caption...An election worker processes mail-in ballots at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center during California’s state primary election in the City of Industry, California, on June 2, 2026. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 5-7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Who is cutting $1 million-plus checks to MAGA Inc. and what do they want?

What Happened: New campaign finance filings show that major donors to Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., include executives and companies with federal contracts, regulatory interests, or other business before the government. Several contributed $1 million or more while receiving favorable government decisions.

Why It Matters: Wealthy donors are pouring money into Trump’s political operation while benefiting from government actions. The corrupt arrangement reinforces a pay-to-play system where political contributions help buy access, influence, contracts, and favorable treatment.

Source: CNN

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump officials planned to mark 2.7 million living people as dead, whistleblower claims

What Happened: A former senior Social Security Administration executive alleged that Trump officials considered placing 2.7 million living people into the agency’s Death Master File as part of an immigration enforcement effort. The list reportedly included U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

Why It Matters: The plan would have used government databases to effectively erase living people. Marking people as dead would cut them off from jobs, banking, benefits, voting, and basic services.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump Urges ‘Less Shackled’ Pulte to Fire Intelligence-Community Employees

What Happened: Trump said he wants acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte to begin purging employees and shrinking the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Trump suggested the agency could eventually be eliminated.

Why It Matters: Trump is pushing a loyalist to purge the office overseeing the U.S. intelligence community. That will further politicize intelligence agencies and concentrate more power in the hands of Trump and his cronies.

Source: Wall Street Journal

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ sends prosecutor to observe LA ballot counting amid Trump’s baseless ‘cheating’ claims

What Happened: The Justice Department sent a federal prosecutor to observe ballot counting in Los Angeles after Trump repeatedly lied that Democrats were cheating in California’s primary election. The visit came despite local officials reporting no evidence of fraud.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being deployed to scrutinize elections based on Trump’s conspiracy theories and lies. The tactic normalizes government pressure on election officials and lays the groundwork for challenging results that Trump does not like in the midterms and beyond.

Source: CNN

Trump Keeps Immunity from I.R.S., a Victory in a Long-Running Feud

What Happened: The Justice Department allowed special protections shielding Trump, his family, and their businesses from IRS audits to remain in place. Congressional efforts to reverse the protections failed.

Why It Matters: Trump and his family are receiving special protections from IRS scrutiny that ordinary Americans would never receive. He is being shielded from the same laws applied to everyone else while using his office to enrich himself and his family.

Source: New York Times

ICE’s Plan to Let Cops Around the Country Scan Faces to Verify Immigration Status

What Happened: ICE plans to give more than 1,200 state and local law enforcement agencies access to a facial recognition app that can scan faces and check immigration status against a database containing more than 250 million records.

Why It Matters: The government is building a nationwide biometric surveillance system tied to immigration enforcement. Once deployed, systems like this can easily expand beyond immigrants and become tools for broader government monitoring of the public.

Source: 404 Media

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump storms out of interview after being challenged about election fraud claims, DOJ fund

What Happened: Trump abruptly ended a televised interview after being challenged about his election fraud lies and support for a proposed $1.776 billion compensation slush fund for people he says were “targeted” by the government, including Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

Why It Matters: This slush fund would use taxpayer money to reward criminals who acted in Trump’s name. It sends a clear message that political violence and lawbreaking on Trump’s behalf will be rewarded, encouraging more violence in the future.

Source: CNBC

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Top Democrat urges end to secrecy over proposed ICE child detention center

What Happened: Documents obtained by The Guardian reveal plans for a 528-bed ICE detention center in Alexandria that would hold migrant families and unaccompanied children before deportation flights. Federal officials have declined to publicly discuss the project.

Why It Matters: ICE is building more centers to detain and deport families and children. Keeping the project secret limits oversight and makes it harder to hold officials accountable for how minors are treated in custody.

Source: The Guardian

Judge Says Trump Officials Must Restart Asylum and Immigration Processing

What Happened: A federal judge struck down Trump’s policies that halted asylum decisions and paused immigration benefit processing for people from 39 countries. The ruling orders the government to resume processing more than a million backlogged applications.

