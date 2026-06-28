Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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peterc werp's avatar
peterc werp
6h

Nice summary of all the corruption and evil that's going on. Keep up the great work!

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Nurse Kate at The Forge's avatar
Nurse Kate at The Forge
7h

The coverage is outstanding. While it’s not fun to know it is imperative. Without knowing your adversary it’s difficult to best them.

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