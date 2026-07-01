(Credit: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 29

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Cut a Billion-Dollar Mining Deal. His Sons Stand to Profit.

What Happened: Trump officials approved up to $1.6 billion in federal financing for a tungsten mining project in Kazakhstan while firms partly owned by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump acquired a stake in the deal. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's family also stood to benefit through related investment financing, part of a broader network of Trump and Lutnick-linked firms tied to at least 14 mining companies seeking billions in federal support.

Why It Matters: This is textbook kleptocracy. Taxpayer-backed federal financing is being funneled into projects where the families of Trump and his Commerce Secretary hold direct financial stakes, and government funding decisions are being shaped to serve those interests.

Source: New York Times

Trump bought as much as $5 million in Axon stock before ICE sought $220 million Taser deal

What Happened: Trump disclosed purchasing up to $5 million in Axon Enterprise stock on February 10, two weeks before ICE solicited a five-year, $220 million Taser contract that procurement experts say is written to match Axon’s products and exclude competitors.

Why It Matters: Trump personally profited again from a stock buy timed just ahead of his agency handing the company a federal contract built around its exact specs. Federal procurement decisions and Trump’s money continue to move through the same channels.

Source: CNBC

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Supreme Court says Fed’s Cook can keep her job for now, but it upholds other Trump firings

What Happened: The Supreme Court ruled that presidents can remove leaders of most independent federal agencies without cause, overturning a 91-year-old precedent that protected them from political dismissal. The Court made a temporary exception for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, allowing her to remain in office while her legal challenge proceeds.

Why It Matters: The ruling dramatically expands presidential control over independent federal agencies, weakening longstanding civil service and institutional safeguards meant to keep key regulatory bodies insulated from political pressure.

Source: Associated Press

‘Chaos Will Follow’ Ruling Allowing Trump Firings, Dissent Predicts

What Happened: After the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned a precedent protecting the independence of most federal agencies, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned in a rare dissent from the bench that the ruling dismantled the separation of powers and would unleash “chaos.”

Why It Matters: A sitting Justice used the word “chaos” from the bench, language rarely heard in a Supreme Court dissent. Sotomayor’s warning shows the recognition that the ruling erodes the separation of powers and hands future presidents unchecked authority over agencies meant to operate independently.

Source: New York Times

With time running out, Trump digs in on changing midterm election rules

What Happened: Facing resistance from Congress and repeated court rulings, Trump officials are continuing a broad effort to change election rules ahead of the midterms through executive actions, Justice Department initiatives, and pressure on states.

Why It Matters: Federal pressure on state election systems is intensifying months before voters go to the polls. The uncertainty is meant to undermine confidence in election administration and lay the groundwork for Trump to use federal agencies to contest the results he does not like.

Source: The Washington Post

How Trump’s Political Agenda Is Shaped by His Own Obsessions

What Happened: Trump is increasingly prioritizing personal projects and longstanding grievances over issues central to voters and congressional Republicans, delaying bipartisan legislation to lower housing costs until lawmakers advance his election-focused SAVE America Act.

Why It Matters: Major legislation is being tied to Trump’s personal political priorities. Housing relief is being sacrificed to advance an unrelated voter suppression bill, and the federal agenda is being redirected toward Trump’s own grievances rather than affordability issues Americans actually care about.

Source: New York Times

Supreme Court allows states to count mail-in ballots that arrive late, rejecting RNC challenge

What Happened: The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that states may continue counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day if postmarked on or before it, rejecting a Republican National Committee challenge. The decision leaves similar laws in 14 states intact ahead of the midterms.

Why It Matters: The ruling blocks a coordinated Republican effort to invalidate timely mailed ballots months before the midterms. It also preserves state authority over election administration against another nationwide legal challenge.

Source: NBC News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Professor known for ‘torture memos’ will advise conspiracy probe focused on perceived Trump foes

What Happened: The Justice Department’s investigation into non-existent “conspiracies” against Trump has enlisted John Yoo, the Bush administration lawyer known for authoring the post-9/11 “torture memos” and advocating broad presidential power, as an adviser. The probe targets officials tied to past investigations of Trump, including the 2016 Russia investigation, despite multiple reviews finding no criminal conspiracy.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is pursuing retribution against former officials who investigated Russia’s attack on the 2016 election under the guise of a conspiracy investigation. Bringing in an architect of expansive executive power to advise the probe confirms Trump’s goal of retribution.

Source: Associated Press

A new law could create a list of immigrants illegally living in Mississippi. Advocates are alarmed

What Happened: Mississippi will begin compiling a statewide database of people living in the state without legal status starting July 1. The database will include names, addresses, countries of origin, criminal histories, and deportation status, with officials authorized to share it with law enforcement.

Why It Matters: The law establishes a centralized state-level surveillance database of undocumented residents. It also creates the infrastructure to support mass deportation, and once built, it rarely stops at its intended target.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Yale Seeks Trump Administration Deal as It Faces Sprawling Investigation

What Happened: Trump officials expanded their civil rights investigation into Yale beyond the medical school to undergraduate and law school admissions, alleging continued use of race in decisions. Yale hired a top law firm and entered settlement talks with the Justice Department.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using the threat of litigation and lost federal funding to force ideological conformity on university policies. This is more coercion and another escalation in Trump’s campaign to take control of higher education.

