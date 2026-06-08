Harvard has faced more government actions than any school since President Trump returned to office.Credit...Sophie Park for The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: June 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

GEO Group’s “Dark Money” Donation to a Group Tied to a Top Lawmaker

What Happened: GEO Group, ICE’s largest detention contractor, secretly donated $250,000 to a dark money organization tied to Rep. Jim Jordan, who chairs the House committee overseeing DHS and ICE. The contribution came shortly after Congress nearly tripled ICE’s budget, a move expected to significantly increase GEO’s profits.

Why It Matters: GEO is using taxpayer funds to support a group tied to Jim Jordan, one of the lawmakers overseeing ICE. The arrangement shows how government contractors can help bankroll the politicians responsible for contracts, regulating them, and holding them accountable.

Source: POGO

Albanian authorities probe seaside resort project linked to Jared Kushner

What Happened: Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors opened an investigation into a luxury resort project tied to Jared Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners. The probe centers on changes to protected land and ownership rules that cleared the way for development on Sazan Island and the Vjosa-Narta coastal wetland.

Why It Matters: Kushner is profiting from deals made possible by political influence and government actions. The project is another example of Trump’s inner circle using power, access, and connections to secure lucrative business opportunities.

Source: Politico

DOGE Official Discussed Contracts for Companies Backed by Firm He Invested In

What Happened: Josh Gruenbaum, a senior DOGE operative overseeing roughly $115 billion in federal procurement, held an investment in a Thrive Capital fund while participating in discussions involving government contracts for Thrive-backed companies. During that period, Thrive-backed firms pursued and received federal contracts.

Why It Matters: A senior DOGE operative overseeing federal contracts had financial ties to companies backed by Joshua Kushner, Jared Kushner’s brother, while those companies pursued government business. This underscores how Trump-connected insiders use their positions to steer taxpayer dollars toward their own financial networks.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Ex-Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell sounds alarm over political interference

What Happened: Former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that political interference could permanently damage public trust in the Federal Reserve. His comments came as the Supreme Court considers a case involving Fed Governor Lisa Cook, whom Trump attempted to remove from office.

Why It Matters: Trump continues trying to bring independent institutions under his control. Allowing presidents to purge Federal Reserve officials over policy disagreements would politicize monetary policy and undermine confidence in the financial system.

Source: The Guardian

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US Postal Service seeks to require states to submit lists of voters

What Happened: The U.S. Postal Service proposed requiring states to provide lists of voters who receive mail-in ballots, along with ballot tracking barcode information, for federal elections. The proposal follows Trump’s executive order on election administration and would expand USPS involvement in election-related data collection.

Why It Matters: The federal government is demanding access to extensive voter and ballot tracking data normally controlled by states. This would expand federal control over election administration and create a new system for monitoring voters ahead of the midterms.

Source: Reuters

We Sued ICE to Get Its Spyware Contract. The Agency Is Redacting Essentially Everything

What Happened: Documents obtained through a lawsuit show ICE paid spyware company Paragon roughly $2 million for phone hacking technology capable of accessing encrypted communications. ICE heavily redacted records about the software, concealing how it works, how it will be used, and who will be targeted.

Why It Matters: ICE is acquiring powerful phone hacking tools while hiding key details from the public. The purchase expands the government’s surveillance capabilities and reduces accountability for technologies that can be used to monitor all private communications.

Source: 404 Media

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Pentagon Bars Reporters From Its Press Office

What Happened: The Pentagon designated its press office as a classified area, barring reporters from entering and further restricting access between journalists and Defense Department officials. The move follows a series of new limits on press access imposed by Pete Hegseth.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is making it harder for journalists to scrutinize military operations and government decisions. Restricting access to officials weakens independent oversight, limits the flow of information, and gives the regime greater control over the public narrative.

Source: New York Times

Scott Pelley accuses CBS News’ Bari Weiss of ‘murdering’ ‘60 Minutes’

What Happened: During a staff meeting, veteran 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley accused CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss of “murdering” the program and said she was brought in “to kill it.” The confrontation followed a series of firings, including the removal of longtime producers and correspondents.

Why It Matters: One of the most respected news programs is being bulldozed by new management and political pressure. The changes threaten the editorial independence and investigative reporting that made 60 Minutes a cornerstone of American journalism.

Source: NBC News

Tina Peters says Democrats will ‘cheat’ in midterms

What Happened: Former Colorado election clerk Tina Peters, whose prison sentence was commuted after pressure from Trump, claimed on Steve Bannon’s podcast that Democrats will “cheat” in the 2026 midterms. Peters was convicted of breaching election equipment security and repeated lies about voting machines.

