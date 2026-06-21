Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 16

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Plans to Protect Methane-Leaking Stripper Wells. This Billionaire Donor Will Benefit.

What Happened: Trump officials are preparing to roll back methane emission rules for low-producing oil and gas wells. The changes would benefit operators, including a company owned by billionaire Trump donor Jeffery Hildebrand, whose former lobbyist is now involved in the EPA rulemaking process.

Why It Matters: Trump is rolling back environmental protections to benefit politically connected oil and gas donors. The result is more pollution, methane emissions, and another policy that puts donor interests ahead of the public.

Source: ProPublica

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Voting officials fear DHS may actually be a threat to elections this year

What Happened: Election officials across the country say they no longer trust DHS as a partner in election security after the agency promoted election fraud lies, cut cybersecurity programs, and increased scrutiny of state election systems.

Why It Matters: Election officials view DHS as a political threat rather than a security partner. The breakdown in trust weakens election security coordination ahead of the midterms while raising concerns about federal interference in the electoral process.

Source: NPR

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Fifteen people charged over alleged interference in Minnesota immigration crackdown

What Happened: Federal prosecutors charged 15 people in Minnesota with conspiracy offenses tied to protests and resistance against immigration enforcement operations. Supporters of the defendants argue that the case criminalizes political activism and dissent.

Why It Matters: Federal prosecutors are using conspiracy charges against people accused of opposing ICE operations. The case threatens First Amendment protections by treating political activism, protest, and dissent as criminal conduct.

Source: The Guardian

A Trump push to cut ‘statistical noise’ could mean less data from the Census Bureau

What Happened: Trump officials ordered the Census Bureau to stop using statistical techniques designed to protect personal privacy while publishing demographic data. Experts warn the change could reduce the amount of local census data available to governments, researchers, and the public.

Why It Matters: Trump is injecting more politics into how census data is produced and released. Less reliable census data affects redistricting, funding decisions, public policy, and government planning across the country.

Source: NPR

Gavin Newsom says DOJ is investigating him and his wife and blames Trump

What Happened: California Governor Gavin Newsom says the Justice Department has launched an investigation into him and his wife, with FBI and IRS agents reportedly seeking records and interviewing associates. Newsom says the probe is retaliation for his criticism of Trump and his potential presidential ambitions.

Why It Matters: The investigation adds to a growing list of federal probes targeting Trump critics and political opponents. The Justice Department is increasingly functioning as an instrument of political retaliation for Trump's grievances.

Source: NBC News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Kash Patel Keeps Suing the Press

What Happened: Kash Patel has filed at least six defamation lawsuits against news organizations and commentators since 2019, including cases against CNN, The New York Times, Politico, The Atlantic, and individual critics. Most have been dismissed, dropped, or remain unresolved.

Why It Matters: Patel is using the same playbook as Trump by targeting journalists and media outlets with costly lawsuits. The strategy is designed to punish critical reporting, intimidate the press, and discourage scrutiny of powerful government officials.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

‘Dreamers’ are losing their jobs waiting for renewals under Trump: ‘It feels like a personal attack’

What Happened: Processing delays for DACA renewals have stretched from weeks to months, leaving many recipients without valid work authorization and costing them their jobs. Immigration advocates say the delays are creating uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Why It Matters: DACA recipients followed the rules and the legal process established by the U.S. government. Now, many are losing jobs and financial stability because the Trump regime is intentionally failing to process renewals on time.

Source: The Guardian

ICE says relaxed detention standards ‘reduce the burden’ on contractors running its lockups

What Happened: ICE issued new detention standards that reduce requirements for private contractors and local jails holding immigration detainees, including expanded use of AI translation tools and continued pay of as little as $1 per day for detainee labor. ICE said the changes reduce burdens on detention operators.

Why It Matters: ICE is reducing standards and oversight as the detention system rapidly expands and becomes more deadly. The changes benefit detention contractors while endangering people in government custody.

Source: Associated Press

Internal Emails Raise Questions About D.H.S. Ending Haiti Protections

What Happened: Newly released internal emails indicate DHS may have terminated Temporary Protected Status for more than 350,000 Haitians without obtaining the State Department recommendation required under federal law. Lawyers challenging the decision say the documents contradict public claims.

Why It Matters: DHS appears to have ignored legal requirements to strip humanitarian protections from hundreds of thousands of Haitians. The emails underscore that immigration policy is being driven by political goals rather than compliance with the law.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Vance’s fraud task force is sweeping up legitimate small businesses

What Happened: Trump’s anti-fraud task force, led by JD Vance, suspended roughly 800 Los Angeles hospice providers as part of a crackdown on Medicare fraud. However, many legitimate hospice agencies were also swept up in the effort, losing Medicare reimbursements and facing closures despite clean records, accreditations, and no formal complaints.

