The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, on May 8, 2026. | Francis Chung/POLITICO

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 23

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

They Went to Jared

What Happened: A new investigation detailed how Jared Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, secured billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar after he left the White House. The report also found that Kushner continued to play a key role in Trump’s foreign policy involving the same governments financing his business.

Why It Matters: Kushner has no official government position, yet he continues to profit from foreign governments while helping shape U.S. foreign policy. The arrangement shows more corruption and is a glaring conflict of interest that gives foreign governments financial leverage over Trump’s family and inner circle.

Source: Mother Jones

Republicans Are Dismantling a Key Tool in the War Against Kleptocrats

What Happened: House and Senate Republicans are advancing legislation to repeal the Corporate Transparency Act, which requires companies to disclose their true owners to federal authorities. Trump officials have already stopped enforcing the law and moved to dismantle the ownership database.

Why It Matters: Repealing the law will escalate the use of anonymous shell companies as a tool for hiding money in the U.S. financial system. It will also make it easier for corrupt officials, criminals, and foreign actors to move funds through the U.S.

Source: The New Republic

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

‘Do me a favor’: Trump says he directed DOJ to investigate California elections

What Happened: Trump publicly acknowledged that he personally directed a U.S. attorney to investigate California’s gubernatorial primary after early vote counts showed his preferred candidate, Steve Hilton, trailing. Trump claimed the federal investigation helped him reach the general election.

Why It Matters: Trump openly admitted to using federal prosecutors to help his preferred candidate. Weaponizing the Justice Department to influence elections is an abuse of presidential power and a test run for using federal agencies to interfere in the midterms.

Source: Democracy Docket

“A Huge Grab of Power”: Trump Is Defying Congress on Foreign Aid

What Happened: Trump officials are withholding and delaying foreign aid funding that Congress explicitly approved, including money for HIV treatment, humanitarian relief, nutrition, and global health programs. They have also ignored congressional reporting requirements and blocked the release of funds lawmakers ordered to be spent.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to seize Congress’s constitutional power of the purse by refusing to spend money that lawmakers appropriated. The move expands executive power, undermines congressional authority, and disrupts lifesaving programs around the world.

Source: ProPublica

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE fining immigration attorney for alleged false asylum claims, a first for the agency

What Happened: ICE is seeking to fine immigration attorney Vinod Doddamani $250,000, alleging he filed dozens of asylum applications supported by “fraudulent” and nearly identical documents. The case marks the first time the agency has sought civil penalties against an attorney over asylum claims.

Why It Matters: The case expands immigration enforcement to the lawyers representing migrants. It is meant to intimidate attorneys, discourage legal representation, and make it harder for asylum seekers to defend their rights.

Source: ABC News

Supreme Court makes it easier for border agents to deport green card holders accused of crimes

What Happened: The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that border officials do not need to prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that a lawful permanent resident committed a crime before treating them as inadmissible upon reentry to the U.S. The decision gives immigration authorities broader power to deny entry and pursue deportation proceedings against green card holders accused of certain crimes.

Why It Matters: The ruling expands the government’s power to detain and deport green card holders while weakening due process protections. Immigration authorities now have greater discretion to strip lawful permanent residents of their status with a lower legal standard.

Source: ABC News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Justice Department withdraws subpoenas that sought reporters’ grand jury testimony, sources say

What Happened: The Justice Department issued grand jury subpoenas to reporters at The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal as part of its crackdown on leaks, seeking testimony about their reporting. The subpoenas were withdrawn only after they had searched a Washington Post journalist’s home and seized her electronic devices.

Why It Matters: Using grand jury subpoenas and FBI searches against journalists is an attack on press freedom. It is meant to intimidate reporters, silence sources, and shield those in power from public scrutiny.

Source: Associated Press

Trump administration tried to force journalists to testify before federal grand jury in leak probe

What Happened: The Justice Department issued grand jury subpoenas seeking to force reporters from The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal to testify in a federal leak investigation. The subpoenas were later withdrawn after the news organizations challenged them.

