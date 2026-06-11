During the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald J. Trump spoke at a crypto conference in Nashville. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm/File Photo

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 9

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

An Indian Billionaire Was Targeted by Trump. Then He Poured Money Into a Startup Secretly Backed by Donald Trump Jr.

What Happened: Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries made a nine-figure investment in America First Refining after Donald Trump Jr. acquired a stake in the company. The investment came as Trump eased pressure on Reliance over its purchases of Russian oil and issued policy changes that benefited the company.

Why It Matters: Foreign corporations with business before the U.S. government continue funneling money into ventures connected to the Trump family. The arrangement blurs the line between public policy and private profit while rewarding those with access to Trump’s inner circle.

Source: ProPublica

Under the Trump crypto playbook, the family always wins. Investors don’t

What Happened: The Trump family generated at least $2.3 billion from a series of crypto ventures while investors in those projects collectively lost an estimated $2.3 billion. The family profited through token sales, licensing deals, and promotional partnerships while risking little of its own money.

Why It Matters: The Trump family is making billions from ventures tied to the presidency while investors lose a lot of money. The scheme turns political influence into personal profit as Trump uses the presidency to enrich himself.

Source: Reuters

Trump family promotes coins commemorating White House UFC fight

What Happened: The Trump family is promoting gold and silver "Freedom 250" commemorative coins tied to the upcoming UFC event at the White House, with some versions selling for nearly $12,000. The coins are marketed as a collaboration between the UFC and the Trump Organization and are advertised as being authorized and designed by Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump is using America's 250th anniversary celebrations to enrich himself and his family. The presidency is being used as a vehicle for personal profit, political influence, and pay-to-play access for wealthy supporters.

Source: MS Now

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

How the Right Captured State Power as a Weapon in Its Anti-Government Crusade

What Happened: A new analysis details how conservative organizations such as the American Legislative Exchange Council spent decades building influence in state legislatures to advance privatization, deregulation, voting restrictions, and other right-wing priorities. The operation helped transform state governments into key tools for implementing a national conservative agenda.

Why It Matters: Republicans spent decades building power through state governments, the courts, and a vast conservative media ecosystem while publicly attacking government. The result is an entrenched political infrastructure that advances conservative priorities regardless of who controls D.C.

Source: TPM

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Vance refers Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota attorney general to DOJ for fraud investigation

What Happened: JD Vance referred Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to the Justice Department for a criminal fraud investigation over alleged “misuse” of federal social service funds. The referral is the latest in a series of federal investigations targeting prominent Democratic officials.

Why It Matters: This is part of a growing pattern in which federal law enforcement is being used against Trump’s political opponents. Criminal investigations continue to serve as political weapons, with loyalty and partisan interests replacing the rule of law.

Source: NBC News

DOJ finds EEOC violated civil rights laws with guidelines that pressured employers to make race-based decisions

What Happened: Trump’s Justice Department declared that a longstanding legal theory used to enforce workplace discrimination laws is unconstitutional and accused the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of pressuring employers to make race-based decisions. The opinion could make it harder to bring employment discrimination cases and limit the government’s ability to challenge policies that disproportionately harm protected groups.

Why It Matters: One of the federal government’s most important civil rights enforcement tools is being stripped away. Protections designed to combat systemic discrimination are being weakened, allowing employers to face less scrutiny and accountability.

Source: CBS News

FCC Wants to Kill Burner Phones By Forcing Telecoms to Get All Customers’ IDs

What Happened: The FCC is considering rules that would require telecom providers to collect and retain government-issued identification numbers, physical addresses, and other personal information from new and renewing customers. The proposal would effectively eliminate anonymous phone plans and create a nationwide identity verification system for mobile phone users.

Why It Matters: This is another step in the expansion of the surveillance state. By requiring mobile phones to be tied to government-issued IDs, the policy will make anonymous communication far more difficult and expand the government's ability to monitor and track individuals. The approach mirrors a law recently passed in Russia, creating a national registry of every mobile phone in the country.

Source: 404 Media

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

US attorney predicts ‘people will be charged’ over California voter rolls

What Happened: U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said he expects criminal charges to result from ongoing federal investigations into California voter rolls and alleged “election fraud.” The comments come as Trump and his cronies continue promoting lies of widespread election irregularities despite no evidence and repeated findings that voter fraud is rare.

Why It Matters: Lies of election fraud are being used to justify federal investigations targeting Democratic-led states ahead of the midterms. The goal is to pressure election officials, gain federal control over election administration, and create a basis for challenging election results Republicans do not like.

