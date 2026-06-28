Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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I just wanted to say I am an continue to be a fan of your work. I’m not on the app enough to like your posts all the time. I am really tired and know you must be feeling that as well. I just wanted to say that your work matters, and you matter, and we are all in this together. Thank you.

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