Why It Matters: Trump used executive power to block lawful immigration pathways and keep more than a million people in legal limbo. The ruling reaffirms that the president cannot simply bypass existing immigration law.

Source: New York Times

The founder of a private company accused of mistreating ICE detainees came to the US via Ellis Island in 1953

What Happened: George Zoley, founder of GEO Group, testified that his family immigrated through Ellis Island in 1953 and that his experience “shaped his values.” GEO Group is now ICE’s largest lawless detention contractor and operates facilities facing allegations of dire conditions and detainee mistreatment.

Why It Matters: GEO Group is making billions from the regime’s mass deportation while detainees report abuse, neglect, and inhumane conditions inside its facilities. Zoley came to the U.S. as an immigrant, yet his company profits from a detention system repeatedly accused of committing serious human rights abuses.

Source: CNN

Defense Department slashes its religious designations list from more than 200 choices to 31

What Happened: The Defense Department reduced its list of recognized religious affiliations from more than 200 categories to 31. The change removed or consolidated many minority faiths and nonreligious groups.

Why It Matters: Many religious and nonreligious service members are losing official recognition within the military. The change elevates Christianity above other faiths and further embeds Christian nationalist influence inside the armed forces.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FBI fires several analysts tied to disputed ‘Catholic ideology’ memo

What Happened: Kash Patel purged several FBI intelligence analysts involved in a 2023 memo examining potential links between some traditionalist Catholic extremist movements and violent extremism, despite prior reviews finding no intentional misconduct.

Why It Matters: Career FBI personnel are being purged for work that became politically inconvenient to Trump and his MAGA movement. The firings send a message that protecting Trump’s movement matters more than professional intelligence analysis or independent law enforcement.

Source: Associated Press

The Trump administration makes it harder for some sick Americans to maintain Medicaid

What Happened: Trump officials issued new rules making it harder for Medicaid recipients with serious illnesses to qualify for exemptions from upcoming work requirements, adding new documentation and eligibility hurdles.

Why It Matters: More sick Americans will lose health coverage because of paperwork and bureaucratic barriers. The goal is not to help people work but to remove people from Medicaid and cut spending to fund tax cuts for the wealthy.

Source: CNN

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran fires waves of missiles into Israel for first time since April ceasefire

What Happened: Iran launched waves of missiles at Israel, its first direct missile attack since the April ceasefire. The strikes came amid escalating tensions over Lebanon as Trump reportedly pressured Netanyahu not to retaliate in ways that could derail negotiations.

Why It Matters: The attack threatens to reignite a wider regional war and exposes growing friction between Trump and Bibi over how their war should end. Continued escalation could drag the region deeper into conflict, kill more civilians, and drive up economic costs around the world.

Source: CNN

Pentagon Sees Growing Espionage Threat From Israel

What Happened: U.S. intelligence and military reports warned that Israeli intelligence agencies intensified efforts to monitor American officials involved in Iran discussions. The Pentagon reportedly elevated Israel’s counterintelligence threat rating to its highest level.

Why It Matters: If true, the allegations point to a serious counterintelligence concern involving a close U.S. ally. The leak itself is also significant, raising questions about who disclosed the information and whether it points to growing tensions over Iran policy and relations with Israel.

Source: New York Times

Hegseth Uses D-Day Anniversary Speech to Attack European Immigration Policies

What Happened: Pete Hegseth used a D-Day anniversary speech to criticize European immigration policies, calling migration across the Mediterranean an “invasion.”

Why It Matters: A ceremony honoring those who fought and died in WWII was turned into a platform for propaganda. Using a D-Day commemoration to push culture war narratives is disrespectful to the veterans being honored and embarrassing for the U.S. on the world stage.

Source: Time

Trump reportedly considers buying Chagos Islands from Mauritius

What Happened: Trump officials are reportedly considering purchasing the Chagos Islands from Mauritius to secure long-term U.S. control of the Diego Garcia military base, potentially bypassing ongoing negotiations over the territory’s future.

