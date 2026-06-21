The precise size of President Trump’s stake in TKO Group, U.F.C.’s parent company, is unknown. Credit...Al Drago/Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 12-14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Owns Shares in Company Hosting U.F.C. Bout as Part of His Vast Holdings

What Happened: Financial disclosures show Trump owns shares in TKO Group, the parent company of UFC, while hosting a UFC event on White House grounds. Ethics groups say the event financially benefits a company in which Trump holds an investment stake.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the White House, yet again, to promote a company in which he has a financial interest. The event further erodes the line between public office and private profit, underscoring how the presidency is being used as a vehicle for personal enrichment.

Source: New York Times

How Donald Trump’s son-in-law accidentally sparked an Albanian uprising

What Happened: A proposed $1.4 billion luxury resort backed by Jared Kushner on Albania's southern coast has sparked some of the country's largest protests since the fall of communism. Opposition to the project has grown into broader demonstrations against corruption, inequality, and Albania's political establishment.

Why It Matters: Kushner's project has become a symbol of how political connections and wealth can override public interests, environmental protections, and the needs of local communities. The protests highlight growing anger at the U.S., corruption, and a system serving elites rather than ordinary citizens.

Source: Politico

Kennedy Center to establish new endowment in Trump's name after court forces name change

What Happened: After a court ordered the Kennedy Center to remove Trump's name from the building, the Trump-aligned board created a new "Trump Kennedy Center Fund" endowment in his honor. The board also approved continued legal efforts to overturn the ruling.

Why It Matters: Trump's allies are using a national cultural institution to glorify Trump despite a court ruling rejecting the effort. The Kennedy Center is being treated as a monument to the president rather than a public arts institution.

Source: CBS News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Again Picks Personal Lawyer for a Top Job, as U.S. Attorney in Manhattan

What Happened: Trump nominated his personal attorney, James McDonald, to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. McDonald is currently helping lead Trump’s appeal of his criminal conviction in the Manhattan hush money case.

Why It Matters: Trump continues placing personal attorneys and loyalists in senior Justice Department positions. The nomination undermines the independence of federal law enforcement and further aligns the Justice Department with Trump's personal legal interests.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump's allies have another plan to pay 'weaponization' victims

What Happened: Trump allies are pursuing a new strategy to compensate supporters they claim were targeted by a “weaponized” government after the regime’s proposed $1.776 billion slush fund was blocked. The alternative approach would use federal settlements to provide payouts, including to some January 6 insurrectionists.

Why It Matters: Despite claiming the fund is dead, Trump cronies are still trying to find ways to use taxpayer money and reward his criminal supporters and January 6 insurrectionists. Regardless of the strategy, the scheme remains a taxpayer-funded slush fund for loyalists.

Source: Reuters

Judge extends block on Trump’s $1.8 billion ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

What Happened: A federal judge indefinitely blocked Trump’s proposed $1.776 billion slush fund and ordered the DOJ to provide sworn assurances that it will not be revived. The court rejected Justice Department arguments that the case should be dismissed because officials claimed the program had been abandoned.

Why It Matters: The court does not believe the Justice Department when it claims the fund has been abandoned. The ruling underscores concern that Trump cronies at the DOJ are still trying to revive the taxpayer-funded slush fund.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

ICE brings this far-right streamer on immigration raids as he pumps out MAGA propaganda

What Happened: ICE has given far-right streamer Ben Bergquam extensive access to immigration raids, allowing him to accompany agents, film arrests, and produce pro-ICE content for audiences associated with Steve Bannon and Real America’s Voice.

Why It Matters: Federal immigration enforcement is now being used as a propaganda tool. ICE is giving selected influencers access to raids and arrests while helping promote propaganda that portrays immigrants and political opponents as enemies—the same playbook Russian security services use to publicize operations, intimidate critics, and shape public opinion.

Source: MS NOW

UFC champion says he has been banned from White House fight over criticisms of Trump

What Happened: UFC champion Sean Strickland said he was barred from attending the planned UFC event at the White House after criticizing Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the handling of the Epstein case. UFC CEO Dana White denied that Strickland had been banned.

