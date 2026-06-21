A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent takes part in an early morning operation in Park Ridge, Ill., Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 15

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

UFC to pay White House fighters in crypto issued by Trump company

What Happened: UFC announced that fighter bonuses at its White House event will be paid in USD1, a cryptocurrency issued by Trump family company World Liberty Financial. The company is also serving as an official sponsor of the event being held on White House grounds.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the White House to promote a cryptocurrency that financially benefits his family. The presidency, public property, and Trump's private business interests have become indistinguishable amid his mass corruption.

Source: The Guardian

Trump’s Personal Lawyer Was Said to Be Part of a Billionaire’s Criminal Defense

What Happened: A new report says lawyers for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani were told that Boris Epshteyn, one of Trump’s closest advisers and personal attorneys, had joined efforts to persuade the Justice Department to drop federal fraud charges against Adani. Epshteyn denies any relationship with Adani.

Why It Matters: The allegations suggest Trump's closest advisers are helping wealthy foreign billionaires avoid criminal prosecution. The Justice Department is increasingly operating on connections, influence, and access rather than equal justice under the law—just like in Russia.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Outside groups are increasingly using an old tactic to hide their sources of funding

What Happened: Outside groups spent more than $48 million in congressional primaries through newly created super PACs that were not required to disclose their donors until after votes were cast. The tactic allows wealthy interests and political operatives to influence elections while keeping funding sources hidden from voters.

Why It Matters: Wealthy donors and special interests are spending millions to influence elections while hiding their identities from voters. The tactic eliminates transparency, weakens accountability, and makes it harder for the public to know who is trying to buy political influence.

Source: Politico

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Frustrated by Courts, Trump Weighed Suspending a Constitutional Right

What Happened: Secret White House memos show Trump officials seriously discussed suspending habeas corpus for undocumented immigrants and invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy troops against immigration protests. The proposals were pushed by Stephen Miller after courts slowed deportations and protests grew.

Why It Matters: Trump officials discussed suspending constitutional protections and deploying troops domestically to bypass courts and suppress opposition. The proposals reveal how far the regime is willing to go to concentrate power and sideline judicial oversight.

Source: New York Times

Trump Tries to Outrun Courts by Building Ballroom Fast

What Happened: Trump officials are rapidly advancing construction of the White House ballroom despite ongoing legal challenges. Government lawyers argued the project has progressed so far that court intervention may no longer be practical.

Why It Matters: Projects are being pushed forward before courts can stop them. By carrying out irreversible actions on the ground, Trump officials are making judicial oversight meaningless.

Source: Wall Street Journal

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Mullin says ICE ‘only’ deployed at midterm polls if ‘threat’ arises

What Happened: DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin refused to rule out deploying ICE agents to polling locations during the 2026 midterm elections, saying they could be sent if authorities identify a “threat.” The comments follow calls from Steve Bannon for ICE to “surround the polls.”

Why It Matters: Armed federal agents have no place at polling locations in a democratic country. Their presence is meant to intimidate voters and influence the electoral process, and we must push back against this.

Source: The Hill

Here Are the Adversaries Trump Has Threatened and Prosecuted

What Happened: A review found Trump has publicly called for investigations or prosecutions of more than four dozen political opponents, critics, former officials, journalists, and private citizens since returning to office. Several targets later faced criminal investigations or prosecutions, though most cases produced no convictions.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly pressuring the DOJ to target his critics and political opponents. The growing overlap between his public demands and federal investigations has turned the Justice Department into a tool of political retaliation.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Secret Service Testing Face-Scanning App to Probe Threats

What Happened: The Secret Service is testing a facial recognition app called Sentry that compares facial images and fingerprints against government databases, including passport records. The pilot program is being expanded as the agency reports a rise in threat investigations.

Why It Matters: The federal government is building a more powerful surveillance system through facial recognition and biometric tracking. These tools expand government monitoring and can easily be weaponized against political opponents, activists, journalists, and critics.

