Construction work continues on a new East Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, as seen on May 31, 2026, from the Washington Monument. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 4

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Ballroom donors won $50B in contracts after giving to Trump project, watchdog group finds

What Happened: A watchdog report found that 14 of 27 known corporate donors to Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom received more than $50 billion in new or expanded federal contracts after contributing. Several also saw federal investigations dropped, reduced, or paused.

Why It Matters: Corporations donated to Trump’s vanity project and were rewarded with billions in taxpayer-funded contracts and favorable government treatment. This is textbook pay-to-play and exactly what happens in Russia.

Source: The Washington Post

Obscure Group With Trump Ties Plans to Route Funds to His Allies for Legal Fights

What Happened: A nonprofit called the Lawfare Defense Fund raised at least $36 million from Trump-aligned donors to cover legal costs for people who claim they were “politically targeted” by the government. The group recently secured charitable status, allowing donors to receive tax deductions.

Why It Matters: Wealthy donors set up a tax-subsidized vehicle for funding legal battles tied to Trump’s movement. The fund would help bankroll Trump allies while shifting part of the cost onto taxpayers through charitable tax breaks.

Source: New York Times

Americans’ national parks passes will pay for Trump’s July 4 plans, documents show

What Happened: Trump officials are redirecting at least $90 million in national park fee revenue to projects in Washington, D.C., including an expanded July 4 celebration and restoration work near the National Mall. Separate private donations are also funding a $5 million White House helipad project.

Why It Matters: Money paid by visitors to national parks is being diverted to high-profile projects in D.C. while parks across the country face a $24 billion maintenance backlog. The regime is prioritizing political spectacle over maintaining national parks.

Source: The Washington Post

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump claims Bill Pulte will investigate ‘rigged elections’ in temporary intelligence role

What Happened: Trump said acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte could help uncover evidence of supposedly “rigged elections,” despite no evidence supporting these lies. Pulte, a Trump loyalist with no intelligence background, will now oversee the U.S. intelligence community.

Why It Matters: Trump is pressuring the intelligence community to validate his election conspiracy theories. Using intelligence agencies to pursue his perceived enemies politicizes national security institutions, diverts resources from real threats, and puts national security at risk.

Source: The Guardian

John Solomon has been calling for retribution against Trump's enemies; now the White House is poised to hire him

What Happened: The White House is vetting conservative propagandist John Solomon for a role overseeing transparency and declassification efforts. Solomon has repeatedly called for investigations and prosecutions of Trump’s perceived political enemies.

Why It Matters: A partisan media operative who spent years demanding retribution against Trump’s opponents and amplifying Russian disinformation during the 2020 election could soon be installed in a sensitive position. The move would further weaponize the federal government against Trump’s perceived enemies and political opposition.

Source: Media Matters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump library says no Twitter DMs can be found, despite evidence he sent them

What Happened: The Trump Presidential Library told The Washington Post it could not locate any direct messages from Trump’s @realDonaldTrump or @POTUS accounts from his first term, despite evidence that he used Twitter’s messaging feature. Records indicate the messages were never preserved.

Why It Matters: Official presidential communications disappeared despite legal requirements to preserve them. Missing records make it easier to conceal misconduct, communications, obstruct oversight, and erase evidence of how decisions were made.

Source: The Washington Post

Justice Department Eyes Alternative ‘Weaponization’ Payouts After Fund Pushback

What Happened: After abandoning plans for a $1.8 billion slush fund, the Justice Department said it may use existing federal law to compensate Trump’s criminals who claim they were “politically targeted.” Pardoned Jan. 6 insurrectionists and other supporters are already seeking payouts.

Why It Matters: The regime is looking for ways to use taxpayer money to reward Trump’s criminal allies. Compensating people for crimes committed in support of Trump sends the message that future political violence and criminal activity will be rewarded.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Immigrant Rights Lawyers File Lawsuit Over Palantir’s ELITE

What Happened: Just Futures Law sued ICE and DHS for records related to Palantir’s ELITE and ImmigrationOS platforms. The lawsuit seeks documents showing how the systems are used to identify, track, and target people and communities for immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit could expose a powerful surveillance system built to track, map, and target immigrants and their communities. Systems like this rarely stay limited to their original targets and can easily be expanded into broader tools for government surveillance of the public.

Source: 404 Media

Trump’s DOJ enlists partisans, conspiracy backers to probe president’s political foes

What Happened: The Justice Department assembled a team of lawyers and FBI agents to investigate Trump’s political opponents. The group includes individuals who promoted 2020 election conspiracy theories and others with close ties to Trump allies.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is filling sensitive investigative roles with Trump loyalists and conspiracy theorists. Trump has transformed federal law enforcement into a political weapon for targeting his perceived enemies and protecting his cronies.

