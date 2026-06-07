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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 29-31

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

The White House Intervened to Get a $620 Million Deal for a Company Tied to Donald Trump Jr.

What Happened: White House adviser Peter Navarro personally pushed the Pentagon to fast-track a $620 million loan to rare earth startup Vulcan Elements after Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm acquired a stake in the company. Defense officials said Vulcan was the only loan applicant elevated directly by a senior White House official.

Why It Matters: Trump allies are steering taxpayer-backed funding toward companies connected to the president’s family. The arrangement blurs the line between public policy and private enrichment, turning government investment programs into vehicles for insider favoritism.

Source: ProPublica

Why $1bn in Balkans energy contracts are going to an obscure company connected to Donald Trump

What Happened: An obscure company, AAFS Infrastructure and Energy, is close to securing more than $1 billion in Balkan energy contracts, including a major pipeline project in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The firm has little infrastructure experience but is tied to Trump allies, including Jesse Binnall and Joe Flynn, and Bosnian officials told The Guardian that U.S. diplomats strongly backed the project.

Why It Matters: Trump allies are positioned to profit from a billion-dollar project backed by U.S. diplomatic pressure. The deal shows American foreign policy is being used to reward politically connected insiders and expand Trump’s influence network abroad.

Source: The Guardian

Judge Reopens Trump IRS Suit to Investigate Potential ‘Collusion’

What Happened: A federal judge reopened Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS after former federal judges alleged the case’s dismissal and resulting settlement may have involved collusion and fraud on the court. The settlement created a $1.776 billion slush fund and included provisions shielding Trump, his family, and businesses from IRS audits. Another judge temporarily blocked payouts from this slush fund.

Why It Matters: Trump used a court settlement to create a $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded fund for allies while shielding himself, his family, and his businesses from IRS scrutiny. The case now raises the possibility that the legal system was manipulated to serve Trump’s personal and political interests.

Source: NOTUS

Trump spent thousands on TKO stock while promoting White House UFC event

What Happened: Financial disclosures show Trump purchased between $15,000 and $50,000 of stock in TKO Group, the parent company of UFC and WWE, shortly before heavily promoting a UFC event planned on the White House lawn on his 80th birthday. The event is being organized by UFC President Dana White, a longtime Trump ally.

Why It Matters: Trump continues investing in companies that stand to benefit from his public actions and presidential platform. Using the White House to promote a business in which he holds a financial stake turns public office into a vehicle for personal profit.

Source: New York Times

Company led by Republican fundraiser pardoned by Trump wins $106m federal contract

What Happened: LEO Technologies, led by Trump ally and pardoned Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy, won a $106 million Justice Department contract to use AI to monitor, transcribe, and translate federal prison phone calls. Broidy pleaded guilty in 2020 to illegally lobbying Trump officials on behalf of foreign interests before receiving a pardon from Trump on his final day in office.

Why It Matters: A Trump ally whose criminal conviction was erased by a pardon is now receiving a major taxpayer-funded contract. The deal reinforces the pattern of politically connected insiders benefiting from government favors under Trump.

Source: The Guardian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Ballots Have Been Seized Across the US. No One Knows What Will Happen Next

What Happened: Federal and local authorities have seized or demanded ballots from elections in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, and California, often citing allegations tied to the 2020 election that were previously investigated or dismissed. Election experts say the actions are unprecedented in U.S. elections.

Why It Matters: Law enforcement is being used to intervene directly in election administration and ballot handling. Seizing ballots based on debunked fraud lies expands government control over elections and lays the groundwork for challenging future results.

Source: WIRED

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Judge temporarily blocks payouts from Trump’s $1.776 billion ‘anti-weaponization’ settlement fund

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked the DOJ from distributing money from a $1.776 billion slush fund created through the settlement of Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS. The court ordered a halt to all activity related to the fund pending a June 12 hearing.

Why It Matters: This corrupt taxpayer-funded slush fund is meant to reward Trump cronies, extremists, and January 6 insurrectionists using taxpayer funds. The DOJ and Treasury have been turned into tools for corruption, retaliation, and rewarding Trump’s extremist movement.

Source: Associated Press

US probes Reid Hoffman group over funding lawsuits against Trump, source says

What Happened: The Justice Department opened an investigation into a nonprofit linked to Reid Hoffman over its funding of E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuits against Trump. Prosecutors are examining the financial support behind the cases.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is expanding investigations beyond Trump’s critics to the people and organizations that support them. Federal law enforcement is being used to target the broader network surrounding his political and legal opponents.

