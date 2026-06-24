Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
8h

I’m curious about a story I heard today that may link to the diplomats being forced out of Latin America; it concerned tapes with someone speaking in Spanish about how the right is trying to take over especially in Mexico and Honduras where that drug dealer used to be president pardoned by the OT was replaced. On the tape, the speaker (his name is known and he’s pushing the AI fake story but that is proven not true) says the OT will remain in power forever and that he doesn’t know how but that’s the plan as well as a total sweep of right wing overlords taking control. I heard this on politics girl with Leigh McGowan and a gal named Heidi. I’m sure I’m butchering this info but it seemed plausible. Curious if you’ve seen this info Olga?

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Gimme Shelter's avatar
Gimme Shelter
9h

Still waiting for that fight to happen. Omg. Neither one could fight their way out of a wet paper bag. 🐕‍🦺💕🇺🇸🇺🇦

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