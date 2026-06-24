People vote during the New Jersey primary elections for U.S. Congress, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, U.S., June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 19-21

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

DOJ Defends Musk’s xAI in Data-Center Pollution Lawsuit

What Happened: The Justice Department moved to dismiss an NAACP lawsuit accusing Elon Musk’s xAI of violating the Clean Air Act by operating dozens of gas turbines without permits at a Mississippi data center. DOJ argued the facility supports AI systems tied to national security and military operations.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is shielding Musk’s company from environmental enforcement by invoking national security. It is another example of government power being used to protect Trump cronies from consequences.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Redirects Millions From Secret Service Amid White House Construction

What Happened: Trump officials transferred approximately $350 million from the Secret Service to fund security upgrades tied to Trump’s ballroom and underground bunker.

Why It Matters: Hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars are being used to support Trump’s vanity project. It is another example of corruption and self-dealing at the highest levels of government.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump says there are ‘no limits’ to his power

What Happened: Trump declared that there are “no limits” to his power during an interview about the Iran war and said he had learned no lessons about constraints on presidential authority. He also described the U.S.-Iran agreement as an “unconditional surrender,” despite the deal granting Iran sanctions relief, renewed oil exports, and future negotiations over key nuclear issues.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly rejecting the idea that a president is constrained by constitutional limits. It shows his belief that presidential power should be unchecked and further reinforces his desire to govern like a dictator.

Source: The Hill

White House delays release of US voting machine study as midterms near

What Happened: A classified intelligence report identifying vulnerabilities in U.S. voting machines has been withheld by the White House for months despite repeated briefings from intelligence officials. The report found security weaknesses in election systems but found no evidence that votes were altered or election outcomes were manipulated.

Why It Matters: Intelligence officials found no evidence that votes were altered or elections were stolen. Yet Trump continues to spread election lies to increase federal control over voting systems and elections.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ rebuffs judge’s request to put in writing it won’t move forward with ‘anti-weaponization’ fund

What Happened: The Justice Department refused a federal judge's request to provide written assurances that it will abandon a proposed $1.776 billion slush fund intended to compensate January 6 insurrectionists and other Trump criminals. While the fund remains blocked by a federal court, the DOJ argued that binding commitments would improperly limit executive branch authority.

Why It Matters: Despite claiming the slush fund is dead, Trump cronies are still trying to find ways to use taxpayer money and reward his criminal supporters and January 6 insurrectionists.

Source: CNBC

Trump’s Anthropic restrictions may be illegal

What Happened: Trump officials used export control authorities to block foreign nationals from accessing Anthropic’s most advanced AI models, forcing the company to suspend access while it seeks relief from the government. Experts say the move dramatically expands export control powers by regulating who can use AI systems.

Why It Matters: The move gives the White House another mechanism to exert control over private industry by invoking national security. It is another example of executive power being expanded beyond its traditional limits.

Source: Politico

DOJ Refusing to Release Old Epstein Emails That Could Expose Trump

What Happened: The Justice Department says it has released all records required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, but millions of pages from the Epstein investigation remain undisclosed. The unreleased material reportedly includes emails, records, and other documents from key periods of Epstein's crimes.

Why It Matters: Millions of Epstein records are still being withheld. The cover-up serves one purpose: to protect Trump and other powerful people connected to Epstein from public exposure and accountability.

Source: The New Republic

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Administration Tells Federal Employees to Wear “Freedom” Pins—Or Else

What Happened: National Park Service employees say supervisors ordered them to wear Freedom 250 lapel pins at official events and warned that refusing could result in disciplinary action. Freedom 250 is a Trump-controlled organization overseeing many America 250 celebrations.

Why It Matters: Government employees are being pressured to wear the branding of a Trump-controlled organization while on the job. It is another step toward turning the federal workforce into a vehicle for promoting Trump's agenda and demanding displays of loyalty.