Why It Matters: Trump officials tried to force journalists to become witnesses for the government. Using the Justice Department to compel reporters to reveal information is another attack on press freedom that intimidates journalists and their sources.

Source: NBC News

‘Retaliatory,’ ‘Misleading,’ ‘Unconstitutional’: Judges’ criticism mounts against Trump administration

What Happened: A CNN review identified 77 federal court rulings since the start of Trump’s second term in which judges sharply criticized the regime’s actions. Judges appointed by both Republican and Democratic presidents found they had abused power, acted in bad faith, retaliated against opponents, violated constitutional limits, and defied court orders.

Why It Matters: Judges across the ideological spectrum are repeatedly finding that Trump is abusing executive power and violating the Constitution. The rulings point to a pattern of lawlessness and an escalating confrontation between the White House and the federal judiciary.

Source: CNN

FEC filings confirm GOP meddling in Dem primaries

What Happened: FEC filings revealed that two super PACs, Lead Left and Real Change PAC, which spent more than $4.3 million in Democratic congressional primaries, were funded entirely by the Republican-aligned Conservative Americans PAC. The groups backed Democratic candidates viewed as weaker in the general election while working to defeat stronger candidates.

Why It Matters: Republican operatives secretly spent millions to shape Democratic primaries and influence who voters could choose in the general election. The strategy manipulates the electoral process by helping select the opposition’s nominees.

Source: Politico

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Supreme Court allows a ruling that ends a tool to protect minority voters in 7 states

What Happened: The Supreme Court declined to hear a voting rights case, leaving in place a lower court ruling that blocks private individuals and organizations from enforcing part of the Voting Rights Act in seven states. The decision removes a longstanding legal tool used to challenge voting discrimination.

Why It Matters: The ruling weakens enforcement of the Voting Rights Act by preventing citizens and advocacy groups from bringing many voting rights cases themselves. It makes discriminatory voting laws harder to challenge and leaves enforcement dependent on the federal government.

Source: NPR

Trump administration can expand fast-track deportation process, US appeals court rules

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump officials can expand fast-track deportations nationwide, allowing immigration authorities to quickly deport migrants who cannot prove they have continuously lived in the U.S. for at least two years. The decision overturns a lower court ruling that found the policy violated due process protections.

Why It Matters: The ruling gives Trump broader power to deport people with little or no judicial review. It weakens due process protections and increases the risk that long-term residents will be removed without an opportunity to challenge their deportation. Source: Reuters

Federal Judge Bars ICE From Making Arrests in Immigration Courts

What Happened: A federal judge barred ICE from making civil immigration arrests inside immigration courts nationwide, ruling that Trump officials violated federal law by reversing longstanding restrictions on courthouse arrests. The judge also struck down a policy allowing detainees to be held for extended periods in short-term ICE facilities.

Why It Matters: Immigration court arrests became a central tool of Trump’s mass deportation campaign, discouraging immigrants from appearing for their hearings. The ruling blocks a key enforcement tactic and reaffirms that the executive branch must follow the law when changing immigration policy.

Source: New York Times

Judge orders return of deported Honduran man whose removal ‘boggles the mind’

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to facilitate the return of a 20-year-old Honduran man and his U.S.-citizen daughter after finding he was likely deported without due process. The judge said Jose Eliezer Martinez-Andino was denied meaningful access to his attorneys and removed from the country in a process that “boggles the mind.”

Why It Matters: The ruling is another rebuke of Trump’s deportation campaign for violating basic due process rights. It underscores how aggressive immigration enforcement results in people being deported before they have a chance to challenge their cases.

Source: ABC News

How Trump Turned America’s Refugee Program Into a Pathway for White People

What Happened: Trump officials have effectively suspended refugee admissions for most of the world while creating a fast-track pathway for white South Africans claiming racial persecution. More than 6,000 South Africans, most of them white Afrikaners, have been admitted, while refugees fleeing war and persecution elsewhere remain blocked.

Why It Matters: The refugee system is being used to favor one politically preferred group while shutting out people fleeing war and persecution. Humanitarian protections have been replaced with political favoritism.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Another Top General Is Out at the Pentagon

What Happened: General Christopher “C.D.” Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, is expected to step down later this summer as Pete Hegseth continues purging senior military leadership. Donahue is the latest in a growing list of senior generals to depart amid cuts to top military leadership.

