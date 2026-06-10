Mr. Patel has focused on classified documents found in government burn bags inside the F.B.I. headquarters in Washington.Credit...Erin Schaff/The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 8

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Administration Killed Criminal Investigation of GOP Senator’s Coal Companies

What Happened: Trump’s Justice Department shut down a federal criminal investigation into coal companies controlled by Sen. Jim Justice and his family. Investigators had been examining whether repeated environmental violations warranted criminal charges.

Why It Matters: A politically connected senator and his family avoided a federal criminal investigation into alleged environmental violations. The decision reinforces that the Justice Department protects Trump allies while targeting his opponents.

Source: ProPublica

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Previews Fall Strategy With Baseless Claims of California Vote Fraud

What Happened: Trump lied that Democrats stole a Los Angeles mayoral runoff spot after Republican candidate Spencer Pratt lost his lead as mail ballots continued to be counted. The comments come as Trump renews attacks on mail voting and promotes claims that election outcomes unfavorable to Republicans are “rigged.”

Why It Matters: Trump is once again claiming fraud before votes are fully counted whenever Republicans are losing. The claims are meant to undermine confidence in elections and justify federal intervention in state-run election systems.

Source: New York Times

First came Congress. Now a national redistricting battle may turn to statehouses and city councils

What Happened: Following a Supreme Court ruling that eroded protections against racial gerrymandering, Republican-led states, including Georgia, are moving to redraw state legislative districts. The push could reshape representation not only in Congress but also in state legislatures, school boards, county commissions, and city councils.

Why It Matters: Republicans are using redistricting to cement political power beyond Congress. The new maps would eliminate Black-majority districts and entrench one-party control across state and local governments.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

How Trump allies turned a consumer watchdog into a political weapon

What Happened: Trump officials have transformed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from a consumer watchdog into an agency focused on investigating institutions accused of being “woke.” The bureau is collecting complaints about alleged “political discrimination” by banks and issuing guidance that could make it harder for undocumented immigrants to access mortgages and credit.

Why It Matters: An agency created to protect consumers from financial abuse is being repurposed to advance Trump’s political agenda. Consumer protection is being sidelined in favor of culture war priorities and ideological enforcement.

Source: The Washington Post

The Justice Department Hasn’t Taken Its Usual Steps to Protect the 2026 Election

What Happened: The Justice Department canceled election crime training programs, failed to fill key election oversight positions, dismantled much of its Public Integrity Section, and has not established its traditional Election Day command center ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is dismantling longstanding election oversight systems ahead of a national election. The changes intentionally weaken the federal government’s ability to respond to election crimes, foreign interference, and disinformation operations.

Source: NOTUS

This Company Will Add Phone, AirPod, and Smartwatch Trackers to License Plate Readers

What Happened: A surveillance product called SignalTrace is being developed to combine license plate reader data with Bluetooth and wireless identifiers from nearby phones, smartwatches, AirPods, and other devices. The system would allow law enforcement to link specific people and devices to vehicle movements.

Why It Matters: License plate readers are evolving from vehicle tracking systems into tools for tracking people. The technology would dramatically expand the growing surveillance state by linking cars, phones, and individuals while providing no oversight or privacy protection.

Source: 404 Media

A watchdog report flags security risks in the IRS-ICE taxpayer data-sharing deal

What Happened: A Treasury inspector general report found flaws in the IRS-ICE data-sharing agreement that gave immigration authorities access to taxpayer records. ICE sought information on more than 1.2 million people, and auditors identified errors in the matching process and concerns about protections for sensitive data.

Why It Matters: Taxpayer information collected for tax compliance is being used to support deportation efforts. The program erodes longstanding privacy protections and expands DHS access to sensitive personal data.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Administration Seeks to Revoke U.S. Citizenship of 17 Immigrants

What Happened: Trump officials are seeking to strip citizenship from 17 naturalized immigrants accused of concealing crimes, committing fraud, or improperly obtaining citizenship. The cases are part of a broader push to expand denaturalization efforts.

