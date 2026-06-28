The United States Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Son-In-Law Present at Meeting With Gulf Leaders for Some Reason

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio brought Michael Boulos, Trump’s son-in-law who holds no official government position, to a meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed during high-level talks on Iran and regional security. Rubio said Boulos attended because he was visiting family and the two are friends.

Why It Matters: Another Trump family member with no official government role was brought into sensitive diplomatic talks. It is blatant nepotism that bypasses normal government channels and blurs U.S. foreign policy with the Trump family’s private interests.

Source: Rolling Stone

A Trump-linked firm is lobbying for pardons. Its first client already paid $500,000.

What Happened: A lobbying firm founded by former Trump campaign and government officials has entered the presidential pardon business, signing a client that already paid $500,000 to lobby the White House and Justice Department on clemency matters. The firm says it advises clients on which pardon cases are most likely to appeal to Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump cronies have turned presidential pardons into a business. Wealthy clients with insider access can buy a path to freedom and escape accountability.

Source: CBS News

Top Oversight Dem demands info from Reflecting Pool contractors overseeing renovation

What Happened: The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee requested records from contractors responsible for the $16 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after algae growth and peeling paint appeared just days after the project was completed. The requests seek contracts, payments, water quality records, and communications with the National Park Service.

Why It Matters: A $16 million taxpayer-funded project began falling apart almost immediately. The failure wasted taxpayer money and exposed corruption and poor oversight of Trump’s high-profile project.

Source: ABC News

Court filing reveals Trump spoke to Live Nation CEO before antitrust case was settled

What Happened: Court filings revealed that Trump spoke with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino while the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against the company was still pending. Shortly afterward, the DOJ settled the case on terms most participating states rejected as too weak.

Why It Matters: Trump spoke with the CEO of a company facing an active federal antitrust case before the government reached a favorable settlement. It is political interference that gives preferential treatment to politically connected entities and further corrupts the Justice Department.

Source: Associated Press

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Judge halts Trump order seeking to create federal voter list

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s executive order that sought to create a federal voter eligibility list and use the U.S. Postal Service to determine who could receive mail ballots, ruling it violated the Constitution’s separation of powers. The decision is the second consecutive court ruling striking down Trump’s efforts to seize greater federal control over elections.

Why It Matters: The ruling blocks another attempt to centralize control over elections in the White House. It is meant to stop Trump from using executive power to seize control of elections, collect voter data, and interfere with mail voting ahead of the midterms.

Source: The Hill

Trump administration loses appeal over access to personal information of Michigan voters

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Michigan does not have to give the Justice Department sensitive voter information, including birth dates, driver’s license numbers, and partial Social Security numbers. The decision is the latest in a series of court defeats for Trump, who has lost similar cases in at least nine states while seeking voter data nationwide.

Why It Matters: Courts continue to block Trump’s effort to collect sensitive voter data and build a national voter database. The rulings reinforce that states are not required to hand over voters’ personal information to the federal government.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Postal Service Plans Not to Deliver Mail Ballots to States Unless They Hand Over Voter Data

What Happened: Postmaster General David Steiner confirmed that under Trump’s proposed rule, the Postal Service would not deliver mail ballots in states that refuse to provide voter data to the federal government. The proposal would require the Postal Service to verify mail ballots against state voter lists before distributing them.

Why It Matters: The proposal would let the federal government hold mail voting hostage unless states surrender voter data. It expands federal control over elections and threatens to disrupt mail voting for millions of Americans.

Source: TIME

Americans Deserve Answers From Hegseth

What Happened: Retired Adm. William McRaven publicly criticized Pete Hegseth for forcing out multiple senior military leaders without explanation, arguing that Congress and the public deserve transparency. McRaven warned that the unexplained removals will discourage military leaders from giving candid advice to civilian leadership.

Why It Matters: Purging senior military leaders without explanation undermines trust, damages morale, and pressures commanders to prioritize political loyalty over honest military advice. That weakens the armed forces and civilian oversight, and is common in countries like Russia.

Source: The Atlantic

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

White House, RFK Jr. tried to push third-party candidates out of tight House races

What Happened: Health Secretary RFK Jr., acting as what he described as a White House “liaison,” urged an Iowa Libertarian congressional candidate to drop out of a competitive House race to help Republicans retain control of Congress. According to an audio recording, Kennedy suggested the candidate could “make an agreement” and implied he could help him while acknowledging there were “legal prohibitions” on discussing specifics.

Why It Matters: A Cabinet official used his position to pressure a candidate to influence a congressional election. The regime is using government officials to manipulate the midterms for political gain.

