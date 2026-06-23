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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 18

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Firm Tied to Trump Donor Got No-Bid Contract to Clean Reflecting Pool

What Happened: The National Park Service awarded a $1.7 million no-bid contract to Greenwater Services to install a water purification system in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The company is ultimately owned by a trust led by longtime Trump donor John J. Cafaro, and the contract was awarded using an emergency exemption that bypassed competitive bidding requirements.

Why It Matters: A Trump donor received a no-bid federal contract, and taxpayers got a reflecting pool filled with algae and peeling paint. It is another example of mass corruption and politically connected allies profiting at public expense.

Source: New York Times

Before SpaceX IPO, Investors in China Secretly Acquired Stakes

What Happened: Newly unsealed court records obtained by ProPublica show that investors from China, Russia, Qatar, and Hong Kong acquired stakes in SpaceX before its IPO through intermediary funds and offshore entities. One previously undisclosed investor reportedly had ties to Chinese military contractors.

Why It Matters: Investors tied to China and Russia gained ownership stakes in a company that builds critical U.S. military and intelligence infrastructure. The investigation exposes serious national security vulnerabilities and failures in oversight.

Source: ProPublica

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Pulls Back Intelligence Pick to Pressure Congress on Elections Bill

What Happened: Trump withdrew Jay Clayton's nomination to lead U.S. intelligence just before his Senate confirmation hearing, clearing the way for ally Bill Pulte to remain as acting Director of National Intelligence. Trump also threatened to block the renewal of Section 702 surveillance authorities unless Congress tied it to his voter ID legislation.

Why It Matters: Trump is holding a major intelligence surveillance program hostage to force Congress to advance his election takeover. At the same time, he is endangering national security by keeping a political loyalist, with no intelligence background, in charge of the intelligence community instead of allowing normal Senate confirmation and oversight.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Kash Patel accused of directing $1m to ‘slush fund’ to pay bonuses to loyalist agents

What Happened: Representative Jamie Raskin accused Kash Patel of directing more than $1 million in taxpayer-funded bonus payments to a small group of loyalists, including members of his security detail and advisory team. House Judiciary Committee Democrats say some agents received recurring payments of nearly $8,000 every two weeks.

Why It Matters: Taxpayer money was allegedly used to buy loyalty inside the FBI. One of the nation's premier law enforcement agencies is being converted into a patronage network serving those in charge instead of Americans.

Source: The Guardian

Trump bid to fire Fed’s Lisa Cook cost her more than $1M in legal, security costs

What Happened: Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook disclosed that she incurred more than $1.3 million in legal and security costs after Trump attempted to remove her from the Federal Reserve Board over allegations of mortgage fraud that she denies. She remains in her position while the Supreme Court decides whether the president has the authority to fire her.

Why It Matters: Independent officials continue to pay a personal and financial cost for resisting political pressure from the White House. The case is part of Trump’s broader effort to erode the independence of institutions such as the Federal Reserve and concentrate even more power in the presidency.

Source: CNBC

U.S. planning aggressive expansion of denaturalization push, aiming for 250 cases by fall

What Happened: Trump officials are dramatically expanding efforts to strip citizenship from naturalized Americans, with the Justice Department planning to file at least 250 denaturalization cases by October. They are broadening their targets beyond the traditional focus on war criminals and serious offenders.

Why It Matters: Citizenship is being treated as conditional for naturalized Americans. Expanding denaturalization powers gives the government a broader ability to strip citizenship and deport people, creating a powerful tool for intimidation and fear.

Source: CBS News

Federal Trade Commission sues leading transgender health group

What Happened: The FTC and four Republican-led states sued the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, alleging the organization made deceptive claims about gender affirming care for minors and failed to adequately disclose potential risks associated with treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy. The lawsuit seeks financial penalties and restrictions on WPATH's future guidance.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using federal power to go after an influential transgender healthcare organization. The case threatens access to gender affirming care and signals that medical groups will face government punishment for guidance that conflicts with the regime’s agenda.

Source: CNN

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

New book reveals how Trump compared himself to Mao, Stalin, Attila the Hun

What Happened: A new book by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan reports that Trump showed them a document comparing his power as president to rulers, including Mao, Stalin, Napoleon, Genghis Khan, Attila the Hun, and Hitler. The book also describes Trump's fixation on using government power against perceived enemies and his efforts to pressure independent institutions such as the Federal Reserve.

Why It Matters: Trump openly compared presidential power to some of history's most notorious dictators and conquerors. The accounts further reinforce his desire to concentrate power and govern like a dictator.

Source: CNN

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Death rate in ICE immigrant detention centers more than doubles under Trump

What Happened: Deaths in ICE detention centers have more than doubled under Trump, with 50 detainees dying since January 2025 as detention populations surged. The increase comes as facilities face growing overcrowding and mounting criticism over medical care and conditions.