Source: Bloomberg

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump says July 4 National Mall celebration will double as a 'Trump rally'

What Happened: Trump said the federal government’s July 4 celebration on the National Mall marking America’s 250th anniversary will also serve as a “Trump rally.” The event will feature military displays, flyovers, fireworks, and elements associated with Trump’s political events.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning America's 250th anniversary into a celebration of himself. Using national events to glorify a leader is a classic authoritarian tactic that puts the ruler at the center of the nation.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

A woman’s hypothermia death in Pittsburgh after her release from ICE custody is ruled a homicide

What Happened: A Pennsylvania medical examiner ruled the death of Haitian asylum seeker Daphy Michel a homicide after she died of hypothermia days after being released from ICE custody. The examiner found Michel was released into freezing conditions despite severe mental health issues and significant support needs.

Why It Matters: ICE released a vulnerable asylum seeker who died from hypothermia. The homicide ruling adds to a growing toll of deaths tied to an immigration enforcement system that prioritizes detention and cruelty over human life.

Source: Associated Press

Just 3% of recent ICE detainees had a violent felony conviction, government data shows

What Happened: Government data analyzed by ABC News found that only 3% of more than 438,000 people detained by ICE during the first 14 months of Trump’s second term had a violent felony conviction. Thousands of parents of U.S.-born children were also detained or deported despite no history of violent crime.

Why It Matters: The data directly contradicts Trump’s lies that his deportations are focused on the “worst of the worst.” The overwhelming majority of people swept into the detention system were not violent criminals.

Source: ABC News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s inexperienced federal prosecutors are running into trouble in court

What Happened: A growing number of Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys with little or no federal prosecutorial experience are facing misconduct findings, sanctions, and failed cases. In one case, a judge dismissed nine indictments after finding a prosecutor improperly influenced grand jurors.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is being staffed with loyalists rather than experienced prosecutors. The result is misconduct, failed cases, and growing damage to the credibility of the DOJ, though courts continue to act as an important check on some of the worst abuses.

Source: Politico

Trump is taking aim at forest and wildfire research just as the West is poised to burn

What Happened: Trump officials are moving to slash Forest Service research programs and close dozens of research facilities, including a major wildfire and smoke monitoring lab in Seattle, as the West enters another severe fire season.

Why It Matters: Trump is cutting wildfire research and monitoring as wildfires continue to grow. Communities will have fewer tools to predict, prepare for, and respond to increasingly destructive and deadly wildfires.

Source: NPR

Social Security’s looming insolvency sparks alarm in Congress

What Happened: A new Social Security trustees report projects that the fund will become insolvent in 2032, triggering an automatic 22% benefit cut if Congress does not act. The warning has renewed debate over raising the retirement age, means-testing benefits, and other reforms.

Why It Matters: Social Security is heading toward automatic benefit cuts for millions of Americans. Republicans in Congress have spent years avoiding the issue and can no longer pretend the problem will solve itself.

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump claims victory over Iran, but deal is silent on nuclear weapons

What Happened: Trump declared “victory” after announcing an interim agreement with Iran that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin talks toward a broader settlement. The memorandum of understanding does not require Iran to dismantle its nuclear program, end uranium enrichment, surrender its enriched uranium stockpile, or curb its ballistic missile program.

Why It Matters: Trump is claiming he stopped Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, but the MOU leaves the core nuclear issues unresolved. Iran receives immediate sanctions relief while the dangerous issues are pushed into future negotiations.

Source: The Washington Post

Israel Is Alarmed by Trump’s Deal With Iran

What Happened: Israeli officials are alarmed by Trump’s emerging agreement with Iran, warning it could provide sanctions relief while allowing Tehran to retain enriched uranium and rebuild its economy. The deal has also created tensions between Bibi and Trump.

Why It Matters: Iran will receive sanctions relief without dismantling its nuclear program, ballistic missile arsenal, or regional proxy networks. Meanwhile, Trump is declaring “victory” while leaving the core security issues unresolved.

Source: Wall Street Journal

CIA director doubts Iran's intentions on deal, sources say

What Happened: CIA Director John Ratcliffe has privately warned Trump that U.S. intelligence doubts Iran is willing to make the nuclear concessions required under a final agreement. Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth reportedly share those concerns.

