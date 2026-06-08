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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 2

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Albania Freezes Assets in Kushner Resort Probe

What Happened: Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors froze assets tied to a company involved in Jared Kushner’s proposed $4 billion luxury resort on Albania’s Adriatic coast as part of a property fraud investigation. The project has triggered mass protests, diplomatic tensions, and growing scrutiny from the European Union.

Why It Matters: Kushner’s $4 billion resort project is the subject of a corruption investigation. The case exposes how Trump’s inner circle continues to profit from politically connected foreign deals, government favors, and influence.

Source: OCCRP

Trump’s financial ties face scrutiny after moves benefiting allies and family

What Happened: New reporting details a series of actions benefiting Trump, his family, and allies, including a proposed $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded slush fund, canceled IRS audits involving Trump family members, government support for Trump-linked businesses, and continued profits from crypto ventures, licensing deals, and Trump-owned properties.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the powers of government to enrich himself, his family, and his cronies. The growing overlap between public office and private profit shows a pattern of corruption, self-dealing, and abuse of power that we have never witnessed in the U.S.

Source: Associated Press

SEC defends settlement with Musk over Twitter, saying it reflected ‘compromises’

What Happened: The SEC defended its settlement with Elon Musk over his delayed disclosure of a major Twitter stock purchase. Regulators alleged Musk failed to promptly disclose when his stake exceeded 5%, allowing him to buy additional shares before the market reacted.

Why It Matters: Musk avoided personal liability and settled for a fraction of the profits allegedly gained from the delayed disclosure. The outcome reinforces that wealthy and politically connected figures are not held to the same standards as everyone else.

Source: The Hill

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump 2020 election denier Kurt Olsen joins Justice Department

What Happened: Kurt Olsen, a lawyer who helped promote efforts to overturn the 2020 election and spread voter fraud lies, has joined the Justice Department as a senior attorney in the Southern District of Florida. He will work on a team investigating whether past investigations of Trump were part of a conspiracy against him and his allies.

Why It Matters: Another prominent election denier holds a senior role inside the Justice Department. The appointment underscores how the DOJ is being transformed into a vehicle for pursuing Trump’s political grievances and targeting his perceived enemies.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Here is the Contract for Palantir’s Super API for the IRS

What Happened: Documents obtained through a FOIA request show the IRS is building a Palantir-powered system to centralize taxpayer data and make information more accessible across agency applications. Separate plans would consolidate criminal investigations, intelligence, evidence tracking, and financial crime records into a single platform.

Why It Matters: The IRS is building a massive centralized database of taxpayer and financial information powered by Palantir. The system expands the government’s ability to monitor, track, and analyze Americans’ personal financial data and can easily be weaponized.

Source: 404 Media

Housing official who targeted Trump’s enemies is named director of intelligence

What Happened: Trump appointed housing finance chief Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence after Tulsi Gabbard's resignation. Pulte has no intelligence background and will oversee all 18 U.S. intelligence agencies while retaining his housing and mortgage finance roles.

Why It Matters: Trump put a loyalist with no intelligence experience in charge of all 18 U.S. intelligence agencies. Pulte has already used his government position to target Trump’s perceived enemies, and his appointment will now politicize intelligence while concentrating more power in the hands of Trump.

Source: NBC News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

He Blew the Whistle on DOGE. Then His Brakes Were Cut

What Happened: NLRB IT staffer Dan Berulis filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that DOGE operatives accessed sensitive agency systems and that suspicious login attempts from a Russian IP address followed. After publicly discussing the allegations, Berulis says his car’s brake lines were cut.

Why It Matters: A whistleblower who challenged DOGE alleges he was smeared, threatened, and retaliated against after raising concerns about access to sensitive government systems. The allegations reflect the kind of intimidation and punishment of dissent seen in Russia.

Source: WIRED

White House Seeks to Impose Political Test on Billions in Federal Grants

What Happened: Trump officials proposed new rules requiring political appointees to approve federal grants and ensure funding aligns with Trump’s priorities. Agencies would gain broad authority to deny or terminate grants that conflict with Trump’s policies.

Why It Matters: Trump is moving to place federal grants under direct political control. The proposal would allow the White House to reward ideological allies, punish opponents, and use taxpayer funding to enforce political loyalty across universities, nonprofits, researchers, and state governments.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Supreme Court allows Alabama to use GOP-friendly election map

What Happened: The Supreme Court allowed Alabama Republicans to use a congressional map that eliminates one of the state’s two majority-Black districts, reversing a lower court ruling that found the map discriminatory.

Why It Matters: The ruling erodes voting rights protections and makes it easier to reduce minority political representation through redistricting. The decision strengthens Republican efforts to secure more seats by diluting Black voting power.

Source: ABC News

Pentagon policy illegally banned transgender troops from military, appeals court rules

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump's ban on transgender military service likely violates the Constitution. The court ordered protections for the service members who brought the lawsuit while the case continues.

Why It Matters: The ruling is a major setback for efforts to remove transgender Americans from military service. The court found the Pentagon’s policy was likely discriminatory and aimed at excluding people based on gender identity.

Source: NPR

The DOJ’s No-Holds-Barred Mission to Quell ICE Protest

What Happened: Federal prosecutors dropped all charges against the “Broadview Six” after a judge found they had improperly manipulated the grand jury process. Prosecutors had altered transcripts and reorganized the grand jury after an initial panel declined to indict.

