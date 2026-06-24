Demonstrators during a protest against a planned Zvernec region tourism project, in Tirana, Albania, on June 20. Photographer: Olsi Shehu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Administration Shuttered a Criminal Probe Into Fraudster’s Clemency

What Happened: Federal prosecutors were investigating whether improper payments were made to help secure Trump’s commutation of convicted fraudster David Gentile, who was released less than two weeks into a seven-year sentence for a $1.6 billion fraud scheme. According to reporting, the investigation was halted after prosecutors examined communications discussing multimillion-dollar payments tied to efforts to obtain clemency.

Why It Matters: An investigation into possible payments connected to a presidential commutation was shut down. The move protects Trump’s cronies from scrutiny and buries a potential corruption investigation involving presidential clemency.

Source: New York Times

Albanian Protesters Demand Premier Quit Over Kushner-Linked Plan

What Happened: Thousands of protesters gathered in Tirana demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation over his government’s support for a luxury resort project backed by Jared Kushner’s investment firm. Demonstrators accused officials of putting the interests of politically connected foreign investors ahead of the Albanian people.

Why It Matters: The project is another example of Trump’s family profiting from political connections abroad. The controversy has turned Kushner’s development into a symbol of corruption, influence peddling, and elite privilege.

Source: Bloomberg

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Democratic states scramble to prevent potential Trump administration interference in their elections

What Happened: Democratic-led states are passing new election laws designed to limit potential federal involvement in voting and ballot counting after Trump officials sought voter records, pushed new voting restrictions, and expanded their role in election oversight. Several states have also moved to restrict law enforcement presence at polling locations.

Why It Matters: States are taking steps to protect elections from federal interference as Trump seeks greater control over elections. The measures reflect fears that federal power will be used to intimidate voters, pressure election officials, and undermine the independence of the electoral process.

Source: CNN

Federal Citizenship Data Tool Cannot Be Used to Screen Voters, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump officials from allowing states to use a federal citizenship database to screen voter rolls, ruling that the program violated federal privacy laws and improperly combined immigration and Social Security data. The court found the system could incorrectly flag eligible voters and risk wrongful voter purges.

Why It Matters: The ruling halts a major effort to expand federal involvement in elections and prevents states from using a flawed database that could have removed eligible American citizens from voter rolls.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Federal judge rejects DOJ subpoenas issued to Gov. Walz, Minneapolis mayor

What Happened: A federal judge threw out Justice Department subpoenas issued to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, ruling that the regime failed to demonstrate a legitimate investigative purpose. The court found the subpoenas were part of an effort to pressure state and local officials over immigration policy.

Why It Matters: The ruling rejects the use of the Justice Department as a political weapon against officials who refuse to follow Trump’s agenda. It is another reminder that federal law enforcement should not be used to intimidate political opponents or force states to comply with White House demands.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump administration plans to use homeland security funds to pressure states into election changes

What Happened: Trump officials plan to condition more than $1 billion in homeland security grants on states adopting federal election requirements, including hand-marked paper ballots, voter roll checks through a federal citizenship database, and new auditing standards. States that refuse could lose up to 20% of their funding.

Why It Matters: The White House wants to use federal funding as leverage to force states to adopt election rules demanded by Trump. It expands federal control over election administration and pressures states to surrender authority over how they conduct elections.

Source: CNN

Former IRS officials call for judge to scrutinize Trump’s ‘breathtakingly improper’ immunity from audits

What Happened: Former IRS and Justice Department officials urged a federal judge to closely examine a settlement that granted Trump, his family, and affiliated entities broad immunity from past tax audits. They argued the agreement is unprecedented and unlawfully shields the president and his associates from scrutiny.

Why It Matters: The deal places Trump and his cronies above the tax laws that apply to everyone else. It shields potential wrongdoing from investigation and is another blatant example of corruption and abuse of power.

Source: ABC News

Some local police have access to an ICE facial recognition app

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security is expanding facial recognition tools used in immigration enforcement by allowing some local police departments working with ICE to scan people’s faces and compare them against more than 250 million government records. The system can identify individuals for ICE and store collected photos in a DHS database for up to 15 years.

Why It Matters: The program dramatically expands the government’s surveillance powers by turning local police into extensions of the federal system. It enables mass facial recognition tracking, stores personal biometric data for years, and gives the government another tool to monitor and intimidate Americans.

Source: NPR

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump renews threat to New York Times over Iran coverage

What Happened: Trump accused The New York Times of “treason” over its reporting on the Iran war and threatened to add the newspaper to his ongoing lawsuit. The attack came after the Times published an analysis questioning how much had changed after nearly four months of Trump’s war.

Why It Matters: The president is escalating attacks on independent media by portraying unfavorable reporting as disloyalty or criminal conduct. The rhetoric is meant to intimidate journalists, discredit factual reporting, and discourage scrutiny of the government.

