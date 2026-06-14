A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on June 11. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

U.S. Marshals Service records show $18M in costs supporting Trump’s DC takeover

What Happened: Records obtained through a FOIA lawsuit show the U.S. Marshals Service spent more than $18 million supporting Trump’s federal takeover of D.C. between August 2025 and March 2026. The deployment diverted personnel and resources from courthouse security, investigations, and tactical operations nationwide, including during a record surge in threats against federal judges.

Why It Matters: Trump diverted law enforcement resources from core public safety and judicial security functions to seize federal control of D.C. Taxpayers funded this operation, while courts, investigations, and other critical operations were left with fewer resources.

Source: CREW

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump and Allies Are Working on Plan to ‘Expunge’ Impeachments

What Happened: Trump and congressional allies are discussing a plan to symbolically "expunge" his two impeachments from the congressional record, even though the Constitution provides no mechanism to undo an impeachment. House Republicans are considering a resolution declaring the impeachments void, with Speaker Mike Johnson calling it a priority.

Why It Matters: Republicans are attempting to rewrite history and erase official records of Trump's impeachments. Instead of addressing inflation, the Iran war, or other major issues, Congress is being asked to rehabilitate Trump's image, erase the record of his crimes, and relitigate events that are part of history.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump Isn’t Giving Up on His Slush Fund

What Happened: Despite publicly backing away from Trump’s proposed $1.776 billion slush fund, officials continue exploring ways to compensate his criminals, January 6 insurrectionists, and others who claim they were “targeted” by the Biden administration. Officials are reportedly considering settlements and other legal mechanisms while waiting for political opposition to fade.

Why It Matters: Despite publicly claiming they had abandoned this proposal, Trump officials continue searching for ways to create a taxpayer-funded slush fund for criminals and January 6 insurrectionists. This would further weaponize the Justice Department and Treasury as tools for rewarding loyalists, settling Trump’s political grievances, and encouraging his extremist movement.

Source: The Atlantic

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI raids Ohio voting rights organization

What Happened: FBI agents raided the offices of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, a voting rights and voter registration group, and reportedly visited the homes of staff, volunteers, and community leaders across Ohio seeking information and electronic devices. The group says agents questioned people about voter fraud despite presenting no evidence of wrongdoing, while federal officials have not explained the investigation.

Why It Matters: The FBI is targeting a voting rights organization as Trump officials continue promoting voter fraud lies. The operation uses federal law enforcement to intimidate civic organizations and voter registration efforts ahead of the midterm elections.

Source: MS NOW

Justice Dept. Pushes Limits of Its Power Over State Elections

What Happened: The Justice Department is increasingly intervening in state election administration by seeking voter roll data, opening election investigations, and publicly alleging fraud before vote counts are complete. In California, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli predicted criminal “election fraud” charges before results were certified, breaking with longstanding Justice Department practice.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being used to promote election fraud lies and cast doubt on election results. Criminal investigations are being used as another weapon to challenge outcomes that Trump and Republicans do not like, as they lay the groundwork for interference in the midterm elections.

Source: New York Times

Postal Service Seeks to Block Mail Ballots in States Resisting Trump Demands

What Happened: The U.S. Postal Service has proposed a rule that could block the delivery of mail ballots in states that refuse to provide voter roll data to the federal government. The proposal is part of Trump's broader push to expand federal control over elections and gain access to state voter information.

Why It Matters: Trump is attempting to use mail ballots as leverage to seize greater control over state-run elections. The proposal pressures states to surrender voter data while giving the federal government new power over how elections are conducted ahead of the midterms.

Source: New York Times

DOJ Agency Has No Record of Trump’s Shady IRS Settlement

What Happened: A FOIA request revealed that the Justice Department's Civil Division says it has no records related to Trump's lawsuit against the IRS or the controversial settlement that created a proposed $1.776 billion slush fund. The disclosure raises questions about how the negotiations were conducted and who was involved.

Why It Matters: The DOJ claims it has no records tied to a multibillion-dollar settlement that would benefit Trump and his criminals. Secret negotiations, missing records, and taxpayer-funded rewards for loyalists are a textbook example of a corrupt regime.

Source: The New Republic

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump threatens new D.C. takeover if mayoral candidate Lewis George wins

What Happened: Trump threatened to support a federal takeover of D.C. if progressive candidate Janeese Lewis George wins the Democratic mayoral primary. He said the federal government may need to “take back Washington” despite lacking the authority to revoke D.C. home rule without Congress.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly threatening a federal takeover if voters elect a candidate he opposes. The comments are another example of his willingness to undermine democratic self-government and concentrate power in the White House.