Source: Reuters

Lead prosecutor on former FBI Director Comey's 'seashells' case withdraws without explanation

What Happened: The lead federal prosecutor in the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey abruptly withdrew from the prosecution without explanation. Comey was indicted over a social media post featuring seashells arranged to form “86 47,” which Trump allies claimed was a “threat.”

Why It Matters: The case has become a symbol of the DOJ’s effort to target one of Trump’s most prominent enemies. Prosecuting a former FBI director over a social media post pushes federal law enforcement further into political retaliation and protected speech.

Source: ABC News

Utah releases state voter roll audit amid Trump administration lawsuit

What Happened: Utah’s year-long voter roll audit found that 99.72% of registered voters are U.S. citizens. Of more than 2 million records reviewed, officials identified 27 non-citizens on the rolls and found that only 13 had ever voted.

Why It Matters: The audit found virtually no evidence of widespread non-citizen voting. The results undermine one of Trump’s key lies used to justify federal control over voter registration systems and impose stricter voting requirements.

Source: The Guardian

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

ABC stations call FCC’s early call for license renewal ‘unconstitutional’

What Happened: ABC-owned television stations in eight major markets accused the FCC of conducting an unlawful and unconstitutional review of their broadcast licenses years before renewal deadlines. The challenge comes as FCC Chairman Brendan Carr expands investigations into ABC’s journalism, diversity policies, debate moderation, and programming decisions.

Why It Matters: Federal regulatory power has increasingly been used to pressure media outlets that produce unfavorable coverage of Trump and his allies. Targeting broadcasters over editorial decisions threatens press freedom and turns government oversight into another tool for intimidation.

Source: Associated Press

The DOJ Wants to Know Who on Reddit and X Is Criticizing ICE's Tactics

What Happened: The Justice Department issued grand jury subpoenas to Reddit and X seeking identifying information, including names, addresses, and banking records, for anonymous users who criticized ICE and deportation operations. Civil liberties attorneys are challenging the subpoenas, arguing that the users have not been accused of any crime.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is using federal investigative powers to unmask anonymous critics of government policy. This threatens free speech, chills political dissent, and expands government surveillance of Americans who criticize those in power.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump’s name must come off of the Kennedy Center, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump cannot rename the Kennedy Center after himself and ordered all references to the “Trump Kennedy Center” removed within 14 days. The court also blocked plans to close the center for a two-year renovation.

Why It Matters: The ruling rejects an attempt to place Trump’s name on a major national cultural institution through executive power. It also reinforces that presidents cannot simply take over and rebrand institutions created by federal law.

Source: NPR

No tax charges filed in Southern Poverty Law Center probe, after IRS lawyers determined informant program legally structured, sources say

What Happened: Federal investigators spent years examining the Southern Poverty Law Center’s informant payment program for possible tax violations, but filed no tax charges after IRS attorneys concluded the program complied with federal regulations. Despite that determination, the Justice Department revived the broader investigation and indicted the SPLC on fraud-related charges tied to the same program.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department revived a case against a major civil rights organization after government experts found no basis for tax charges. Federal law enforcement continues to be used to target organizations viewed as political and ideological enemies of Trump and the MAGA movement.

Source: CBS News

Trump Is the Only Person Who Can Save America, According to His Cabinet

What Happened: Trump’s cabinet meetings have become displays of public praise, with officials routinely crediting him for policy successes, attacking political opponents, and portraying him as uniquely capable of solving major problems. One review found that roughly one in six sentences during meetings involved praise of Trump or criticism of his opponents.

Why It Matters: Cabinet officials are acting more like loyalists than independent advisers. The meetings reflect a government organized around personal loyalty to Trump and the cultivation of a personality cult more commonly associated with authoritarian regimes like Russia.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Louisiana passes new congressional map, dismantling one majority-Black district

What Happened: Louisiana Republicans approved a new congressional map that eliminates one of the state’s two majority-Black districts and is expected to create a 5–1 Republican advantage in the state’s U.S. House delegation. Lawmakers said they drew the map based on partisan considerations after the Supreme Court eroded Voting Rights Act protections and struck down the previous map.

Why It Matters: Republicans are using the Supreme Court’s voting rights ruling to eliminate a majority-Black district and secure more House seats. The move is part of a broader Republican effort to eliminate Black voting power and entrench political control.

