes it harder to enforce civil rights protections and administer federal education programs.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump administration targets California coastal agency in escalation of energy production fight

What Happened: Trump officials launched a federal review of the California Coastal Commission, accusing the agency of “obstructing” energy and space projects. The move escalates their fight with California over environmental regulations, offshore wind, and fossil fuel development.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using federal review power to punish a state agency for doing its job, protecting the coastline from unchecked development. If this works in California, it will become the playbook for overriding state environmental authority across the country.

Source: The Guardian

FDA panel on peptides will include experts who promote the unproven chemicals favored by RFK Jr.

What Happened: The FDA appointed a new advisory panel to review controversial peptide drugs. It includes doctors and pharmacists who prescribe, produce, or promote the unapproved substances, replacing previous panels largely made up of independent academic experts. The review comes as RFK Jr. advances policies aligned with the MAHA movement, which has promoted peptides despite longstanding FDA safety warnings.

Why It Matters: The FDA replaced independent scientists with people who financially benefit from the products they’re supposed to be evaluating. This is another example of regulatory capture, with industry insiders writing the safety verdict on their own business.

Source: Associated Press

Trump’s USAID Cuts Hobbled Ebola Response, Ex-Agency Head Says

What Happened: Former USAID Administrator Samantha Power said Trump’s dismantling of USAID, closure of missions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, withdrawal from the World Health Organization, and cuts to emergency response funding weakened the international response to the Ebola outbreak spreading across central Africa.

Why It Matters: Trump dismantled the public health infrastructure built to detect and contain deadly disease outbreaks before they spread. The weakened response capacity makes Ebola harder to contain and further increases the risk of wider regional and global spread.

Source: Bloomberg

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran’s leverage over Strait of Hormuz snarls Trump’s push for a deal

What Happened: U.S. and Iranian negotiators met in Qatar through mediators as hard-line Iranian officials refused direct talks with the U.S. During the 60-day negotiating period, both sides exchanged limited strikes while Iran emphasized the leverage it gained during the war, including its ability to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz using mines and drones.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war gave Iran greater leverage over one of the most important oil chokepoints without eliminating the threat of its nuclear program. Tehran now enters negotiations with a stronger hand while retaining the ability to disrupt global energy supplies and international shipping.

Source: Washington Post

After U.S.-Iran War, Oman Said to Propose Hormuz Fee Plan

What Happened: Oman proposed establishing fees for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to diplomats and an Iranian official, marking a major departure from the waterway’s longstanding status as a free international shipping route. Iran said it would pursue the plan on its own if Oman declined to participate.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war created the conditions for Iran to turn control of the Strait of Hormuz into a long-term source of political and economic leverage. Charging ships to pass through one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints gives Tehran major influence over global trade and energy markets.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin Faces a Political Crisis as Fuel Shortages Ripple Through Russia

What Happened: Ukrainian drone strikes have knocked out roughly 28% of Russia’s refining capacity, including a June 18 attack that destroyed Moscow’s main refinery. Russia is now planning fuel imports for the first time in decades, considering a diesel export ban on top of existing gasoline and jet fuel restrictions. Fuel shortages have triggered long lines, rationing measures, and fighting at gas stations across the country.

Why It Matters: Ukraine has brought the consequences of Russia’s genocidal war home to Russians. Fuel shortages, imports, and growing public frustration are increasing economic and political pressure on the Kremlin while exposing Russia’s vulnerabilities.

Source: Wall Street Journal

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Fed’s Hammack tells CNBC rate hikes may be needed to quell high inflation

What Happened: Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said inflation has remained too high and she could support raising interest rates if it does not ease, her first public comments since the Federal Reserve held rates steady at 3.5% to 3.75% earlier this month.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs and war with Iran continue driving inflationary pressure across the economy. If the Fed raises interest rates, Americans will face even higher borrowing costs for homes, cars, and credit cards on top of already rising prices.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$627 million — Medicaid fraud recovered by New York’s suspended fraud unit

5 — States with Medicaid fraud units pressured or suspended this year, 4 led by Democrats

$16 billion — Gateway Tunnel funding Trump illegally froze, now permanently restored

1,000 — Workers laid off during the Gateway Tunnel funding freeze

350,000 — Haitians losing Temporary Protected Status under the Supreme Court’s ruling

6,000 — Syrians losing Temporary Protected Status under the same ruling

27 — Ghana deportees named in the new human rights complaint, out of at least 60 sent there since September

21,000+ — Students in the Kansas school district now threatened with funding loss

18 — Months it took to dismantle the Department of Education without congressional approval

28% — Russian refining capacity knocked out by Ukrainian drone strikes

3.5% to 3.75% — Current Federal Reserve interest rate range, held steady amid inflation warnings

🔎 What to Watch Next

The Board of Peace immunity push continues — Will Trump’s Gaza board formally adopt the immunity and land seizure framework despite its denials?

Election interference keeps shifting shape — After repeated court losses, what new tactics will Trump try next ahead of the November election?

The Vanguard task force expands its reach — How many more protesters will face terrorism related charges as the DOJ applies this framework?

CNN’s ownership shakeup moves forward — Will CNN lose its independence and its willingness to scrutinize the Trump regime once the Ellison merger closes?

Third-country deportations keep sending people into danger — Will courts intervene before more deportees end up back in countries they were legally found unsafe to return to?

💡 Key Takeaways

Donor Access — Trump donors and industry insiders keep landing in positions overseeing the sectors that fund them, from Pentagon policy to FDA drug review panels.

Retribution Politics — Medicaid fraud units, infrastructure funding, and school district enforcement are being weaponized against Democratic-led states and Trump’s opponents.

Press Under Pressure — The Pentagon, ICE, and a looming media merger are converging to narrow the space for independent journalism and protected political speech.

Mass Deportations — Supreme Court rulings and third-country removals are accelerating deportations with less judicial oversight and disregard for where people are sent.

Institutions Hollowed Out — The Education Department’s dismantling and California’s coastal agency review show federal power being used to weaken independent oversight.

Interest Rate Risk — Persistent inflation from tariffs and Trump’s Iran war has a Fed official signaling more interest rate hikes may be coming, threatening even higher borrowing costs for households already squeezed by rising prices.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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