Source: Mother Jones

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Secret Vetting and Blocked Promotions: Inside Hegseth’s War on Diversity

What Happened: Pete Hegseth blocked the promotions of at least 40 military officers selected for advancement to general and admiral ranks, including numerous women and Black officers. Pentagon officials reportedly screened candidates for support of diversity initiatives, comments about representation in the military, and support for COVID-19 vaccination policies.

Why It Matters: The military is being purged of officers viewed as ideologically disloyal. Promotions continue to be based on politics rather than qualifications, undermining the professionalism and independence of the military.

Source: New York Times

Trump administration reveals list of civil rights, climate change materials removed from national parks

What Happened: Trump officials removed National Park Service materials related to civil rights, slavery, Native American history, women’s rights, diversity, and climate change from sites across the country. Court filings show many were removed for allegedly “disparaging Americans.”

Why It Matters: The government is rewriting history and censoring facts that do not fit its political agenda. Controlling the historical record is a hallmark of authoritarians seeking to shape public memory and national identity.

Source: ABC News

Migrants deported by US to Sierra Leone risk return to countries where they fear persecution

What Happened: Trump officials deported another group of asylum seekers to Sierra Leone under an expanding third-country deportation program. Documents show Sierra Leone is being used as a transit point to return some migrants to countries where they previously received protection from deportation because of fears of persecution.

Why It Matters: The policy is being used to deport people to countries where they face persecution by routing them through third countries first. It is another step toward dismantling asylum protections and bypassing due process safeguards.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Pentagon investigation into Iran school strike being finalized

What Happened: A Pentagon investigation into a U.S. airstrike that hit an Iranian elementary school and killed more than 170 people, most of them children, has been completed and is awaiting final review. Lawmakers and Pentagon officials fear the findings could be classified and withheld from the public.

Why It Matters: More than 170 civilians, most of them children, were killed in the strike. Hiding the findings would prevent the public from learning what went wrong and whether anyone will be held accountable.

Source: NBC News

Tulsi Gabbard, her guru and the mysterious messages that helped shape her political career

What Happened: A Washington Post investigation obtained thousands of internal documents and emails indicating that associates of intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard received political guidance, policy recommendations, and strategic advice from individuals linked to the Science of Identity Foundation. Former members say many of the communications originated with the group's leader, Chris Butler.

Why It Matters: One of America’s top intelligence officials appears to have been influenced by an unelected religious leader operating behind the scenes. The lack of scrutiny and vetting raises additional national security concerns.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump’s new acting intel chief Bill Pulte arrives early, eyes firing hundreds

What Happened: Trump's incoming acting director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte, reportedly arrived at DNI before officially taking office and requested employee lists as he considers purging hundreds of positions. Pulte also raised questions about access to classified intelligence, security clearances, and government travel privileges despite having no intelligence background.

Why It Matters: Trump is putting a loyalist with no intelligence background in charge of the intelligence community and preparing to purge hundreds of positions. The move threatens to replace experienced professionals with more loyalists and further politicize U.S. intelligence.

Source: CNN

Vance ‘legitimately worried’ Situation Room tapes given to New York Times

What Happened: Vance said he is "legitimately worried" that sensitive Situation Room discussions may have been secretly recorded and leaked after detailed reports revealed internal White House deliberations on the Iran war and Trump officials’ handling of the Epstein files.

Why It Matters: Sensitive national security discussions are leaking from the most secure room in the U.S. government. It is a major security failure that raises serious questions about the regime’s ability to protect classified information and conduct national security operations.

Source: The Hill

Disability Groups Fear RFK Jr.’s New Special Education Role

What Happened: Trump officials transferred special education programs from the Department of Education to the Department of Health and Human Services. The move is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle the Department of Education and shift its responsibilities to other agencies.

Why It Matters: Disabled students are being placed under the control of an agency led by RFK Jr., who has repeatedly promoted harmful and discredited views about autism and disabilities. The move weakens educational protections, undermines disability rights, and is another step in dismantling the Department of Education.