Why It Matters: Deaths are rising as Trump officials rapidly expand immigration detention. Overcrowding, inadequate medical care, and poor conditions are killing detainees while those responsible face no accountability.

Source: Reuters

Arrests of immigrant parents create mental health crisis for children

What Happened: Mental health experts report rising anxiety, depression, trauma, and developmental problems among children whose parents have been detained or deported. Families describe severe emotional distress after parents were taken into custody at routine immigration appointments, at home, and near schools.

Why It Matters: Trump's mass deportations are inflicting lasting psychological harm on children, including many who are U.S. citizens. Family separation causes trauma, disrupts development and education, and leaves children paying the price for these extreme policies.

Source: CBS News

Trump administration can replace Washington slavery exhibit in Philadelphia, appeals court says

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump can replace a slavery exhibit at Philadelphia’s President’s House site, overturning a lower court order that required the National Park Service to restore the original display. Historians and advocacy groups say the replacement exhibit downplays the role of slavery at the home where George Washington lived as president.

Why It Matters: The ruling allows the federal government to downplay slavery and sanitize the horrific historical record at national historic sites. It advances a broader Republican effort to replace historical facts with propaganda.

Source: Associated Press

“I’m begging my own country to let my wife go”: Veteran fights to prevent wife’s deportation

What Happened: ICE detained Arelys Barahona-Martinez, the wife of retired Army and Texas National Guard veteran Wilmer Trujillo, during a routine immigration check-in in Texas. DHS cited prior illegal entries and an existing deportation order, while her husband says she has complied with immigration authorities for years and has no criminal record.

Why It Matters: Trump's mass deportation campaign is separating military families and deporting people with deep community ties and no criminal history. Even the spouses of veterans and service members are being swept into this extreme crackdown.

Source: CBS News

The Trump administration is deporting ‘Dreamers.’ Their kids are paying for it.

What Happened: Jessica Trevino Villegas, a DACA recipient whose protected status remained valid until 2027, was deported to Mexico by ICE and separated from her three U.S.-citizen children. Her attorneys argue the removal violated federal protections for DACA recipients and are seeking her return through the courts.

Why It Matters: DACA recipients followed the legal process the government created and were promised protection from deportation. The case shows that those promises no longer mean anything, even for immigrants with valid legal status and U.S.-citizen children.

Source: MS NOW

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Senator urges FAA to reject any pressure from Trump to approve triumphal arch over aviation safety

What Happened: Senator Tammy Duckworth urged the FAA to resist political pressure to fast-track approval of Trump’s proposed 250-foot triumphal arch in D.C. She questioned whether regulators are being pushed to accelerate reviews despite aviation and construction safety concerns.

Why It Matters: Federal regulators are facing pressure to accommodate Trump’s vanity project. The case reflects a broader pattern of government agencies being expected to serve his personal priorities rather than follow independent review and protocol.

Source: Associated Press

Flu outbreak among Air Force recruits at Joint Base San Antonio after Hegseth ends mandatory flu vaccine

What Happened: A flu outbreak has infected at least 159 Air Force recruits and hospitalized two at Joint Base San Antonio, two months after Pete Hegseth ended the military’s annual flu vaccine requirement. Health officials have implemented isolation and mitigation measures to contain the spread.

Why It Matters: The outbreak is a direct consequence of Hegseth's decision to make flu vaccination optional. When ideology overrides established public health practices, military readiness suffers, and preventable outbreaks are the result.

Source: ABC News

Education Department changes could break a flawed system

What Happened: Trump officials announced that enforcement of school civil rights laws will move from the Department of Education to the Department of Justice, while oversight of special education programs will shift to the HHS. The changes are part of Trump’s effort to dismantle the Department of Education.

Why It Matters: Federal protections for students' civil rights and children with disabilities are being weakened as responsibilities are scattered across multiple agencies. The restructuring reduces accountability and will make it harder for families to secure protections guaranteed under federal law.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Gets Major Economic Lifeline for Minimal Concessions in Initial Deal

What Happened: The initial U.S.-Iran agreement grants Iran immediate sanctions relief, renewed oil exports, eased financial restrictions, and access to billions in economic benefits while postponing nuclear issues to future negotiations. Tehran receives substantial economic relief before making major new nuclear concessions.

Why It Matters: Iran secured billions in economic relief without dismantling its missile program, proxy network, or nuclear infrastructure. Trump’s insane deal will inject tens of billions into a regime that funds terrorist groups while giving up leverage that took decades to build.

Source: New York Times

Vance warns Israeli critics over Iran deal: Trump is your only ally

What Happened: Vance publicly rebuked Israeli officials criticizing Trump’s Iran deal, telling them that Trump is Israel’s “only powerful ally” and noting that much of Israel’s military defense is funded by U.S. taxpayers. He urged Israeli leaders to support the ceasefire framework tied to the agreement and argued that military force alone cannot solve Israel’s security challenges.