Why It Matters: Even Trump's own intelligence and national security officials do not trust Iran to honor the agreement. Yet Trump is prepared to provide sanctions relief based on Iran’s “promises.”

Source: Axios

Why Trump’s talk of a ‘G2’ hits a nerve with allies

What Happened: Trump has increasingly promoted a “G2” approach centered on direct engagement with China’s Xi Jinping rather than coordinating through allies and institutions such as the G7. European and Asian partners have expressed concern about the approach.

Why It Matters: Trump’s approach sidelines America’s allies and weakens collective leverage against China. Major decisions affecting global security and trade are being concentrated between the U.S. and China while allied interests are pushed aside.

Source: Politico

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Hits Historic Kyiv Cathedral After Trump-Putin Call

What Happened: Russia damaged the UNESCO-protected Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex during a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv, hours after a phone call between Putin and Trump. Russia’s genocidal assault killed civilians and wounded dozens across Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Russia struck one of the most important religious and cultural sites in the Orthodox Christian world while continuing its deadly attacks on civilians. The attack is another reminder that Putin is escalating Russia’s genocidal war while Trump pressures Ukraine and shields the Kremlin.

Source: Bloomberg

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Wages Are Falling. Wealth Is Surging. No Wonder Americans Are Unhappy.

What Happened: Inflation-adjusted wages have fallen for three straight months as rising energy prices erased roughly a year and a half of wage gains for the average worker. At the same time, Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s public debut.

Why It Matters: Americans are getting poorer while the ultra-wealthy get richer. Rising prices are wiping out wage gains, leaving workers with less purchasing power as wealth becomes concentrated at the top.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$1.776 billion — Trump’s proposed taxpayer-funded slush fund for January 6 insurrectionists and other loyalists

$48 million — Amount spent in congressional primaries through newly created super PACs that concealed donor identities until after votes were cast

48+ — Political opponents, journalists, former officials, and critics Trump has publicly called on authorities to investigate or prosecute since returning to office

3% — Share of more than 438,000 ICE detainees during Trump’s second term who had a violent felony conviction

22% — Automatic Social Security benefit cut projected for 2032 if Congress fails to act

3 months — Length of the current decline in inflation-adjusted wages.

1 trillion dollars — Elon Musk’s estimated net worth following SpaceX’s public debut, making him the world’s first trillionaire

🔎 What to Watch Next

Social Security insolvency is approaching — Will Congress finally act before automatic benefit cuts hit millions of retirees and disabled Americans?

ICE at polling places is being normalized — Will courts stop federal immigration agents from being deployed during the 2026 midterms under the guise of “security threats”?

The surveillance state continues to expand — How much further will facial recognition, biometric tracking, and government databases be integrated into federal enforcement operations?

Courts remain one of the last guardrails — Will judges continue blocking efforts to revive Trump’s taxpayer-funded slush fund and other executive overreach?

Iran sanctions relief is moving forward — What concessions, if any, will Tehran actually make before receiving billions from sanctions relief?

💡 Key Takeaways

Pay-to-Play Corruption — Trump family businesses, crypto ventures, political fundraising, and White House events are intertwined, blurring the line between public office and private profit.

Election Control — Federal pressure on voter rolls, mail ballots, and election administration continues to grow as Trump seeks greater leverage over state-run elections.

Surveillance Expansion — Facial recognition, biometric databases, protest monitoring, and federal tracking systems are rapidly expanding with no oversight or transparency.

DOJ Politicization — Federal investigations increasingly align with Trump’s grievances while pressure grows to target critics, reward loyalists, and reshape the DOJ around his priorities.

Immigration Escalation — Detention, deportation, and enforcement operations continue expanding despite mounting evidence that most detainees are not violent criminals.

Judicial Evasion — Trump officials are attempting to outrun, sidestep, or neutralize court oversight by carrying out acts on the ground before legal challenges can be resolved.

Economic Squeeze — Inflation, falling real wages, rising energy costs, and growing uncertainty are leaving Americans worse off financially while wealth continues to concentrate at the top.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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