Source: NBC News

ICE agent arrested for January shooting of immigrant in Minnesota

What Happened: ICE agent Christian Castro was arrested and charged with assault and falsely reporting a crime for allegedly shooting Venezuelan immigrant Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis during a January immigration operation in Minnesota. Prosecutors say Castro fired through a home’s front door without justification and then lied about the circumstances of the shooting.

Why It Matters: An ICE agent allegedly shot an immigrant, lied about it, and helped trigger false criminal charges against the victim. The case exposes how lawless federal agents have become under Trump’s mass deportation campaign and how little accountability exists when they abuse their authority.

Source: Politico

Inside 26 Federal Plaza: Trial reveals ‘deplorable’ conditions at ICE facility

What Happened: Court testimony revealed that detainees at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan were held for days or weeks in overcrowded, windowless cells with limited food, inadequate medical care, poor sanitation, and little access to attorneys. Internal ICE emails described the conditions as “gross” and documented illness outbreaks, medical emergencies, and severe overcrowding.

Why It Matters: ICE officials knew detainees were being held in dangerous and degrading conditions and kept filling the facility anyway. The testimony exposes systemic abuse inside the detention system and a disregard for basic legal and human rights protections.

Source: Courthouse News Service

Immigrant detainees sue over 'horrific' conditions at Texas ICE facility

What Happened: Four detainees filed a federal class action lawsuit alleging widespread abuse and neglect at Camp East Montana, an ICE detention facility at Fort Bliss in Texas. The suit describes beatings, sexual harassment, inadequate medical care, disease outbreaks, spoiled food, prolonged solitary confinement, and unsanitary conditions, with one detainee alleging he was hospitalized after an assault by guards.

Why It Matters: The lawsuit alleges systemic abuse at one of the largest ICE detention facilities. The claims underscore a detention system where abuse, neglect, human rights violations, and violence have become routine under Trump.

Source: NPR

‘We won’t stop until they’re free’: protesters outside a New Jersey ICE facility in their own words

What Happened: More than 300 detainees at Delaney Hall in New Jersey launched a hunger and labor strike demanding release, faster case processing, and an end to pressure to self-deport. Protests intensified after ICE transferred a strike leader, with detainees, lawmakers, and advocates alleging retaliation, poor conditions, and excessive force against demonstrators.

Why It Matters: Delaney Hall has become another symbol of Trump’s cruel mass detention system. Hunger strikes, retaliation against organizers, and force used against protesters and elected officials expose the human rights abuses and lawlessness inside the expanding detention network.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

‘It’s really scary’: Trump administration green card messaging prompts confusion and anxiety

What Happened: Trump officials briefly signaled that many green card applicants could be forced to leave the U.S. and wait abroad while their cases are processed, creating widespread confusion among immigrant families. After backlash, DHS said the guidance was not intended to require automatic departures.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is targeting legal immigration, and not just undocumented immigrants. The goal is to make it harder for immigrants to obtain permanent legal status, keep families together, and build long-term lives in the U.S.

Source: CNN

SEC moves to repeal rule that requires companies to report greenhouse gas emissions and climate risk

What Happened: The Securities and Exchange Commission repealed a Biden-era rule requiring many publicly traded companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related financial risks. The SEC argued the rule exceeded its authority and imposed unnecessary costs on businesses.

Why It Matters: Investors will have less information about environmental risks that could affect corporate profits and long-term financial stability. The repeal reduces transparency and shields companies from disclosing climate-related risks to shareholders.

Source: Associated Press

Trump signs order directing CDC to align with assessment calling for fewer childhood vaccines

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order directing the CDC and its vaccine advisory panel to follow an HHS assessment that the U.S. recommends too many childhood vaccines. The order follows earlier reductions in routine immunization recommendations and comes after RFK Jr. replaced the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee with new members who have questioned established vaccine science.

Why It Matters: Trump and Kennedy are reshaping U.S. vaccine policy around officials who promote vaccine skepticism and conspiracy theories. The changes threaten to lower vaccination rates, increase preventable disease outbreaks, and further damage trust in public health.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump call with Taiwanese president on hold

What Happened: Trump is no longer expected to hold a phone call with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te after previously suggesting he would do so before deciding on a major arms package for Taiwan. The shift comes as the regime weighs a possible Xi Jinping visit and delays a pending $14 billion arms package for Taiwan.

Why It Matters: Trump is treating Taiwan as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Beijing. Delaying contact with Taiwan’s president and holding up arms shipments hands Xi Jinping a major concession, weakens deterrence, and leaves Taiwan more vulnerable to Chinese pressure and aggression.

