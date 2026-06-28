The Postal Service warned multiple states that their mail-in ballot windows were too short to guarantee timely delivery.Credit...Matt Rourke/Associated Press

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 24

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Senate Democrats Call for Hearings Into $500 Million Trump Deal With Emirati Royal

What Happened: Senate Democrats are demanding hearings into a secret $500 million investment by a group led by UAE spy chief Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial crypto venture. Lawmakers say the deal preceded a series of U.S. policy decisions benefiting the UAE, including expanded access to advanced AI chips.

Why It Matters: A foreign government poured hundreds of millions into Trump’s family business while seeking favorable U.S. policy. The deal is another glaring example of corruption and a national security threat, especially after Trump advanced AI chip exports despite warnings that it could benefit China.

Source: Wall Street Journal

How a $45 Million Donation Brought Larry Ellison Deeper Into Trump’s Circle

What Happened: Oracle founder Larry Ellison reportedly donated about $45 million to a political nonprofit supporting Trump’s 2024 campaign and millions more to Trump-aligned groups after the election. During Trump’s second term, Oracle gained a central role in federal AI infrastructure plans and TikTok negotiations, while Ellison’s son expanded control over major media assets.

Why It Matters: A billionaire Trump donor is benefiting from major federal decisions while his family expands control over media and technology. The overlap of political money, government power, corporate profit, and media ownership is corruption in plain sight and a danger to independent media.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Jared Kushner Helped Make This Mess in Iran While Making a Mess of Money

What Happened: Jared Kushner played a central role in Trump’s Iran negotiations despite extensive financial ties to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and other regional actors through Affinity Partners. The talks failed, the war left Iran’s regime intact, and the resulting deal could give Tehran sanctions relief, frozen funds, and reconstruction assistance.

Why It Matters: Kushner is helping shape U.S. Middle East policy while collecting billions from foreign governments with a stake in the outcome. It is blatant corruption that puts Trump's business interests ahead of U.S. national security and foreign policy.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump Jr. Reportedly Met Indian Billionaire Adani Before DOJ Dropped Fraud Charges Against Him

What Happened: Donald Trump Jr. reportedly held a private meeting with Indian billionaire Gautam Adani in November 2025 while Adani was facing U.S. fraud and bribery charges. The meeting came months before Trump officials dropped the case against Adani.

Why It Matters: A foreign billionaire facing U.S. criminal charges met privately with Trump’s son before the case was dropped. The case reinforces that wealthy, politically connected foreigners can buy access and receive favorable treatment from this regime.

Source: Forbes and Bloomberg

I Cold-Called President Trump. Here’s What He Told Me About an Oil Tycoon and Major Donor.

What Happened: ProPublica reported that oil billionaire and major Trump donor Jeffery Hildebrand stands to benefit from Trump’s planned rollback of methane regulations affecting low-producing oil and gas wells. The report also found that a former Hilcorp lobbyist now holds a senior EPA position helping rewrite the rules.

Why It Matters: Another major Trump donor is benefiting from environmental rules being rewritten by a former company lobbyist now inside the EPA. The arrangement is another example of political donors helping shape government policy for their own financial gain.

Source: ProPublica

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Pick for Top I.R.S. Lawyer Works at Firm That Represents Him

What Happened: Trump nominated tax attorney James R. Gadwood to serve as the IRS’s chief counsel. Gadwood works at the law firm that represented Trump’s holding company in tax matters, and the nomination comes weeks after the DOJ granted Trump, his family, and affiliated businesses protection from federal tax audits.

Why It Matters: Trump is putting his former tax lawyer in charge of the IRS’s legal office after shielding himself and his family from audits. It corrupts tax enforcement and shows yet again that Trump and his cronies operate under a different set of rules.

