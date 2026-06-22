Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, at the Fulton County elections office in January. Credit...Nicole Craine for The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Judge formally ends US prosecution of Turkey's Halkbank after Trump deal

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed the criminal case against Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank after Trump officials reached a deal with the bank. Halkbank had been accused of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions through a multibillion-dollar scheme.

Why It Matters: A bank accused of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions avoided prosecution after years of litigation. The decision weakens sanctions enforcement and signals that politically connected governments can negotiate their way out of accountability. Source: Reuters

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Under Trump, National Intelligence Agency Has Broadened Focus on Elections

What Happened: Under Tulsi Gabbard, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence expanded its focus from foreign election interference to investigations involving voting systems, ballot handling, and “election vulnerabilities.” Officials expect the agency to play an even larger election-related role ahead of the midterms.

Why It Matters: Intelligence agencies were created to counter foreign threats, not police domestic elections. Turning them inward is an unprecedented expansion of government power that politicizes intelligence and increases federal control over the electoral process.

Source: New York Times

Experts alarmed as Trump launches broad-front attack on US voting rights

What Happened: Trump officials expanded efforts to reshape election administration through lawsuits seeking voter data, investigations into fabricated “election fraud,” and executive actions tightening voting rules. Several officials leading the effort have promoted election lies repeatedly rejected by courts, audits, and prior investigations.

Why It Matters: Federal agencies are being used to pursue election fraud lies rejected by courts and audits, while expanding federal control over election administration. The effort is meant to pressure election officials, restrict voting access, and expand federal control over elections.

Source: The Guardian

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

State Unemployment Programs Targeted in Federal Antifraud Campaign

What Happened: Trump officials warned all 50 states they could lose federal funding for administering unemployment insurance programs if they fail to comply with new anti-fraud requirements pushed by JD Vance’s anti-fraud task force.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are weaponizing federal funding to force states to adopt White House priorities. Cutting administrative funding risks disrupting unemployment benefits while expanding federal control over state-run programs.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Bill Pulte, a Bulldog for Trump, Prepares to Take Reins at Spy Agency

What Happened: Bill Pulte, a close Trump ally, is expected to become the acting Director of National Intelligence after Trump blocked efforts to quickly confirm another nominee. Former intelligence officials and lawmakers have raised concerns about his lack of intelligence experience and close ties to Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump is placing a loyalist who has gone after his political opponents as head of the U.S. intelligence community. The appointment further politicizes intelligence agencies and opens the door to using classified information and intelligence resources to advance Trump's political agenda.

Source: New York Times

ICE Appears to Be Buying Immigrants’ Tax Identifiers from a Data Broker

What Happened: ICE is spending nearly $10 million to purchase data related to Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers from a private data broker. The records surfaced after a court blocked the sharing of taxpayer information between the IRS and DHS.

Why It Matters: ICE is bypassing court restrictions by buying data the government was barred from accessing directly. The tactic expands the surveillance state, erodes privacy rights, and creates a blueprint for tracking anyone through commercially purchased data.

Source: 404 Media

“Digital Colonialism”: U.S. Demands to Access Africans’ Data Raise Privacy, Sovereignty Concerns

What Happened: Trump officials are conditioning billions of dollars in global health aid on African governments granting the U.S. access to national health databases, including records related to HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and other diseases.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using lifesaving aid to extract sensitive health data from vulnerable countries. Governments are being pressured to surrender control of their citizens' medical information in exchange for assistance they cannot afford to lose.

Source: ProPublica

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump plan would fence park near White House long used by tourists, protesters

What Happened: Trump officials are planning a permanent fence around parts of Lafayette Square, the historic park across from the White House that has long served as a gathering place for protests and public demonstrations. The project would make it easier to restrict access for security purposes.

Why It Matters: Lafayette Square has long served as a symbol of the right to protest outside the White House. Expanding permanent barriers makes it easier for the government to suppress demonstrations and restrict public dissent.

Source: The Washington Post

Nominee for DOJ watchdog says violence on January 6 wasn’t an ‘attack’ on the Capitol

What Happened: Trump’s nominee to lead the Justice Department’s inspector general office, Don Berthiaume, repeatedly refused during his confirmation hearing to describe January 6 as an attack on the U.S. Capitol, instead characterizing it as protests that involved violence and unlawful entry.

Why It Matters: Trump's nominee to oversee accountability at the Justice Department refuses to acknowledge the January 6 insurrection. Rewriting the history of the attack on Congress is a qualification for serving in Trump's regime.

Source: CNN

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump administration removed dozens of national park exhibits that 'disparage' US

What Happened: Court filings show that officials removed at least 51 exhibits and displays from 37 national parks and historic sites to comply with an executive order targeting content deemed to “disparage” the U.S. Removed materials included exhibits about slavery, George Washington’s ownership of enslaved people, and climate change.

Why It Matters: The federal government is rewriting American history by removing exhibits about slavery, racism, and other uncomfortable facts. This is historical revisionism meant to replace history with propaganda.

Source: Reuters

Federal government seeks to halt the first US reparations program for Black people

What Happened: The Justice Department joined a lawsuit seeking to block Evanston, Illinois’s reparations program, arguing it violates the Constitution by providing benefits based on race. The program has distributed more than $7 million to Black residents affected by documented housing discrimination and redlining.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is trying to eliminate programs created to address the consequences of racial discrimination. The goal is to dismantle similar initiatives nationwide and roll back decades of civil rights progress.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

More Than 770,000 Children Are No Longer Receiving SNAP Benefits After Trump Changes Federal Food Program

What Happened: More than 770,000 children have lost SNAP food assistance since Trump’s 2025 food program changes took effect, according to a ProPublica analysis. The decline comes despite repeated promises that children and other vulnerable groups would not be affected.

