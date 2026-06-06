A federal immigration agent uses facial recognition software to confirm an asylum seeker’s identity prior to an immigration hearing on July 30, 2025, in New York. In addition, DHS is expanding its use of iris scanners to help quickly identify undocumented immigrants. Olga Fedorova/AP

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 27

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Reflecting Pool Contract Has ‘Inflated’ Profit Margin, Government Analysis Finds

What Happened: A National Park Service analysis found that the contractor awarded a no-bid $13.1 million contract to repair the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is charging a 20% profit margin—well above the typical range for similar federal projects. Internal records also show the contractor failed initial tests on a key part of the repair work.

Why It Matters: Taxpayers are being forced to pay inflated prices for a politically connected no-bid contract. The project highlights how bypassing competitive bidding allows waste, favoritism, and misuse of public funds.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Donald Trump’s revenge tour might not end in 2026

What Happened: Trump’s successful effort to unseat Sen. John Cornyn in Texas has fueled fears that he will expand his campaign against Republicans he views as insufficiently loyal. Potential future targets include GOP senators such as Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, and Todd Young, all of whom have broken with Trump on key issues.

Why It Matters: Loyalty to Trump remains the defining test inside the Republican Party. The threat of primary challenges and political retaliation keeps elected officials in line and leaves little room for dissent within the GOP.

Source: Politico

Donald Trump is working to protect himself from being prosecuted once he leaves office

What Happened: A new analysis found that Trump’s second-term agenda is focused on protecting himself, family, and his allies from future investigations. Trump has expanded presidential power, dismantled oversight mechanisms, rewarded loyalists facing legal scrutiny, and created a $1.8 billion slush fund to compensate his cronies targeted by investigations and prosecutions.

Why It Matters: Trump is building protections for himself and his cronies that will outlast his presidency. Weakening oversight and rewarding loyalty make it harder to investigate, prosecute, or hold Trump and other powerful insiders accountable.

Source: CNN

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DHS memo directs ICE to ramp up asylum-related fraud cases

What Happened: A new DHS directive orders ICE attorneys to aggressively pursue fraud investigations against immigration lawyers accused of filing false asylum claims. The policy expands the use of enforcement powers against migrants and the attorneys representing them.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are targeting not only immigrants but also the lawyers who defend them. Threatening attorneys with investigations makes legal representation riskier and erodes immigrants’ ability to challenge deportations and navigate the asylum system.

Source: CBS News

Trump DOJ mass-deletes info on Jan. 6 riot cases, including violent assaults on cops

What Happened: The Justice Department deleted hundreds of public records documenting Jan. 6 prosecutions, including cases involving violent assaults on police officers. The department said it was removing what it called “partisan propaganda” as part of its effort to reverse the alleged “weaponization” of government against Trump supporters.

Why It Matters: Trump continues erasing the history of January 6 while protecting the insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on his behalf. Purging records, pardoning insurrectionists, and portraying them as victims destroys accountability and encourages future political violence.

Source: NPR

ICE is spending millions of dollars on iris scanners, expanding its arsenal of tech tools

What Happened: ICE awarded a $25 million no-bid contract for more than 1,500 iris scanners and expanded access to biometric databases to support deportation operations. This significantly increases the agency’s ability to identify, track, and process immigrants using biometric data collected during arrests and detention.

Why It Matters: ICE is building one of the largest biometric tracking systems in the country. Expanding the collection of iris scans creates powerful surveillance capabilities with no oversight and few limits on how the data can be used or who can be targeted in the future.

Source: NPR

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Judge blocks West Point from enforcing faculty speech restrictions

What Happened: A federal judge blocked West Point from enforcing a Trump-era policy requiring civilian faculty to obtain approval before speaking publicly, giving interviews, appearing on podcasts, or participating in conferences. The court found the restrictions likely violated First Amendment protections and were overly broad.

Why It Matters: Courts are holding the line against efforts to impose controls on speech within federal institutions. The ruling is a setback for the regime’s broader agenda to police academic speech and enforce ideological conformity.

