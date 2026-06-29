Boats anchored off Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.Credit...Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 26-28

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Top DOJ Official Tells Staff He Wants to Avoid Antitrust Trials

What Happened: A top Justice Department official, Stanley Woodward, directed antitrust staff to prioritize settlements over courtroom litigation, signaling a shift away from aggressively pursuing monopoly and merger cases. The directive follows other reports that Trump political appointees have intervened in major antitrust investigations.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is backing away from aggressive antitrust enforcement, making it easier for powerful corporations to avoid tougher legal consequences. The move favors politically connected corporations over consumers, competition, and equal enforcement of the law.

Source: Wall Street Journal

How Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Sparked a Movement to Overthrow the Government of Albania

What Happened: Protests in Albania have grown into a nationwide movement after the government approved luxury resort projects for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in protected coastal nature reserves. Protesters say the developments symbolize corruption, favoritism, and the government's willingness to override environmental protections for politically connected investors.

Why It Matters: The Trump family's business dealings sparked a nationwide anti-government protest movement. The projects have become a symbol of corruption, political favoritism, and the use of influence to advance the Trump family's private business interests abroad.

Source: Mother Jones

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

White House Secretly Swayed Board Meant to Stop Civil Service Politicization

What Happened: The White House privately pressured the independent Merit Systems Protection Board before it issued a ruling backing the claim that the president has broad authority to fire federal employees without traditional civil service protections. The decision significantly weakens federal workers' ability to challenge dismissals and expands presidential control.

Why It Matters: Civil service protections are being dismantled to make it easier to purge career federal employees and replace them with political loyalists. The move further politicizes the federal government and consolidates presidential control over federal agencies.

Source: New York Times

Supreme Court Expands Trump’s Power Over Immigration

What Happened: The Supreme Court handed Trump two major immigration victories, allowing him to end Temporary Protected Status for more than 350,000 Haitians and thousands of Syrians while permitting officials to block asylum seekers from entering the United States to seek protection. Both 6-3 rulings clear the way for key parts of Trump’s extreme agenda.

Why It Matters: The rulings strip humanitarian protections from hundreds of thousands of legally protected immigrants, expose them to deportation, and make it far harder for people fleeing persecution to seek asylum. They also hand Trump sweeping new authority to carry out mass deportations.

Source: New York Times

Bill Pulte Picks G.O.P. Election Operative for Spy Agency Job

What Happened: Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte appointed Christina Norton, a former Republican National Committee official who oversaw election operations during the 2024 campaign, as his chief of staff. The appointment places a longtime political operative in one of the intelligence community’s top leadership positions.

Why It Matters: A campaign operative is now helping run the U.S. intelligence community. The appointment further politicizes intelligence and increases the likelihood that intelligence agencies will be used to advance Trump's political agenda instead of protecting national security.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

‘It’s dangerous and it’s going to erode trust’: redesign of US government websites stokes surveillance fears

What Happened: The White House's National Design Studio, staffed largely by former DOGE personnel, rebuilt several federal websites—including portals for passports, voter registration, prescription drug pricing, and children's savings—using commercial tracking software without required privacy disclosures. It also operated White House-controlled versions of government services and removed the tracking soon after reporters began asking questions.

Why It Matters: The White House secretly embedded tracking software into government websites handling sensitive personal information. Americans' data was tracked without their knowledge, expanding surveillance and further eroding privacy and transparency.

Source: The Guardian

Senate Democrats push for more info on “anti-weaponization” fund, demand hearing

What Happened: Senate Democrats demanded answers and a Judiciary Committee hearing over the Justice Department’s proposed $1.776 billion slush fund, arguing it may have violated DOJ rules governing settlement agreements. They accused Acting AG Todd Blanche of bypassing established safeguards and using the department’s settlement authority to benefit Trump and his criminals.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department seeks to redirect $1.776 billion in settlement money to reward Jan. 6 insurrectionists and other Trump criminals instead of following the normal congressional appropriations process. It is another example of the DOJ being used to serve Trump's political agenda instead of the rule of law.

Source: CBS News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

MAGA Groups Help Trump Push Cultural Change in Schools

What Happened: Conservative advocacy groups aligned with the MAGA movement, led by Defending Education, have helped drive Trump’s education agenda by filing dozens of civil rights complaints targeting diversity initiatives and transgender policies. Those complaints triggered federal investigations that pressured schools to change policies or risk losing federal funding.

