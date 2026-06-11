FILE—This file photo from Oct. 23, 2020, shows mail-in ballots for the U.S. 2020 General Election before being sorted at the Chester County Voter Services office, in West Chester, Pa

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 10

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump-backed super PAC to host a $1M-per-person fundraiser the day before the White House UFC fight

What Happened: Trump-backed super PAC MAGA Inc. will hold a $1 million-per-person fundraiser at Trump’s Virginia golf club the day before a UFC event hosted on White House grounds. The schedule allows major donors to participate in both events during a weekend built around Trump and America’s 250th celebration.

Why It Matters: Trump hijacked America's 250th anniversary and repurposed it as a branding and fundraising opportunity. National celebrations, public institutions, and the presidency continue to be used for personal enrichment and pay-to-play access.

Source: NBC News

A U.S. Senator Pushed to Cut Firefighting Aircraft Inspections the Same Month His Former Company Failed One

What Happened: Senator Tim Sheehy pushed to eliminate U.S. Forest Service airworthiness inspections for private firefighting aircraft while still holding up to $15 million in stock in his former company, Bridger Aerospace. The same month, a Bridger aircraft failed a Forest Service inspection after inspectors discovered a major wing crack that aviation experts said could have been catastrophic if left undetected.

Why It Matters: Independent safety inspections exist because structural failures in firefighting aircraft have killed pilots. Sheehy's proposal would reduce oversight of contractors while benefiting a company in which he still holds a significant financial stake.

Source: ProPublica

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Postal Service won’t deliver mail ballots for states that don’t hand over voter lists, under plan for Trump directive

What Happened: Trump is advancing a plan that would allow the U.S. Postal Service to withhold delivery of mail ballots from states that refuse to provide voter lists and other election data to the federal government. The proposal would force states to choose between surrendering voter information or risking disruptions to mail voting.

What Happened: Trump is advancing a plan to withhold mail ballots from states that refuse to hand over voter lists and other election data to the federal government. The proposal would force states to choose between surrendering voter information and protecting access to mail voting as Trump seeks federal control over elections.

Source: CNN

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Jeanine Pirro’s Prosecutors Probe Big Banks for Alleged ‘Debanking’

What Happened: Federal prosecutors under U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro subpoenaed several of the nation’s largest banks as part of a Justice Department investigation into alleged “debanking” of conservatives. The probe expands Trump’s campaign against institutions he claims “discriminated” against him and his allies.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement continues to be used to pursue Trump’s political grievances. Resources that would normally target corruption, financial crime, and national security threats are instead being directed toward Trump’s agenda and against his perceived enemies.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Inside the White House Freakout Over the Epstein Files

What Happened: New reporting reveals months of internal turmoil over the Epstein files, including Situation Room meetings, debates over releasing records, discussions involving Ghislaine Maxwell, and concerns about political damage to Trump. Officials were reportedly worried that additional disclosures could intensify scrutiny of Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Why It Matters: The Epstein files became such a political threat that senior officials, including the VP, reportedly discussed them in the Situation Room, a facility normally reserved for wars, terrorist attacks, and national security crises. The priority was not transparency, but containing fallout and shielding Trump from further scrutiny.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

ICE denies having a protester database. But a letter to Congress sheds more light

What Happened: Internal ICE correspondence and a newly disclosed letter to Congress show that immigration officials collect and retain information on some protesters and observers even when they are not arrested. ICE acknowledged preserving biographic, biometric, and other information on people it believes may interfere with operations or raise officer safety concerns.

Why It Matters: Trump's agencies are building files on Americans engaged in protest, observation, and other First Amendment activities. This expands government surveillance and erodes protections for protest, journalism, and public scrutiny of government actions.

Source: NPR

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Republicans ignore public calls for reforms, throw another $70 billion at ICE and CPB

What Happened: Congressional Republicans approved an additional $70 billion for ICE and Customs and Border Protection through the remainder of Trump’s term. The legislation rejected efforts to add new oversight, accountability measures, or restrictions on immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: Republicans responded to mounting reports of deaths in detention, abuse allegations, and fatal enforcement operations by giving immigration authorities another $70 billion while blocking new oversight. The result is more money, personnel, and power with no accountability measures.

Source: MS NOW

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Political Reviews Are Causing a Huge Grant Backlog at the National Park Service

What Happened: A new report found that more than 1,400 National Park Service grants worth roughly $362 million are stalled awaiting political review by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s office. The backlog is delaying conservation, maintenance, wildfire mitigation, and youth program projects across the country.

Why It Matters: Political appointees are holding up hundreds of millions of dollars in already approved projects. The delays are blocking conservation work, wildfire mitigation efforts, and basic park maintenance while risks to public lands and nearby communities continue to grow.

Source: NOTUS

New analysis warns FEMA overhaul would make disaster aid harder to access, shifting costs to survivors

What Happened: A new analysis found that a FEMA overhaul would make it harder to qualify for federal disaster aid, replace parts of the current system with capped grants, and reduce recovery assistance. Nearly one-third of major disaster declarations issued between 2012 and 2025 would not have qualified under the proposed standards.

Why It Matters: Trump's plan would make it harder for disaster victims to receive federal assistance while shifting more recovery costs onto states, local governments, and households. Communities devastated by hurricanes, floods, and wildfires would be expected to do more with less federal help.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Launches Fresh Wave of Strikes Against Iran

What Happened: The United States launched another round of airstrikes against Iranian radar, air defense, and surveillance sites near the Strait of Hormuz after accusing Tehran of continued attacks on U.S. forces and shipping. The strikes come after months of failed talks and repeated Trump claims that an Iran deal was imminent.