Source: The Washington Post

‘We should be worried’: report sheds light on ICE’s booming arsenal of hi-tech surveillance tools

What Happened: A new report found ICE and CBP spending on surveillance technology reached a record $513 million in 2026, driven by expanded use of AI, facial recognition, drones, phone extraction tools, and data platforms from companies including Palantir and Anduril. Researchers say the agencies are rapidly expanding their ability to identify, track, and monitor immigrants while funding the next generation of surveillance technologies.

Why It Matters: Federal authorities are rapidly expanding the surveillance state. The growing use of AI, facial recognition, and mass data collection gives the government unprecedented power to monitor people, creating tools that can be turned on anyone while further eroding privacy and civil liberties.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US Senator warns of administration plan to hastily remove over 500 unaccompanied migrant children

What Happened: Sen. Ron Wyden warned that Trump officials are preparing to deport more than 500 unaccompanied migrant children while bypassing normal legal protections. The warning follows a similar 2025 effort that was blocked by a federal judge after officials attempted to deport children on overnight flights.

Why It Matters: If carried out, the cruel plan would strip vulnerable migrant children of due process and basic legal protections. It would mark another attempt to bypass the courts and accelerate deportations of children.

Source: Associated Press

Supreme Court Allows Trump to Block Asylum Seekers at Border

What Happened: The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump can block migrants from seeking asylum by preventing them from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The decision allows officials to revive the “turn-back” policy, holding that asylum protections apply only after a person enters the United States.

Why It Matters: The ruling gives Trump broad authority to shut off access to asylum at the border, making it far harder for people fleeing persecution to seek protection in the U.S.

Source: New York Times

Supreme Court allows cancellation of TPS for Haitians, Syrians, as attorneys warn of impact on thousands

What Happened: The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump can revoke Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and Syrians, finding the Department of Homeland Security has broad authority to end the humanitarian protections with limited judicial review. The decision allows hundreds of thousands of people to lose their legal status and work authorization.

Why It Matters: The ruling will strip hundreds of thousands of legally protected immigrants of their status, tear families apart, and put them at risk of deportation to countries many fled because of war, violence, or instability. It also gives Trump broad authority to end humanitarian protections for other TPS recipients.

Source: ABC News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

U.S. Military’s Weapons Shortage Shows Few Signs of Easing Soon

What Happened: The Pentagon warned that U.S. stockpiles of key munitions remain depleted after the Iran war and could take years to rebuild. Trump is pressing defense contractors to accelerate weapons production while seeking tens of billions of dollars from Congress to replenish inventories and fund the conflict.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war of choice depleted critical U.S. weapons stockpiles and weakened military readiness for future conflicts, particularly with China. Rebuilding those arsenals will take years and cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars.

Source: New York Times

Wounded soldiers, families accuse Army of downplaying war injuries

What Happened: Wounded U.S. soldiers and their families say the Army classified serious combat injuries from the Iran war as “not seriously injured,” despite medical records documenting shrapnel wounds, concussions, hearing and vision loss, lung damage, and multiple surgeries. The Army says the classifications followed its existing medical criteria.

Why It Matters: If accurate, the military downplayed the human cost of Trump’s Iran war. Understating the severity of combat injuries misleads the public, erodes trust with service members and their families, and hides the true cost of the war.

Source: CBS News

US Postal Service tells Congress it needs help, running out of cash

What Happened: The U.S. Postal Service warned Congress it is running out of cash and could exhaust its operating funds within months. Postmaster General David Steiner said the agency is borrowing from employee retirement funds to stay afloat while seeking congressional action to address mounting losses.

Why It Matters: The Postal Service is approaching a financial crisis that threatens mail delivery, raises costs for Americans, and puts one of America’s essential public services at risk.

Source: Reuters

The Trump Administration’s New Census Data Rules Are a Policy Disaster

What Happened: Trump officials issued a new policy banning the Census Bureau and other federal statistical agencies from using “noise infusion,” a widely accepted privacy technique that protects confidential data while allowing detailed statistics to be published. Data experts warn that the change will force agencies to suppress or aggregate more information, reducing the amount of usable public data.

Why It Matters: The policy will deliberately make government data less accurate and less useful for redistricting, disaster response, housing, and economic planning. It degrades the quality of information that the government, researchers, and the public rely on to make critical decisions.

Source: 404 Media

Millions lose food stamps under Trump cuts. Arizona is hardest hit

What Happened: More than 4.7 million Americans have lost SNAP food assistance since Trump’s spending cuts took effect, with Arizona hit the hardest after nearly half its recipients lost benefits. The cuts stem from expanded work requirements, stricter eligibility rules, and reduced federal funding, while food banks report rising demand.