Why It Matters: Ideological activist groups are helping dictate federal civil rights enforcement and national education policy. Schools are being forced to abandon diversity programs and adopt the regime’s extreme agenda or lose federal funding.

Source: New York Times

White House unveils new images of US ‘patriot passports’ for America’s 250th

What Happened: Trump officials unveiled a limited-edition “Patriot Passport” featuring a watermark portrait of Trump to mark America’s 250th anniversary. The commemorative passport follows other Trump-branded government projects, including a gold coin and a Trump $250 bill.

Why It Matters: Putting a president's image on official government documents and property is a hallmark of authoritarian systems. Embedding Trump's image into official state symbols further blurs the line between the presidency and the government.

Source: The Guardian

A Trump commission urges ‘bridges’ between church and state in sweeping draft report

What Happened: A draft report from Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission called for replacing the traditional separation of church and state with closer partnerships between government and religion. The report also recommends expanding religious exemptions, increasing taxpayer funding for faith-based organizations, repealing restrictions on political activity by tax-exempt churches, and promoting religion throughout public institutions.

Why It Matters: The proposals would dismantle longstanding church-state separation and inject religion deeply into government. The aim is to reshape public education, civil rights, and federal policy around a Christian nationalist state.

Source: NBC News

Trump administration targets Cop City protesters in latest push to prosecute ‘antifa’

What Happened: Trump officials indicted two protesters involved in protests against Atlanta's "Cop City" as part of Trump’s “anti-fascism” initiative. The federal case follows the collapse of related state prosecutions, with critics arguing the Justice Department is using terrorism-related authorities to pursue protesters after state courts rejected similar charges.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being used to label political protesters as terrorists and criminalize dissent. It mirrors Russia’s tactics of treating political opposition as a “national security threat.”

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

The Court That Will Believe Absolutely Anything Is ‘Race-Neutral’

What Happened: A Supreme Court majority ruled that Trump can revoke Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians, rejecting claims that his repeated anti-immigrant rhetoric demonstrated unlawful racial discrimination. The ruling found that his actions could be justified on race-neutral grounds.

Why It Matters: The ruling will strip hundreds of thousands of legally protected immigrants of their status, tear families apart, and put them at risk of deportation to countries many fled because of war, violence, or instability. It also gives Trump broad authority to end humanitarian protections for other TPS recipients.

Source: The Atlantic

Complaint Seeks Disclosure of Pentagon’s Agreement With Scouting America

What Happened: A lawsuit seeks to force the Pentagon to release its agreement with Scouting America after Pete Hegseth claimed the organization agreed to end diversity policies and bar transgender participants, despite Scouting America publicly denying any policy changes. The suit argues that conflicting claims makes the agreement a matter of significant public interest.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is accused of using government power to pressure private organizations into adopting Trump's agenda. Keeping the agreement secret shields Hegseth from public scrutiny and accountability.

Source: New York Times

The US Is About to Deport an Immigrant to the Center of the Ebola Crisis

What Happened: Trump officials are preparing to deport 78-year-old Ugandan pastor Edward Nalwamba despite his claims of political persecution and Uganda's ongoing Ebola outbreak. His attorney says his health has deteriorated significantly while in ICE detention.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are deporting a 78-year-old pastor despite his claims of political persecution, worsening health, and an Ebola outbreak in his home country. The case shows that even severe humanitarian and medical risks are no longer stopping deportations.

Source: WIRED

Trump is pushing to institutionalize homeless people. That may include veterans

What Happened: Trump officials are advancing policies that could expand the involuntary institutionalization of homeless people, including veterans. Internal planning documents and agreements between the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Justice Department have raised concerns that more veterans could face court-ordered treatment or guardianship.

Why It Matters: The policy abandons housing programs that have successfully reduced veteran homelessness and will expand Trump’s power to institutionalize homeless Americans. It shifts resources away from permanent housing toward forced institutionalization.

Source: NPR

DHS watchdog opens probes into ICE treatment of detainees

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general opened investigations into deaths in ICE custody and whether detention facilities comply with federal use-of-force standards. The probes follow growing scrutiny after more than 50 people died in ICE custody since Trump took office.