Why It Matters: Legitimate healthcare providers are losing funding and facing closure despite no evidence of wrongdoing. Vance’s crackdown is forcing businesses to prove their innocence after punishment has already been imposed, disrupting care for vulnerable patients.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump ramps up Education Department’s dismantling with changes on special education and civil rights

What Happened: Trump officials transferred major Education Department responsibilities to other agencies, including moving civil rights enforcement to the Justice Department and special education oversight to HHS. The move advances Trump’s effort to dismantle the Education Department without congressional approval.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling the Education Department without Congress abolishing it. The restructuring weakens protections for students, reduces accountability, and makes it harder for families to enforce civil rights and disability protections guaranteed by federal law.

Source: Associated Press

RFK Jr under fire for ‘bullying’ letter to scientific journal

What Happened: RFK Jr. demanded answers from a scientific journal after it withdrew a study linking vaccines to SIDS. The journal said it retracted the paper because of serious methodological flaws that could mislead medical practice and harm public health.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. is using the power of his office to pressure a scientific journal to retract flawed research. The move politicizes science and uses government authority to intimidate independent scientific institutions.

Source: The Guardian

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Won’t Have ‘Tolls’ but It Will Have ‘Fees’

What Happened: Iran said it will not impose formal tolls on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz but plans to charge fees for services provided through the waterway. The proposal would alter the strait’s longstanding status as a free international shipping route.

Why It Matters: Emboldened Iran is seeking new leverage over one of the world’s most important trade and energy routes. The move raises costs for global trade and is another consequence of Trump's decision to reward Tehran.

Source: New York Times

Latest U.S. strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills 1, leaves 2 survivors, Pentagon says

What Happened: The U.S. military carried out another strike in the eastern Pacific, killing one person and leaving two survivors. The attack is part of an expanded military campaign that has reportedly killed more than 200 people since September.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is killing people far from any declared battlefield based on government allegations rather than evidence. The strikes expand executive power while operating with no transparency or accountability.

Source: CBS News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia confirms warship fired warning shots at UK yacht in English Channel

What Happened: A Russian Navy frigate fired warning shots across the path of a U.K.-registered yacht in the English Channel after the vessel approached within roughly 150 meters. British officials confirmed the shots were fired and said no injuries or damage were reported.

Why It Matters: Russia fired warning shots at a British civilian vessel in the English Channel. Moscow continues escalating provocations against NATO countries while testing how far it can push without consequences.

Read More: ABC News

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US strategic oil reserve hits lowest level since 1983

What Happened: The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has fallen to 340.3 million barrels, its lowest level since 1983, after Trump released 172 million barrels over four months. The reserve is now at a four-decade low.

Why It Matters: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve exists for wars, energy crises, and major supply disruptions. Trump is depleting one of the most important emergency stockpiles, leaving the U.S. with less protection against future energy shocks.

Source: The Hill

US homebuilder sentiment falls in June amid rising costs

What Happened: U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell to 35 in June, marking the 14th straight month below 40 and the longest downturn since the aftermath of the foreclosure crisis. Builders cited high mortgage rates, rising construction costs, and worsening affordability.

Why It Matters: Rising costs and high interest rates are putting homeownership further out of reach for millions of Americans. The prolonged slowdown in homebuilding is worsening the housing shortage and deepening affordability problems across the country.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

15 — People charged by federal prosecutors in Minnesota in a conspiracy case tied to opposition to immigration operations

6 lawsuits — Defamation cases filed by Kash Patel against media organizations and critics since 2019

350,000+ — Haitians at risk after DHS terminated TPS without following required procedures

800 — Hospice providers s uspended by JD Vance’s Medicare fraud task force, including many with no evidence of wrongdoing

200+ — People killed in the Pentagon’s strike campaign since September.

340.3 million barrels — Current size of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the lowest level since 1983

172 million barrels — Oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over four months

35 — U.S. homebuilder sentiment index in June

14 months — Homebuilder sentiment has remained below 40

150 meters — Approximate distance between a Russian warship and a British civilian yacht before the Russian ship fired warning shots

🔎 What to Watch Next

Election security coordination is deteriorating — How far will DHS and other federal agencies go in interfering in state election systems before the midterms?

ICE’s detention system continues expanding — How many more protections and oversight requirements will be stripped away as contractors gain more power?

Political investigations continue to grow — How many more Trump critics, activists, and opposition figures will face federal investigations or charges?

Government surveillance capabilities are expanding — How much more personal information will federal agencies gain access to?

The Education Department is being dismantled — Will the courts stop Trump from gutting civil rights and disability protections without congressional approval?

Iran is gaining new leverage after sanctions relief — What additional economic or strategic concessions will Tehran secure from Trump in future negotiations?

💡 Key Takeaways

Donor Rewards — Trump allies and major donors continue benefiting from regulatory rollbacks, favorable policies, and government decisions that directly align with their financial interests.

Election Pressure — Confidence between election officials and federal agencies is eroding as concerns grow about federal interference, voter scrutiny, and politicized election oversight.

Political Prosecutions — Federal investigations, conspiracy charges, and DOJ actions increasingly target activists, political opponents, and Trump critics.

Institutional Dismantling — Education, public health, scientific research, and other government functions are being weakened through restructuring, funding cuts, and political intervention.

Housing & Energy Stress — High interest rates, rising costs, depleted energy reserves, and economic uncertainty continue to put pressure on households and slow economic growth.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Leave a comment