Why It Matters: Another experienced combat commander is being pushed out as an insecure Hegseth continues to purge senior military leaders. The loss of experienced leadership weakens the armed forces and leaves key commands shaped by political priorities rather than military expertise.

Source: The Atlantic

Trump’s acting intelligence chief fires dozens of staff members – report

What Happened: Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte has begun purging and reassigning dozens of employees at the Office of DNI. More than 50 staff members have already been removed or sent back to their home agencies, with counterterrorism and counterintelligence offices expected to face major cuts.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge of the intelligence community is targeting the agencies responsible for coordinating counterterrorism and counterintelligence. Replacing experienced professionals with loyalists endangers national security, undermines the ability to detect threats, and leaves the U.S. more vulnerable to attacks.

Source: The Guardian

Medicaid and ACA enrollment falls by more than 5 million, new report finds

What Happened: Medicaid, CHIP, and Affordable Care Act enrollment fell by more than 5 million people over the past year. The decline followed nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts and the expiration of enhanced ACA subsidies, which caused insurance premiums to surge for millions of Americans.

Why It Matters: Republicans are taking health care away from millions of Americans to finance tax cuts for the wealthy. More uninsured Americans means more medical debt, worse health conditions, and greater financial hardship.

Source: NBC News

COVID-19 vaccine study that was blocked from CDC journal is published elsewhere

What Happened: A study showing updated COVID-19 vaccines significantly reduced hospitalizations and emergency room visits was published in JAMA Network Open after Trump political appointees blocked its publication in a CDC journal. The study found the vaccine was about 55% effective at preventing COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

Why It Matters: Trump officials blocked scientific research showing COVID-19 vaccines work. Political interference in public health undermines trust in science and keeps Americans from receiving accurate medical information.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Is Making Big Claims About the Iran Talks. Iran Keeps Contradicting Him.

What Happened: Trump and his officials repeatedly claimed Iran had agreed to major concessions in the nuclear talks, including expanded inspections and limits on the use of unfrozen assets. Iranian officials publicly disputed those claims, saying many key issues remain unresolved and no final agreement has been reached.

Why It Matters: Trump is giving Iran billions in sanctions relief while claiming victories that Iran says never happened. The White House continues to gaslight about these talks, leaving Americans to sort through conflicting propaganda from both the U.S and Iran.

Source: New York Times

US Senate joins House in voting to halt Iran war, rebuking Trump

What Happened: The Senate voted 50-48 to approve a War Powers Resolution directing Trump to end U.S. military involvement in Iran after the House passed a similar measure. Four Republicans joined Democrats, marking the first time since the 1973 War Powers Act that both chambers approved legislation seeking to remove U.S. forces from an ongoing war.

Why It Matters: Congress delivered a major bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s Iran war. The vote exposes growing opposition to his war, complicates Trump’s push for more funding, and highlights Republican divisions heading into the midterms.

Source: Reuters

Trump Is Running Out of European Friends—Even on the Nationalist Right

What Happened: Several of Europe’s nationalist and right-wing populist leaders who once embraced Trump are distancing themselves from him as his policies and political standing become more controversial. Even longtime allies such as Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and France’s Marine Le Pen are treating close ties to Trump as a political liability.

Why It Matters: Trump’s political brand has become a liability for some of his closest allies. The shift weakens his international influence and fractures the far-right nationalist network that has helped amplify his agenda across Europe.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia’s Wiki Warfare Tries to Distort Reality, Documents Show

What Happened: Leaked documents from Russia’s Social Design Agency, a Kremlin-linked influence operation sanctioned by the U.S., U.K., and EU, reveal plans to build Wikipedia-style sites, media outlets, and think tanks to manipulate search engines and AI chatbots. The operation sought to flood the internet with pro-Kremlin propaganda and shape how AI systems interpret political events, elections, and public figures.