Source: Washington Post

Fund linked to key Trump allies backed push to sow doubt about 2024 election

What Happened: Tax filings show the Fair Elections Fund, a nonprofit linked to Trump cronies and election deniers Cleta Mitchell and Heather Honey, financed groups promoting voter fraud lies, election certification challenges, and voting restrictions ahead of the 2024 election. Much of the fund's money came from the Trump-aligned Conservative Partnership Institute.

Why It Matters: The election denial network tied to Trump cronies continues funding efforts to undermine confidence in elections and restrict voting access. Many of the same people who spent years spreading election lies are now inside government, helping shape election policy and administration.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Detroiter says ICE agents broke her knee, disputing agency’s account

What Happened: A Venezuelan asylum seeker in Michigan says ICE agents tackled her after a vehicle crash, breaking her kneecap and causing injuries that required emergency surgery. Medical records reportedly support her account and contradict ICE's claim that the injuries were caused by the crash.

Why It Matters: As ICE receives more money, personnel, and authority, reports of injuries, abuse, and excessive force continue to grow. The agency continues to expand its powers with no accountability.

Source: Associated Press

Air Force cites DEI ban in cancellation of wreath-laying honoring women vets

What Happened: The Air Force declined to participate in a 28-year-old wreath-laying ceremony honoring women veterans at Arlington National Cemetery, citing executive orders and Pentagon guidance restricting DEI-related programs. The event was canceled after multiple military branches withdrew or could not participate.

Why It Matters: Hegseth's anti-DEI campaign is being used to erase the contributions and history of women who served in the military. The cancellation of a 28-year-old ceremony honoring women veterans shows how recognition of their service is being pushed aside in pursuit of an ideological agenda.

Source: Military Times

‘Every day it’s more barriers’: how the US is shutting out climate refugees

What Happened: Climate-driven disasters are displacing millions of people worldwide, but neither U.S. nor international refugee law recognizes climate change as grounds for asylum. As Trump tightens immigration restrictions and blocks entry from multiple climate-vulnerable countries, legal pathways for climate-displaced people continue to shrink.

Why It Matters: The climate crisis is creating millions of displaced people while the U.S. dismantles pathways to refuge. As disasters intensify, more people will be forced to flee to fewer places willing to accept them.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Can’t Pay Medical Bills? Trump Officials Suggest Getting a Loan.

What Happened: Trump officials are encouraging health insurers to offer loans to Obamacare customers facing large medical bills while expanding access to high-deductible and catastrophic health plans. Under the proposal, patients could borrow money from their insurer to cover out-of-pocket costs and repay the debt later.

Why It Matters: Instead of making healthcare affordable, Trump officials are normalizing medical debt while funding tax cuts for the wealthy. The plan turns serious illness and medical emergencies into lending opportunities while pushing more Americans deeper into debt.

Source: New York Times

The IRS Cut Staff. Now It’s Rushing to Hire Thousands.

What Happened: After cutting roughly 28,000 employees—about 27% of its workforce—the IRS is now rushing to hire thousands of workers to fill critical gaps. Internal documents show growing operational strain despite claims that the cuts had little impact.

Why It Matters: Trump officials gutted the IRS in the name of efficiency and are now scrambling to reverse the damage. The purge disrupted essential government functions, wasted taxpayer money, and created a problem they now have to spend money to fix.

Source: NOTUS

Trump administration will bypass environmental laws for border project in Big Bend National Park

What Happened: Trump officials will bypass dozens of environmental laws to accelerate border infrastructure projects across more than 100 miles of the Big Bend region, including areas inside Big Bend National Park. The waiver allows construction to proceed without environmental reviews or many of the protections normally required under federal law.

Why It Matters: Trump is waiving environmental protections to expand border infrastructure on protected public lands. The move allows the government to reshape one of America's most significant natural landscapes while bypassing oversight and public input.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump says US ‘ended the war with Iran,’ though Tehran has yet to confirm a deal

What Happened: Trump declared that the United States had “ended the war with Iran” and claimed a deal approved by Iran’s leadership would be signed within days. Iranian officials immediately contradicted him, saying no agreement had been reached and negotiations were still ongoing.

Why It Matters: Trump keeps announcing deals and victories that have not happened. His statements about the war have been repeatedly contradicted by reality, misleading Americans while manipulating financial markets.

Source: CNN

3 Indian sailors confirmed dead in US strike on oil tanker

What Happened: Three Indian sailors were killed after U.S. forces struck the oil tanker MT Settebello while enforcing Trump’s blockade of Iranian oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. officials said the vessel was transporting Iranian oil. India condemned the incident and called for de-escalation.