Source: New York Times

US diplomats depart Latin America-focused mission amid clashes with Trump ally

What Happened: Several senior U.S. diplomats at the U.S. mission to the Organization of American States resigned or were pushed out after clashes with Ambassador Leandro Rizzuto Jr., a Trump ally. The departures have stripped the mission of much of its senior leadership and institutional expertise.

Why It Matters: Experienced diplomats are being pushed aside and replaced by loyalists. The purge weakens U.S. diplomacy, undermines institutional expertise, and further politicizes the foreign service at a time of growing challenges.

Source: Reuters

US appeals court blocks Trump admin from enacting new plans to slash consumer watchdog staff

What Happened: A federal appeals court blocked Trump officials from immediately purging two-thirds of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's workforce. The ruling temporarily stops mass layoffs while legal challenges over efforts to dismantle the agency continue.

Why It Matters: Dismantling the CFPB would remove a key safeguard against financial abuse, giving banks and lenders more freedom to exploit consumers with no oversight or accountability.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran's Revolutionary Guards set up covert Iraqi cells to attack Gulf neighbors, sources say

What Happened: The IRGC created new covert militia cells in Iraq that reportedly answer directly to Tehran and operate outside Iran's traditional proxy networks. Iraqi security and militia sources say the groups carried out drone attacks during the Iran war against targets in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, including locations hosting U.S. forces.

Why It Matters: The emergence of IRGC-controlled cells suggests Iran is adapting its proxy strategy after major setbacks across its other networks. These smaller, more deniable groups allow Iran to attack the U.S. and its partners and destabilize the Gulf while making deterrence more difficult.

Source: Reuters

Italian foreign minister cancels trip to US over Trump’s comments about Meloni

What Happened: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a planned trip to the United States after Trump claimed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had “begged” him for a photo at the G7 summit. Meloni publicly called the claim a lie, and Tajani condemned the remarks, triggering a diplomatic dispute between the U.S and Italy.

Why It Matters: Meloni has been one of Trump’s closest allies in Europe. The dispute highlights how Trump’s erratic behavior, personal attacks, and inflammatory rhetoric are straining relationships with key U.S. partners and undermining American diplomacy.

Source: CNN

Our Allies Are Wondering Whether Supporting the American War Machine Is Worth It

What Happened: A growing number of U.S. allies are questioning the risks of hosting American military bases after the Iran war exposed vulnerabilities in U.S. installations across the Middle East. Damage to bases in Bahrain and Qatar, combined with Trump’s rush to end his war, has fueled doubts about the credibility of U.S. security guarantees.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war damaged confidence in American deterrence and leadership. As allies question U.S. reliability, more countries may seek alternatives to the U.S., reducing America’s military influence, diplomatic leverage, and ability to project power abroad.

Source: New York Times

Vance’s threat is the latest sign US could be breaking with Israel

What Happened: Vance publicly warned Israel not to undermine Trump’s Iran deal, arguing that the U.S. is Israel’s only powerful ally and criticizing actions that could jeopardize negotiations. The remarks came amid growing tensions over Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah.

Why It Matters: The unprecedented public lashing exposes a growing rift between Trump and Bibi over Iran. Trump continues to pressure Israel to accept a deal that leaves Iran’s regime in power, preserves key elements of its missile and nuclear programs, and limits Israel’s ability to confront Hezbollah.

Source: CNN

How China’s Navy Is Tightening the Noose on Taiwan

What Happened: China has expanded its naval presence around Taiwan from a single warship in 2020 to five or six vessels operating around the island almost all the time. Chinese warships now routinely patrol on all sides of Taiwan, conduct combat readiness operations, and monitor Taiwan’s military responses.

Why It Matters: China is effectively surrounding Taiwan while preparing for a possible invasion. The constant military pressure weakens Taiwan’s ability to respond and normalizes an increasingly aggressive posture as the U.S. and other allies fail to impose meaningful costs on Beijing.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine Targets Oil Refinery 2,000 Kilometers Inside Russia

What Happened: Ukraine struck the Tyumen oil refinery in Russia's Ural region, roughly 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, as part of its expanding campaign against Russian energy infrastructure. Ukrainian forces also targeted a key supply bridge linked to occupied Crimea, air defense systems, and drone command posts supporting Russian military operations.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is bringing the war back to Russia by striking critical infrastructure and military targets deep inside the country. The attacks are raising the cost of the Kremlin’s genocidal war and ending the illusion that Russians can wage war without consequences at home.