Source: The Hill

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

ICE detainees are dying by suicide at an ‘alarming’ rate, an AP investigation finds

What Happened: An Associated Press investigation found that at least 10 ICE detainees have died by suicide since Trump returned to office, the highest rate in the agency’s history and far exceeding the growth of the detained population. Records show repeated failures to provide mental health care, monitor at-risk detainees, and follow ICE’s own detention standards.

Why It Matters: The mass detention system has become deadly. Overcrowding, poor mental health care, human rights violations, and no oversight are contributing to preventable deaths inside ICE facilities as detention numbers continue to rise.

Source: Associated Press

In Alabama Case, Supreme Court Faces First Major Test of Voting Rights Act Ruling

What Happened: Alabama Republicans asked the Supreme Court to reinstate a congressional map that a federal court ruled intentionally discriminates against Black voters. The case will be the first major test of the Court’s recent decision weakening key Voting Rights Act protections and could affect the balance of power in the House.

Why It Matters: The case would further weaken voting rights protections and make it easier to dilute Black voting power through partisan gerrymandering. Another ruling in Alabama’s favor would accelerate the erosion of the Voting Rights Act.

Source: New York Times

US senator says he was pepper-sprayed by federal agents during protest at ICE facility

What Happened: Sen. Andy Kim said he was pepper sprayed by federal agents while trying to de-escalate a confrontation outside Newark’s Delaney Hall ICE detention center, where detainees are on a hunger strike over dire conditions and medical care. Kim said agents used pepper spray, pepper balls, and physical force against protesters as officers moved vehicles through the crowd.

Why It Matters: A sitting U.S. senator was attacked while attempting to oversee an ICE facility. Using force against elected officials sends a chilling message about how far authorities are willing to go to block scrutiny of the expanding, cruel detention system.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump visited soldiers at Walter Reed — but not the 14 injured in the Iran war

What Happened: Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a medical checkup and met with staff and service members, but did not visit any of the 14 troops wounded in the Iran war who were recovering there. The White House declined to explain why.

Why It Matters: Fourteen Americans were wounded in Trump’s war with Iran, yet he did not meet with them while visiting the hospital where they were recovering. The decision highlights a willingness to celebrate military action while ignoring the Americans paying the price for it.

Source: CBS News

NY Fed finds 'remarkable increase' in food insecurity for many Americans

What Happened: New research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found a sharp rise in food insecurity, with more Americans reporting they skipped meals, struggled to afford groceries, relied on assistance programs, or drained savings to cover basic expenses. The increase was most severe among lower income households, families with children, and people without college degrees.

Why It Matters: More Americans are struggling to afford food and other basic necessities. Rising food insecurity shows that higher prices and Trump’s economic policies are pushing working families deeper into financial hardship.

Source: Reuters

Trump Administration to Send Americans Exposed to Ebola to Kenya

What Happened: Trump officials plan to send Americans exposed to Ebola to Kenya for quarantine and treatment instead of bringing them to specialized U.S. medical facilities. The policy comes as the Ebola outbreak in Congo expands, and after major cuts to U.S. global health programs and disease surveillance systems.

Why It Matters: Trump officials dismantled public health systems built to detect and contain deadly outbreaks. As Ebola spreads, Americans are left with fewer protections, weaker preparedness, and a greater risk that future health emergencies spiral out of control.

Source: New York Times

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Wants Billions in Frozen Funds Back to Make a Deal With Trump

What Happened: Iran is demanding access to at least $12 billion in frozen assets as part of negotiations with Trump over ending the war and addressing its nuclear program. Trump rejected the demand, insisting Iran surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium before any funds are released.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war with Iran remains unresolved, and the two sides are still deadlocked on key demands. Failure to reach a deal will prolong the conflict, increase the risk of renewed fighting, and send more economic shockwaves through global energy markets, trade routes, and supply chains.

Source: New York Times

US military carries out new strikes in Iran

What Happened: U.S. forces carried out new strikes in Iran, destroying a drone control site near the Strait of Hormuz and shooting down four Iranian attack drones that officials said threatened American forces and commercial shipping. The Pentagon said the operation was intended to preserve the ceasefire and deter further attacks.

Why It Matters: The ceasefire remains on the brink of collapse. Each new military exchange increases the risk of a wider regional war while continuing to disrupt energy markets, global shipping, and endangering U.S. military.