Why It Matters: Russia is expanding its information warfare beyond social media and into the sources that power search engines and AI. By manipulating those sources, the Kremlin can spread disinformation at scale and distort how millions of people understand world events.

Source: Bloomberg

Army looking into using 2 U.S. ranges for testing to mimic electronic jamming seen in Ukraine

What Happened: The U.S. Army plans to build at least two domestic testing ranges that replicate the drone, electronic warfare, and jamming conditions seen on the battlefields of Ukraine. The facilities will allow soldiers and defense companies to train and test systems in realistic combat environments.

Why It Matters: Ukraine has become the world’s leading battlefield for drone and electronic warfare. The Army is restructuring training around lessons from Ukraine to prepare for future wars against technologically advanced adversaries.

Source: CBS News

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Factory job cuts in June neared financial crisis and Covid levels, S&P says

What Happened: U.S. factory job cuts in June reached their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, excluding the COVID-19 shutdown period, according to S&P Global. Manufacturers cited rising costs, supply disruptions, and weakening demand despite a temporary boost from inventory stockpiling.

Why It Matters: Manufacturing is showing growing signs of economic weakness as companies cut jobs and scale back hiring. The layoffs point to slowing growth, rising business uncertainty, and increasing pressure on the U.S. economy.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Federal judge dismisses Justice Department lawsuit seeking detailed voter data from Maryland

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed the Justice Department’s lawsuit seeking access to Maryland’s unredacted voter registration records, marking the ninth state where courts have rejected similar efforts. The DOJ has sued dozens of states seeking voter data containing sensitive personal information, including dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers, and partial Social Security numbers.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

$4.3 million — Secret Republican funding spent through two super PACs to influence Democratic congressional primaries

77 — Federal court rulings sharply criticizing Trump’s actions as unlawful, retaliatory, or unconstitutional

6–3 — Supreme Court ruling lowering the standard for deporting certain lawful permanent residents accused of crimes

50+ — Intelligence staff purged or reassigned from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

5 million+ — Americans who lost Medicaid, CHIP, or Affordable Care Act coverage over the past year

55% — Effectiveness of updated COVID-19 vaccines at preventing hospitalization, according to the study blocked from publication in a CDC journal

50–48 — Senate vote approving a War Powers Resolution directing Trump to end U.S. military involvement in Iran.

2 — New U.S. Army testing ranges planned to replicate the drone, electronic warfare, and jamming conditions seen on Ukraine's battlefield

9 — States where a federal court rejected DOJ efforts to obtain unredacted state voter registration data

🔎 What to Watch Next

DOJ pressure on elections is escalating — Will courts keep blocking federal attempts to seize voter data and interfere in state election systems?

Health care losses are spreading — How many more Americans will lose Medicaid, CHIP, or ACA coverage as cuts and subsidy expirations take effect?

Intelligence purges are underway — Will replacing experienced counterterrorism and counterintelligence officials with political loyalists leave the U.S. vulnerable to a major intelligence failure or attack?

Iran war opposition is growing — Will Congress be able to force Trump to end U.S. involvement, or will the war continue despite bipartisan pushback?

Russia’s information warfare is evolving — How much damage can the Kremlin’s fake media and AI-targeted disinformation do before platforms and governments respond?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Damage — Factory job cuts, health care losses, tariffs, and Trump’s Iran war are intensifying pressure on workers, families, and businesses.

Election Interference — Trump and his allies are using DOJ lawsuits, voter data demands, and election fraud lies to pressure state election systems before the midterms.

Weaponized Justice — Federal law enforcement is being used to target opponents, journalists, immigrants, and voting rights groups while protecting Trump’s cronies.

Rights Rollbacks — Voting rights, due process, refugee protections, health care access, and immigration safeguards are being weakened through courts, agencies, and executive action.

Institutional Purges — Senior military, intelligence, and law enforcement officials are being pushed out as loyalty replaces expertise across key national security agencies.

Press Intimidation — Subpoenas, searches, lawsuits, and threats against journalists are being used to chill reporting and expose sources.

Russia’s Information War — Kremlin operations are moving beyond social media to manipulate search engines, AI systems, and the information infrastructure the world relies on.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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