Why It Matters: The proposal would allow the U.S. to buy control of a disputed territory for military purposes. It also sidelines questions about the rights of displaced Chagossians in favor of strategic and military interests.

Source: The Guardian

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian Satellites Have Been Jamming GPS Signals Across Europe, Scientists Say

What Happened: Researchers and U.S. military officials linked multiple GPS interference incidents across Europe to Russian EKS satellites. Scientists identified at least three confirmed cases and found similar patterns in dozens of other disruptions dating back to 2019.

Why It Matters: Russia has been disrupting GPS signals across large parts of Europe for years with no consequence. It is only a matter of time before this interference causes a major, deadly accident or other serious consequences for civilians who rely on these systems every day.

Source: New York Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Americans’ spending props up the economy as rising prices sap savings

What Happened: Consumer spending remained strong despite inflation, rising gas prices, and growing economic pessimism. Meanwhile, the personal savings rate fell to 2.6%, one of the lowest levels since the Great Recession.

Why It Matters: Americans are keeping the economy afloat by burning through their savings. That is not sustainable, and it leaves millions of households increasingly vulnerable to recession, job losses, and unexpected expenses.

Source: The Washington Post

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Judge halts Trump administration efforts to impose conditions on SNAP

What Happened: A federal judge halted Trump’s effort to require states to comply with policies on immigration, gender identity, and school sports participation as a condition of receiving SNAP funding. The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by 20 states challenging the requirements.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$1 million+ — Contributions made by multiple donors to MAGA Inc. while holding federal contracts, regulatory interests, or other business before the government.

2.7 million — Living people allegedly considered for placement into Social Security’s Death Master File.

1,200+ agencies — State and local law enforcement agencies slated to receive ICE facial recognition immigration tools.

250 million records — Immigration database accessible through ICE’s facial recognition system.

$1.776 billion — Proposed taxpayer-funded slush fund for Trump criminals and Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

528 beds — Planned capacity of a proposed ICE detention center for families and children.

39 countries — Affected by immigration and asylum processing policies struck down by a federal judge.

More than 1 million — Immigration and asylum applications ordered back into processing by a court ruling.

200+ to 31 — Defense Department reduction in recognized religious affiliation categories

2.6% — U.S. personal savings rate, among the lowest levels since the Great Recession.

20 states — Joined the lawsuit that blocked Trump’s effort to condition SNAP funding on unrelated policy demands

3 confirmed cases — GPS interference incidents linked to Russian satellites, with dozens of additional suspected disruptions.

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is building a nationwide facial recognition network — How far will biometric surveillance expand beyond immigration enforcement?

Election conspiracy theories are driving federal action — Will anyone stop the DOJ from using federal power to interfere in future elections?

Intelligence agencies face growing political pressure — How many more career officials will be purged and replaced with political loyalists?

Detention expansion continues under the radar — Will courts and watchdogs force greater transparency into ICE facilities housing families and children?

Judicial rulings are slowing parts of the immigration agenda — How aggressively will the regime challenge or work around court orders?

Trump’s Iran war remains volatile — Will renewed attacks push the region back toward a broader war?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariff policies and Iran war are raising prices, disrupting trade, increasing military costs, and putting additional strain on consumers, businesses, and the broader economy.

Donor Influence — Wealthy donors, politically connected businesses, and Trump-aligned interests continue receiving access, influence, favorable treatment, and protection from scrutiny.

Data Weaponization — From Social Security records to facial recognition systems and immigration databases, surveillance capabilities continue to expand and can easily be weaponized against targeted groups in the future.

Election Pressure — Election conspiracy theories continue to shape government actions, creating new pressure on election officials and voting systems ahead of the midterms.

Agency Purges — Career officials across the intelligence community, FBI, and other federal agencies continue to be pushed out and replaced with loyalists, weakening independent institutions and concentrating more power in the hands of Trump and his cronies.

Rights Rollbacks — Religious minorities, immigrants, asylum seekers, and other vulnerable groups continue to face reduced protections and growing government restrictions.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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