Why It Matters: More than 50 people have died in ICE custody since Trump returned to power, triggering multiple federal investigations into the detention system. The probes target deaths, use of force, medical care, and the dire conditions inside facilities holding immigrants.

Source: Politico

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

States don’t expect feds to reliably share election threats

What Happened: Internal documents show state election officials no longer expect federal agencies to reliably share election threat intelligence ahead of the 2026 midterms. Officials from both parties say staffing cuts and reduced support at CISA have forced states to rely on technology companies and nonprofits for election security information.

Why It Matters: States are losing a key layer of federal election security as cyber threats and foreign interference continue. The breakdown in coordination leaves election systems more vulnerable ahead of the midterms.

Source: USA Today

Bad cybersecurity by Secret Service agents put US officials at risk, inspector general says

What Happened: A Department of Homeland Security inspector general report found that poor Secret Service cybersecurity practices left agents' phones vulnerable to hacking. Agents used personal devices during protective missions and failed to follow security procedures after international travel. The report warned that foreign adversaries could use the exposed data to identify protectees, track agent movements, and plan attacks.

Why It Matters: A government watchdog found basic cybersecurity failures inside the Secret Service that left the agency protecting the president and other high-profile officials vulnerable to foreign hacking. The security lapses could expose sensitive operational information and increase the risk to U.S. leaders and national security.

Source: CNN

Inside the C.D.C.’s Mad Scramble to Meet Kennedy’s Demands

What Happened: Internal CDC emails reveal that shortly after taking office, RFK Jr. ordered the agency to stop flu vaccine advertising during a severe flu season and directed staff to prioritize requests tied to his vaccine agenda. The emails also show political appointees requiring White House approval for major CDC policy decisions while sweeping purges disrupted agency operations.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. sidelined scientific expertise and injected conspiracies during a severe flu season. His actions undermined the CDC's independence, weakened public trust in health guidance, and put more Americans at risk.

Source: New York Times

5 million have dropped ACA insurance after Trump and the GOP let prices skyrocket

What Happened: About 5 million Americans have lost Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage since last year's record enrollment after enhanced premium tax credits expired under Trump and congressional Republicans. Health policy experts say many people dropped coverage because premiums rose sharply.

Why It Matters: Millions of Americans are losing health insurance because Republicans allowed premium subsidies to expire to help pay for tax cuts for the wealthy. More families are being priced out of coverage and forced to go without insurance.

Source: NPR

Trump nominates former Oklahoma state trooper to head ICE

What Happened: Trump nominated Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper, Marine, and senior Homeland Security adviser, to serve as director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. If confirmed, he will lead ICE as it carries out Trump’s mass deportations.

Why It Matters: An inexperienced state trooper is being put in charge of ICE to oversee Trump's mass deportation. The appointment prioritizes loyalty over expertise at an agency leading one of Trump’s most aggressive and lawless policies.

Source: NPR

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Dispute Over Strait Deepens as U.S. and Iran Trade Attacks

What Happened: Fighting between the United States and Iran resumed after the ceasefire collapsed, with Iran launching drones and missiles at U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait following American strikes on Iranian military sites. The renewed conflict disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and halted U.S.-Iran technical talks.

Why It Matters: Trump dragged the United States into a war with Iran, and Iran will escalate at their choosing because the regime feels like it is winning. Meanwhile, any renewed attacks threaten global energy supplies, disrupt shipping, and increase the risk of a wider regional conflict.

Source: New York Times

Trump Presses Syria to Take on Hezbollah, Raising Alarm in Lebanon and Israel

What Happened: Trump publicly urged Syria's new government to fight Hezbollah, claiming Syrian forces could defeat the Iran-backed group more effectively. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa rejected the idea, saying Syria has no interest in fighting Hezbollah and that Trump's remarks were misconstrued.

Why It Matters: Trump is pressuring Syria's new government to enter a conflict it has already rejected. The proposal risks opening another front in the region and further escalating tensions between Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Turkey, and Iran.