Source: CBS News

Trump administration tells prosecutors to stand down on Venezuela leader, sources say

What Happened: Trump officials quietly instructed federal prosecutors in Miami not to pursue investigations involving Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, despite years of DEA interest and intelligence reporting linking her to alleged corruption and criminal networks. The move comes as Trump deepens ties with her regime and lifts sanctions.

Why It Matters: Trump is setting aside corruption and criminal investigations to work with this authoritarian regime. Maduro may be gone, but the same repressive political system remains in power, underscoring that Trump’s Venezuela policy is driven solely by economic interests.

Source: Associated Press

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Putin adviser warns EU after drone hits Romania: ‘The peaceful sleep is over’

What Happened: Former Russian president and Putin adviser Dmitry Medvedev warned European citizens that their governments had “entered into a war with Russia” after a Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in Romania during an attack on Ukraine, injuring two people. NATO condemned the incident and reaffirmed its commitment to defend alliance territory.

Why It Matters: Russia is escalating against NATO territory while Kremlin officials openly threaten civilians. The latest incident underscores that Moscow continues to escalate its aggression and test how far it can push without triggering a response.

Source: The Hill

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Exxon warns oil inventories will hit dangerously low levels in weeks, forcing prices to shoot higher

What Happened: Exxon Mobil warned that global oil inventories are falling toward record lows due to disruptions from the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The company said oil prices could surge to $150–$160 per barrel if supplies continue to tighten.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war with Iran is driving a global energy shock. Higher oil prices will raise the cost of gasoline, food, shipping, and consumer goods, fueling inflation and increasing the risk of a recession.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Artists bail on D.C. bash for America’s 250th birthday after being listed on the lineup

What Happened: Several artists, including Morris Day, Young MC, Martina McBride, The Commodores, and Bret Michaels, withdrew from a Trump-backed America 250 celebration after learning more about the event’s political associations. Several performers said they were initially told the event would be nonpartisan.

Source: NBC News

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$620 million — Pentagon-backed loan pushed for Vulcan Elements, a company tied to Donald Trump Jr.

$1 billion+ — Balkan energy contracts expected to go to a company connected to Trump allies

$1.776 billion — Size of Trump’s taxpayer-funded “anti-weaponization” slush fund

$106 million — Federal contract awarded to a company led by pardoned Trump ally Elliott Broidy

99.72% — Utah registered voters confirmed to be U.S. citizens in a statewide audit

2 million+ — Voter registration records reviewed in Utah’s audit

27 — Non-citizens found on Utah voter rolls

One in six — Sentences in Trump cabinet meetings devoted to praising Trump or attacking opponents

300+ — Detainees participating in a hunger and labor strike at Delaney Hall

$14 billion — Taiwan arms package delayed as Trump does a favor for China

$150–$160 — Oil price per barrel Exxon warns could occur if shortages worsen

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Mass Corruption and Cronyism — How many more examples will emerge of government power being used to enrich Trump’s network of allies, donors, and family?

Federal authorities are increasingly intervening in elections — Will courts stop efforts to seize ballots and expand federal control over election administration?

The DOJ is expanding investigations into Trump critics and their supporters — Will courts push back against the growing use of federal law enforcement for political retaliation?

Public health systems remain weakened — Will the next outbreak endanger more Americans because of cuts to global health programs and vaccine policy changes?

NATO deterrence is being reduced as Russia escalates — How long before the Kremlin tests NATO as U.S. military commitments in Europe decline?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Fallout — Trump’s tariff policies and the Iran war are pushing the U.S. toward a recession as prices, interest rates, and economic instability continue to rise.

Mass Corruption & Cronyism — Government contracts, regulatory decisions, and taxpayer-funded programs are benefiting Trump donors, allies, business partners, and politically connected insiders. Public office is being used to reward friends and protect loyalists.

Political Retaliation — Federal law enforcement, regulatory agencies, and investigative powers are being used against critics, watchdogs, journalists, political opponents, and those challenging Trump’s agenda.

Civil Liberties Under Pressure — Immigration crackdowns, detention abuses, voting rights rollbacks, expanded surveillance, and attacks on civil liberties are reducing protections for vulnerable groups while due process continues to weaken.

Growing Global Risks — Trump’s Iran war, pressure on Taiwan, threats against additional countries, and reduced NATO commitments are increasing geopolitical risks while creating economic and security consequences at home.

The Information War — Efforts to intimidate media organizations, unmask government critics, erase public records, and promote loyalty-driven propaganda are making independent scrutiny more difficult.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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