Why It Matters: Trump's Iran war is now killing foreign civilians. What began as strikes on Iran has expanded to commercial shipping, increasing the risk of a wider war and further international backlash against the United States.

Source: The Hill

China Presses Taiwan by Querying Foreign Ships for First Time

What Happened: China conducted a multi-day operation east of Taiwan in which Chinese patrol vessels, for the first time, directly questioned foreign commercial ships about their routes and crews. Taiwan condemned the operation as an attempt to assert Chinese control over international waters.

Why It Matters: China continues to assert control over the waters around Taiwan. The operation serves as a test run for future restrictions on shipping and normalizes Beijing's claims of authority over routes that have long been considered international waters.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Lockheed Martin unable to guarantee Patriot missile delivery timelines for US allies, top executive says

What Happened: Lockheed Martin said it cannot guarantee when U.S. allies will receive Patriot interceptor missiles because allocation decisions are being made by the Pentagon.

Why It Matters: As Russia intensifies its missile attacks on Ukraine, the Pentagon continues restricting access to Patriot interceptors desperately needed. The delays weaken allied defenses, cost Ukrainian lives, and hand Russia another strategic advantage.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US producer prices rose 6.5% on higher energy prices, largest yearly jump since 2022

What Happened: U.S. producer prices rose 6.5% in May from a year earlier, the largest increase since November 2022, driven largely by soaring energy costs linked to the Iran war. Wholesale gasoline prices jumped more than 23% in a single month and nearly 70% year-over-year.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war is driving inflation higher across the economy. Rising energy costs are increasing prices for businesses and consumers, raising the risk of slower growth, higher interest rates, and further economic pain.

Source: ABC News

Oil executives warn White House that gas prices will get worse

What Happened: Oil and gas executives are warning the White House that gasoline prices could surge in the coming weeks as fuel inventories fall and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue. The warnings come as inflation has climbed to a three-year high.

Why It Matters: Trump's Iran war is hitting Americans in their wallets. Higher gas prices, rising inflation, and growing energy shortages are increasing economic costs and slowing the economy.

Source: Washington Post

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$18 million — Cost to taxpayers for the U.S. Marshals Service deployment supporting Trump’s federal takeover of D.C.

$1.776 billion — Proposed taxpayer-funded slush fund for January 6 insurrectionists and other Trump criminals

28 years — Length of time the Arlington National Cemetery wreath-laying ceremony honoring women veterans had been held before its cancellation.

3 — Indian sailors killed by a U.S. strike on the oil tanker MT Settebello while enforcing the Iran oil blockade

100+ — Miles of the Big Bend region where Trump officials will bypass environmental laws for border infrastructure projects.

28,000 — IRS employees cut from the agency, representing roughly 27% of the IRS workforce.

6.5% — Annual increase in U.S. producer prices, the largest jump since 2022

23% — Monthly increase in wholesale gasoline prices

70%~ — Year-over-year increase in wholesale gasoline prices

2 — Impeachments that Trump allies are attempting to erase from historical record

🔎 What to Watch Next

Federal election interference is expanding — Will anyone stop the DOJ and Postal Service from interfering in state-run elections during the midterms?

Trump’s slush fund is not dead — How much taxpayer money will officials pay to January 6 insurrectionists and other Trump criminals?

D.C. self-government remains under threat — How far will Trump go in using federal power against jurisdictions that elect leaders he opposes?

Environmental protections are being bypassed — How many additional projects will be exempted from oversight in the name of “border security” and executive authority?

Election denial networks remain active inside and outside government — How much influence will these groups have over election administration heading into midterms?

Judicial and congressional oversight continue to weaken — Who is keeping track of missing records, secret negotiations, and politically motivated government actions?

💡 Key Takeaways

War-Driven Inflation — Rising fuel prices, transportation costs, and economic uncertainty tied to Trump’s Iran war are increasing pressure on households, businesses, and the broader economy.

Election Power Grab — Federal agencies are being used to pressure states, obtain voter data, challenge election administration, and expand Trump’s role in elections.

Criminals Rewarded — Trump allies continue searching for ways to compensate January 6 insurrectionists and other criminals while protecting Trump-connected figures from scrutiny.

Oversight Erosion — Missing records, secret negotiations, weakened transparency requirements, and reduced accountability mechanisms are making government actions harder to scrutinize.

Erosion of Rights — Women veterans, asylum seekers, climate-displaced populations, and other vulnerable groups continue facing reduced protections and shrinking access to government support.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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