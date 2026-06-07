US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent shows a proposed $250 bill featuring President Donald Trump during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 28

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Dell Gets a $9.7 Billion Defense Contract. Trump’s Portfolio Stands to Benefit.

What Happened: Trump’s financial disclosures show his investment portfolio bought more than $1 million worth of Dell stock months before the Pentagon awarded the company a $9.7 billion defense contract. Despite claims by Trump’s family that outside managers handle the trades, the investments are not held in a traditional blind trust.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to profit from companies that receive lucrative federal contracts from his officials. The arrangement turns public office into a vehicle for personal financial gain and is a clear conflict of interest. Source: New York Times

US regulator tries to withdraw penalty against Trump donors’ crypto company

What Happened: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is seeking to erase a $5 million enforcement settlement against crypto exchange Gemini, arguing the Biden-era case should never have been filed. The company is run by Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, major Trump donors who gave more than $1 million to pro-Trump political efforts before his inauguration.

Why It Matters: Regulators are rolling back enforcement actions against companies tied to Trump allies and donors. The move reinforces a system where political loyalty is rewarded, and supporters receive favorable treatment from the government.

Source: CNN

Dozens of ex-judges push to look into Trump's "anti-weaponization fund" settlement, calling it a "fraud on the Court"

What Happened: Thirty-five former federal judges asked a court to reopen Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS, arguing that the settlement creating the $1.776 billion slush fund may have been collusive and fraudulent. They contend the case lacked a legitimate legal dispute and was used to create a massive taxpayer-funded compensation program.

Why It Matters: Even former federal judges are questioning the legality of a slush fund created to reward Trump's criminals and insurrectionists with taxpayer money. If the settlement is found to be improper, it would expose one of the regime’s most blatant efforts to redirect public funds for political purposes.

Source: CBS News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Judge refuses to block Trump order to limit mail voting. There’s no immediate effect on the midterms

What Happened: A federal judge declined to immediately block Trump’s executive order creating a federal voter eligibility list and restricting mail voting, ruling that the policy has not yet been implemented. The order remains in effect as legal challenges continue ahead of the midterms.

Why It Matters: The ruling allows Trump to keep pushing a major expansion of federal control over elections. Voting rights advocates warn the plan will make it harder for eligible Americans to vote, create inaccurate voter rolls, and further politicize election administration.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Justice Department launches a criminal investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll

What Happened: The Justice Department has reportedly opened a criminal investigation into E. Jean Carroll, examining whether she committed perjury during testimony in her civil cases against Trump. The probe focuses on statements about funding for her legal expenses, despite a trial judge previously ruling the issue did not affect her credibility.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is targeting the woman who successfully sued Trump for sexual assault and won multimillion-dollar judgments against him. The Justice Department continues to be used to pursue Trump’s critics, accusers, and perceived enemies.

Source: CNN

DHS Secretary Mullin threatens to pull agents from Newark airport over ICE detention center protests

What Happened: Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin threatened to pull Customs and Border Protection officers from Newark Liberty International Airport and reassign them to protect ICE personnel at the Delaney Hall detention center amid ongoing protests. The move would disrupt international flights and cargo operations at one of the busiest airports.

Why It Matters: Federal airport operations are being used as leverage to protect the regime’s immigration agenda. Threatening to disrupt a major international airport to shield ICE from protests is another example of federal power being used to punish opposition and deter public scrutiny.

Source: ABC News

Court Orders Customs Chief to Address Compliance on Refunding Tariffs

What Happened: A federal trade court ordered Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott to personally appear in court over Trump’s handling of roughly $166 billion in tariff refunds owed after the Supreme Court ruled his reciprocal tariffs illegal. Judges questioned why the government still has no clear plan to return the money.

Why It Matters: Treasury is still sitting on billions of dollars collected through tariffs that the Supreme Court ruled unlawful. Officials are delaying repayment, defying court orders to return the money, and withholding funds that legally belong to businesses.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Treasury Department prepares $250 bill with Trump's face on it

What Happened: The Treasury Department revealed draft designs for a proposed $250 bill featuring Trump’s portrait, despite federal law prohibiting living people from appearing on U.S. currency. Trump officials say the bill would require congressional approval, but preparations are already underway as part of Trump’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Why It Matters: Putting a sitting president on U.S. currency is the kind of self-glorification associated with authoritarian states. The proposal is another attempt to turn public institutions and national symbols into monuments to Trump.

Source: NPR

Trump Files Fresh $10 Billion Suit Over WSJ’s Epstein Story

What Happened: Trump filed a revised $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, its parent company, and media executives over a story linking him to Jeffrey Epstein. The new complaint follows a judge’s dismissal of Trump’s original lawsuit and seeks to revive claims that the paper knowingly published “false information.”

Why It Matters: Trump continues using massive lawsuits to target news organizations that publish damaging reporting about him. The lawsuits are meant to intimidate journalists and discourage aggressive reporting on the president and his allies.