Why It Matters: Trump repeatedly told Americans that Iran's radar systems, air defenses, and missile stockpiles were decimated. Yet the United States is still carrying out new strikes against those same targets, highlighting the gap between White House claims and the reality of an expanding war.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Only one in 10 Europeans now see US as an ally, survey suggests

What Happened: A survey across 15 European countries found that only 11% of Europeans view the United States as an ally that shares their interests and values. Majorities said they no longer trust the U.S. to defend them if attacked, while support for greater European military self-reliance continues to grow.

Why It Matters: Trump is accelerating Europe’s strategic break from Washington. As trust in U.S. security guarantees collapses, European governments are preparing for a future in which America is no longer viewed as a reliable ally.

Source: The Guardian

All the Ways Europe Is Ditching American Technology

What Happened: Governments, companies, and public institutions across Europe are accelerating efforts to reduce dependence on American technology providers, citing concerns about data sovereignty, security, and the unpredictability of Trump. The shift includes exploring European alternatives for cloud services, software, communications platforms, and digital infrastructure.

Why It Matters: Europe is actively reducing its dependence on the United States and preparing for a future without America as a reliable partner. The shift weakens U.S. influence, threatens the dominance of American tech companies, and accelerates the unraveling of the transatlantic alliance.

Source: WIRED

Kenyan Police Clash With Protesters Over US Ebola Facility

What Happened: Kenyan police fired tear gas and arrested protesters demonstrating against a planned U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine facility at a military base in Nanyuki. Human rights activists said at least one person may have been killed as opposition to the project grows.

Why It Matters: Growing opposition to the facility is fueling anti-American sentiment and complicating efforts to respond to a regional Ebola outbreak. Trump should bring potentially exposed Americans home rather than shifting the responsibility and risks onto another country.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Hawkish GOP lawmaker Don Bacon says he was hacked by Russia

What Happened: Rep. Don Bacon said Russian government-linked hackers compromised his Signal account in a targeted phishing operation. The FBI and House cybersecurity officials are investigating what appears to be part of a broader Russian campaign targeting Western officials and policymakers.

Why It Matters: Russia continues to aggressively target U.S. politicians, government officials, journalists, activists, and their communications. The breach is a reminder that Moscow's intelligence services remain deeply focused on penetrating Western political networks and gathering sensitive information.

Source: Politico

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump says ‘I love the inflation’ after consumer price index hits 3-year high

What Happened: After new data showed inflation rising to 4.2%, its highest level in three years, Trump told reporters, “I love the inflation.” He argued prices would fall once his Iran war ends while offering contradictory explanations for rising energy costs.

Why It Matters: Inflation is driving up the cost of groceries, housing, fuel, and other essentials for millions of Americans. As households struggle with rising prices, Trump is openly dismissing the economic pain and uncertainty facing Americans.

Source: CNBC

US carriers spent $6.5B on fuel in April; global profit forecast is cut nearly in half

What Happened: U.S. airlines spent nearly $6.5 billion on jet fuel in April, up 78% from a year earlier as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz drove up oil prices. The airline industry’s global profit forecast for 2026 was cut nearly in half as carriers face soaring fuel costs and reduce flights and routes.

Why It Matters: Trump's Iran war is becoming an inflation machine. Americans are paying more for travel, energy, and goods as the economic costs of his war continue to spread through the economy.

Source: Associated Press

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$1 million — Cost per person to attend MAGA Inc.’s fundraiser at Trump’s Virginia golf club ahead of the White House UFC event

$15 million — Value of stock Sen. Tim Sheehy could still hold in Bridger Aerospace while advocating reduced oversight of firefighting aircraft

$70 billion — Additional funding approved by Republicans for ICE and Customs and Border Protection through the remainder of Trump’s term

1,400+ — National Park Service grants stalled by political review

$362 million — Value of delayed National Park Service grants awaiting approval

11% — Europeans who still view the United States as an ally that shares their values and interests.

$6.5 billion — Amount U.S. airlines spent on jet fuel in April

78% — Increase in airline fuel costs compared with one year ago

4.2% — Inflation rate, the highest level in three years

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Mail voting is becoming a federal pressure point — Will courts stop efforts to use the Postal Service to force states to hand over voter data?

ICE is receiving unprecedented resources — How much larger will detention, surveillance, and enforcement operations become after the new $70 billion funding increase?

Protest surveillance is expanding — Will courts step in to stop agencies from collecting information about protesters, journalists, observers, and other Americans engaged in protected speech?

The White House continues escalating pressure on election systems — How many additional states will face federal demands for voter rolls and election data?

Europe is preparing for a future without America — How much further will transatlantic trust erode as allies reduce dependence on the United States?

The Iran conflict continues to escalate — How long before the U.S. is drawn even further into a wider regional war despite Trump’s repeated claims that a deal is just around the corner?

💡 Key Takeaways

War-Driven Inflation — Rising fuel prices, transportation costs, and economic uncertainty tied to Trump’s Iran war are increasing pressure on households, businesses, and the broader economy.

Presidential Profiteering — National celebrations, White House events, crypto ventures, and donations are intertwined with Trump family business interests, personal enrichment, and pay-to-play schemes.

Federalized Elections — Control over voter data, mail voting, and election administration is becoming a growing focus as Trump pushes for greater federal control over state-run elections.

Surveillance Expansion — Protest monitoring, voter data collection, and immigration enforcement databases continue to expand, giving the government access to more personal information with no oversight.

Deportation Machine — Massive new funding, expanded enforcement operations, and growing detention infrastructure are accelerating the construction of a larger deportation apparatus.

Global Isolation — Allies are reducing reliance on the United States while trust in American leadership, technology, and security commitments continues to decline.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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