Source: NBC News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

DOJ opens 15 new investigations into medical schools’ admissions

What Happened: The Justice Department opened civil rights investigations into 15 more medical schools over alleged race-conscious admissions practices. The probes are part of a broader effort to challenge diversity-focused admissions policies following the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using federal power to dismantle diversity initiatives across the public and private sectors. The investigations pressure institutions to abandon programs aimed at addressing historic disparities and expanding opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Source: The Hill

Trump officials went after dozens of colleges. Now they’re rewriting the rules for all of academia

What Happened: After targeting dozens of colleges with investigations and funding threats, Trump officials are rewriting federal higher education regulations to apply their policies across thousands of universities nationwide.

Why It Matters: Federal pressure on individual colleges is being transformed into an effort to reshape the entire higher education system. The changes give the White House greater control over universities and allow Trump’s extremist agenda to be imposed across thousands of campuses.

Source: Associated Press

Pentagon is censoring military newspaper Stars and Stripes, lawsuit alleges

What Happened: Two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists on the advisory board of Stars and Stripes sued the Defense Department, alleging that the Pentagon is censoring the military newspaper and undermining its editorial independence. The lawsuit follows efforts to overhaul the publication and remove its ombudsman.

Why It Matters: An independent news outlet serving U.S. troops is being brought under political control. The changes threaten press freedom inside the military and turn a trusted publication into a government propaganda tool.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump says promenade will be built connecting Lincoln Memorial to Potomac River

What Happened: Trump announced plans for a new promenade connecting the Lincoln Memorial to the Potomac River and said some supporters want it named the “Trump Promenade.” The project is part of his broader effort to remake landmarks in D.C.

Why It Matters: Authoritarians often use monuments, public spaces, and national symbols to glorify themselves and cement a personal legacy. The project is another step in remaking the capital around Trump’s image and brand.

Source: CNN

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE to stop reporting deaths of newly released detainees, internal memo says

What Happened: ICE ended a policy requiring the agency to report deaths that occur within 30 days of a detainee’s release from custody. The change comes as deaths in immigration detention are increasing and scrutiny of medical care continues to grow.

Why It Matters: ICE is reducing transparency around deaths that may be linked to detention conditions, abuse, or inadequate medical care. Ending the reporting requirement helps shield the agency from accountability for deaths potentially connected to ICE custody.

Source: The Washington Post

Governor Says Immigration Officials Won’t Let Her Visit Delaney Hall

What Happened: New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said federal immigration officials refused to let her enter the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark. The dispute comes as New Jersey officials, including the state attorney general, challenge conditions inside the facility and seek greater oversight.

Why It Matters: Officials seeking oversight at a controversial immigration detention center are being denied access. Blocking inspections shields detention facilities from accountability as allegations of abuse, medical neglect, and unsafe conditions continue to mount.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Why a Navy SEAL’s family is angry with Hegseth, Trump’s son over death investigation

What Happened: Newly released texts show Pete Hegseth privately questioned the military’s conclusion that Navy SEAL Cmdr. Job Price died by suicide, telling a family advocate the evidence “does not add up at all.” Despite expressing support for the family’s concerns, Hegseth later abandoned efforts to pursue the case.

Why It Matters: Price’s family says Trump allies used their tragedy for political attention and then walked away. Hegseth told the family he believed them, promised to help, and then abandoned them. It’s a disgraceful way to treat the family of a fallen service member.

Source: The Washington Post

Consumer protection agency deletes thousands of pages as Trump administration seeks to dismantle it

What Happened: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau deleted more than 2,200 webpages containing enforcement actions, consumer warnings, testimony, speeches, and other records. The move comes as Trump-appointed leadership continues dismantling the agency.

Why It Matters: Records documenting financial fraud, consumer abuses, and government enforcement actions are being erased from public record. This weakens transparency, undermines consumer protections, and helps shield corporations from scrutiny.

Source: The Guardian

Three studies used by RFK Jr and allies to justify controversial vaccine policy changes facing new scrutiny

What Happened: Three studies cited by RFK Jr. and federal agencies to support vaccine policy changes have been retracted, removed, or placed under investigation by academic journals. The studies were used to support claims about vaccine safety and autism.

Why It Matters: Federal vaccine policy is being reshaped around research that is collapsing under scrutiny. RFK Jr. is using discredited studies and conspiracy theories to dismantle longstanding vaccine policy and undermine public trust in science.

Source: The Guardian

House bill rolls back food aid for pregnant women, children

What Happened: House Republicans passed a spending bill that cuts fruit and vegetable benefits under the WIC program, which serves pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. Advocacy groups say millions of recipients would see reduced food assistance.

Why It Matters: Republicans are cutting nutrition assistance for pregnant women and children while issuing tax cuts for the wealthy. Low-income families will have less access to healthy food as grocery prices continue to rise.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump appointee leading $205bn US agency had personal ties to Epstein, emails show

What Happened: Newly released Justice Department records show that Ben Black, son of billionaire Leon Black and Trump’s appointee to lead the $205 billion U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, had personal and business interactions with Jeffrey Epstein over several years, including shared investments and communications.