Source: Bloomberg

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

‘We are not criminals’: protests erupt as hunger strike rocks New Jersey ICE jail

What Happened: Hundreds of detainees at Newark’s Delaney Hall ICE detention center launched a hunger and labor strike demanding better food, medical care, ventilation, and faster processing of their immigration cases. Protests outside the facility escalated as federal agents used pepper spray, tasers, and physical force against demonstrators, one day after Sen. Andy Kim was pepper-sprayed while trying to de-escalate tensions.

Why It Matters: Delaney Hall has become a flashpoint in Trump’s mass deportation campaign. Deteriorating conditions, detainee unrest, and force used against protesters and elected officials expose the abuses and lack of accountability inside the rapidly expanding detention system.

Source: The Guardian

The State Department Really Doesn’t Want to Talk About the Office of Remigration

What Happened: A WIRED investigation found that the State Department’s Office of Remigration, created in 2025, is operating with no visibility or oversight. The office’s name mirrors a term widely used by European far-right movements advocating mass deportations, and officials have provided few details about its mission, staffing, or activities.

Why It Matters: Far-right immigration ideology has been embedded in the federal government. The creation of a largely secretive office built around the concept of “remigration” shows how extremist ideas have moved from the political fringe into official U.S. policy.

Source: WIRED

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump pledged to house 6,000 homeless vets. His budget funds zero

What Happened: Trump promised housing for 6,000 homeless veterans at a new National Center for Warrior Independence in LA, but his proposed budget includes no funding to build the housing. Trump officials are also appealing court orders requiring additional veteran housing while keeping key details of the plan under nondisclosure agreements.

Why It Matters: Trump promised housing for thousands of homeless veterans, but did not fund it. Veterans were used for a headline while the resources needed to help them were never provided.

Source: NPR

US consumer watchdog recalls all staff nationwide to Washington headquarters

What Happened: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered nearly all employees nationwide to relocate to Washington, D.C., and end remote work arrangements, affecting hundreds of staff previously based in regional offices across the country. The move comes as Trump continues efforts to shrink the agency and seeks court approval to cut much of its remaining workforce.

Why It Matters: This is another step toward dismantling the CFPB and reducing federal oversight of banks, lenders, and financial companies. Fewer staff, regional offices, and a smaller enforcement footprint mean weaker protections for consumers facing fraud, predatory lending, and financial abuse.

Source: Reuters

GAO investigating student loan transfers to Treasury Dept., Warren says

What Happened: The Government Accountability Office launched an investigation into Trump’s transfer of student loan functions from the Education Department to the Treasury Department. The probe follows concerns that the regime is dismantling education programs and shifting responsibilities to agencies with no experience managing student aid.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling parts of the Education Department and moving critical responsibilities elsewhere. The changes risk creating confusion for millions of borrowers while weakening oversight of the federal student loan system.

Source: ABC News

Ebola spreads as concerns grow over US response

What Happened: The Ebola outbreak in Central Africa has surged to nearly 1,000 suspected cases and more than 220 deaths, becoming one of the largest outbreaks on record. Health experts warn that U.S. aid cuts, the dismantling of global health programs, and Trump officials’ decision to quarantine exposed Americans in Kenya rather than bring them home will complicate containment and response efforts.

Why It Matters: Trump officials dismantled public health systems built to detect and contain deadly outbreaks. As Ebola spreads, Americans are left with fewer protections, weaker preparedness, and a greater risk that future health emergencies spiral out of control.

Source: The Hill

US Postal Service halts non-essential spending as cash crisis deepens

What Happened: The U.S. Postal Service froze non-essential spending on travel, office supplies, consultants, training, and system upgrades as its financial crisis worsened. USPS reported a $2 billion quarterly loss, warned it could run out of cash by early 2027, and has already suspended pension payments while raising postage rates.

Why It Matters: One of the most important public services is facing a severe financial crisis. If USPS runs out of money, Americans will face higher costs, reduced service, delays in medications and mail delivery, and disruptions to essential government services, including voting.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump’s ‘blow ‘em up’ threat to Oman means he’s now attacked or threatened 1 out of every 13 countries

What Happened: Trump threatened military action against Oman, saying the U.S. would “blow ‘em up” if the country cooperated with Iran in restricting access through the Strait of Hormuz. The remark adds Oman to a growing list of countries Trump has either threatened, left open the possibility of attacking, or actually struck during his presidency.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to threaten military action against countries around the world, further escalating tensions in an already volatile region. Constant threats of force increase the risk of miscalculation, conflict, and another costly war.

Source: CNN

Pentagon puts building blocks in place for Cuba invasion

What Happened: The Pentagon has spent months building up naval, air, and surveillance assets across the Caribbean, creating the capability for rapid military action against Cuba if ordered by Trump. The deployment includes the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, guided missile warships, surveillance aircraft, and Marine forces positioned nearby.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating toward another conflict before the Iran war is even contained. Opening a new confrontation with Cuba risks dragging the U.S. deeper into overlapping geopolitical crises while increasing instability across the region.