Source: New York Times

She posted about ICE. Five months later, DHS agents told her to take her post down

What Happened: Homeland Security agents confronted a New York poll worker and social media creator at her polling place over a five-month-old Instagram post about ICE, demanding she remove it and warning it could violate federal law protecting officers from threats. She denied doxxing an agent; DHS alleged she posted an officer’s address but provided no evidence.

Why It Matters: Federal agents confronted a citizen over protected political speech at a polling location during an election. The confrontation is meant to intimidate election workers, critics of immigration enforcement, and chill public dissent.

Source: NPR

The Prairieland Sentences Are a National Emergency

What Happened: A federal judge sentenced eight people involved in the 2025 Prairieland ICE detention center protest to prison terms ranging from decades to life, after convictions on terrorism related charges. The judge said the sentences were intended to “send a message” to others who share similar political views.

Why It Matters: Terrorism statutes are being weaponized to punish political protest. This is the same tactic Russia uses to crush opposition, disguising political persecution as law enforcement. The long sentences are meant to deter dissent and chill future activism.

Source: The New Republic

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

The Death Rate for ICE Detainees Has Skyrocketed Under Trump

What Happened: A new report by Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights found 52 detainees died in ICE custody in the first 500 days of Trump’s second term. The report cites delayed or inadequate medical care as a factor in multiple preventable deaths.

Why It Matters: Overcrowding and inadequate medical care are killing people in government custody. This is a human rights violation happening inside a detention system that continues to expand unchecked, with no sign of accountability for the deaths already documented.

Source: Mother Jones

UN calls for ‘prompt investigations’ of deaths in US immigration custody

What Happened: The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights called for prompt, independent investigations into the rising number of deaths in ICE detention and demanded accountability for anyone responsible for legal violations.

Why It Matters: International human rights bodies will now formally investigate conditions inside U.S. detention facilities. The U.S. that once positioned itself as the world’s leading voice on human rights is now the subject of the same kind of scrutiny it used to direct at authoritarian regimes.

Source: The Guardian

Trump pushes civil rights enforcement to the states

What Happened: Cuts to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights closed seven of its 12 regional offices, shifting responsibility for investigating student discrimination complaints onto states. Many states lack the legal authority, funding, or infrastructure to fill that role.

Why It Matters: Federal civil rights enforcement for students is being dismantled without congressional approval. And protection from discrimination now depends on which state a student lives in.

Source: Politico

Texas state school board approves mandated reading list including Bible passages

What Happened: The Texas State Board of Education approved a mandatory public school reading list that includes Bible passages alongside classical literature, with a 9-5 vote. The curriculum will reach more than 5 million students starting in 2030.

Why It Matters: Religious material is being embedded into mandatory public school curriculum, eroding the separation of church and state. Texas functions as a testing ground for policies designed to spread to other states.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump on Legislation to Address the Nation’s Housing Crisis: ‘It’s a Yawn’

What Happened: Trump is refusing to sign bipartisan housing affordability legislation unless Congress first passes his SAVE America Act. He dismissed the housing legislation as “a yawn” and “unimportant.”

Why It Matters: Trump is holding relief for struggling homeowners hostage to force through an unrelated voter suppression bill. As Americans struggle with rising housing costs, Trump is using their hardship as leverage to advance his own agenda.

Source: New York Times

Hegseth, Rubio, and Caine Had an Auto-Deleting Signal Chat

What Happened: Newly released records show Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, and Gen. Dan Caine continued to use auto-deleting Signal group chats for government business months after an earlier Signal controversy, raising new allegations of federal records retention violations.

Why It Matters: Senior national security officials continue to conduct official business on encrypted chats that disappear. This lets them evade transparency laws and dodge legal recordkeeping requirements, while leaving sensitive communications more vulnerable to hacking by foreign adversaries.

Source: The Atlantic

Inside Intelligence Agencies, a Fight Over Building a Master List of Spies

What Happened: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is pressing the FBI and CIA to hand over the identities of foreign espionage targets and potential intelligence recruits for a centralized government-wide database. Senior counterintelligence officials at both agencies are resisting, warning it could expose ongoing operations.

Why It Matters: Centralizing the most sensitive intelligence under an office loyal to Trump is a major security risk and exactly the kind of information adversaries like Russia would benefit from. Intelligence is deliberately compartmentalized to limit the damage of any single breach, so it’s worth asking why anyone would want to build a consolidated list.

Source: New York Times

Cassidy accuses RFK Jr. of building public health “upon a foundation of lies”

What Happened: Senate Health Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy publicly accused RFK Jr. of breaking the commitments that secured his confirmation, citing vaccine lies and CDC messaging that casts doubt on the scientific consensus that vaccines do not cause autism.

Why It Matters: The Republican senator who helped get Kennedy confirmed is now accusing him of breaking that so-called “agreement.” Cassidy’s outrage is a little late. His vote put Kennedy in charge of public health, and the result is an agency running on conspiracy theories instead of science, while endangering Americans.

