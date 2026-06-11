Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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MaryBees
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The corruption and cruelty is staggering, the stupidity is laughable-not really considering how serious all this is. But I must believe that the light being shown by enlightened people is revealing the dirt like never before and that the house cleaning and revision is the next step that we can achieve.

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