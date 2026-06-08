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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 3

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Park Service Awards No-Bid Contract to Cover Bridge Statues in Gold

What Happened: Trump officials awarded a $5.1 million no-bid contract to gild four historic Washington bridge statues with 23.75-karat gold leaf ahead of America’s 250th anniversary. Internal documents show officials viewed the project as a “visible, high-impact” demonstration of compliance with Trump’s directives to reshape and “beautify” the capital.

Why It Matters: Trump spent $5.1 million in taxpayer money on a gold-plating vanity project while bypassing competitive bidding rules. No-bid contracts make it easier to funnel public money to politically connected insiders and reduce accountability for how taxpayer funds are spent.

Source: New York Times

Lawmakers Demand Answers After the White House Initiated a $620M Loan to a Firm Tied to Donald Trump Jr.

What Happened: Democratic lawmakers are demanding records after reports revealed that White House adviser Peter Navarro intervened to help secure a $620 million Pentagon loan for a rare earth company backed by a firm connected to Donald Trump Jr. The loan allegedly bypassed normal procedures and significantly increased the company’s value.

Why It Matters: Trump allies used government power to steer taxpayer-backed funding to a business tied to Don Jr. The deal is another example of public resources being used to enrich Trump’s network.

Source: ProPublica

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump soon expected to nominate Todd Blanche to be attorney general, source says

What Happened: Trump is expected to nominate Todd Blanche as attorney general after two months in the role on an acting basis. Blanche, Trump’s former personal defense attorney, has overseen prosecutions of Trump critics, expanded investigations, and rolled back Justice Department policies.

Why It Matters: Trump is placing one of his closest personal allies in permanent control of the Justice Department. The nomination further erodes the department’s independence and tightens Trump’s control over the agency.

Source: CNN

Another Chance for Trump to Cash Out

What Happened: Trump officials are arguing that the Presidential Records Act is unconstitutional and that Congress cannot require presidents to preserve and transfer official records to the National Archives.

Why It Matters: One of the most important post-Watergate safeguards for transparency and accountability is under attack. A victory would make it easier for presidents to hide misconduct, destroy records, conduct government business in secret, and evade oversight.

Source: The Atlantic

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ Secures Updated Southern Poverty Law Center Indictment

What Happened: The Justice Department filed a revised indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center, expanding allegations that the group concealed payments to informants who infiltrated extremist organizations. The SPLC denies wrongdoing and says the prosecution is politically motivated.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is escalating its prosecution of one of the most prominent civil rights organizations. The case is part of a broader pattern of targeting the perceived political and ideological enemies of Trump and MAGA.

Source: Bloomberg Law

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Pentagon hires convicted Jan. 6 rioter for sensitive counterterrorism job

What Happened: Trump appointed Elias Irizarry, a convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionist who pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol during the attack, to a position in the Pentagon’s Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict office. He now works on irregular warfare and counterterrorism issues in a role requiring access to sensitive information.

Why It Matters: A convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionist was installed into a position connected to some of the military’s most sensitive operations. The appointment shows that loyalty to Trump and participation in his insurrection are being rewarded with government jobs.

Source: The Washington Post

Federal judges say elected officials are eroding confidence in judicial system

What Happened: Federal judges Esther Salas and John Jones III warned that escalating attacks on judges by elected officials are fueling threats against the judiciary and undermining public trust in the courts. Salas, whose son was murdered by a man targeting her, said rhetoric portraying judges as enemies or criminals can encourage violence.

Why It Matters: Attacks on judges are eroding confidence in one of the most important democratic institutions. Demonizing judges who issue unfavorable rulings weakens judicial independence and increases the risk of intimidation and violence.

Source: NBC News

Texas State Takeover of Local School Districts Expands, Raising Concerns

What Happened: Texas has taken control of eight local school districts since 2020, including four in recent months, and at least 10 more could face intervention. State officials have installed leaders aligned with Houston Superintendent Mike Miles and his controversial education model.

Why It Matters: The state is stripping power from locally elected school boards and concentrating control over public education in the hands of state-appointed officials. The takeovers give state politicians greater control over schools and curriculum.

Source: ProPublica

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

DHS watchdog finds use-of-force issues and safety and sanitation concerns at Louisiana ICE center

What Happened: A DHS inspector general report found that staff at Louisiana’s Winn Correctional Center used a prohibited chokehold on one detainee and that an officer stabbed another detainee’s hand with a pen during a use-of-force incident. Inspectors also documented sanitation, maintenance, and food service violations.

Why It Matters: ICE continues to expand a detention system plagued by abuse, violence, and neglect. The findings show that detainees are being mistreated while officials continue to grow a system that routinely violates basic human rights and accountability standards.