Why It Matters: Federal prosecutors manipulated the legal process to pursue activists protesting Trump’s immigration policies. The case exposes how the Justice Department is being used to target dissent and intimidate opponents of the regime.

Source: The New Republic

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Ready, fire, aim: Pentagon cut workforce with little analysis before or since

What Happened: A Government Accountability Office report found that the Pentagon eliminated more than 78,000 civilian jobs through layoffs, resignations, and hiring freezes without consistently analyzing the consequences. The department also has no formal plan to assess the impact of the cuts.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon eliminated more than 10% of its civilian workforce without knowing how the cuts would affect military readiness, oversight, procurement, or operations. The department purged its workforce without even assessing the damage.

Source: Defense One

U.S. plan to open Ebola quarantine center in Kenya faces growing backlash and protests

What Happened: Trump’s plan to quarantine Americans exposed to Ebola at a U.S.-run facility in Kenya triggered protests, legal challenges, and international criticism. Kenyan courts temporarily blocked the project as opposition mounted.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are abandoning the longstanding practice of treating Americans exposed to deadly diseases in specialized U.S. facilities. Shipping Americans to Kenya instead of bringing them home is a gross break from established public health practice that abandons U.S. citizens.

Source: NBC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. and Iran launch new attacks in Persian Gulf

What Happened: Iran launched missiles and drones across the Persian Gulf, while U.S. forces struck an Iranian military facility on Qeshm Island and expanded enforcement of a blockade targeting Iran’s oil exports. The attacks came as talks remained stalled.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war with Iran continues to escalate. The conflict threatens global shipping, drives up energy prices, fuels inflation, and increases the risk of a wider regional war.

Source: NBC News

Trump administration proposes 25% tariffs on Brazil despite US trade surplus

What Happened: Trump officials proposed new 25% tariffs on Brazilian imports, accusing Brazil of unfair trade practices and weak anti-corruption enforcement. The move comes despite the U.S. running a $14 billion trade surplus with Brazil.

Why It Matters: Trump is expanding his trade war even against countries where the U.S. sells more than it buys. The tariffs will increase costs for businesses and consumers while creating new economic and diplomatic conflicts.

Source: The Guardian

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

The Rise of Right-Wing “Biblical Economics”

What Happened: Christian nationalist groups are promoting “biblical economics,” a doctrine that portrays free market capitalism as divinely ordained while opposing labor protections, social programs, and government regulation. The movement is gaining influence through MAGA-aligned organizations and conservative religious networks.

Why It Matters: Christian nationalism is expanding beyond cultural issues into economic policy. The extremist movement provides an ideological justification for weakening worker protections, dismantling the social safety net, and increasing religious influence over government.

Source: The New Republic

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Warsh Names Two Conservative Policy Veterans as Interim Fed Advisers

What Happened: Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh appointed two conservative policy advisers, including Paul Winfree, author of the Federal Reserve chapter in Project 2025. The chapter called for major changes to the Fed, including reducing its powers and limiting its mandate.

Why It Matters: Trump’s handpicked Fed chair is bringing Project 2025 architects into one of the nation’s most important economic institutions. This move will inject partisan ideology into the Federal Reserve and will increase influence over economic policy.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$4 billion — Jared Kushner's resort project in Albania under corruption investigation

$1.776 billion — Size of Trump’s taxpayer-funded slush fund

5% — Ownership disclosure threshold at the center of the SEC’s case against Elon Musk

18 — Intelligence agencies now overseen by Trump loyalist Bill Pulte

78,000+ — Pentagon civilian jobs eliminated through purges, resignations, and hiring freezes

10%+ — Share of the Pentagon’s civilian workforce eliminated without a formal impact assessment

25% — Proposed tariff on Brazilian imports despite a U.S. trade surplus

$14 billion — U.S. trade surplus with Brazil despite Trump’s new tariff proposal

2 — Majority-Black congressional districts previously required in Alabama before the Supreme Court ruling

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Mass corruption and cronyism continue to expand — What other taxpayer-funded programs and government decisions will be linked to politically connected insiders?

Federal election oversight is expanding — Will courts allow new voter and ballot tracking systems to reshape election administration before the midterms?

Independent institutions remain under pressure — How much political interference can agencies, regulators, intelligence services, and the Federal Reserve withstand before losing public trust?

Trump’s Iran war continues to escalate — Could another military exchange trigger a wider regional war and deeper economic disruption?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariff policies, the Iran war, and economic volatility are pushing the U.S. toward recession as prices rise, borrowing costs increase, and the job market remains volatile.

Pay-to-Play Politics — From Kushner-linked projects facing corruption probes to government actions benefiting Trump allies and family interests, the line between public service and private enrichment continues to disappear.

Politics Through Prosecution — Federal law enforcement, intelligence agencies, regulatory bodies, and investigative powers continue to be used to pursue political grievances, target critics, and advance Trump’s agenda.

Civil Rights Under Attack — Voting rights protections, civil rights safeguards, and protections for vulnerable communities continue to erode as courts and government agencies reshape longstanding protections.

The Information War — Whistleblowers, universities, researchers, and critics face growing pressure while political loyalty is tied to access to federal funding, information, and influence.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.