Why It Matters: Even the perception that access depends on political obedience undermines the principle that public institutions serve the public rather than Trump’s personal interests.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE takedown in view of young children at school leaves 2 detained and backlash roiling in Baltimore

What Happened: ICE agents detained two undocumented immigrants outside a Baltimore elementary school. The arrest took place in view of children arriving for school and drew criticism from parents, educators, and local officials.

Why It Matters: ICE operations continue to take place around schools and other sensitive locations. Children are being exposed to immigration raids as aggressive enforcement tactics become more visible in everyday public life.

Source: CNN

Women held at much-denounced ICE detention camp sign on to hunger strike

What Happened: Nearly 40 women at New Jersey’s Delaney Hall ICE facility joined an ongoing hunger and labor strike demanding releases, improved conditions, and faster immigration proceedings. The protest follows a larger strike by more than 300 detained men amid allegations of retaliation, poor medical care, and inhumane conditions.

Why It Matters: As Trump pours billions into expanding detention, reports of abuse, inadequate medical care, deaths, and inhumane conditions continue to mount. The strike is a direct response to conditions inside one of Trump’s main facilities.

Source: The Guardian

Legal groups that help migrant children say law enforcement visits were attempt at intimidation

What Happened: Legal groups representing unaccompanied migrant children say ICE and HHS investigators visited their offices seeking financial records without warrants or subpoenas. The organizations described the visits as an attempt to intimidate groups providing legal aid to migrant children.

Why It Matters: Federal authorities are targeting organizations that help migrant children navigate the immigration system. The goal is to weaken legal assistance, reduce oversight, and make it harder to challenge immigration enforcement actions.

Source: Associated Press

‘Cannot escape': Afghan girl held at US military base in limbo amid Trump immigration policies

What Happened: More than 1,100 vetted Afghan refugees remain stranded at a U.S.-run facility in Qatar after refugee resettlement programs were halted. Many say they are trapped indefinitely and fear being returned to Taliban controlled Afghanistan.

Why It Matters: Many of these Afghans risked their lives alongside U.S. forces and were promised protection in return. Instead, they have been abandoned in limbo and betrayed, while facing the possibility of imprisonment, persecution, or execution under Taliban rule.

Source: ABC News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Congress has lost its grip on funding the government

What Happened: Congress is again failing to pass annual funding bills on time as Republicans increasingly rely on reconciliation to bypass bipartisan budget negotiations. Trump is pushing another reconciliation package that includes $350 billion in defense spending as lawmakers head toward a potential shutdown deadline.

Why It Matters: Republicans have abandoned their basic responsibility to fund the government through the normal legislative process. The dysfunction increases shutdown risks, concentrates more power in the executive branch, and weakens democratic oversight of federal spending.

Source: The Washington Post

U.S. Poised to Lose Measles Elimination Status as Utah Outbreak Nears One-Year Mark

What Happened: The United States is at risk of losing its measles elimination status for the first time since 2000 as a Utah outbreak approaches one year of continuous transmission. The outbreak has infected at least 679 people and has been linked to falling vaccination rates and vaccine disinformation.

Why It Matters: The return of widespread measles is being fueled by declining vaccination rates, anti-vaccine disinformation promoted by RFK Jr., and inadequate public health resources and communications. The U.S. is losing ground against a disease it had previously eliminated.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Feds will abruptly dismantle system monitoring climate change, oceans

What Happened: The National Science Foundation is dismantling most of the Ocean Observatories Initiative, a $360 million ocean-monitoring network, after only about a decade of operation. Scientists say the move will eliminate critical data collection on ocean temperatures, hurricanes, fisheries, and climate change.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are shutting down a major scientific monitoring system as climate-driven changes accelerate. The decision reduces America’s ability to track environmental threats, understand climate impacts, and prepare for severe disasters.