Source: NBC News

Trump’s Education Department is backing away from addressing civil rights for Black students

What Happened: The Education Department is expanding investigations into programs that address racial achievement gaps and support Black students, arguing some may violate civil rights laws. Federal officials have threatened funding and opened new probes into diversity and equity initiatives in districts including Los Angeles and Chicago.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are weaponizing civil rights laws to target programs designed to help disadvantaged and historically marginalized students. The effort threatens programs aimed at reducing racial achievement gaps and educational inequality.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump strips job protections from 8,000 senior federal workers

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order reclassifying around 8,000 senior federal employees into a category that strips civil service protections and makes them easier to fire. The move revives a version of the Schedule F plan from his first term.

Why It Matters: The order makes it easier to purge career officials and replace them with political loyalists. It further politicizes the federal government and weakens an independent civil service.

Source: The Washington Post

Social Security benefit cuts could average $500 a month for retirees if trust fund runs dry, report finds

What Happened: A new analysis found that if Social Security’s retirement trust fund is depleted in 2032, benefits would be automatically cut by about 24%. The average retiree would lose roughly $500 per month.

Why It Matters: Millions of Americans rely on Social Security to survive. If Congress fails to act, retirees, survivors, and families will face painful benefit cuts and increased financial hardship.

Source: CNBC

People with cancer or HIV could lose Medicaid under new work rules, advocates say

What Happened: New Medicaid work requirements will force millions of recipients to prove they are working, studying, volunteering, or qualify for an exemption to keep coverage. Health experts warn that even people undergoing cancer treatment or managing serious illnesses could lose coverage because of reporting requirements.

Why It Matters: Millions of Americans are expected to lose Medicaid coverage so Republicans can help pay for Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy. The policy uses paperwork and bureaucracy to strip health insurance from vulnerable people, including those with serious medical conditions.

Source: NPR

Federal workers experiencing ‘PTSD-like symptoms’ after unlawful firings by Trump administration

What Happened: A survey of more than 300 federal employees fired by Trump officials found that 95% reported ongoing mental health effects, with nearly half describing PTSD-like symptoms. Many were among the more than 25,000 workers later found by a federal judge to have been unlawfully terminated.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass purge inflicted lasting financial and psychological harm on thousands of public servants. The purge damaged careers, destabilized families, and weakened the federal workforce.

Source: The Guardian

How the Trump Administration Plans to Politicize Federal Grants

What Happened: The White House budget office proposed rules requiring political appointees to review federal grants and determine whether projects align with Trump’s priorities. Agencies would also gain broad authority to terminate grants that no longer support regime goals.

Why It Matters: The proposal puts more than $1 trillion in federal grants under direct political control. It would allow the White House to reward allies, punish opponents, and force universities, researchers, nonprofits, and states to align with Trump’s agenda to receive funding.

Source: TIME

Dismay as Trump officials to dismantle key ocean monitoring system

What Happened: The National Science Foundation plans to dismantle major parts of the $368 million Ocean Observatories Initiative, a network of more than 900 instruments that has continuously monitored ocean and climate conditions since 2016. The move would end real-time monitoring at key sites off U.S. coasts and in the North Atlantic.

Why It Matters: Critical ocean and climate monitoring capabilities are being eliminated as environmental risks continue to grow. The loss of this data will make it harder to understand, predict, and respond to climate-driven changes.

Source: The Guardian

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Kuwait says Iranian drones hit airport and killed 1 as ceasefire is tested again

What Happened: Iranian drones struck Kuwait International Airport, damaging a passenger terminal, killing one person, and injuring dozens as fighting between Iran and the U.S. continued despite a fragile ceasefire. The attack briefly shut down air traffic while U.S. forces carried out additional strikes on Iranian targets.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war with Iran is spreading across the region and hitting civilian infrastructure. The conflict is increasing the risk of a wider Middle East war while driving up energy prices and worsening the global economic fallout.

Source: Associated Press

House Votes to Rein In Trump on Iran War, in a Bipartisan Rebuke

What Happened: The House voted 215–208 to direct Trump to end U.S. involvement in the Iran war unless Congress authorizes continued military action. Four Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the measure, delivering a bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s handling of the conflict.

Why It Matters: Growing numbers of lawmakers are challenging Trump’s authority to continue the war without congressional approval. The vote shows rising opposition to the conflict as casualties, costs, and economic consequences continue to mount.