Why It Matters: Millions of low-income families are losing food assistance so Republicans can help pay for tax cuts benefiting the wealthy. The cuts are increasing hunger, straining food banks, and pushing more families into financial hardship and starvation.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Attacks Cargo Ship, Testing Trump’s Deal to Reopen Strait

What Happened: Iranian forces attacked a Singapore-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz just days after Tehran signed an agreement with Trump to reopen the waterway and guarantee safe commercial shipping. The attack prompted the International Maritime Organization to suspend its evacuation corridor as questions mounted about Iran’s compliance.

Why It Matters: Iran predictably violated the agreement within days of signing it, exposing the fragility of Trump’s deal. The attack threatens global shipping, energy markets, and wider escalation in the region.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump’s Gulf allies fear his Iran agreement is a ‘disastrous turning point’

What Happened: Gulf allies are concerned that the emerging U.S.-Iran agreement will strengthen Tehran while leaving their own security concerns unresolved. Regional officials who opposed the war now fear the deal will funnel resources back to Iran while signaling a reduced U.S. commitment to Gulf security.

Why It Matters: Trump’s deal is eroding confidence among some of America’s Middle East partners. Allies fear it will leave Iran stronger while weakening U.S. credibility, deterrence, and regional stability.

Source: CNN

World court judges sue Trump administration over sanctions

What Happened: Three International Criminal Court judges sued the U.S. after it imposed sanctions on them over the court’s investigations involving Israel and alleged U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan. The judges argue the sanctions unlawfully sought to punish and intimidate them for carrying out their judicial duties.

Why It Matters: Trump sanctioned judges for issuing decisions his regime opposed. The move is an attack on judicial independence and the rule of law that seeks to intimidate courts via executive power.

Source: Reuters

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Poland’s deputy prime minister says Russia could launch a “false flag operation” to justify an attack on a NATO state

What Happened: Poland’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister, Radosław Sikorski, warned that Russia could stage a false flag operation to create a pretext for attacking a NATO member. He said Ukraine’s resistance has prevented Russia from building the military strength needed for a conventional attack on the alliance, but warned Moscow could still seek escalation through provocation.

Why It Matters: Russia has repeatedly staged false flag operations to justify aggression, making this warning credible. As the U.S. scales back security commitments to Europe, Moscow will seek to test NATO.

Source: CBS News

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Core inflation rate hit 3.4% in May, highest since October 2023, Fed’s preferred gauge shows

What Happened: The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge rose to 4.1% annually in May, while core inflation climbed to 3.4%, its highest level since October 2023. Higher energy prices following Trump’s Iran war continued to push inflation higher across the economy.

Why It Matters: Inflation is accelerating again, forcing Americans to pay more for everyday goods. The economic fallout from Trump's Iran war is driving up prices and making life more expensive for families across the country.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$500,000 — Trump-linked lobbying firm signed its first pardon client, who paid to seek presidential clemency

$16 million — Cost of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation now under congressional scrutiny after rapid deterioration

$513 million — ICE and CBP surveillance technology spending reached a record level in 2026

500+ children — Unaccompanied migrant children reportedly targeted for accelerated deportation

6-3 — Supreme Court allowed Trump to block asylum seekers at the border

6-3 — Supreme Court allowed Trump to revoke TPS protections for Haitians and Syrians.

4.7 million — Americans have lost SNAP food assistance under Trump’s cuts

50% — Share of Arizona SNAP recipients who lost benefits

300 — Military recruits sickened during the flu outbreak that forced the Pentagon to restore mandatory flu vaccinations

4.1% — Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge in May

3.4% — Core inflation, the highest level since October 2023

🔎 What to Watch Next

Election Power Grab — How many more attempts will Trump make to force states to surrender voter data and expand federal control over elections?

Surveillance State — How long before the government’s rapidly expanding AI, facial recognition, and mass data collection capabilities are turned on all Americans?

Military Loyalty Purge — How many more senior military leaders will be forced out as political loyalty increasingly outweighs professional expertise?

Iran Deal Fallout — How many more violations will Iran commit before Trump responds, and how much additional sanctions relief will Tehran receive despite breaching the agreement?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Pressure — Trump’s tariffs and Iran war continue to drive inflation higher, increase household costs, and weaken the economy.

Election Control — Courts continue blocking Trump’s attempts to centralize election authority, but the White House keeps pursuing new ways to expand federal control over voting.

Surveillance Expansion — The federal government is rapidly building a more sophisticated surveillance state through AI, facial recognition, biometric databases, and mass data collection.

Institutional Erosion — Political loyalty is replacing professional independence across the military, federal agencies, and public institutions.

Human Rights Rollback — Immigration protections, reproductive rights, humanitarian programs, and government transparency continue to face sustained attacks.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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