Why It Matters: Another person with ties to Jeffrey Epstein has been placed in a powerful position overseeing billions in taxpayer-backed investments. The appointment underscores how little scrutiny Trump officials face before being handed major government responsibilities.

Source: The Guardian

Higher gas prices fueling pain at the Pentagon

What Happened: Surging fuel prices tied to Trump’s Iran war are adding more than $1 billion in unexpected costs to the Pentagon, driving up expenses for aircraft, vehicles, and military travel. The Army is now facing a $4–6 billion budget shortfall and has cut or canceled training exercises, travel, and other readiness activities.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war with Iran is also affecting the military, forcing the Pentagon to cut training and preparedness programs just to cover the rising costs of fuel and military operations.

Source: ABC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Launches Attack on Kuwait, Inflaming Tensions in Region

What Happened: Iranian drones and missiles struck Kuwait International Airport, killing one person and injuring dozens while damaging a passenger terminal. The attack came as fighting between Iran and the U.S. continued despite a so-called ceasefire.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war with Iran continues to spread across the region and hit civilian infrastructure. Meanwhile, when asked about the attack, Trump downplayed it as “not a big deal.”

Source: New York Times

Trump Meets a New Bolsonaro at the White House, Causing a New Rift With Brazil

What Happened: Trump met with Flávio Bolsonaro, son of jailed former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and a candidate in Brazil’s upcoming presidential election. The meeting was followed by new U.S. pressure on Brazil, including tariff threats, terrorist designations, and public praise for Bolsonaro.

Why It Matters: Trump is interfering in another foreign election and using government tools such as tariffs, diplomatic pressure, and terrorist designations to benefit a political ally. All while backing the same Bolsonaro movement that carried out Brazil’s version of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US House advances Ukraine aid bill, setting up final vote

What Happened: The House voted 218–204 to advance the Ukraine Support Act despite opposition from Trump and Speaker Johnson. The bill would provide $8 billion in military aid, fund reconstruction efforts, extend security assistance through 2027, and impose additional sanctions on Russia.

Why It Matters: Congress is pushing back against Trump’s attempts to assist Russia. The bill would strengthen Ukraine’s ability to resist Russian aggression and show that bipartisan support for Kyiv still exists, even though Trump is likely to veto it.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump admin proposes broad new tariffs on top trading partners

What Happened: Trump officials proposed new tariffs of up to 12.5% on imports from dozens of major trading partners, including China, the European Union, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The proposal follows a Supreme Court ruling that blocked parts of Trump’s earlier tariffs.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to escalate his trade wars as Americans already face high prices and economic uncertainty. The tariffs will raise costs for consumers and businesses, increase inflationary pressure, and further strain global supply chains.

Source: ABC News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$50 billion+ — Federal contracts received by corporate ballroom donors after contributing to Trump’s project

14 of 27 — Known ballroom donors that later received new or expanded federal contracts

$36 million+ — Raised by the Lawfare Defense Fund to support Trump allies’ legal battles

$90 million — National park fee revenue redirected to Trump’s projects in D.C.

$24 billion — National Park Service maintenance backlog

15 — New medical schools targeted by DOJ civil rights investigations

2,200+ — CFPB webpages deleted as the agency is dismantled

$205 billion — Agency overseen by Trump appointee and Epstein associate Ben Black

$1 billion+ — Additional Pentagon fuel costs tied to the Iran war

$4–6 billion — Army budget shortfall linked to rising operational costs

218–204 — House vote advancing the Ukraine Support Act

$8 billion — Military aid included in the Ukraine Support Act

12.5% — Proposed new tariffs on imports from major trading partners

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Mass corruption and cronyism continue to expand — How many additional government contracts, donations, and policy decisions will be linked to Trump allies, donors, and family?

Federal surveillance systems are rapidly expanding — How much personal data will be collected, centralized, and shared across agencies before safeguards are imposed?

Universities and independent institutions face growing political pressure — Will funding threats and investigations force institutions to align with Trump’s priorities?

Trump’s Iran war continues to escalate — Will the so-called ceasefire survive as attacks spread across the region and economic costs continue to rise?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariff policies and Iran war are raising prices, disrupting trade, increasing military costs, and putting additional strain on consumers, businesses, and the broader economy.

Pay-to-Play Government — Major donors, politically connected corporations, and Trump-aligned organizations continue receiving favorable treatment, government contracts, regulatory relief, and access to public resources.

Loyalty Over Institutions — Intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and other federal institutions are being staffed and directed by loyalists whose primary qualification is allegiance to Trump and his extremist agenda.

Retaliation and Reprisal — Federal agencies are being used to investigate critics, pressure universities, target civil rights groups, and pursue political opponents while allies receive protection and support.

Information Control — Missing records, attacks on independent media, pressure campaigns against universities, and efforts to reshape public institutions are making it harder to scrutinize government actions.

Global Instability — Trump’s Iran war, renewed trade conflicts, and growing friction with allies are increasing geopolitical uncertainty while creating economic and security consequences at home.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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