Source: New York Times

Iran Atomic Risk Seen Higher Than Before Trump Attacks Began

What Happened: The International Atomic Energy Agency says it can no longer regularly monitor Iran’s stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium following the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in 2025. Reduced inspections and limited access have left the agency unable to verify the status of large quantities of enriched uranium.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war with Iran has left the world with less visibility into Iran’s nuclear program. Inspectors can no longer track large amounts of highly enriched uranium, increasing the risk that nuclear material could be diverted without detection.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump’s ballroom commissioner leads US delegation to ‘Russia’s Davos’

What Happened: Rodney Mims Cook Jr., Trump’s appointee overseeing the controversial White House ballroom project, led an official U.S. delegation to Russia’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The visit marked the first participation by a U.S. official at the Kremlin event since before Russia’s genocidal full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Trump reportedly sent an official delegation to one of Russia’s most important international events while Putin continues his genocidal war against Ukraine. The move helps legitimize Russia, normalize relations with the Kremlin, and weaken efforts to isolate Russia over its aggression.

Source: The Hill

Greg Bovino Was the Star at a European Remigration Conference

What Happened: Gregory Bovino, an extremist who led violent immigration enforcement operations, appeared at a far-right conference in Portugal focused on “remigration.” The event brought together nationalist politicians and far-right extremists advocating the mass removal of immigrants from Europe.

Why It Matters: A former senior Trump official appeared at a fascist conference promoting the mass removal of immigrants. This, as the regime advances its own remigration agenda, including a State Department office dedicated to denaturalization.

Source: WIRED

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Gas prices from Iran war hit US retail sales outlook

What Happened: Rising fuel prices driven by the Iran war are beginning to squeeze American consumers, with retailers warning of weaker spending ahead. Discount chains report lower-income households cutting back on essentials while wealthier consumers continue to spend.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war with Iran is hitting Americans through higher prices and shrinking household budgets. Rising fuel costs are reducing consumer spending, widening economic inequality, and increasing the risk of a broader economic slowdown.

Source: USA Today

Sellers are pulling homes off the market at the fastest pace since 2020

What Happened: Homeowners are pulling properties off the market at the fastest rate since the early months of the pandemic, with 5.8% of listings delisted in April, according to Redfin. High mortgage rates, rising energy costs, and weakening consumer confidence have reduced buyer demand.

Why It Matters: The housing market is showing growing signs of economic stress. High interest rates and rising costs are pushing buyers out of the market, slowing sales, and putting increasing pressure on homeowners and household finances.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$5.1 million — No-bid contract to cover historic Washington statues in gold leaf

23.75-karat — Gold leaf used for the bridge statue project

$620 million — Pentagon loan tied to a company connected to Donald Trump Jr.

8,000 — Senior federal employees stripped of civil service protections

24% — Automatic Social Security benefit cut projected if Congress doesn’t act

$500 — Average monthly Social Security benefit reduction retirees could face in 2032

95% — Purged federal workers reporting ongoing mental health effects

25,000+ — Federal workers later found by a judge to have been unlawfully terminated

$1 trillion+ — Federal grants potentially subject to direct political review under proposed rules

$368 million — Ocean monitoring network facing major dismantlement

900+ — Scientific instruments operating within the Ocean Observatories Initiative

215–208 — House vote directing Trump to end U.S. involvement in the Iran war absent congressional approval

5.8% — Share of home listings pulled from the market, the highest level since 2020

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Federal grants may soon face political loyalty tests — Will courts block efforts to place more than $1 trillion in public funding under direct White House control?

The civil service is being transformed — How many more career officials will lose protections as Schedule F expands across government?

Judicial independence remains under pressure — Will courts be able to withstand growing political attacks and efforts to undermine their authority?

The Iran conflict continues to escalate — Can Congress reassert its war powers before Trump’s war expands further?

Independent oversight is eroding — How many more watchdogs, records, and accountability mechanisms will be weakened or dismantled?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Fallout — Trump’s tariff policies and the Iran war are driving higher prices, weakening consumer confidence, and increasing pressure on household finances as economic risks continue to grow.

Patronage Politics — No-bid contracts, politically connected loans, and taxpayer-funded projects continue benefiting Trump allies and insiders. Public resources are being funneled through networks of loyalty and influence.

Government by Loyalists — Career protections, independent oversight, and institutional guardrails are weakened as loyalty to Trump is the key qualification for power.

Escalating Instability — Trump’s Iran war, rising economic uncertainty, and weakening democratic institutions are creating overlapping domestic and international risks.

Civil Rights Rollbacks — Voting rights, educational equity programs, worker protections, and social safety net programs are facing mounting pressure from policy changes and court decisions.

Political Control of Institutions — Federal grants, government agencies, public records, and law enforcement are being reshaped to align with White House priorities and political objectives.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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