Source: Military.com

Trump’s Troop Withdrawal Leaves Germany’s Base Towns in Limbo

What Happened: Uncertainty over Trump’s plans to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany is already affecting communities that depend on American bases for jobs and economic activity. Germany still hosts about 37,000 U.S. troops, but local officials warn further withdrawals would deal a major economic blow to towns built around the U.S. military presence.

Why It Matters: Pulling U.S. troops out of Germany would weaken a critical hub for NATO operations and America's military presence in Europe while directly benefiting Russia. The uncertainty is already disrupting allied defense planning as Europe confronts growing Russian aggression.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Unease deepens in Russia as Ukraine steps up long-range strikes

What Happened: Ukraine intensified long-range drone strikes across Russia, hitting oil refineries, missile component factories, ammunition facilities, satellite communications infrastructure, and targets in occupied Crimea. The attacks have triggered fuel shortages across Russia, power outages in Crimea, lower oil production, and growing concern inside Russia as the stock market falls.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is bringing the war deeper into Russia and increasing pressure on its economy, military supply chains, and defense. The strikes expose Russia’s vulnerabilities and weaken Moscow’s ability to sustain its genocidal war against Ukraine.

Source: The Washington Post

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump threatens 100% tax on European imports

What Happened: Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on imports from any country that adopts a digital services tax targeting U.S. technology companies, singling out several European nations. The threat could override existing trade agreements, including the recent U.S.-EU tariff deal.

Why It Matters: The threat risks triggering another trade war with Europe, raising prices for consumers and businesses in Europe and the U.S. It also expands Trump’s use of tariffs as a weapon to pressure foreign governments.

Source: ABC News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Trump axed a Black history exhibit. Former park rangers are teaching it anyway.

What Happened: Trump officials canceled a new Black history exhibit at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park as part of its effort to remove federal exhibits it says promote ideological interpretations of American history. In response, former National Park Service employees organized independent public teach-ins to continue presenting the history that was removed from federal displays.

Source: NPR

Former NOAA Employees Revive Climate Site Shut by Trump Administration

What Happened: Former NOAA employees launched Climate.us, an independent website restoring the climate data, reports, and educational resources removed after Trump shut down Climate.gov. Funded through crowdfunding, the site brings back thousands of government climate resources, including national climate assessments.

Source: New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

$1.776 billion — Settlement money Trump officials sought to redirect to compensate Jan. 6 insurrectionists and other Trump criminals

$250 — Dollar denomination proposed for a commemorative bill featuring Trump’s image

78 — Age of Ugandan pastor Edward Nalwamba, whom Trump officials are seeking to deport despite an Ebola outbreak and claims of political persecution

50+ — People who have died in ICE custody since Trump took office

350,000+ — Haitians stand to lose Temporary Protected Status after the Supreme Court expanded Trump’s immigration powers

5 million — Americans who have lost Affordable Care Act coverage after enhanced premium subsidies expired

37,000 — U.S. troops remain stationed in Germany as uncertainty grows over Trump’s planned military drawdown

100% — Tariff Trump threatened on imports from countries that adopt digital services taxes targeting U.S. technology companies

🔎 What to Watch Next

Civil service purge is accelerating — How many career federal employees will be replaced with political loyalists as civil service protections disappear?

Election security is weakening — Will states be able to protect the midterms as federal election security support and threat intelligence continue to erode?

Church-state separation is eroding — How much of the Christian nationalist agenda will Trump succeed in embedding into federal policy and public institutions?

The surveillance state is expanding — How much further will government tracking technologies spread into Americans’ daily lives?

Trump’s personality cult is growing — How much further will Trump transform government institutions and official state symbols into vehicles for promoting himself?

The Iran war is escalating — Will Iran allow Trump to get out of this war, or will it continue to escalate the conflict?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Tariffs, inflation, rising energy costs, and economic uncertainty continue to squeeze households, small businesses, and consumers.

Power Consolidation — Trump continues replacing independent institutions and career officials with loyalists while expanding presidential control over the federal government.

Surveillance Expansion — The federal government is quietly expanding digital surveillance through government websites, immigration enforcement, and data collection.

Propaganda State — Trump is transforming government institutions, public education, and official state symbols into vehicles for political messaging and personality cult.

Global Instability — Trump’s Iran war and threats against allies continue to increase geopolitical instability while weakening U.S. alliances and economic security.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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