Source: The Hill

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE has detained over 500 babies and toddlers under Trump

What Happened: ICE has detained more than 500 babies and toddlers since Trump returned to office, with an average of 25 children age 3 and under in custody on any given day. Parents reported prolonged detention, family separations, inadequate medical care, food shortages, illnesses, and developmental regression among young children held in family detention facilities.

Why It Matters: Hundreds of infants and toddlers are being swept into an expanding and dangerous detention system. The policy is inflicting trauma on children too young to understand why they are being jailed and separated from normal family life.

Source: MS NOW

Federal Watchdog Warns Trump’s Biggest Megaprison Is Rife With Abuse

What Happened: A Government Accountability Office report found that Camp East Montana operated with unsafe conditions, inadequate medical care, poor sanitation, and major security failures. Investigators documented untreated illnesses, missing health screenings, a detainee homicide, a suicide linked to inadequate monitoring, and a missing firearm inside the facility.

Why It Matters: Detainees are being held in dangerous and potentially deadly conditions while the government continues expanding facilities that fail to meet basic health, safety, and oversight standards. The findings show a detention system where neglect, abuse, and preventable suffering have become standard operating procedure.

Source: The New Republic

Homan planning largest ICE deployment in New York City: ‘It’s coming’

What Happened: White House border czar Tom Homan said federal officials are preparing the largest ICE deployment in New York City history in response to state laws limiting cooperation with immigration enforcement. Homan said operational plans have been reviewed and warned that expanded enforcement activity is imminent.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using the threat of expanded immigration enforcement to pressure states and cities into compliance. The planned operation makes clear that jurisdictions resisting his agenda will face an aggressive federal response.

Source: The Hill

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Inside Hegseth’s Pentagon, where distrust and suspicions of loyalty are rampant

What Happened: Pete Hegseth has imposed a culture of loyalty tests, secrecy, and political purges across the Pentagon. Senior military leaders have been purged, promotions blocked, information restricted, and officials fear attracting scrutiny from Hegseth’s office.

Why It Matters: The military is being transformed into a loyalty-based institution where perceived political disloyalty will end careers. The purges weaken professional military leadership and pressure commanders to prioritize political loyalty over independent military judgment and national security.

Source: CNN

IRS failed to match taxpayer records with ICE data accurately, report finds

What Happened: A Treasury watchdog found that the IRS repeatedly failed to accurately match taxpayer records with ICE data under an information-sharing agreement used to support Trump’s mass deportation operation. The review identified matching errors, incomplete records, data quality problems, and improper disclosures of some taxpayer information.

Why It Matters: Trump officials gained access to confidential taxpayer information through a system plagued by errors and security weaknesses. Sensitive personal data was shared despite inadequate safeguards, expanding government surveillance while increasing the risk of misuse and wrongful targeting.

Source: Politico

Social Security retirement trust fund may be depleted in 2032, new trustees report finds

What Happened: Social Security’s latest trustees report projects that the retirement trust fund will run out in late 2032, three months sooner than previously expected. Without congressional action, the program would only be able to pay about 78% of scheduled benefits.

Why It Matters: Millions of Americans rely on Social Security to survive in retirement. If Republicans fail to act, beneficiaries will face automatic benefit cuts of more than 20%, threatening the financial security of current and future retirees.

Source: CNBC

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Launches Strikes on Iran in Response to Downed Apache Helicopter

What Happened: Trump ordered airstrikes on Iranian radar, air defense, and command sites after a U.S. Apache helicopter was shot down near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes followed days of mixed messaging from the White House, with Trump initially downplaying the incident and saying it was “no big deal” before authorizing military action.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is moving deeper into a war with Iran despite Trump’s repeated claims that a deal is right around the corner. Each new strike increases the risk of a wider regional conflict and draws the U.S. further into another potentially never-ending war.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Tehran Claims Attacks on U.S. Fleet

What Happened: Iran launched missiles and drones at U.S. military facilities across the Middle East after American forces struck Iranian military sites in response to the downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter. U.S. officials reported no American casualties and said most incoming projectiles were intercepted.

Source: New York Times

How many times has Trump claimed an Iran deal is around the corner?

What Happened: CNN found that Trump claimed at least 38 times since March that a deal with Iran was imminent, often saying an agreement was days away. More than two months after announcing a ceasefire and predicting a deal was nearly complete, no agreement has been reached.

Why It Matters: Trump repeatedly promised that a deal was around the corner, yet the war continues to escalate. The White House's claims are detached from reality as the U.S. moves deeper into the conflict and the global economic consequences continue to grow.