Source: Politico

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Pentagon Cuts Forces Earmarked for Europe in Event of Crisis

What Happened: The Pentagon informed NATO allies it will cut by one-third to half the U.S. forces designated for Europe during a crisis, including strategic bombers, naval assets, refueling aircraft, and other critical capabilities. The move is part of Trump’s broader effort to reduce America’s military commitments in Europe.

Why It Matters: Trump is weakening NATO’s ability to respond to a future crisis while Russia continues escalating its aggressions against NATO. The reductions hand the Kremlin another strategic win and increase the risk of Russia testing the alliance.

Source: Wall Street Journal

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Inflation is at a three-year high — and now many Americans are burning through their savings

What Happened: Inflation climbed to 3.8% in April, the highest level in nearly three years, driven largely by higher energy prices linked to Trump’s Iran war. At the same time, household savings fell to their lowest level in almost four years as many Americans relied on savings and tax refunds to keep up with rising costs.

Why It Matters: Americans are paying higher prices while draining their savings. Rising inflation, expensive fuel, and shrinking savings leave households more vulnerable to debt, missed bills, and instability.

Source: CNN

GDP Growth Revised Down to 1.6% for First Quarter

What Happened: The Commerce Department revised first-quarter GDP growth down from 2.0% to 1.6%, citing weaker consumer spending and business investment than previously reported. The downgrade adds to data showing the economy is slowing more sharply than expected.

Why It Matters: The economy is losing momentum as consumers pull back and businesses grow more cautious. Slower growth, combined with rising prices, heightens concerns that Trump’s tariffs and the economic fallout from the war in Iran are pushing the country toward a recession.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

‘No Kings’ movement planning nationwide event on Trump 80th birthday

What Happened: The “No Kings” movement announced nationwide protests and events on June 14, Trump’s 80th birthday, with organizers framing the demonstrations as a rejection of authoritarian politics and personality-driven leadership. This includes a major concert in New York City, watch parties across multiple states, and participation from major progressive groups including 50501 and Indivisible.

Source: The Hill

Bruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festival

What Happened: Bruce Springsteen announced the “Power to the People” festival, a protest event scheduled near Washington, D.C., ahead of the midterm elections. Joined by artists including Tom Morello, Springsteen used a recent concert appearance to criticize Trump and urge political activism.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$9.7 billion — Pentagon contract awarded to Dell after Trump’s portfolio purchased more than $1 million in company stock

$1 million+ — Contributions from the Winklevoss twins to pro-Trump political efforts

$5 million — Enforcement settlement regulators are seeking to erase for Gemini

35 — Former federal judges calling for scrutiny of Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund

$166 billion — Tariff refunds the government still owes after Trump’s tariffs were ruled illegal

$250 — Proposed denomination of a new bill featuring Trump’s portrait

$10 billion — New lawsuit Trump filed against The Wall Street Journal over Epstein reporting

6,000 — Homeless veterans, Trump promised to house, despite providing no funding

1,000+ — Suspected Ebola cases reported in the outbreak

220+ — Deaths linked to the Ebola outbreak

$2 billion — USPS quarterly loss as its financial crisis deepens

1/3 to 1/2 — Reduction in U.S. crisis response forces earmarked for Europe

3.8% — Inflation rate, the highest level in nearly three years

1.6% — Revised first-quarter GDP growth rate

🔎 What to Watch Next

A federal voter eligibility database remains in legal limbo — Will courts allow a major expansion of federal control over election administration?

The January 6 rewrite continues — How much historical evidence and public documentation will be removed from government records?

Ebola cases continue rising as public health systems remain weakened — Will the next outbreak endanger more Americans because of cuts to global health programs?

NATO drawdown plans are advancing — How long before Russia tests NATO as American military assets leave Europe?

Trump’s legal protections continue expanding — Will courts allow the growing effort to shield allies, family members, and loyalists from accountability?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Pressure — Tariffs, inflation, rising energy costs, and Trump’s Iran war are weakening growth, draining household savings, and increasing financial pressure on American households.

Systemic Corruption — Government contracts, regulatory decisions, and enforcement actions are increasingly favoring Trump donors, allies, and business interests. Public office is being used to reward friends and punish critics.

Rights Erosion — Immigration crackdowns, expanded surveillance, detention abuses, and new barriers to voting continue to reduce protections for vulnerable groups, as civil liberties and due process continue to erode.

Information Control — Lawsuits against media outlets, attacks on critics, government secrecy, and efforts to erase public records are making it harder to expose misconduct and hold officials accountable.

Institutional Capture — Federal agencies, regulators, and law enforcement bodies are being used to advance political priorities, reward allies, and target perceived opponents.

Global Instability — The Iran conflict, threats against additional countries, NATO drawdowns, and growing geopolitical tensions are creating new security risks while producing economic consequences at home.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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