Source: USA Today

Trump administration blocks federal homelessness funds in Los Angeles

What Happened: Trump officials suspended Los Angeles’ primary homelessness agency from accessing federal homelessness funding while HUD investigates alleged financial mismanagement and fraud. The move places nearly $200 million in annual federal homelessness funding at risk for service providers across the region.

Why It Matters: LA relies on federal funding to address the nation's largest homeless population. The funding freeze threatens services for tens of thousands of people and is part of Trump's broader campaign of retaliation against Democratic-led cities and states.

Source: Associated Press

Global HIV prevention declined drastically after Trump aid cuts, U.N. finds

What Happened: Global HIV prevention efforts suffered major setbacks after U.S. foreign aid cuts, with the number of people receiving HIV prevention medication falling 38% between 2024 and 2025 across 62 countries, according to a U.N. report.

Why It Matters: Trump’s foreign aid cuts are reversing decades of progress against HIV. Fewer people are receiving prevention and treatment services, increasing new infections and avoidable deaths around the world.

Source: The Washington Post

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Pushes Differing Deal Versions as US Sticks to Timeline

What Happened: Iran circulated multiple versions of a proposed interim agreement with the United States ahead of a planned signing deadline. The competing drafts differ on the scope and timing of sanctions relief, creating uncertainty over the final terms of the deal.

Why It Matters: According to multiple versions, Trump is prepared to give Iran significant sanctions relief before securing permanent restrictions on its nuclear program. After months of war, Tehran will emerge with mass economic benefits while retaining leverage in future negotiations.

Source: Bloomberg

U.S. Plan Is Said to Pull a Third of Fighter Jets It Provides NATO for Europe

What Happened: Trump officials told NATO allies they plan to cut roughly one-third of U.S. fighter jets assigned to Europe, reduce surveillance aircraft, eliminate aerial refueling support, and reassign key naval assets. The changes would significantly reduce U.S. military capabilities available for NATO operations.

Why It Matters: The drawdown will weaken NATO's ability to deter and respond to Russian aggression. Once again, Trump's policies are assisting the Kremlin while endangering America's allies.

Source: New York Times

US military rushed to prepare ground mission to capture Iran’s uranium, but Trump paused it

What Happened: U.S. military planners developed contingency plans to send American ground forces into Iran to seize its highly enriched uranium stockpile before Trump paused the operation. Officials warned the mission could trigger heavy casualties, major Iranian retaliation, and a wider regional war.

Why It Matters: The U.S. came dangerously close to launching a ground invasion of Iran. The plan would have dragged American troops into another forever Middle East war, with heavy American casualties, regional escalation, and massive economic consequences.

Source: CNN

Iran sealed uranium cache and placed mines amid fears of US operation to seize material

What Happened: U.S. intelligence believes Iran has sealed tunnels containing its near weapons-grade uranium stockpile and placed mines around access points, making the material harder to reach as negotiations continue.

Why It Matters: Iran is hardening and concealing its uranium stockpile while talks continue. The move makes verification, removal, and destruction of the material more difficult and increases the likelihood of future military confrontation.

Source: CNN

India Summons US Diplomat for Second Time Over Gulf Strikes

What Happened: India summoned the top U.S. diplomat in New Delhi for a second time in 48 hours after U.S. strikes on commercial vessels resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors. India is demanding accountability and protection for civilian shipping.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war is creating diplomatic fallout with another one of America’s strategic partners. The deaths of Indian citizens are expanding the conflict’s consequences beyond Iran and increasing international opposition to U.S. actions.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

German commander warns Russia may take nuclear threat into space

What Happened: Germany’s top military space commander warned that Russia may be developing a space-based nuclear weapon capable of disabling large numbers of satellites. Germany is accelerating military space programs, including jammers, lasers, inspection satellites, and sovereign communications systems in response.

Why It Matters: European governments are preparing for the possibility that Russia could take its aggressions into space. A nuclear detonation in orbit would cripple communications, navigation, financial networks, and military systems while contaminating parts of space for decades.