Why It Matters: The unprecedented public lashing exposes a growing rift between Trump and Bibi over Iran. Trump continues to pressure Israel to accept a deal that leaves Iran’s regime in power, preserves key elements of its missile and nuclear programs, and limits Israel’s ability to confront Hezbollah.

Source: Reuters

Vance’s Defense of Iran Deal Rests on Vague and Misleading Claims

What Happened: Vance defended Trump's Iran deal by gaslighting that the U.S. retains maximum leverage and that Iran received little immediate benefit. In reality, the agreement postpones the most important nuclear and security issues while requiring barely any concessions from Tehran.

Why It Matters: Trump's war created a crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, and he is now rewarding Iran with billions to resolve it. The result is a richer Iran, a stronger brutal regime, and a more dangerous strategic position for the U.S. than before the conflict began.

Source: New York Times

Hegseth announces review of US forces in Europe and again criticizes NATO allies

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ordered a six-month review of U.S. troop deployments and military bases in Europe, arguing that NATO allies must take “greater responsibility” for their own defense. He also criticized European allies over Iran and suggested future U.S. commitments would depend on their level of support for Trump’s priorities.

Why It Matters: The review marks another step toward reducing the U.S. military presence in Europe and weakening NATO’s deterrence posture. It also advances one of Russia’s core strategic goals of pushing the United States out of European security as allies face a growing Russian threat.

Source: CNN

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine hits a Moscow oil refinery and other sites in a large-scale drone attack

What Happened: Ukraine launched one of its largest drone attacks on Moscow since Russia’s full-scale invasion, striking the city's main oil refinery for the second time in a week and disrupting operations at all four Moscow airports.

Why It Matters: Ukraine is bringing the war deep into Russia while degrading energy infrastructure that helps finance Moscow's genocidal invasion. The strikes expose weaknesses in Russian air defenses and force the Kremlin to divert resources from the front lines to protect targets at home.

Source: NPR

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump Poised to Roll Out New Tariffs as He Refunds the Old Ones

What Happened: The Treasury refunded nearly $22 billion in tariffs that courts found were unlawfully collected under Trump's emergency tariff program. The administration is now preparing new tariffs under different legal authorities to replace the lost revenue and expand import duties.

Why It Matters: Trump's tariffs are creating economic uncertainty while raising costs for businesses and consumers. Even after courts blocked parts of the program, new tariffs continue to drive up prices, disrupt investment, and strain the economy.

Source: Bloomberg

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$1.7 million — No-bid National Park Service contract awarded to a company tied to Trump donor John Cafaro

$1 million+ — Alleged taxpayer-funded bonuses directed by Kash Patel to FBI loyalists.

$8,000 — Recurring bi-monthly bonus payments reportedly received by some of Patel’s loyalist FBI agents

$1.3 million — Legal and security costs incurred by Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook after Trump attempted to remove her

250 — Denaturalization cases Justice Department is targeting by October as citizenship revocation efforts expand

50 — Detainee deaths reported in ICE custody since January 2025, more than double previous rates

159 — Air Force recruits infected during a flu outbreak after Hegseth ended the military flu vaccine requirement

51 — Exhibits removed from national parks and historic sites under Trump’s “anti-disparagement” order

37 — Parks and historic sites affected by exhibit removals and revisions

$300 billion — Trump’s reconstruction and economic package in the Iran MOU

$22 billion — Tariffs refunded after courts ruled collections unlawful

🔎 What to Watch Next

Election Federalization — How much larger a role will intelligence agencies play in election administration and voter oversight ahead of the midterms?

Denaturalization Drive — Will courts limit Trump’s effort to dramatically expand citizenship revocation cases?

DOJ Loyalty Tests — How many more law enforcement and intelligence positions will be filled with political loyalists rather than independent civil servants?

Iran Deal Fallout — How many more concessions will Trump make to Iran before key nuclear and security issues are resolved?

NATO Drawdown — How far will reductions in U.S. military commitments to Europe go as allies warn about Russian aggression?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Tariffs, inflation, rising energy costs, and economic uncertainty continue to squeeze households, small businesses, and consumers.

Iran Concessions — After months of war, Iran will receive tens of billions in economic relief while key nuclear, missile, and regional security issues remain unresolved.

Donor Rewards — Politically connected donors, contractors, and allies continue receiving favorable treatment, contracts, regulatory benefits, and access to key decision makers.

Election Power Grab — Federal agencies are expanding their role in voter data collection, election oversight, and election administration as the White House seeks control over state-run elections.

Citizenship Under Threat — Trump officials are broadening efforts to revoke citizenship, expand deportations, and weaken protections previously considered secure.

Historical Revisionism — Federal agencies continue removing, rewriting, and sanitizing exhibits and educational materials dealing with slavery, civil rights, and other historical subjects.

Institutional Capture — Independent agencies, law enforcement bodies, and regulatory institutions face growing pressure to serve political interests rather than operate independently.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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