Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Nina Simmonds's avatar
Nina Simmonds
3h

I challenge everyone to read this article through to the end. It’s brilliant, enlightening and just plain facts. You will no longer be able to say “Gee, there’s too much information out there, I just can’t take it all in.” One article, just 1 and you will be informed of everything you need to know about what’s happening in our democracy right now.

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