Why It Matters: Trump is expanding the government’s power to revoke citizenship and extending his immigration crackdown beyond undocumented immigrants. While these cases involve allegations of fraud, they establish a precedent for broader use of denaturalization powers that can be weaponized.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Will Ask Supreme Court to Revive $475 Million CNN Suit

What Happened: Trump plans to ask the Supreme Court to revive his $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN over the network’s use of the phrase “Big Lie” to describe his lies about the 2020 election. The case was dismissed in 2023 by a federal judge who ruled that CNN’s statements were not legally defamatory.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating his campaign against media organizations that scrutinize him. The lawsuits increase pressure on news outlets and threaten longstanding protections for political commentary and press freedom.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump won’t rule out payments to Jan. 6 rioters

What Happened: Trump said he supports compensating Jan. 6 insurrectionists and refused to rule out taxpayer-funded payments to people convicted or charged in connection with the Capitol attack. The comments came after the Justice Department claimed it “abandoned” plans for a $1.776 billion slush fund.

Why It Matters: This slush fund would use taxpayer money to reward criminals who acted in Trump’s name. It sends a clear message that political violence and lawbreaking on Trump’s behalf will be rewarded, encouraging more violence in the future.

Source: ABC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Georgian migrant is 50th person to die in ICE detention during immigration crackdown

What Happened: Mamuka Artmeladze, a 43-year-old immigrant from Georgia, died at Louisiana’s Winn Correctional Center after being found unresponsive on June 4. His death is the 50th reported death in ICE custody during Trump’s second term.

Why It Matters: Deaths in ICE custody continue to rise as the regime expands its mass detention system. At the same time, officials are reducing transparency around detainee deaths, making it harder to expose abuse, neglect, and failures inside detention facilities.

Source: ABC News

Female Navy officers say they fear a career cap after Hegseth cuts women from promotions list

What Happened: Pete Hegseth removed nine officers from a Navy promotion list that had already completed the military’s standard review process. Those removed included all three women and two Black officers selected for promotion to one-star admiral.

Why It Matters: This is part of a broader effort to remake the military’s leadership ranks. By overriding established promotion processes, Hegseth is replacing merit-based advancement with ideological and political litmus tests while disproportionately sidelining women and Black officers.

Source: Associated Press

U.S. bars entry of FIFA World Cup referee from Somalia, citing “vetting concerns”

What Happened: U.S. Customs and Border Protection denied entry to Somali FIFA referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan after he arrived in Miami to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Officials cited unspecified vetting “concerns” despite FIFA selecting him to train and officiate at the tournament.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is affecting visitors, professionals, and participants in international events. The decision underscores how aggressive vetting policies are creating barriers for international visitors and damaging America’s reputation.

Source: CBS News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

How the Drive to Find a Conspiracy Against Trump Rocked the Justice Dept.

What Happened: Kash Patel has repeatedly pushed federal prosecutors to pursue criminal cases against Trump’s perceived enemies, including James Comey, John Brennan, Adam Schiff, and Letitia James, despite weak evidence and internal objections. Prosecutors who refused were removed, investigations were reassigned, and officials who declined to pursue the cases were ultimately replaced.

Why It Matters: This is what a weaponized Justice Department looks like. Prosecutors who refuse to pursue politically motivated cases are removed, while criminal investigations are used to target political opponents.

Source: New York Times

Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee is unlawful, US judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas was unlawful, finding that he imposed a tax without congressional authorization. The court blocked the fee, which would have dramatically increased the cost of hiring highly skilled foreign workers.

Why It Matters: The ruling is another example of the courts blocking Trump’s efforts to expand presidential power beyond legal limits. As Congress refuses to act, the judiciary remains one of the few institutions slowing Trump's attempts to consolidate greater control.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Netanyahu says Israel will strike Iran ‘whenever necessary’ after Trump’s ‘I call the shots’ remark

What Happened: Following Iranian missile strikes on Israel, Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu would have “no choice” but to accept any U.S.-brokered deal with Iran, adding, “I call all the shots.” Netanyahu responded by insisting Israel would strike Iran whenever necessary and would respond forcefully to any future attacks.

Why It Matters: Trump’s public comments expose growing divisions between Trump and Bibi. The breakdown weakens the appearance of a unified front, damages U.S. credibility, and plays directly into Iran's strategy of exploiting divisions.

Source: The Hill

EU warns Albania over Kushner-linked project

What Happened: The European Commission warned Albania that a luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner could jeopardize the country’s bid to join the European Union. The project has triggered protests, an anti-corruption investigation, and concerns over development inside a protected environmental area.

Why It Matters: Trump's family continues to benefit from political influence and preferential treatment abroad. Albanian leaders are risking the country's EU ambitions to advance a project tied to Jared Kushner despite mounting protests and corruption concerns.