Source: Politico EU

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Prices are soaring on these everyday grocery items, driving up inflation

What Happened: Inflation rose to 4.2%, its highest level in three years, as prices climbed on groceries including coffee, eggs, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and baked goods. Economists cited the Iran war, rising fuel costs, tariffs, and drought conditions as major drivers of the increase.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic policies and the Iran war are making necessities more expensive for millions of Americans. Families are paying more for food, fuel, and everyday goods while inflation continues to accelerate.

Source: Washington Post

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Judge orders Trump administration to restore National Park changes at sites that ‘disparaged’ US

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to restore National Park exhibits and materials removed under an executive order targeting content deemed to “disparage Americans.” The court also blocked further changes, ruling the regime was attempting to rewrite history by removing information about subjects including slavery and climate change.

Source: Associated Press

Kennedy Center removes Trump’s name from building

What Happened: The Kennedy Center removed Trump’s name from its exterior after a federal judge ruled the board’s decision to rename the institution was illegal. Workers began taking down the signage early Saturday after courts rejected last-minute attempts to delay compliance with the order.

Source: The Washington Post

‘Reeks of corruption’: protesters rally as Trump hosts UFC event on his birthday

What Happened: Protesters gathered outside the White House as Trump hosted his UFC fight. Demonstrators accused Trump of using public property and the presidency to benefit private business interests. Attendees paid premium prices to attend an event tied to both the UFC and Trump-linked business ventures.

Source: The Guardian

📊 By the Numbers

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$1.4 billion — Value of Jared Kushner’s Albania resort project.

$1 million per person — Cost to attend the MAGA Inc. fundraiser held before the White House UFC event.

$1.776 billion — Proposed taxpayer-funded slush fund for January 6 insurrectionists and other Trump loyalists.

40+ — Women detainees who joined the hunger strike at Delaney Hall ICE facility.

1,100+ — Afghan refugees remain stranded at a U.S.-run facility in Qatar after refugee resettlement programs were halted.

679 measles cases — Reported in the Utah outbreak threatening America’s measles elimination status.

$360 million — Cost of the Ocean Observatories Initiative climate and ocean monitoring network being dismantled

$200 million p/yr — Federal homelessness funding at risk in LA

38% decline — Drop in people receiving HIV prevention medication after U.S. foreign aid cuts

1/3 — Portion of U.S. fighter jets assigned to Europe that Trump officials plan to withdraw

3 — Indian sailors killed after a U.S. strike on a commercial vessel

4.2% inflation — Highest inflation rate in three years

🔎 What to Watch Next

NATO deterrence is being reduced as Russia escalates — How much more military equipment will be withdrawn from Europe as allies prepare for a future without U.S. support?

Trump’s slush fund refuses to die — Will officials find another path to funnel taxpayer money to January 6 insurrectionists and other loyalists?

Federal election control continues expanding — Will states be forced to surrender voter data and election authority to avoid federal retaliation?

Justice Department Capture — How many more senior DOJ positions will be handed to Trump’s personal attorneys, loyalists, and political allies?

Scientific and public health capacity continues shrinking — What critical systems will be dismantled next as climate monitoring and disease prevention programs are cut back?

Immigration enforcement continues to expand — How much larger will the detention system become as billions more dollars flow into ICE operations with no oversight?

💡 Key Takeaways

Rising Living Costs — Inflation, grocery prices, fuel costs, and broader economic pressures tied to Trump’s Iran war continue squeezing household budgets across the country.

Presidential Profiteering — White House events, national celebrations, cultural institutions, and Trump-linked business ventures continue to blur the line between public office and his enrichment.

Loyalty Networks — Personal attorneys, political allies, and ideological loyalists continue to be installed into key government positions while institutional independence erodes.

Institutional Erosion — Congress, public health systems, scientific monitoring programs, and oversight mechanisms continue to lose capacity, resources, and independence.

Alliance Fractures — European governments are preparing for reduced American commitments while trust in U.S. leadership and security guarantees continues to decline.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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