Source: CNN

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump intelligence adviser previously helped father pursue millions from Kremlin-linked bank, leaked documents show

What Happened: Leaked Paradise Papers documents show that Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, who later held senior intelligence roles, served as president of an offshore company owned by her father while helping pursue payments from Renaissance Capital, a Kremlin investment bank staffed by Russian intelligence officers.

Why It Matters: The case highlights how a senior U.S. intelligence official with undisclosed foreign financial ties helped shape national security policy while promoting positions aligned with Kremlin interests, including opposition to support for Ukraine. The fact that she passed vetting and served in senior intelligence roles raises serious questions about security screening.

Source: ICIJ

Hard-right groups have expanded their influence across US government, report finds

What Happened: The Southern Poverty Law Center’s annual extremism report found that far-right and anti-government groups expanded their influence across federal institutions during 2025. The report argues that regime policies, appointments, pardons, and law enforcement changes aligned government actions with long-standing far-right priorities.

Why It Matters: Far-right movements have moved from the fringe into the federal government. Their priorities are being translated into public policy, law enforcement actions, and national security decisions.

Source: The Guardian

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

BofA warns investors to take profits as 70% of the bank's bear market signals flash red

What Happened: Bank of America says 7 of its 10 major bear market indicators are now flashing warning signs. The bank found the S&P 500 is historically expensive on most valuation measures, while the gap between winning and losing technology stocks has reached levels last seen during the dot-com bubble.

Why It Matters: Investors continue pouring money into stocks despite mounting economic warning signs. A major market correction would hit retirement accounts, household wealth, and consumer spending across the economy.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Rising fuel prices hit US farms as Iran war drags on

What Happened: Rising diesel prices because of the Iran war are driving up costs for U.S. farmers during a critical growing season. Some farmers are delaying fieldwork, cutting operations, and absorbing sharply higher transportation and production expenses.

Why It Matters: The economic fallout from Trump’s Iran war is spreading deeper into the U.S. economy. Rising fuel costs are squeezing farmers, increasing food production expenses, and adding new pressure to already high grocery prices.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$2.3 billion — Estimated profits generated by Trump family crypto ventures, while investors collectively lost an estimated $2.3 billion

$12,000 — Price of some Trump-backed “Freedom 250” commemorative coins tied to the White House UFC event

500+ — Babies and toddlers detained by ICE since Trump returned to office.

25 — Average number of children aged 3 and under held in ICE custody on any given day

2032 — Year Social Security’s retirement trust fund is now projected to be depleted

78% — Share of scheduled Social Security benefits payable if the trust fund runs out without congressional action

20%+ — Potential automatic Social Security benefit cuts facing retirees if Republicans fail to act.

38 — Times Trump has claimed since March that an Iran deal was around the corner

70% — Bank of America bear-market warning indicators currently flashing red

7 of 10 — Major Bank of America bear market signals now warning of elevated market risks

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Social Security’s finances are deteriorating — Will Republicans pursue benefit cuts, privatization efforts, or other changes as the 2032 funding deadline approaches?

The surveillance state continues expanding — Will burner phone restrictions, taxpayer data sharing, and biometric tracking systems face meaningful legal challenges?

Election fraud narratives are driving federal investigations — Will more states and election officials face DOJ scrutiny ahead of and during the midterms?

The Pentagon has become politicized — How many additional military leaders and officials will be removed or sidelined through loyalty tests and political purges?

Civil rights protections are being weakened — Will courts intervene as longstanding anti-discrimination enforcement tools are dismantled?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Anxiety — Americans are increasingly feeling the impact of rising prices, higher energy costs, and economic uncertainty as household budgets are stretched, and financial insecurity deepens.

Pay-to-Play Corruption — Foreign corporations, wealthy investors, and Trump-linked business ventures continue benefiting from access to Trump, his family, and inner circle, blurring the line between government policy and private profit.

Data Weaponization — From taxpayer records to mobile phone registrations and biometric databases, government data collection systems continue expanding and will be weaponized against Americans in the future.

Political Law Enforcement — Federal investigations are targeting political opponents while allies receive protection, reinforcing concerns about a two-tier justice system.

Detention State Expansion — ICE continues growing its detention infrastructure, surveillance capabilities, and enforcement operations despite mounting reports of abuse, neglect, and dangerous conditions.

Rights and Protections Are Eroding — Civil rights enforcement, privacy protections, and safeguards against discrimination are being weakened while surveillance and government power continue expanding.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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