Source: New York Times

Judge permanently blocks Trump EO requiring proof of citizenship to vote

What Happened: A federal judge permanently blocked Trump’s executive order requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and mandating that mail ballots be received by Election Day. The court ruled that the Constitution gives states and Congress, not the president, the authority to regulate federal elections and found no evidence of the widespread voter fraud cited by Trump officials.

Why It Matters: The ruling blocks Trump’s attempt to rewrite election rules through executive order. The court reaffirmed that Trump cannot bypass Congress and the states to change how Americans vote.

Source: ABC News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Postmaster General Confirms Plan to Hold Back Mail Ballots Under Proposed Rule

What Happened: Postmaster General David Steiner told Congress that under a proposed Postal Service rule, mail-in ballots would not be delivered in states that refuse to provide voter data requested by the federal government. The proposal aligns with Trump’s executive order expanding federal oversight of voter registration and mail voting.

Why It Matters: The proposal would use mail delivery to pressure states into complying with federal election demands. It would also expand federal control over elections and threaten access to mail voting in states that refuse to comply.

Source: New York Times

Public Records Show FBI Secretly Extracted Data From ICE Protesters’ Phones

What Happened: Newly obtained records show the FBI used Cellebrite forensic software to extract data from at least 13 cell phones seized from protesters arrested outside an ICE facility in Spokane, Washington. Most of the protesters were never federally charged, and several say they were never told their phones had been searched.

Why It Matters: The FBI extracted data from protesters’ phones even though most were never charged with a crime. The practice expands government surveillance of political dissent and erodes privacy, First Amendment protections, and is exactly what happens in Russia.

Source: Mother Jones

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Reimagines America by Putting Himself on Its Money

What Happened: Trump officials are developing plans for a commemorative $250 bill featuring Trump as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary, despite a federal law barring living people from appearing on U.S. paper currency. Treasury officials are reportedly working on designs as Republicans pursue legislation to authorize the proposal.

Why It Matters: Putting a sitting president on U.S. currency breaks a 160-year tradition and turns a national symbol into a tool of personal glorification. Cults of personality built around political leaders are a hallmark of authoritarian regimes.

Source: New York Times

Trump turns America 250 kickoff into a campaign-style rally on the National Mall

What Happened: Trump turned the official kickoff of America’s 250th anniversary celebration on the National Mall into a campaign-style rally featuring political speeches, military displays, and allies praising his presidency. Several performers withdrew after accusing the White House of politicizing the taxpayer-funded event, which also featured Trump campaign branding.

Why It Matters: Trump is using a national commemoration as a taxpayer-funded campaign rally. Turning state events into political spectacles centered on one leader is another hallmark of authoritarian regimes.

Source: Associated Press

Federal Workers Can’t Get the White House’s App Off Their Phones

What Happened: The White House’s official app, automatically installed on millions of federal employees’ government-issued phones, reportedly cannot be removed by users. Federal workers say that deleting the app causes it to reinstall automatically.

Why It Matters: The White House is forcing federal employees to keep its app on government-issued phones, giving Trump officials a permanent direct channel into the federal workforce. Employees cannot remove it, expanding centralized control and creating another tool to monitor federal workers.

Source: WIRED

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Internal memo orders staff not to reveal deaths in national parks

What Happened: An internal Interior Department memo instructs National Park Service staff not to publicly confirm deaths, serious injuries, or other sensitive incidents, breaking with the agency's longstanding practice of promptly informing the public. Current and former park officials say the policy reduces transparency and limits safety information for visitors.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are restricting public access to information about deaths and serious incidents on public lands. Controlling what the public can know reduces transparency, weakens accountability, and endangers public safety.

Source: Washington Post

‘Devastating’: lives of nurses and patients upended by Trump migrant crackdown

What Happened: Trump’s termination of Temporary Protected Status for countries including Honduras has forced thousands of legal immigrant healthcare workers out of their jobs and placed them at risk of deportation. Hospitals and healthcare providers say the policy is worsening staffing shortages as experienced nurses, nursing assistants, and other medical workers lose work authorization.