Source: Politico EU

UN Says Children Are Dying in Cuba Because of Strict US Sanctions

What Happened: The United Nations said Trump’s sanctions against Cuba have worsened shortages of food, medicine, fuel, and healthcare, contributing to rising infant mortality and lower survival rates for children with cancer. UN officials called for the sanctions to be lifted immediately.

Why It Matters: U.S. sanctions are contributing to a worsening humanitarian crisis in Cuba. The shortages are causing preventable deaths, worsening healthcare conditions, and increasing suffering across the island.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia rejects Ukrainian, European peace initiatives, says battlefield will decide war

What Happened: Russian officials rejected new Ukrainian and European proposals, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stating that the outcome of the war will be determined by Russian military operations rather than discussions. The comments came after Zelenskyy called for renewed talks and European leaders backed a ceasefire framework.

Why It Matters: Russia never had any intention of ending its genocidal war. Also, Putin is emboldened by Trump’s willingness to provide political cover for the Kremlin while pressuring Ukraine to surrender.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Nearly half of Americans say they're worse off financially than a year ago, NY Fed finds

What Happened: A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey found that 48% of Americans say they are worse off financially than a year ago, the highest level since early 2023. Expectations for future finances also fell while concerns about job losses and finding new employment increased.

Why It Matters: Americans are feeling the economic fallout from rising costs and growing uncertainty. Higher energy prices, persistent inflation, and weakening financial confidence are putting more pressure on households and increasing the risk of a broader economic slowdown.

Source: CBS News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Trump booed at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of NBA Finals

What Happened: Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. When he appeared on the Jumbotron during the national anthem, many in the crowd responded with loud boos.

Source: NBC News

Kennedy Center removes Trump’s name from its website after US judge’s order

What Happened: The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts removed references to a “Trump Kennedy Center” from its website after a federal judge ruled that the venue cannot be renamed without congressional approval. The ruling also temporarily blocked a Trump-backed $257 million renovation plan that would have closed the center for up to two years.

Source: The Guardian

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$475 million — Trump is seeking to revive a defamation lawsuit against CNN

$1.776 billion — Proposed slush fund for Jan. 6 insurrectionists and other Trump criminals

1.2 million people — ICE sought taxpayer information through the IRS-ICE data-sharing arrangement

17 immigrants — Targeted in the latest denaturalization cases

50 deaths — Reported deaths in ICE custody during Trump’s second term

43 years old — Age of Georgian immigrant Mamuka Artmeladze, who died in ICE detention

9 — Navy officers removed from a promotion list by Pete Hegseth

3 — Female officers removed from the promotion list

2 — Black officers removed from the promotion list

$100,000 — Trump’s H-1B visa fee ruled unlawful

48% — Americans who say they are worse off financially than a year ago

$257 million — Trump-backed Kennedy Center renovation temporarily blocked by a federal judge

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Social Security databases are being politicized — How soon before citizens, legal residents, and immigrants are wrongly swept into enforcement-driven government databases?

Election conspiracy theories are driving federal action — Will anyone stop the DOJ from interfering in the midterms?

DOJ election safeguards are being dismantled — Will courts, states, and watchdog groups be able to fill the growing oversight vacuum?

Intelligence agencies face growing political pressure — How many more career officials will be purged and replaced with political loyalists?

Surveillance powers continue expanding — How much more personal, financial, and location data will federal agencies gain access to in the coming year?

Citizenship revocations are expanding — How broadly will denaturalization powers be applied as the immigration crackdown intensifies?

Judicial independence remains under pressure — Will courts be able to withstand escalating attacks and efforts to undermine public trust in the legal system?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Anxiety — Americans are increasingly feeling the impact of rising prices, higher energy costs, and economic uncertainty as household budgets are stretched, and financial insecurity deepens.

Justice for Allies — Criminal investigations involving Trump allies continue disappearing while federal resources are directed toward political opponents and his perceived enemies.

Surveillance Expansion — Government agencies are gaining access to larger pools of personal, financial, biometric, and location data with no oversight or accountability.

Rights Under Pressure — Citizenship protections, voting rights, detention safeguards, and equal opportunity protections continue to face new restrictions and legal challenges.

Authoritarian Normalization — Rewarding insurrectionists, attacking the press, undermining judicial independence, mass corruption, and weakening oversight mechanisms are becoming normalized across government institutions.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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