Why It Matters: Hundreds of thousands of children are losing food assistance so Republicans can help pay for tax cuts for the wealthy. The cuts are leaving more families struggling to afford food while shifting the burden onto states and local communities.

Source: ProPublica

Inside the Trump administration’s rapid rollback of gun regulations

What Happened: Trump officials are rolling back dozens of federal gun regulations, including rules governing firearm sales, licensing requirements, and restrictions on gun ownership by certain individuals. One proposal would remove firearm restrictions for some people previously deemed mentally unfit to manage government benefits.

Why It Matters: Gun safety regulations are being dismantled even after officials acknowledged some changes could increase the risk of mass casualty events. The rollback makes it easier for high-risk individuals to obtain firearms while reducing oversight of gun sales and ownership.

Source: The Washington Post

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US releases official agreement with Iran. Read the 14-point text

What Happened: Trump officials released the text of an interim agreement with Iran that provides immediate sanctions relief, access to frozen assets, waivers for Iranian oil exports, and support for a $300 billion reconstruction plan. In return, Iran promised not to pursue nuclear weapons and to continue negotiations over its enriched uranium stockpile and nuclear program.

Why It Matters: Trump is giving Iran major economic concessions before securing permanent limits on enrichment, missile programs, or long-term verification measures. Tehran will get immediate access to billions while the nuclear issues remain unresolved.

Source: CNN

Trump Demanded Iran’s ‘Unconditional Surrender.’ He Got a Surprise Instead.

What Happened: Trump started the war and demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender, the dismantling of its nuclear and missile programs, and the collapse of the regime. The preliminary agreement instead restores Iran’s oil exports, opens the door to sanctions relief, and leaves key nuclear issues for future negotiations.

Why It Matters: Trump demanded Iran's unconditional surrender and delivered U.S. concessions instead. Tehran will immediately gain billions of dollars, sanctions relief, and oil revenue while keeping its regime, missile program, and terrorist proxies.

Source: New York Times

Israel Pushes Back Against US-Iran Pressure to Quit Lebanon

What Happened: Israel rejected U.S. pressure to withdraw from southern Lebanon despite provisions in Trump's agreement with Iran calling for Israel to withdraw. Netanyahu told Trump that Israeli forces will remain until Hezbollah is removed from the area and can no longer reestablish a presence.

Why It Matters: Israel views the agreement as a concession to Iran that leaves Hezbollah and Iran's missile program largely untouched. This underscores how much Trump gave Tehran while demanding concessions from Israel, which is not a party to the agreement.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine’s deep strikes leaving Russia short on air defense missiles, possibly at an “unsustainable rate”

What Happened: Ukrainian intelligence says Russia is running low on S-300 air defense interceptors after years of its genocidal war, repeated Ukrainian drone and missile strikes, and Moscow’s use of some S-300 missiles for ground attacks. Ukraine’s deep-strike campaign is forcing Russia to expend air defense missiles faster than they can be replaced.

Why It Matters: Ukraine’s long-range strikes are steadily degrading Russia’s air defenses and draining its missile stockpiles. The shortage creates more opportunities for Ukraine to strike military bases, energy infrastructure, defense industries, and other targets deep inside Russia.

Source: CBS News

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

The U.S. Economy Is Leaving These Companies Behind

What Happened: Small businesses across the country report being squeezed by tariffs, inflation, high borrowing costs, labor shortages, and rising energy prices. Many are freezing hiring, delaying expansion, cutting jobs, or struggling to stay afloat as profitability slows and bankruptcies rise.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs and Iran war are crushing small businesses while large corporations and billionaires continue to thrive. Main Street is paying the price through higher costs, layoffs, and slower growth.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$7 million+ — Distributed through Evanston’s reparations program before the DOJ moved to block it

$10 million — ICE contract to purchase taxpayer identifier-related data from a private data broker after courts restricted direct access

50 states — Warned they could lose federal unemployment funding if they fail to comply with new anti-fraud requirements

$300 billion — Reconstruction plan for Iran in the interim U.S.-Iran agreement

51 — Exhibits removed from national parks and historic sites under Trump’s executive order targeting content deemed to “disparage” the U.S.

37 — National parks and historic sites that had exhibits or displays removed

770,000+ — Children who have lost SNAP benefits since Trump’s food program changes took effect

350,000+ — Haitians who risk losing humanitarian protections after DHS allegedly bypassed required procedures

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE continues expanding surveillance powers — How much further will federal agencies go in obtaining personal data that courts have restricted them from getting directly?

Intelligence agencies are becoming more involved in elections — How much larger will the federal intelligence role become ahead of the midterms?

Civil rights protections are being dismantled — Will the courts intervene before protections for students, minorities, and vulnerable communities are permanently eliminated?

Federal funding is becoming a political weapon — How many more state-run programs will face threats, investigations, or funding cuts unless they align with White House priorities?

The Iran deal remains unresolved — How many additional concessions will Trump grant Iran?

💡 Key Takeaways

Small Business Squeeze — Tariffs, inflation, labor shortages, borrowing costs, and rising energy prices are putting pressure on small businesses across the country.

Election Power Grab — Intelligence and law enforcement agencies are being drawn into elections as Trump expands federal control over voting systems, voter data, and election oversight.

Surveillance Expansion — Government agencies are relying on purchased data, intelligence tools, and private sector databases to bypass privacy safeguards.

DOJ Politicization — The DOJ has been transformed into a tool for Trump's grievances, political retaliation, and protection of his allies.

Civil Rights Rollbacks — Voting rights, reparations efforts, humanitarian protections, and educational safeguards continue facing growing legal and political attacks.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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