Why It Matters: The policy is tearing immigrant families apart and stripping hospitals and nursing homes of experienced healthcare workers during an ongoing staffing crisis. Patients lose access to care while trained medical professionals are forced out of the workforce and into deportation.

Source: The Guardian

Support Builds on the Right for Prosecuting Women Who Get Abortions

What Happened: A growing faction of the anti-abortion movement is pushing to criminally prosecute women who obtain abortions, arguing current legal exemptions have failed since Roe v. Wade was overturned. More than 60 conservative activists signed a petition urging states to remove protections for women, and Texas Republicans endorsed exploring the idea.

Why It Matters: The movement is now pushing to prosecute women for obtaining abortions. If enacted, women would face criminal charges for seeking reproductive healthcare, dramatically expanding abortion criminalization and further stripping away reproductive rights.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth thwarted internal efforts to extend key Army general’s career

What Happened: Pete Hegseth blocked internal efforts to extend Gen. Christopher Donahue’s career, forcing one of the military’s most respected combat commanders into retirement after just 18 months leading U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Donahue, a former Delta Force commander who spearheaded efforts to adapt the Army using lessons from Ukraine, is the latest senior officer pushed out amid the purge of top military leaders.

Why It Matters: Another experienced combat commander is being pushed out as insecure Hegseth continues to purge the military’s senior leadership. The loss of battlefield expertise weakens military readiness and leaves the U.S. less prepared for future conflicts.

Source: Washington Post

Pentagon restores mandatory flu shots for all recruits as boot camp outbreak sickens nearly 300

What Happened: The Pentagon restored mandatory flu vaccinations for all new military recruits after Pete Hegseth made them optional in April. The reversal follows a flu outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base that sickened nearly 300 recruits after vaccination rates fell to about 40%.

Why It Matters: Hegseth’s decision weakened a longstanding military health safeguard and helped fuel a preventable outbreak. The Pentagon was ultimately forced to follow science, reverse course, and restore the vaccine requirement.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Gives Teamsters a Chance to Shed Oversight Meant to Curb Mob Ties

What Happened: Trump officials and the Teamsters union jointly asked a federal court to end the remaining court-ordered oversight imposed in 1989 to eliminate organized crime and corruption within the union. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien, a Trump ally, argues the union no longer needs independent monitoring.

Why It Matters: The oversight was created to root out decades of mob influence, corruption, bribery, and embezzlement inside the Teamsters. Eliminating it removes an independent watchdog and weakens accountability over one of the most powerful unions.

Source: New York Times

Trump Has a Bill Pulte Problem

What Happened: Trump appointed Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence even though federal law appears to require the Senate-confirmed principal deputy director to automatically assume the position when it becomes vacant. As Pulte begins purging senior intelligence officials and restructuring the agency, legal experts argue his authority to do this could be invalid.

Why It Matters: Trump bypassed the legal line of succession to install a loyalist into a top intelligence position. If the appointment is found to be unlawful, Pulte’s purge of intelligence officials and major agency decisions could be invalidated.

Source: The Atlantic

Kennedy Center must explain tarp covering entrance, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the Kennedy Center to explain why its main entrance is covered by a tarp concealing the building’s signage and to provide updates on its operations, public access, and renovation plans. The order follows an earlier ruling requiring the center to remain open despite Trump’s planned closure for renovations.

Why It Matters: The court is demanding that Trump officials justify their handling of the Kennedy Center. The order underscores growing judicial scrutiny of their efforts to seize control of public institutions and reshape them for political purposes.