Source: The Hill

First the Kennedy Center, Now the Smithsonian

What Happened: Court filings show Trump officials removed at least 51 exhibits and displays from 37 national parks and historic sites to comply with an executive order targeting content deemed to “disparage” the United States. The removals are part of a broader campaign targeting museums, historical institutions, and exhibits addressing slavery, racism, women, and other aspects of American history.

Why It Matters: The government is rewriting history and censoring facts that do not fit its political agenda. Controlling the historical record is a hallmark of authoritarians seeking to shape public memory and national identity.

Source: The Atlantic

A small conservative group rises in influence under Trump 2.0

What Happened: The conservative watchdog group Capital Research Center has become an influential source for Trump officials and congressional Republicans investigating nonprofits, philanthropies, and advocacy organizations. Its research has been used in congressional inquiries and government actions targeting groups and donors associated with Democratic causes.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are relying on a partisan outside group to identify organizations and individuals for government scrutiny. Federal power is being directed against political opponents, nonprofits, and advocacy groups based on ideology rather than evidence of wrongdoing.

Source: Politico

ABC launches on-air campaign urging viewers to back network in Trump agency fights

What Happened: ABC launched an on-air campaign urging viewers to support the network as it fights two FCC investigations initiated after pressure from Trump. The FCC ordered early license reviews for ABC-owned stations and opened an inquiry into The View over political candidate coverage.

Why It Matters: Trump is weaponizing the federal government against the press. Using regulatory power to punish unfavorable coverage is an authoritarian tactic designed to intimidate media organizations and silence criticism.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

DACA renewal delays fuel worries Trump is quietly undermining ‘Dreamers’

What Happened: DACA renewal processing has slowed dramatically, creating a growing backlog and leaving many Dreamers waiting months for work permit renewals. Advocates, lawmakers, and business groups say the delays are causing recipients to lose legal protections, work authorization, and face a greater risk of deportation.

Why It Matters: The delays are effectively undermining DACA without formally ending it. Hundreds of thousands of Dreamers are being pushed into legal uncertainty and losing the ability to work, remain in the country, and support their families.

Source: Politico

DOJ memo stokes fear among disability advocates of a return to institutionalization

What Happened: The Justice Department issued a legal memo arguing that federal disability rights laws do not require states to provide in-home and community-based services for people with disabilities. The position breaks with decades of federal policy and challenges protections that have helped millions of disabled Americans live independently in their communities.

Why It Matters: The move weakens disability rights protections and makes it easier for states to cut services that allow people with disabilities to live independently. It threatens decades of progress and could force more disabled Americans into institutions and nursing homes.

Source: NPR

A Ukrainian family built a community in Cleveland. Now, they face deportation

What Happened: A Ukrainian family that built a business and community in Ohio is facing deportation after immigration officials issued removal orders when a mother and her son returned from Ukraine following medical treatment. The family says they followed guidance from U.S. officials and believed their humanitarian parole status would remain valid upon reentry.

Why It Matters: The case shows that even immigrants who followed government instructions and built lives in America can still be deported. The removal also threatens a child’s access to life-saving medication and medical care.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Firings now underway at Office of Director of National Intelligence, source says

What Happened: Acting DNI Bill Pulte began large-scale staffing purges at the Office of National Intelligence after Trump ordered an immediate downsizing of the agency. Reports indicate the National Counterterrorism Center and counterintelligence offices are among those facing significant reductions.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling key intelligence and counterterrorism offices while replacing expertise with loyalists. The cuts weaken America’s ability to detect threats, prevent attacks, counter foreign adversaries, and protect the homeland.

Source: CNN

Interior Department Moves to Relax Rules for Drilling on Public Lands

What Happened: The Interior Department proposed rolling back environmental rules for oil, gas, and coal extraction on public lands. The changes would sharply reduce financial guarantees required from drilling companies and weaken methane pollution requirements.

Why It Matters: The rollback shifts more environmental and cleanup costs onto taxpayers while making it easier for fossil fuel companies to operate on public lands with fewer safeguards and less accountability for pollution.

Source: New York Times

Pentagon seeks $80 billion from Congress for Iran war

What Happened: The Pentagon told senators it needs approximately $80 billion in additional funding to cover costs associated with Trump’s Iran war, including replenishing weapons stockpiles, repairing equipment, and rebuilding damaged military facilities. The request comes on top of Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget.

Why It Matters: Americans are being asked to pay tens of billions more for a war Trump chose to launch. The conflict is already draining military resources, driving up federal spending, and diverting money from other priorities.