Why It Matters: Election deniers are returning to prominent public platforms ahead of the midterms. Recycling lies undermines confidence in elections and lays the groundwork for challenging legitimate results in the upcoming election.

Source: Politico

Research Funding Slows Again for Universities Targeted by White House

What Happened: The National Science Foundation quietly slowed or paused research funding approvals for Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and Duke after grants had already been recommended for funding. Some grants were released only after media inquiries.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using federal research funding to pressure universities they view as political enemies. The delays disrupt scientific research and turn government grants into another tool of political retaliation.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ACLU sues DHS over 'inhumane conditions' at nation's largest immigration detention facility

What Happened: The ACLU and several civil rights groups sued DHS over conditions at Camp East Montana, a 5,000-bed immigration detention facility at Fort Bliss. The lawsuit alleges physical abuse, sexual harassment, inadequate medical care, disease exposure, excessive solitary confinement, and unsafe living conditions.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit targets one of the largest facilities in Trump’s mass detention system. The allegations describe a detention network where abuse, neglect, and human rights violations have become routine.

Source: ABC News

Family visitation partly restored at New Jersey ICE facility after week of protests

What Happened: New Jersey officials and DHS restored some family visitation at Delaney Hall after detainees launched a hunger and labor strike that triggered days of protests. The facility had suspended visits during the strike, and authorities imposed a nightly curfew around the detention center following clashes between protesters and police.

Why It Matters: Detainees and protesters forced Trump officials to make concessions after sustained public pressure. Delaney Hall has become a symbol of resistance to Trump’s mass, cruel detention system and the abuses inside the expanding ICE detention network.

Source: The Guardian

One by one, U.S. civil rights agency dismantles tools to fight discrimination

What Happened: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is moving to end its collection of workforce demographic data from large employers and rescind a 1979 rule allowing companies to voluntarily address racial and gender disparities. The changes would eliminate tools long used to monitor workplace discrimination.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are dismantling some of the federal government’s most important tools for detecting and combating workplace discrimination. This makes it harder to identify bias, enforce civil rights laws, and hold employers accountable.

Source: NPR

Trump administration plan would allow for quick asylum rejections without interviews, internal documents show

What Happened: Trump officials are developing a rule allowing asylum officers to deny certain applications without interviews if they determine applicants missed the one-year filing deadline. Those applicants would be routed directly into deportation proceedings.

Why It Matters: The proposal strips away a key safeguard in the asylum process and makes it easier to deport people seeking protection. Asylum seekers could be denied based on paperwork alone and pushed into removal proceedings without having the chance to explain their case.

Source: CBS News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth Strikes Female and Black Navy Officers From Promotion List

What Happened: Pete Hegseth removed nine Navy officers from a promotion list approved by senior admirals, including three women and two Black officers. The revised list contains no women and significantly fewer minority officers.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is overriding the military’s promotion process to impose his extremist ideological agenda on the armed forces. The move politicizes military leadership and elevates culture war priorities over merit and experience.

Source: New York Times

UN labour agency freezes US official's appointment over unpaid dues

What Happened: The International Labour Organization rescinded the appointment of U.S. official Sheng Li as deputy director general after the U.S. failed to pay roughly $328 million in outstanding contributions. The agency said the appointment could be restored if the U.S. pays its arrears.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is losing influence in international institutions because it is failing to meet its financial obligations. This weakens American leadership abroad and creates even more openings for rivals to gain influence.

Source: Reuters

“No One Is Watching”: How Trump Reversed Biden’s Crackdown on Gun Trafficking

What Happened: Trump officials rolled back several Biden-era gun trafficking enforcement measures. Federal gun trafficking referrals fell by roughly 30%, hundreds of ATF personnel were reassigned, and the regime ended a policy that revoked licenses from gun dealers who knowingly violated firearms laws.

Why It Matters: Gun dealers caught violating firearms laws are being rewarded with restored licenses while trafficking enforcement is scaled back. The result is more guns flowing into criminal networks and less accountability for those who enable it.

Source: ProPublica

Ex-FBI agents launch support group for employees struggling to adjust under Kash Patel’s leadership

What Happened: Former FBI officials launched the FBI Support Network to provide legal, mental health, and career assistance to employees affected by Kash Patel’s leadership and recent purges. The group says it is responding to firings tied to Trump-related investigations and allegations of political bias.