Source: USA Today

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Rocked by the Iran war, the UAE sours on Trump: ‘We got played’

What Happened: Confidence in Trump has declined across the UAE and parts of the Persian Gulf after the Iran war, with regional officials and business leaders saying his decision to launch the conflict and his unpredictable approach undermined stability and damaged trust. While Gulf governments continue to publicly back Washington, officials reportedly urged the U.S. to avoid the war and are growing increasingly frustrated.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war has damaged U.S. credibility with some of America’s closest Gulf partners. Weakened trust will make it harder for the U.S. to secure cooperation on regional security, intelligence sharing, diplomacy, and economic priorities.

Source: Washington Post

China Makes New US Warship Target for Missile Tests, Images Show

What Happened: Satellite imagery shows China has built a new mock-up of a U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer at a missile testing range in the Taklamakan Desert. Analysts say the replica is likely being used to test anti-ship weapons and is part of a broader effort that includes mock U.S. warships and replicas of central Taipei used for military training.

Why It Matters: China is expanding capabilities designed to defeat U.S. forces in a potential war over Taiwan. Meanwhile, Trump continues to praise Xi Jinping and downplays Beijing's growing military threat, which weakens deterrence and undermines U.S. national security.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump abruptly cancels signing of bipartisan bill on affordable housing

What Happened: Trump abruptly canceled the signing of a bipartisan affordable housing bill, saying he would not approve it until the Senate passes his SAVE America Act imposing new federal voting restrictions. The move halted a rare bipartisan housing measure and tied unrelated housing policy to Trump’s election agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump is using affordable housing as leverage to force Congress to pass his extreme voting restrictions. Families struggling with housing costs are being used as bargaining chips to advance his election agenda.

Source: Washington Post

👊🏼 In Resistance News



Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$500 million — Secret investment by a UAE royal-led group into Trump family crypto venture World Liberty Financial

$45 million — Larry Ellison’s reported donation to a political nonprofit supporting Trump’s 2024 campaign

$250 — Proposed commemorative currency featuring Trump for America’s 250th anniversary

250th — National celebration Trump turned into a campaign-style rally

13 — Protesters’ phones reportedly searched by the FBI using Cellebrite software

60+ — Conservative anti-abortion activists signed a petition urging states to remove legal protections and jail women who get abortions

18 — Months of Gen. Christopher Donahue’s command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa before Hegseth blocked efforts to extend his career

1989 — Year court-ordered Teamsters oversight began to curb organized crime and corruption

300 — Recruits sickened in a flu outbreak after Hegseth made flu vaccines optional

40% — Vaccination rate among recruits after the flu shot requirement was dropped

🔎 What to Watch Next

FBI is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Federal control over elections is expanding — Will courts keep blocking Trump’s attempts to seize voter data, disrupt mail ballots, and rewrite election rules?

Military purges are accelerating — How much expertise will be lost as experienced commanders are purged for political reasons?

Trump’s personality cult is becoming policy — How far will officials go in using currency, national celebrations, museums, and public institutions to glorify him?

Federal workers are being monitored and pressured — Will forced apps, loyalty displays, and centralized messaging become normalized across government?

China’s military threat is growing — Will Trump keep downplaying Beijing’s aggression as China trains for a possible Taiwan invasion?

💡 Key Takeaways

Foreign Influence — Foreign governments, billionaires, and major donors continue receiving favorable treatment while Trump’s family and inner circle profit from overlapping business and political interests.

Election Control — Trump continues expanding federal influence over elections through voter data demands, mail ballot pressure, and investigations, even as courts block some of the most aggressive efforts.

Political Weaponization — Federal law enforcement, surveillance, and regulatory powers are being used against protesters, journalists, and political opponents.

Security Purges — Experienced military and intelligence officials continue to be purged, weakening institutional expertise and national security.

Cult Politics — Public institutions, currency, national celebrations, and federal employees are being used to promote Trump and reinforce personal loyalty.

Rights Erosion — Reproductive rights, immigrant protections, government transparency, and civil liberties continue to face sustained attacks.

Global Isolation — Trump’s Iran war and erratic foreign policy continue weakening relationships with allies while adversaries exploit growing instability.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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