Source: CBS News

Trump administration orders US health programs to move away from overdose prevention

What Happened: Trump officials ordered federally funded health programs to abandon harm reduction strategies for opioid overdose prevention and emphasize “parental authority” instead, giving programs five business days to comply or lose funding.

Why It Matters: Programs with a documented record of saving lives are being forced to abandon evidence for ideology, and the people who depend on them will be the ones who are endangered.

Source: The Guardian

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

The Trump Pentagon appointee who has divided top Republicans

What Happened: Top congressional Republicans have clashed with Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby over troop withdrawals from Europe and other national security decisions, with lawmakers accusing him of misleading Congress and blocking two of his top deputy nominees. The dispute has become a broader fight within the Republican Party over Trump’s “America First” foreign policy and the future of U.S. global military commitments.

Why It Matters: Trump’s own party is turning on one of his top Pentagon appointees over defense strategy and NATO commitments. Some Republicans accusing their own national security officials of misleading Congress exposes the divide within Trump’s movement.

Source: The Washington Post

U.S.-Backed Venezuelan Government Blocks Opposition Leader’s Flight Home

What Happened: Venezuela’s government, with Maduro’s vice president and the rest of his officials, blocked opposition leader María Corina Machado from returning to the country after deadly earthquakes by preventing her flight to Caracas.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to prop up Maduro’s regime, minus Maduro, because it protects oil access and business deals. Blocking the country’s leading opposition figure from coming home during a national disaster is more evidence that Trump officials do not care about human rights or Venezuela’s democratic future.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Iran war has cost Americans $1,000 per household, economist estimates

What Happened: Moody’s Analytics estimates the Iran war has cost the average U.S. household about $1,000 through higher gasoline, food, airfare, borrowing, and taxpayer-funded military expenses. The conflict has fueled inflation, delayed expected interest rate cuts, and increased the cost of living across the economy.

Why It Matters: This is the price for a war Trump chose to start. American families are covering it every time they fill up their car or buy groceries, while the interest rate relief everyone was counting on keeps getting pushed further out of reach.

Source: CBS News

Four takeaways on Black unemployment in Trump’s economy

What Happened: Black unemployment has risen sharply under Trump, with college-educated Black workers, especially women, experiencing some of the largest job losses. The increase has been driven in part by federal workforce cuts, reduced hiring, and the effects of tariffs, widening the unemployment gap between Black and White workers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policies are destabilizing the Black community and erasing decades of hard-earned progress. Black unemployment has also historically served as an early warning indicator of a weakening economy.

Source: The Washington Post

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$1.6 billion — Federal financing approved for a Kazakhstan mining project tied to Trump and Lutnick family interests

14 — Mining companies linked to Trump and Lutnick-connected firms seeking billions in federal support

$220 million — ICE Taser contract sought two weeks after Trump’s Axon stock purchase

91 years — Age of the precedent the Supreme Court overturned to expand presidential firing power

5-4 — Supreme Court vote preserving states’ authority to count late-arriving mail-in ballots

52 — ICE detainees who died in the first 500 days of Trump’s second term

7 of 12 — Department of Education regional civil rights offices closed under Trump

5 million+ — Texas public school students affected by the new mandated Bible reading list

8 — Prairieland protesters sentenced to decades-to-life prison terms

5 — Days given to federally funded health programs to drop harm reduction strategies or lose funding

$1,000 — Estimated added cost to the average American household from the Iran war, per Moody’s Analytics

🔎 What to Watch Next

Agency independence is collapsing — How many more independent regulators will Trump purge and replace with loyalists?

Detention deaths keep rising — Will the DHS inspector general’s investigation or U.N. pressure produce real accountability, or will the death toll in ICE custody keep rising unchecked?

Election rules remain unsettled — How much more disruption will hit election administration before the midterms as Trump digs in on the SAVE America Act and continues trying to seize control over elections?

Protest is being criminalized — How many more activists will face terrorism charges, and how far will the chilling effect spread?

Housing relief stays hostage — How long will Trump withhold bipartisan housing legislation to force through his voter suppression bill?

Intelligence centralization is advancing — Will the FBI and CIA be forced to hand over their most sensitive spy lists to an office loyal to Trump?

💡 Key Takeaways

Family Enrichment — Federal financing, stock trades, and government contracts continue lining up with the financial interests of Trump’s family, Cabinet officials, and political allies.

Judicial Power Grab — The Supreme Court handed Trump sweeping new authority to fire independent regulators, dismantling a 91-year-old check on presidential power.

Criminalizing Dissent — Activists, protesters, and critics of ICE are facing prison sentences, federal confrontations, and investigations meant to deter political speech.

Civil Rights Rollback — From shuttered Education Department offices to state-mandated religious curricula, the federal government is retreating from civil rights protections and shifting them to the states.

Deadly ICE Detention — Detainee deaths in ICE custody continue rising with no accountability in sight, despite mounting domestic and international scrutiny.

Spreading Economic Pain — Trump’s tariffs and Iran war continue to drive inflation higher, increase household costs, and weaken the economy.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Leave a comment