Why It Matters: Political purges have reshaped the FBI. Removing agents tied to politically sensitive investigations sends a chilling message that loyalty to Trump matters more than independent law enforcement, prompting former officials to organize in defense of employees.

Source: CNN

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. bombs Iranian military sites, then downs missiles Tehran fired at troops in Kuwait

What Happened: The U.S. carried out strikes on Iranian radar, drone, and air defense sites after Iran allegedly shot down an American drone. Iran responded by launching missiles toward U.S. facilities in Kuwait, while fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensified in Lebanon.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war with Iran continues to escalate despite his so-called ceasefire. Each new exchange increases the risk of a wider regional war while driving energy shocks, inflation, and global instability.

Source: NPR

Death toll from US strikes on suspected drug boats passes 200

What Happened: U.S. forces killed three more people in strikes on boats, bringing the reported death toll from Operation Southern Spear to 205. Since September, the military has carried out 62 strikes against vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon has killed more than 200 people in a secretive military campaign with no evidence about who was targeted or why. The operation expands presidential war powers while avoiding transparency or accountability.

Source: Task & Purpose

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian spies are aggressively seeking Western technology as sanctions bite, officials say

What Happened: European intelligence officials say Russian spy agencies have intensified efforts to steal Western technology, defense secrets, software, and industrial equipment as sanctions strain Russia’s economy and war machine. Moscow is using front companies, intermediaries, cyber operations, and intelligence networks to obtain critical technologies.

Why It Matters: Russia’s growing reliance on espionage is a sign that sanctions are constraining its access to critical technologies. The Kremlin is turning to theft and covert operations to sustain its military and industrial base.

Source: Associated Press

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump is facing a new inflation warning from the bond market

What Happened: Rising energy prices from Trump’s Iran war and growing concerns about U.S. deficits pushed the 10-year Treasury yield above 4.4%. Higher borrowing costs are driving up mortgage rates, increasing debt payments, and weighing on consumer spending.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic policies and war with Iran are driving up borrowing costs across the economy. Americans face higher mortgage, credit card, and loan payments while the federal government spends more on servicing its debt.

Source: ABC News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Demonstrators Cannot Be Forced to Take Down ‘86-47’ Flag, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that demonstrators near the Capitol cannot be forced to remove a flag displaying “86-47,” finding that the slogan does not constitute a true threat against Trump. The decision rejects arguments similar to those used by the Justice Department in its criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey.

Source: New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$250,000 — GEO Group donation to a dark money group tied to Rep. Jim Jordan

$115 billion — Federal procurement portfolio overseen by DOGE operative Josh Gruenbaum while holding investments tied to companies seeking federal business

5,000 beds — Capacity of the Camp East Montana detention facility at Fort Bliss

9 — Navy officers removed from a promotion list by Pete Hegseth

3 — Women removed from the Navy promotion list

2 — Black officers removed from the Navy promotion list

$328 million — U.S. dues owed to the International Labour Organization

30% — Drop in federal gun trafficking referrals after enforcement rollbacks

205 — Reported deaths linked to Hegseth’s Caribbean bombing campaign

62 — Military strikes carried out in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since September

4.4% — Yield on the 10-year Treasury bond after inflation concerns intensified

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Mass corruption and cronyism continue to expand — How many additional government contracts, loans, and policy decisions will be linked to Trump allies, donors, and family-connected businesses?

Federal election oversight is expanding — Will courts allow new voter and ballot tracking systems to reshape election administration before the midterms?

Culture war politics in the military — What impact will politically driven personnel decisions have on readiness and morale?

Independent institutions remain under pressure — How much political interference can agencies, universities, regulators, and the Federal Reserve withstand before losing public trust?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Fallout — Trump’s tariff policies and the Iran war are pushing the U.S. toward a recession as prices, interest rates, and economic instability continue to rise.

Government for Insiders — Government contracts, federal loans, regulatory decisions, and taxpayer-funded programs are benefiting Trump donors, allies, family, business partners, and politically connected insiders.

Expanding Surveillance State — Biometric databases, voter tracking proposals, phone hacking tools, and growing government data collection are expanding federal surveillance capabilities with no transparency or oversight.

Rights & Liberties Under Pressure — Immigration crackdowns, detention abuses, asylum restrictions, voting rights rollbacks, and attacks on civil rights protections are reducing safeguards for vulnerable groups while due process continues to erode.

Information Control — Pressure on journalists, restrictions on access to government information, attacks on universities, and efforts to amplify election conspiracies are making independent scrutiny more difficult.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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