Source: Bloomberg

20,000 teddy bears displayed in Los Angeles to symbolize Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

What Happened: A coalition of Ukrainian advocacy groups displayed 20,000 teddy bears in LA to represent Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion. The installation called for the children’s return and highlighted ongoing efforts to hold Russian officials accountable.

Why It Matters: Russia has kidnapped tens of thousands of Ukrainian children and placed many in reeducation programs designed to erase their Ukrainian identity. The mass abduction of children is genocide, yet the international community has failed to take meaningful action to stop it.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

‘Running off the cliff’: An explosion of household debt has put the US economy in a tough spot

What Happened: U.S. household debt reached a record $19.9 trillion while the personal savings rate fell to 2.6%, near historic lows. Analysts say consumer spending is being sustained by borrowing and asset appreciation rather than income growth.

Why It Matters: Americans are taking on more debt while saving less to keep spending. The economy is becoming dependent on borrowing and rising asset prices, leaving households more vulnerable to a market downturn, economic slowdown, or recession.

Source: Yahoo Finance

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$350 million — Secret Service funds redirected for Trump’s ballroom and underground bunker

$1.776 billion — Proposed slush fund for January 6 insurrectionists and other Trump criminals

40+ — Military officers whose promotions Hegseth blocked

170+ — People killed in the U.S. strike on an Iranian elementary school, most of them children

400+ — Intelligence positions Bill Pulte is reportedly considering purging

2/3 — Share of CFPB workforce Trump officials tried to purge

5 or 6 — Chinese warships operating around Taiwan almost constantly

2,000 kilometers — Distance from Ukraine to the Russian oil refinery struck in Tyumen

20,000 — Teddy bears displayed in LA for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

$19.9 trillion — Record U.S. household debt

2.6% — Personal savings rate, near historic lows

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump says there are “no limits” to his power — How far will he go in testing constitutional limits, and will any institution be willing or able to stop him?

Millions of Epstein records remain hidden — What information is still being withheld, and who is being protected from public scrutiny?

Federal employees are being pressured to display Trump-linked pins — How many more agencies will be transformed into vehicles for promoting Trump’s personal brand and agenda?

DOJ shielding of Trump allies is expanding — How many more cronies and corporate allies will receive protection from lawsuits, investigations, and accountability?

The intelligence purge is accelerating — How many career officials will be purged and replaced with loyalists?

Military promotions are being politicized — Will courts or Congress step in as qualified officers are blocked over ideology?

Public health and education protections are being dismantled — How many disabled students, consumers, and vulnerable Americans will lose protections before courts intervene?

💡 Key Takeaways

Debt Economy — Americans are carrying record household debt while savings fall, leaving families more exposed to inflation, recession, and financial shocks.

Crony Protection — The Justice Department is shielding Trump allies and favored companies from accountability while invoking national security and political loyalty as cover.

Unchecked Power — Trump is openly claiming there are “no limits” to his authority while expanding executive control over courts, agencies, industry, and national security decisions.

Loyalist Purges — Intelligence agencies, the military, diplomacy, and consumer protection agencies are being stripped of experienced officials and reshaped around loyalty to Trump.

History Rewrite — National parks, civil rights materials, slavery exhibits, Native history, women’s rights, and climate information are being removed or rewritten to fit the regime’s narrative.

Rights Under Attack — Asylum protections, disability rights, special education oversight, and protections for vulnerable communities continue to be eroded or transferred into politicized agencies.

Global Fractures — Trump’s Iran war, tensions with Italy and Israel, pressure on allies, and China’s growing military pressure on Taiwan are weakening U.S. credibility and alliances.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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