Source: Associated Press and Wall Street Journal

Staggering amounts of fentanyl hit streets as the DEA watched and took no action, records show

What Happened: An AP investigation found that the DEA allowed hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills to reach New Mexico communities between 2023 and 2025 while building larger cases against drug trafficking organizations. Current and former agents say authorities repeatedly monitored shipments without intervening, despite the danger to public safety.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement knowingly allowed deadly fentanyl onto American streets. The strategy put communities at risk, helped fuel the overdose epidemic, and left Americans paying the price for an enforcement tactic that prioritized investigations over lives.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Allows Iran to Sell Oil in Dollars for First Time in Decades

What Happened: Trump officials temporarily waived sanctions to allow Iran to sell oil in U.S. dollars and receive payments directly through its banking system while negotiations continue over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program. Vance also said Iran had agreed to allow international nuclear inspectors to return.

Why It Matters: Trump is giving Iran billions in economic relief before securing major concessions. Meanwhile, they are gaslighting Americans by portraying the return of inspectors as a breakthrough, even though inspections existed before Trump attacked Iran last June.

Source: Wall Street Journal

A growing number of foreign leaders have had it with Trump

What Happened: A growing number of U.S. allies are publicly pushing back against Trump, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who criticized him after he lied that she had begged for a photo. Leaders in France, Germany, and Spain have also challenged Trump over his treatment of allies, the Iran war, and his public remarks.

Why It Matters: Even some of Trump’s closest allies are openly distancing themselves from him. The growing friction is weakening relationships with key partners, undermining U.S. credibility, and eroding confidence in American leadership.

Source: CNN

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine launches database with 'deep technical data' of Russian weapons to share with allies

What Happened: Ukraine launched TrophyLab, a platform that gives allied governments, defense companies, and research institutions access to technical data and analysis of captured Russian weapons. Partners can also request battlefield recovered equipment for testing and the development of countermeasures.

Why It Matters: Every Russian missile, drone, and weapons system used against Ukraine is becoming intelligence for the West. The platform helps allies develop better defenses, improve military readiness, and expose weaknesses in Russian technology and tactics.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Growing U.S. inequality is worsening Social Security’s financial crunch, group says

What Happened: A new analysis found that growing income inequality is worsening Social Security’s financial shortfall as more earnings flow to top earners above the payroll tax cap. As a result, a smaller share of wages is subject to Social Security taxes, reducing revenue for the program.

Why It Matters: Rising inequality is draining Social Security’s funding and accelerating its financial crisis. Without changes, millions of Americans face automatic benefit cuts of roughly 22% beginning in 2032.

Source: CBS News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$1.6 billion — Fraud scheme tied to David Gentile, whose commutation-related investigation was shut down

$1 billion+ — Homeland Security grants Trump officials want to use to pressure states into adopting federal election requirements

20% — Funding states could lose if they refuse Trump’s election demands

250 million+ — Government records searchable through ICE facial recognition tools shared with some local police departments

15 years — Length of time DHS can retain photos collected through the facial recognition system

51 — Historical exhibits and displays removed from national parks and historic sites

37 — National parks and historic sites affected by the removals

2032 — Year Social Security beneficiaries could face automatic benefit cuts if no action is taken

22% — Estimated automatic Social Security benefit reduction if the funding shortfall is not addressed

$80 billion — Additional Pentagon funding requested for the Iran war

$1.5 trillion — Proposed defense budget, on top of which the Iran war funding request would be added

🔎 What to Watch Next

Election interference fears are growing — How far will Trump go in using federal agencies, funding, and intelligence resources to influence election administration before the midterms?

The intelligence purge is underway — How many experienced counterterrorism and counterintelligence officials will be replaced with political loyalists before national security failures or a preventable attack exposes the consequences?

Mass facial recognition surveillance is expanding — How many more local police departments will be integrated into ICE’s biometric tracking network?

The Iran deal keeps expanding — How much additional sanctions relief and economic support will Trump provide before securing any concessions from Tehran?

Disability rights protections are being weakened — Will courts stop efforts that could push more Americans with disabilities into institutions and nursing homes?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Squeeze — Inflation, falling real wages, rising energy costs, and growing uncertainty are leaving Americans worse off financially while wealth continues to concentrate at the top.

Election Power Grab — States are acting to shield elections from federal interference as Trump expands federal involvement in voting systems, voter data, and election administration.

Surveillance State Expansion — Facial recognition, federal databases, and information sharing systems continue to expand, giving the government more tools to track and monitor individuals.

Intelligence Purges — Career national security professionals are being pushed out as federal agencies are reshaped around loyalty rather than expertise.

History Rewrite — National parks, civil rights materials, slavery exhibits, Native history, women’s rights, and climate information are being removed or rewritten to fit the regime’s narrative.

Iran Concessions — Trump is handing Tehran major economic benefits and sanctions relief while nuclear, missile, and regional security issues remain unresolved.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Leave a comment