Source: CNN

Two Survivors Left at Sea After U.S. Attacks Boat in Pacific

What Happened: U.S. forces carried out another strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific that officials claimed was involved in drug trafficking, killing one person and leaving two survivors at sea. The attack was the 58th strike since September and brought the reported death toll from the campaign to at least 194.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is carrying out deadly strikes with no evidence about who is being killed. The growing death toll, lack of accountability, and secrecy surrounding the campaign are expanding presidential war powers while putting civilians at risk.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

How a Tiny Baltic Nation Is Preparing for Possible War With Russia

What Happened: Estonia is expanding military exercises, drone training, civil defense programs, and defense spending as it prepares for the possibility of a potential war with Russia. The buildup comes as NATO officials warn Moscow could shift its focus to the Baltics after its genocidal war in Ukraine, while Trump moves to reduce U.S. military assets in Europe.

Why It Matters: Countries on Russia’s border are preparing for a possible future conflict with the Kremlin. As Europe races to strengthen its defenses against Russian aggression, Trump is reducing U.S. military support and handing Putin another strategic advantage.

Source: Wall Street Journal

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

61% of Americans Said They Had to Cut Back on Groceries

What Happened: New polling found that 61% of Americans have cut back on groceries as rising prices continue squeezing household budgets during Trump’s second term. Majorities across party lines also reported cutting spending on entertainment and blamed Trump’s policies for increasing the cost of living, while gas prices climbed above $4.50 a gallon nationwide.

Why It Matters: Americans are cutting back on food because they can no longer afford the basics. Rising prices, soaring energy costs, and economic instability are eroding living standards and fueling growing anger over Trump’s handling of the economy.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$1.776 billion — Trump’s taxpayer-funded slush fund for criminals

$13.1 million — No-bid contract awarded for Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool repairs

20% — Profit margin charged by the contractor, above the typical range for similar federal projects

$25 million — No-bid ICE contract for iris scanners

1,500+ — New iris scanners being added to ICE’s biometric surveillance network

10 — ICE detainees who have died by suicide since Trump returned to office

14 — American troops wounded in the Iran war recovering at Walter Reed

$12 billion — Frozen Iranian assets Tehran wants immediately released as part of negotiations

58 — U.S. strikes carried out in the Pacific since September

194 — Reported deaths linked to Hegseth’s strike campaign

61% — Americans who say they have cut back on groceries because of rising prices

$4.50+ — National average price of gas

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is rapidly expanding its biometric surveillance capabilities — Will courts or Congress impose limits on how this data is collected and used?

The January 6 insurrection rewrite continues — How much historical evidence and public documentation will be removed from government records?

Detention oversight is shrinking — Will courts step in as access to detention facilities becomes increasingly restricted?

Iran remains a flashpoint — Will repeated military exchanges trigger a broader regional war?

Voting rights face another major test — Will the Supreme Court further erode protections against racial gerrymandering?

Republican loyalty tests are intensifying — How many elected officials will face political retaliation for breaking with Trump?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Warfare — Tariffs, inflation, rising energy costs, and Trump’s Iran war continue putting pressure on household budgets. Americans are cutting spending on necessities as economic anxiety deepens.

Systemic Corruption — No-bid contracts, inflated profit margins, and politically connected government spending continue underscore favoritism at play and misuse of taxpayer money.

Power Consolidation — Loyalty to Trump is the defining test in Republican politics while oversight mechanisms and accountability structures are steadily weakened.

Rights Erosion — Immigration crackdowns, mass detention, biometric surveillance, and attacks on voting rights continue reducing protections for vulnerable groups. Civil liberties and due process safeguards continue to weaken.

Information Control — Public records are being removed, government transparency is shrinking, and efforts to control information inside federal institutions are expanding.

Expanding Executive Power — Military operations, surveillance systems, and law enforcement tools are increasingly being used with no oversight. Presidential authority continues to grow while checks on executive power erode.

Global Instability — Treump’s Iran war, tensions with Russia, and shifting U.S. security commitments are creating new geopolitical risks while producing economic and security consequences at home.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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